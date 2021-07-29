Coronavirus latest news: 99pc of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid were unvaccinated

covid news coronavirus vaccine quarantine isolation cases deaths - REUTERS/Hannah Beier

More than 99pc of pregnant women admitted to hospital with Covid are unvaccinated - with the delta variant posing a significantly greater risk of severe disease, scientists have said.

Researchers at Oxford University have described their findings as "concerning", saying that one in 10 pregnant women admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms often require intensive care.

In a study, published in an online server called medRxiv, the scientists said that vaccinations are able to offer effective protection from the risk of becoming severely ill from Covid, with far fewer numbers from vaccinated groups in hospital compared with those who have not had the jab.

Marian Knight, professor of maternal and child population health at the Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, and chief investigator of the study, said: "I cannot emphasise more strongly how important it is for pregnant women to get vaccinated in order to protect both them and their baby."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

06:06 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Friday, July 30.

dt

05:16 AM

Much-needed vaccines avoid being thrown out

Hundreds of thousands of Covid vaccine doses have been saved from the rubbish bin after US regulators extended their expiration date for a second time, as part of a nationwide effort to salvage expiring shots to battle the nation's summer surge in infections.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday sent a letter to shot maker Johnson & Johnson declaring that the doses remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored. The FDA's move gives the shots an extra six weeks as public officials press more Americans to get inoculated.

Story continues

Similar efforts are happening in multiple states as public health officials try to ensure that soon-to-expire shots are put into arms before they must be discarded.

The J&J vaccine is not the only one facing expiration. States also report that many Pfizer and Moderna doses are approaching expiration, which is set at six months from the manufacturing date. In Louisiana, about 100,000 Pfizer doses are set to expire in about a week, for example.

04:56 AM

Hospital figures for Covid cases ‘misleading’

One in four patients classed as a Covid hospitalisation is being treated for other reasons, official data reveal, prompting claims that the public has been misled.

For the first time, the NHS national stocktake establishes how many patients categorised as Covid hospitalisations had another primary cause of admission.

The data shows that of 5,021 patients this week classed as hospitalised by Covid, 1,166 were admitted for other reasons.

Read the full story here.

03:40 AM

Tougher restrictions for struggling Sydney

Sydney today reported a slight easing in locally acquired cases of Covid amid a further tightening of restrictions in the worst-affected suburbs, with the military summoned to help enforce lockdown rules.

Millions of people in the city today began one of the country's harshest lockdowns since the pandemic began, after nearly five weeks of increasingly tough restrictions failed to quell an outbreak of the highly infectious delta variant.

Although cases dipped for the first time in nearly a week, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned cases could again rise due to the growing number of people positive with the delta strain moving around in the community.

New South Wales reported 170 new local cases, down from a record high of 239 set a day earlier.

Police have been given sweeping new powers to close businesses flouting rules, while the military will begin assisting police with ensuring compliance with restrictions from Monday.

Police commissioner Mick Fuller used the case of a worker who allegedly attended his worksite after knowing he had tested positive to defend the tougher rules.

Ms Berejiklian also implored people to avoid attending an anti-lockdown protest planned for Saturday in Sydney, warning they may be giving their loved ones "a death sentence".

03:03 AM

States of emergency proposed for Japan

Japan's government today proposed states of emergency until August 31 in three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, as Covid cases spike to records, overshadowing the Games.

Existing states of emergency for Tokyo - its fourth since the pandemic began - and southern Okinawa island should also be extended to August 31, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is spearheading Japan's pandemic response, told a panel of experts in announcing the proposed expansion.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to formally announce the move later today after the experts approved it.

Japan has avoided a devastating outbreak, but is now struggling to contain the highly transmissible delta variant, with daily cases nationwide topping 10,000 for the first time on Thursday, media reported.

02:44 AM

Today's top stories