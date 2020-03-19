Coronavirus justice: Fewer arrests in Miami, inmates spared bonds and postponed hearings

Note: The Miami Herald and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

Under normal times, the Miami man accused of using a fake ID to try and sell scrap metal would have needed to post a sizable bond before walking free to await trial — after all, he had just finished a prison stint for kidnapping.

But as he appeared Wednesday in Miami-Dade court, less than a day after his arrest, Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer instead ordered him to house arrest without having to pay any money to get out of jail.

“Everybody’s going to be locked away in their house anyway for 15 days,” Glazer said.

Such is justice under the threat of the coronavirus, which has caused a worldwide pandemic, wrecked the nation’s economy and forced South Florida governments to severely restrict how people gather in public spaces.

No virus will stop crime completely. But arrests and the jail population are down as cops, lawyers and judges try to strike a delicate balance between protecting the public and administering justice, and needlessly putting people behind bars during society’s unprecedented shutdown.

Because defendants have the right to go before a judge within a day of their arrest, Miami-Dade’s bond court will continue, even as officials announced late Wednesday that all felony court calendars will be canceled next week.

Wednesday morning in bond court had the usual array of people accused of cocaine possession, stabbings and a murder.

One woman was arrested for intentionally knocking over a cup full of hot milk during an argument at a Miami cafeteria and scalding a waitress. She was allowed to leave jail without paying a bond.

Then there was Jerry Miller, 35, who Miami cops say stole beer, bottled water and detergent from a metal storage container at Wynwood’s Panther Coffee. “He’s the main problem in the Wynwood Walls area,” Officer Ivan Miranda told Glazer on Wednesday morning. “If he gets released, he’s going to go back ... and burglarize all the businesses that are closed.”

Glazer agreed he needed to put up some money, ordering a $6,000 bond. The homeless Miller will have to fork over $600, ensuring he’ll likely stay in jail for awhile. “It’s tantamount to no bond,” Assistant Public Defender Roy Uguarte protested.

Overall, jail bookings have dropped, Miami-Dade corrections records show. On Monday, for example, police officers booked only 84 people into Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. In contrast, on March 1, before the coronavirus spread was declared a global pandemic, officers jailed 123 people.

There were 3,753 inmates in Miami-Dade jails as of early Wednesday. That’s down from the average of the past 180 days, when the jail population has been nearly 4,000 people.

Across Miami-Dade, police officers are still patrolling the streets and investigating crimes, even if their focuses have shifted and resources are being stretched thin.

On Miami Beach, officers are now patrolling to ensure nobody is trespassing on the sands of South Beach, which normally would be teeming with spring breakers but is now off-limits to the public. Cops on tiny Key Biscayne, the island town, are now watching out for anyone violating a 10 p.m. curfew.

In North Miami, police officers are handing out fliers to small businesses explaining the county’s new restrictions closing all restaurants for dining, plus bars, movie theaters and gyms. Just before the closures went into effect at 11 p.m Tuesday., North Miami officers visited a local bar that still had a teeming St. Patrick’s Day party, reminding them about the new restriction — violations are technically crimes.

“We’re not looking to arrest business owners,” North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga said. “We’re looking to educate them.”

Police departments say they are urging officers to use discretion, issuing civil citations or “promise-to-appear” notices in which defendants agree they will show up to a future court date.

“This doesn’t mean we are going to stop doing police work,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez said. “We just have to prioritize our strategies given the effect this virus has on the entire criminal justice system and our officers’ well-being.”