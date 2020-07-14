Coronavirus: Jair Bolsonaro says he ‘can’t stand’ being in isolation and will retake test

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has said he “can’t stand” self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 and intends to take a second test for the virus.

The right-wing leader, who has been in quarantine at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, said in an interview on Monday that he feels “very well” and has picked up few symptoms from the disease.

He told CNN Brazil that he has no fever or problems breathing. Nor has he lost his sense of taste, one of the most common symptoms of Covid-19.

Mr Bolsonaro’s second test is scheduled for Tuesday, with the results expected to be released shortly afterwards.

“I will wait quite anxiously because I can’t stand this routine of staying at home. It’s horrible,” the 65-year-old said, adding he hoped to resume his activities within a week at most.

“If everything is fine, I’ll go back to work. Of course, if it’s the other way around, I’ll wait a few more days.

“Otherwise everything is fine. We are working by videoconference all the time and we are doing our best not to let things accumulate.”

Mr Bolsonaro tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday last week, after coming down with a fever.

By Wednesday, he said he was already doing well, crediting his use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine – unproven for treating coronavirus – for his mild symptoms.

Brazil is the second-worst hit country by the pandemic after the US. On Monday, the Health Ministry registered 20,286 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the cumulative total cases to nearly 1.9 million, while more than 72,000 people in the country have died from the virus.

