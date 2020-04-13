Coronavirus insider trading cases against Burr, Loeffler and others differ drastically

North Carolina's Richard Burr is under formal investigation for stock sales: AFP via Getty Images

In the frenzy of initial media reporting in March, Senators Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler, Dianne Feinstein, and Jim Inhofe were often grouped together in allegations of insider trading regarding the coronavirus-induced stock market tailspin.

That was not fair to Ms Feinstein or Mr Inhofe, and, perhaps to a lesser degree, Ms Loeffler, multiple insider trading experts have subsequently told The Independent.

The context surrounding each of the four senators’ transactions differs substantially, and so, too, do their individual explanations.

It isn’t just a public relations nightmare for these lawmakers: The 2012 STOCK Act prohibits members of Congress and other federal employees from using non-public information gleaned from government briefings and reports to turn a private profit in the stock market.

The Justice Department, in conjunction with the Securities and Exchange Commission, has begun investigating some lawmakers’ asset transactions, multiple outlets reported last month.

Here is a breakdown of what investigators should be looking for, who they’ll be scrutinising most closely, and what thresholds they must cross to bring indictments.

Burr

Mr Burr finds himself in the most precarious position of any of the other senators based on the public information so far, multiple insider trading and financial crimes experts told The Independent.

The North Carolina Republican is the only senator to acknowledge personally executing his own stock transactions during the period in question.

Ms Loeffler, Ms Feinstein, and Mr Inhofe all claim their assets are held either in a blind trust or controlled by third-party advisers with whom they have little to no contact.

Mr Burr’s case has a “clearer set of facts, quite frankly,” said Jim Cox, a professor at the Duke University School of Law who is widely considered one of the pre-eminent scholars on US insider trading law.

“It's not a question about whether your husband traded it. It's not a question about whether you trade a lot or not,” Mr Cox said.

Mr Burr attended the Senate Health Committee’s closed-doors, open-to-all-senators briefing on 24 January where infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield apprised lawmakers of the latest government reports from the coronavirus outbreak in China’s Wuhan province.

As chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mr Burr had access to non-public reports about the coronavirus during that time, though it is unclear whether the US intelligence agencies that compiled those reports were providing information that couldn’t be cobbled together from public reporting.

North Carolina's Richard Burr is under formal investigation for stock sales. (AFP via Getty Images) More

On 13 February, three weeks after the initial 24 January briefing, Mr Burr sold off 33 stocks worth between $628,033 and $1.72m — his largest sell-off of assets in at least 14 months.

That sell-off included $250,000 worth of stocks in hotel companies that have seen their value plummet to more than half their value at points during the economic shutdown.

That context — Mr Burr’s trading history — will matter to investigators, Mr Cox said.

They will want to know how Mr Burr’s stock transactions in February compare to his prior trading: How much does he usually buy or sell? What types of stocks does he usually buy or sell? Does he usually buy or sell incrementally or in one big dump?