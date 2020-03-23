Coronavirus: Justice department quietly requests right to detain someone indefinitely in raft of ‘emergency’ measures

As the response to the coronavirus pandemic dominates headlines in the US, the Department of Justice is seeking to greatly expand its powers of detention.

Politico reports that the Department of Justice is asking legislators to grant it new powers on everything from the statute of limitations to asylum claims and court hearings. With the Trump administration having already been challenged in the courts on its efforts to allow indefinite detention of immigrants who apply for asylum, the new measures – if passed into law by Congress – could open up a whole new set of legal battles.

The documents reportedly request permission for judges and administration officials to be able to suspend court rules during an emergency.

Under the rules, whenever a court is closed due to “any natural disaster, civil disobedience, or other emergency situation” – as may soon happen in parts of the US as the pandemic rages – the attorney general would be able to call an indefinite halt to court proceedings, meaning those awaiting trial would remain in detention until proceedings were restarted.

The coronavirus epidemic has already been declared a national emergency, and states including California had declared their own states of emergency before that.

The justice department’s requested measures would also allow the administration to place strict limits on who could apply for asylum in the US.

Not only would those testing positive for COVID-19 be blocked, but those “subject to a presidential proclamation suspending and limiting the entry of aliens into the United States” would also be barred. The administration has already begun denying all entry to illegal migrants crossing the US’s southern border regardless of whether they are applying for asylum or not.

