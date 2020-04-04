Coronavirus killed China's whistleblower doctor. Now the virus has changed how the country can mourn him

People attend a vigil for Chinese Dr. Li Wenliang, who was reprimanded for warning about the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong in early February. (Kin Cheung / Associated Press)

They speak to him like they know him, calling him brother, uncle, doctor, hero, comrade, martyr, friend.

“Doctor Li, I had a dream that I saw my grandfather just now,” one person writes on Dr. Li Wenliang’s Weibo wall at 3:35 a.m. “It was like when I was little, coming home from school to find him in the farm, offering me pocket money. ... If you meet my grandfather over there, please tell him: I miss him.”

Almost two months have passed since the death of the whistleblower doctor who was punished by police for sending warning messages in a chat group about the new coronavirus. Yet the comment section of his final blog post — one sentence on Feb. 1 announcing he’d tested positive — lives on.

It’s become a communal diary, a virtual wailing wall, one corner of the censored Chinese Internet where hundreds of thousands of visitors meet each day from their different worlds of isolation.

At 2:43 a.m., a medical worker writes: “I’m back from Hubei … tomorrow I’ll be out of quarantine, and the city hospital is having a welcome ceremony. But I feel no joy at all.”

At 3:33 a.m., another commenter writes: “Dr. Li, don’t you know, the pressures of life are so heavy. I’m feeling like I can’t breathe.”

As day breaks, thousands of commenters wish the deceased doctor “good morning,” telling him about the rain, the snow, the sun and the wind in Kunming, in Wuxi, in Changsha, and share pictures of white and pink blossoms opening against an azure sky.

It’s Qingming, the annual season when soft rain draws fresh life out of the earth, and Chinese families honor their ancestors. The official holiday falls on Saturday this year: Tomb-Sweeping Festival, a day for the dead that also celebrates life as generations gather at the graves of those they’ve loved.

This year, in the time of a deadly virus that sprung from this land and spread to the world, Saturday has been declared a national day of mourning. Flags will fly half-mast across the country, public recreational activities will be closed, and at 10 a.m., three minutes of silent mourning will take place for those who have died of COVID-19 or died fighting the disease, while air raid sirens, car, train, and ship horns will sound.

On Thursday, Li Wenliang and thirteen other front-line workers who died in the fight against COVID-19 in Hubei were declared official martyrs. The distinction for Li was a bit of revisionism by a government whose local authorities had reprimanded him for what they claimed was spreading rumors about the dangers of the virus.

“‘Martyr’ is the highest title of honor the party and state give to those who heroically give their lives for the nation, the society, and the people,” said a CCTV broadcaster on the nightly state news.

The deceased heroes had fought “under the strong leadership of the Central Party Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core,” she said.

A mourner lays flowers in honor of Dr. Li Wenliang in Wuhan, China. (Anadolu Agency) More

Some of the visitors to Li’s Weibo said they wept when they heard his name on TV, moved that he was recognized as a hero and hopeful that this meant his family — he is survived by his parents and a wife who was pregnant with a second child when he died — will be well taken care of.

Others scoffed. “What martyr, what half-flag, what silent mourning, what public memorial? If there isn’t reflection and change, everything is just a show,” one user wrote on April 3.

One week before Qingming, rain fell upon silent rows of gray tombstones at a cemetery on the outskirts of Shanghai. Chinese characters were carved into them: “Nostalgia,” “Remembrance,” and “Mother’s love, deep as an ocean.”

A dozen police in uniforms and yellow vests guarded the cemetery entrance, blocking anyone without a reservation from entering.

“It’s a special time. Epidemic,” one said, waving a taxi passenger away.