Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site

·2 min read

MIAMI (AP) — A vaccinated Miami-Dade county commissioner who helped other local officials in Surfside following the collapse of a condominium building announced that he and his chief of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The news release late Sunday from Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz said he and his chief of staff Isidoro Lopez, who also received a vaccine against COVID-19, came down with flu-like symptoms earlier in the day and later tested positive for the virus.

“Staff and others who have been in close contact with them will be getting tested between today and tomorrow,” the news release said. The statement also said Diaz and Lopez would be isolating and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Diaz had participated in news conferences and meetings with other officials in Surfside, the Miami Herald reported. Miami Dade spokesperson Rachel Johnson told the newspaper that COVID-19 tests would be administered at the Surfside command center on Monday.

The search for bodies continues at the wreckage of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, where earlier Sunday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the death toll had reached 90 in last month's collapse. Some 31 people remain listed as missing.

“Breakthrough” infections — fully vaccinated individuals who contract the coronavirus — do happen, although they are very rare. An Associated Press analysis of government data in May showed only about 1% of such cases resulted in hospitalization or death. The analysis suggested that nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. recently have been in people who weren’t vaccinated, a staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths could approach zero if every eligible person gets the vaccine.

Last week, Florida health officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and a higher positive test rate compared with other recent weeks.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Review post condo collapse closes Miami courthouse

    The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately because of safety concerns found during a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building, officials said. (July 10)

  • Miami-Dade commission chairman, vaccinated for COVID-19, tests positive for the virus

    The chairman of Miami-Dade’s county commission has tested positive for COVID-19 about four months after he said he was fully vaccinated for the virus — prompting a wave of planned tests for senior county leaders and raising questions about exposure at the Surfside command center.

  • Red tide runs rampant across Tampa Bay again

    Red tide is impacting humans' own everyday lives — beyond impacting our wildlife — in ways large and small.🐟 St. Pete has removed more than 15 tons of dead fish from its waterways.🏝 Hillsborough County closed the beaches at Apollo Beach Nature Preserve and E.G. Simmons Conservation Park on Friday due to public health concerns.🏖 The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Saturday night, in effect through tonight, advising people to avoid going into the water in coastal southern

  • Copa America final guests bring fraudulent COVID tests

    CONMEBOL said guests at the Copa America final on Saturday brought false COVID-19 tests to Maracana Stadium. The South American governing body said in a statement it detected “a considerable amount of fraudulent PCR tests” brought by accredited guests. CONMEBOL did not say how many false tests were found.

  • South Africa ramps up vaccine drive, too late for this surge

    Some in wheelchairs, others on canes, hundreds of South Africans waited recently on the ramps of an open-air Johannesburg parking garage to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. New infections in South Africa rose to record levels in recent days, part of a rapid rise across the continent, and experts say the surge here hasn't yet peaked. To fight the new wave, South Africa reimposed several restrictions, including shutting restaurants and bars and limiting alcohol sales — and its vaccination drive is finding its feet after several stumbles.

  • Recovery Operation Continues at Site of Surfside Condo Collapse

    Emergency crews continued recovery efforts on July 11 at the site of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.The official death toll had risen to 86, with over 40 people still unaccounted for, according to local reports. Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via Storyful

  • Concerns grow as delta variant continues to spread across the US

    Some hospitals are beginning to face supply shortages again as 25 states are now seeing a rise in daily COVID-19 cases.

  • 4 tourists ordered off Bali for violating virus restrictions

    Indonesia on Monday ordered four foreign tourists to leave the resort island of Bali after violating health protocols as the country endures a devastating wave of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths. A Russian who tested positive for the coronavirus upon her arrival in Bali last Thursday was recaptured that night after she escaped mandatory isolation at an appointed hotel, said Jamaruli Manihuruk, who heads the Bali regional office for the Justice and Human Rights Ministry. Indonesia has been hit hard by the virus, fueled by travel during the Eid holiday in May, and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus first found in India.

  • COVID-19 concerns grow as Delta variant cases rise in U.S.

