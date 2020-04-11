Coronavirus has killed scores of Mexicans in New York. Their families are fighting to bring them home

Wife Maclovia Zacatenco and daughter Saida Rojas with a photo of José Felix Rojas at their home in La Magdalena Axocopan, Mexico. Rojas died of COVID-19 in New York. (Samuel Lopez Amezquita / For The Times)

For nearly two decades, José Felix Rojas crammed into apartments with fellow Mexican immigrants in the New York City borough of Queens and toiled in delis and supermarkets, dutifully wiring dollars to his wife and four children back here in the state of Puebla.

“My husband always said he would come back home, maybe next year,” said his wife, Maclovia Zacatenco. “It was always next year.”

Now it is too late.

Rojas is one of at least 150 Mexican citizens in the New York City area — the current epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic — who have died after becoming infected, according to Mexican authorities.

Maclovia Zacatenco, 50, widow of José Felix Rojas, outside their home in La Magdalena Axocopan. (Samuel Lopez Amezquita / For The Times)

Along with intense emotional anguish and a sudden economic void from the loss of crucial providers, their families must endure another blow: The crisis has made it almost impossible to ship bodies from back to Mexico for burial.

Faced with overwhelmed morgues and funeral homes in New York, few flights and delays in issuing death certificates, the Mexican Foreign Ministry has advised the families to let their loved ones be cremated so the ashes can eventually be returned.

The families are being asked to eschew the common wish be buried in native soil and to forgo the traditional farewell ceremonies — Roman Catholic wakes, final prayers, communal viewing, public funeral services and flower-bedecked burial in ancestral plots.

The Mexican government said Friday that all its citizens who died in the United States as a result of COVID-19 remained there in morgues and funeral homes.

Many relatives keep pushing for repatriation of departed kin for interment in familial camposantos, or cemeteries, final resting places for generations of ancestors.

“I want to bring my husband's body back, to see him one last time, to be sure he is gone,” said Rojas’ widow, breaking into tears. “We always had the dream that he would come back someday."

In Rojas’ hometown, La Magdalena de Axocopan, the 8,000 residents eke out a living planting plots of corn, beans and other crops in the parched landscape, supplemented by income from cattle, shops and small businesses.

But the real economic engine is abroad — remittances from relatives in New York that finance homes, businesses, education and medical expenses.

Pedro Maximiliano Méndez, 52, ex-New Yorker and mayor of La Magdalena Axocopan. (Samuel Lopez Amezquita / For The Times)