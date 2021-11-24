Coronavirus infections hit new record high in Czech Republic

FILE - Health care workers transport a COVID-19 patient, in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 18, 2021. Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have soared to a record level again, reaching almost 26,000 daily cases. The Health Ministry says the daily tally hit 25,864 on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, about 3,000 more than the previous record registered on Friday.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
·2 min read

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic soared to a new record high, reaching almost 26,000 daily cases, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The daily tally hit 25,864 on Tuesday, about 3,000 more than the previous record registered on Friday.

The country’s infection rate has risen to 1,061 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, almost twice as many as two weeks ago.

As infections soar, the government has been considering mandatory vaccination for certain groups of people, including the elderly, medical and military personnel and police officers.

Just over 58% of the Czech population has been fully vaccinated.

Another proposal under consideration is shortening the time between a second shot and a booster from six to five months.

The government is expected to announce its plan soon, possibly next week.

The latest surge has hit the country at a time of political transition following a parliamentary election in October.

Some of the proposals and measures imposed by the outgoing government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis are opposed by a coalition of five parties that agreed to form a new government.

The new coalition strictly rejects any mandatory vaccination. Vlastimil Valek, the candidate to be the new health minister, said on Wednesday that “it’s not a solution, it only further divides the society.”

President Milos Zeman was set to appoint the leader of the new coalition, Petr Fiala, the prime minister-designate, on Friday but it’s not clear when the president might swear in his government.

Some new restrictions targeting the unvaccinated already took effect Monday. Most unvaccinated people are no longer allowed to show negative coronavirus tests in order to attend public events, go to bars and restaurants, visit hairdressers, museums and similar facilities or use hotels. Only people who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will remain eligible.

The new coalition said it wants to return to allowing negative tests to act as a pass for those venues and activities.

Overall, the nation of 10.7 million has registered over 2 million cases of COVID-19 and 32,408 deaths.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German soldiers face vaccine mandate as COVID cases rise

    The German military is making coronavirus shots compulsory for troops amid a growing debate in the country about whether to introduce a general vaccine mandate to counter rising infection and hospitalization rates. The Defense Ministry on Tuesday confirmed a report in the German military blog Augen Geradeaus that officials and soldiers' representatives agreed late Monday to add the coronavirus shot to the list of vaccines soldiers must get. The nationwide tally of newly confirmed cases rose by 45,326 in the past 24 hours, the country's disease control agency said Tuesday.

  • Germany debates vaccine mandate to curb fourth COVID wave

    Members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc have called for coronavirus vaccine mandates to head off a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The country's seven-day coronavirus case rate rose to 372.7 per 100,000 people on Sunday — the highest level since the pandemic began — and it has a vaccination rate of just 68%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "We've r

  • Slovakia's COVID cases rise by record as government prepares lockdown

    Slovakia reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, just ahead of a government meeting likely to agree a short-term lockdown to quell the world's fastest surge in infections. Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, has the highest per-capita infection rise in the world, according to figures from Our World in Data, as Europe becomes an epicentre of the pandemic again. Neighbouring Austria has already locked down its population this week, for at least 10 days, to become the first to re-impose such restrictions, and Slovakia was looking at taking a similar step on Wednesday when the government meets.

  • Today is: Lee Harvey Oswald shot

    Today is: Lee Harvey Oswald shot

  • Czech Republic reports record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

    The Czech Republic reported its highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, with cases surpassing 25,000 for the first time and putting further strain on hospitals. The Czech government, due to hand over power in the coming weeks after losing an October election, has put in place measures barring unvaccinated people from visiting restaurants, cinemas and other services such as hairdressers, aiming to boost vaccination figures that lag many in the European Union. The outgoing government is also looking to institute mandatory vaccines for people over 60 and some professions, like healthcare workers.

