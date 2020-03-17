Coronavirus Just Made a Chaotic Primary Even Worse

Joe Biden has a chance to further hinder Bernie Sanders’ presidential hopes Tuesday as national health concerns cast a gloomy backdrop on a crucial day in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Tuesday’s voting has created a tension between public health concerns and voting access in a way that was unthinkable just months ago.

At the same time, poll worker issues and shifting polling sites troubled experts in what has been described as an unprecedented situation. Despite continuing novel coronavirus fears, three states—Arizona, Illinois, and Florida—are set to vote Tuesday, while Ohio officials tried Monday to postpone their election day deadline to June 2.

“In the ideal world, people would absolutely not be going to election stations right now,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and has encouraged Sanders (I-VT) to stay in the race. “But in a good Democratic world, people should be voting, right? I think it’s just a genuine tension right now.”

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance urging “for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more.” On Monday, President Donald Trump said people should avoid “gathering in groups of more than 10 people.”

Leading election officials in the Tuesday states, including Ohio, had pledged in a statement on the Friday before the primary that they were “confident that voters in our states can safely and securely cast their ballots in this election,” and had been encouraging early voting options.

But the CDC guidelines, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday, made it clear the state could not follow them and also hold in person voting on Tuesday. Between now and June 2, absentee ballot voting would be permitted DeWine said.

“This should extend the period of time so that people will not have to choose between their constitutional rights and their health,” DeWine said.

But confusion about the Ohio election’s fate continued into Monday night. Despite Gov. DeWine’s earlier urging, The Columbus Dispatch reported after 7 p.m. that a Franklin County judge sided against the governor’s hopes and the election was still on.

DeWine refused to give up, however. Just after 10 p.m. he said on Twitter an Ohio official “will order the polls closed as a health emergency.”

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus,” DeWine tweeted.

Health concerns had already troubled the primary process with two states set to vote in the coming weeks in Louisiana and Georgia deciding to postpone their primaries to June 20 and May 19, respectively. Kentucky officials also announced Monday they would delay their primary from May 19 to June 23.

Heading into this week, Biden has already seen a substantial lead in delegates over Sanders. According to the Associated Press, the former vice president has won 894 delegates to Sanders’ 743.

That nomination battle is continuing to play out against an uncertain future for many Americans as states work to assuage fears relating to the virus.

“All of our social and civil life is going to be entirely disrupted,” said Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University. “Voting is extraordinarily important, but it could pose a health risk.”

Despite Biden’s delegate total still being far from the number he needs to clinch the nomination, even a modest lead can be incredibly difficult for a challenger to overcome because of how Democrats allocate their delegates.

The coronavirus is a looming concern as voters head to the polls, and the Sanders campaign hasn’t been shy in recent days about how it could impact voting.

On Saturday night during a virtual fireside chat, campaign manager Faiz Shakir said: “We are told that the other four states on March 17 will go forward as of now. Who knows, we’ll see what happens in a few days. But if they do go forward, and if you are healthy, we’d ask you to go to the polls and please vote and then wash your hands.”