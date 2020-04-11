Coronavirus-killing silver, fake tests, CDC impersonators: Feds rush to stamp out scams

Among all the coronavirus scams that Joan Donovan has been tracking in the last three months, one has stuck with her: an app promising to detect contact with an infected person, but that actually froze the device and demanded a bitcoin ransom.

Donovan, the research director of Harvard Kennedy’s Shorenstein Center, where she tracks disinformation campaigns, has seen her fair share of malware-related scams during her career. Yet this app seemed particularly cruel, given the country’s current widespread isolation.

“If you were to be a person whose lone source of connection in the world right now is through telephone,” she said, to be locked out of that at a time when you can't access support, and that you are feeling really alone, that could be potentially deadly.”

The malicious app is just one of dozens, if not hundreds of scams that have popped up as quickly as the coronavirus itself. Hucksters are hawking bunk cures — toothpaste, silver, essential oils. Fraudsters are schilling counterfeit masks. And most importantly, those highly-coveted coronavirus tests are now available online — except they don’t work.

There is currently no approved cure or vaccine for the coronavirus, and for health authorities trying to contain the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 16,000 lives in the U.S. alone, these scams could lead to even more deaths. One wrong shipment sent to a hospital, one wrong miracle cure that goes viral, could undo weeks of effort to contain the coronavirus — a consequence weighing heavily on the government’s minds.

“There’s enough legitimate companies out there that are doing business and producing good high-quality medical equipment,” a senior DHS official told POLITICO. “What we don’t want to send a doctor or a nurse into a situation where they think they’re wearing an N95 [mask], but it’s actually some bootlegged ineffective respirators and now they’re inadvertently exposing themselves.”

Justice Department leaders say they are focusing on efforts to stop coronavirus fraud. In a March 16 memo to U.S. attorneys, Attorney General Bill Barr wrote that they have seen reports of phishing emails pretending to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and of people selling fake cures for Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit from public panic and this sort of conduct cannot be tolerated,” Barr wrote, encouraging prosecutors to work with Justice Department headquarters on cases related to the pandemic.

And in a memo sent the next week, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said the country faces “an unfortunate array of criminal activity” regarding the pandemic, which is “reprehensible and will not be tolerated.”

He listed a variety of reported frauds: robocalls claiming to sell non-existent respirator masks, social media scams claiming to send people relief checks if they share their bank account numbers, even robberies of people leaving hospitals.

Imported items, meant to go to frontline workers, have also been caught in the hunt for scams. In recent weeks, the Food and Drug Administration, working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has found thousands of coronavirus tests and masks that, once inspected, turned out to be bootleg.

The problem has reached the highest levels of the White House’s coronavirus task force. In a recent briefing with reporters, Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the government’s top medical voices during the coronavirus crisis, warned Americans to not fall for fake companies promising tests.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) More