  • App game advert banned for ‘trivialising’ domestic violence

    The ad depicted a man about to assault a woman from behind with a chair

  • Germany considers new COVID-19 curbs, compulsory vaccines

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany should impose further restrictions to try to stop a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, outgoing Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday as more politicians backed the idea of compulsory vaccinations. The surge in infections comes at a difficult time as Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing to hand over to a new government after a national election in September. The leaders of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats, who are trying to form a new coalition, were due to break off their talks on Tuesday to meet Merkel to discuss the pandemic, sources close to the negotiations told Reuters.

  • The big picture in Brimfield: development booms at I-76, Tallmadge Road

    Two new industrial companies, a grocery store, and two car care places are planned in Brimfield's JEDD with Tallmadge.

  • ABC’s Jonathan Karl Recalls ‘1 Of The Stranger Things I Ever Experienced’ With Trump

    Donald Trump brought the "Betrayal" author into the Oval Office and things took a "rather bizarre" turn.

  • Court order in Jan. 6 documents case may be bad sign for Trump

    Lawyers for all sides were told they should be prepared to address whether the court even has the legal authority to hear the dispute.

  • Mike Lindell Blames a Vast GOP Conspiracy for His Supreme Court Failure

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyMyPillow chief and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has long promised that he would file an election-fraud complaint with the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. But now he claims to have missed that goal because he was silenced by Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel.It was a last-minute pressure campaign orchestrated by the RNC and McDaniel that prevented his case from moving forward and “saving the country,” Lindell now a

  • Welcome to Florida, Kyle Rittenhouse! It’s a great state for vigilantes | Editorial

    Kyle Rittenhouse chose the right state to let his hair down after his acquittal last week. It’s not because he gets to enjoy Florida’s 70-degree fall weather while Kenosha, Wisconsin — where he shot three men, two to death — sees freezing temperatures. It’s not because of Florida’s party scene, which the average teenager is more interested in than semi-automatic rifles.

  • New York prosecutors are investigating whether the Trump Organization broke the law by offering dramatically different valuations of the same properties

    One property was valued to lenders at a number more than 30 times what the Trump Organization said it was worth in tax documents.

  • White House pushes back at Rashida Tlaib prison stand

    The White House distanced itself from a proposal endorsed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) that calls for closing federal prisons."The president does not support abolishing prisons," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. Why it matters: Psaki's remarks come amid a broader discussion on prison reform and after Tlaib was challenged on her stance by Axios' Jonathan Swan in an "Axios on HBO" interview.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Lira collapse leaves Turks bewildered, opposition angry

    Anxious Turks struggled to keep up with a bewildering collapse in their currency and the main opposition party leader said the country was experiencing its darkest "catastrophe" as the lira slumped 15% on Tuesday against the dollar. Tuesday's meltdown follows weeks of steep falls in the lira which have already driven up prices, leaving ordinary Turks reconsidering everything from their holiday plans to weekly grocery shopping. "There has not been such a catastrophe in the history of the Republic," said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, blaming the currency freefall on President Tayyip Erdogan who has led the country since 2003.

  • 'Help Me, Dad!': Colbert Taunts Eric Trump After New Michael Cohen Revelations

    The "Late Show" host has a mock plea from one of the former president's sons.

  • Moscow tells 13 mostly U.S. tech firms they must set up in Russia by 2022

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.

  • Conservative Columnist Sounds Alarm On ‘Full-Blown Insurgency’ From The Right

    Armed Trump zealots would “bear roughly the same symbiotic relationship to the GOP that the IRA had to the Sinn Fein party,” warned Max Boot.

  • Social Security redesigned your statement, here’s why you should take a long, hard look at it

    For years, the Social Security Administration has done a pretty crummy job telling Americans how much they’ll likely receive in Social Security benefits. As a result, I strongly urge you to visit the Social Security website to see the vital, clear information for your retirement security. To do so, you’ll want to either visit your “my Social Security Account” on the site or set one up.

  • Mike Lindell Finally Reveals His Supreme Court Complaint, And Critics Have Notes

    The plaintiff on the MyPillow magnate's Supreme Court complaint was listed as "[Insert your state]."