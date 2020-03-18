Coronavirus: Kansas becomes first state to close schools through academic year, with California close behind

Kansas has become the first state to close all of its schools until the end of the academic year, but other states like California could make a similar mandate soon with governors considering the option.

Governor Laura Kelly announced the executive order on Tuesday evening to the shock of parents and students across the state. All state-accredited schools would be shut down for the rest of the academic year, which will impact nearly 500,000 students state-wide.

"The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if schools buildings return to normal operations or if they respond inconsistently within our local communities," Ms Kelly said during a press conference.

"This was not an easy decision to make," she added. "It came after close consultation with the education professionals who represent local school boards, school administrators and local teachers. These unprecedented circumstances threaten the safety of our students and the professionals who work with them every day and we must respond accordingly."

Teachers will move to online learning for students, and Ms Kelly said schools might reopen to those educators, after they're thoroughly sanitised, to help them plan their lessons.

The drastic action made by Kansas to combat the spread of Covid-19 comes after Ohio became the first state last week to close all of its K-12 schools. The state's order will last through the beginning of April but could be extended for the rest of the academic school year.

Since Ohio's announcement, nearly 40 states including Washington DC followed suit and have temporarily closed down all of their schools. Online learning is being utilised in most states.

In California, the governor said closing schools for the rest of the academic year was under consideration after initially closing districts for two to five weeks depending on the location.

"Don't anticipate schools are going to open up in a week. Please don't anticipate in a few weeks," Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday. "I would plan, and assume, that it's unlikely that many of these schools - few, if any - will open before the summer break."

Education and governmental officials across the US initially wanted to avoid closing down schools, partly because some students rely on these locations for a daily meal. But now most states are seeing the closures as a necessary option to combat the spread of Covid-19.

At least 41.6 million students across the US have been impacted by the closing or partial closing of their schools, according to a tally by Education Week. An estimated 91,000 public and private schools have closed or are expected to close.

On the college level, most campuses are switching to online classes and sending their students home.

