Coronavirus is a 'racial pandemic,' doctors and scholars warn

WASHINGTON — Even as President Trump and many of his allies are rushing to reopen the nation from a months-long pandemic lockdown, that pandemic continues to devastate communities of color, a raft of witnesses warned legislators on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The pandemic, they said, was being compounded by long-standing government divestment in areas like health care and broadband Internet. Those warnings came as a stark rejoinder to images of crowded beaches in parts of Florida and California.

In fact, as some parts of the country recover, others remain in the heat of the battle against the coronavirus. But because some of those places, including prisons and Native American reservations, are largely out of public view, struggles with the coronavirus have been essentially invisible to the nation at large.

Wednesday’s hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee, conducted remotely and titled “The Disproportionate Impact of COVID-19 on Communities of Color,” was intended to highlight the fact that the disease that causes the coronavirus is far from a distant memory for many Americans. But by inviting a conservative economist as their witness — and referring frequently and favorably to his pro-reopening arguments — the committee’s Republicans seemed to indicate that their sole focus was on recovery.

Political forecasters believe that the extent and success of recovery from the pandemic, which has so far killed 100,000 Americans and left more than 30 million without jobs, will determine whether President Trump holds on to the White House and down ballot Republicans retain their seats. But for Democrats and many of their allies, talk of an economic recovery is premature.

Among the witnesses was Ibram X. Kendi, a professor at American University in Washington D.C., whose book, “How to Be an Antiracist,” has been widely praised for its recommendations on how to combat systemic racism. In his opening remarks to the committee — which conducted the hearing virtually — Dr. Kendi called the coronavirus a “racial pandemic within the viral pandemic.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has found a “disproportionate burden of illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups,” appears to confirm that assertion. And a study by Amfar, the Foundation for Aids Research, found that majority-black counties accounted for nearly half of COVID-19 cases and 58 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

That same study posited some reasons for the high burden of disease on communities of color, black communities in particular, such as “health care access, density of households, unemployment [and] pervasive discrimination.” The researchers discounted “intrinsic characteristics of black communities or individual-level factors” as reasons for those high infection rates.

People of color are more likely to work jobs that have been deemed “essential,” including those in retail, agriculture and municipal services. Wealthier, whiter Americans, meanwhile, are more likely to have the kinds of jobs that allow them to work from home, thus avoiding situations where infection is likely.

Other witnesses drew attention to the needs of the communities with which they work. Dr. Alicia Fernandez of the University of California at San Francisco, for example, said that while telehealth was a promising development, unless Spanish-language services were available, such services would remain out-of-bounds for many in the Latinx population.