    Health experts are concerned that America is becoming sharply divided on vaccinations against COVID-19. Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Medical University of South Carolina, joins CBSN with more on that and the spread of the highly infections Delta variant.

  • COVID-19 cases rise to alarming numbers

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said unvaccinated people should be concerned.

  • Russia reports record high daily COVID-19 deaths

    Russia is facing a surge of coronavirus cases and with it deaths. The country reporting 752 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began. It pushes the national death toll to over 142 thousand. The coronavirus task force also reported over 25 thousand new coronavirus cases, including over 5 thousand in Moscow alone. Authorities are struggling to suppress a surge in infections blamed on the more contagious Delta variant.Officials have also been trying to encourage Russians to get vaccinated since infections began rising steeply last month. Demand for vaccination has been slow, but authorities say it's picking up significantly.The Health Minister said almost 30 million people had received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.In Moscow residents need to show a QR code that proves they have had a vaccine, a negative test or immunity to be able to sit inside at cafes or bars.A state communications regulator said it had blocked 399 web pages containing information about the sale of fake vaccination certificates and QR codes.

  • Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery

    Pope Francis will spend a few more days in the hospital following his July 4 intestinal surgery to “optimize” recovery and rehabilitation treatment and therapy, the Vatican said Monday. The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the end of last week. In its latest update Monday, the Vatican said he had completed his post-operative treatment but “would remain a few more days to optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy.”

  • What does college enrollment look like for this fall?

    Colleges and students had a rough time the past academic year. This fall looks better and there is still time to enroll in college for the coming semester.

  • EU border agency to "significantly" step up Lithuania help

    The European Union’s border agency is pledging to “significantly” step up its support to Lithuania in the coming days “due to the growing migratory pressure at Lithuania’s border with Belarus” that the Baltic nation is trying to contain. The decision by Frontex, the agency responsible for coordinating border control between EU member states and third countries, was announced late Saturday following a video call between Frontex’s Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

  • Racist abuse targets 3 English players who missed penalties

    Three Black players who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy on Sunday night were subjected to racist abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players. Bukayo Saka, at 19 one of the youngest players on the England squad, missed the penalty that gave the title to Italy and denied England its first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

  • 2022 four-star safety Zion Branch narrows down his top five schools

    Four-star safety Zion Branch out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas narrows top five schools in 2022 recruiting cycle.

  • Oman's sultan arrives in Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

    Oman’s sultan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, starting the first visit by an Omani ruler to the kingdom in years against the backdrop of intensified efforts to end the war in Yemen and the sultanate’s worsening economic woes. With trumpets blaring, canons firing and fighter jets streaking overhead, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said landed in Neom, a futuristic desert city planned along the kingdom’s Red Sea coast. Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, greeted Sultan Haitham on the tarmac and guided him down a long lavender carpet for meetings with King Salman at the palace, as regional tensions simmer and Oman's government faces growing stress at home.

  • ‘People are so afraid to discuss it’: Has COVID-19 affected women’s menstrual cycles?

    Anecdotal evidence suggests that COVID-19 and the vaccine can cause changes to women’s periods. But some feel that their concerns are being dismissed by medical professionals.

  • Women in Arab countries find themselves torn between opportunity and tradition

    In an effort to increase tourism, Saudi Arabia recently eased its strict dress code for foreign women, allowing them to go without the body-shrouding abaya robe still mandatory for Saudi women. FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty ImagesArab women, long relegated to the private sphere by law and social custom, are gaining new access to public life. All countries of the Arab Gulf now have workforce “nationalization policies” that aim to reduce dependency on migrant labor by getting more women into the w

  • Uptick in severe respiratory virus cases among young children, CDC says

    Doctors are warning about the spread of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among infants and young children, NBC reports.Why it matters: RSV, which usually spikes during winter months, is unexpectedly spreading, particularly in Southern states. The virus can cause severe illness in kids and older adults and kills as many as 500 children under 5 each year, per NBC.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Centers for Disease Control