Coronavirus latest news: Mass door-to-door testing begins across England as South African variant found in eight areas

Door-to-door testing for the South African mutation of the coronavirus is to start in England after multiple cases were reported in parts of the country.

Previous cases involving the variant have been traced back to South Africa, but these new cases are understood to have been transmitted locally.

Surge testing will be carried out in the affected areas, which includes parts of London, South East, West Midlands, North West and east of England.

Residents will be visited and requested to take a PCR test regardless of symptoms.

02:21 PM

National approach to easing lockdown in tiers is an option

Boris Johnson said he had not taken a decision on whether there would be a return to the tier system following the lockdown, and a national approach was an option.

He told reporters: "It may be that a national approach, going down the tiers in a national way, might be better this time round, given that the disease is behaving much more nationally.

"If you look at the way the new variant has taken off across the country, it's a pretty national phenomenon.

"The charts I see, we're all sort of moving pretty much in the same sort of way, I mean there are a few discrepancies, a few differences, so it may be that we will go for a national approach but there may be an advantage still in some regional differentiation as well. I'm keeping an open mind on that."

02:17 PM

Surge testing described as 'precautionary measure'

Ruth Hutchinson, director of public health for Surrey, said: "This is a precautionary measure - the more cases of the variant we find, the better chance we have at stopping it from spreading further. By playing your part and taking the test, you'll be helping to keep your community and your loved ones safe.

"It's really important to say that there is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness, so you don't need to worry."

02:11 PM

JCVI member says vaccines are effective against South African variant

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, has said the vaccines currently deployed across the UK are effective against the South African variant.

"It is clear from the evidence that we have got so far that that is still the case," he told BBC Radio 4's The World at One.

"It may be the case that they are just slightly less efficient than they are against the original Wuhan virus, but doesn't mean that they are not useful.

"These vaccines are much more effective than we dared hope in the first place so some reduction in their efficiency is not a disaster. It is just making life more difficult.

"We do have to recognise that we are facing a very agile enemy.

"We have to up our game, get better and more efficient ways of tracking these new variants as they arrive."

02:10 PM

Testing in Sefton and Liverpool to be carried out

Testing for the South African COVID-19 variant to be carried out in Sefton and Liverpool after cases were detected in people with no travel history to the area.

Boris Johnson says he is 'confident' that all vaccines provide immunity against all coronavirus variants.

01:57 PM

Surge testing to begin in Kent, Herefordshire, Ealing and Walsall for South African variant

Surge testing will begin after the South African coronavirus variant has been discovered in Herefordshire, Ealing, Walsall and part of Kent.

Door-to-door coronavirus testing for the affected areas will begin on Tuesday morning.

Kent County Council said the Government has asked for as many people as possible in the ME15 area to be tested following information that the variant may have been identified in the area in a resident who has no links to travel or other variant cases.

The ME15 areas includes parts of Maidstone and nearby villages.

The director of public health for Hertfordshire has said they would be starting door-to-door testing this week after one case of the South African variant was found in the county.

Professor Jim McManus said the number of cases that had been detected across the country which were not linked to travel was still relatively small.

"We are talking less than 30, less than 20. It is not a massive number," he told BBC Radio 4's The World at One programme.

"We should bear in mind this was picked up by routine surveillance testing which is the reason why we are about to embark on this exercise so that we can find any more cases that are out there."

BREAKING: cases of the South African covid variant have been discovered in Walsall. The area will now get urgent door to door testing and more mobile testing units to try and stop it spreading #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/S4WdEboORq — Capital Midlands News (@CapitalMidsNews) February 1, 2021

01:47 PM

Watch: Boris Johnson 'optimistic' about 2021 summer holidays

Here's a look at the Prime Minister's remarks during his visit to a vaccination centre in Batley, West Yorkshire.

01:40 PM

Downing Street said all eligible care home staff have been offered vaccine

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "You will see official figures that we will publish later today which we expect to confirm that we have offered the vaccine to residents and staff at every eligible care home with older residents across England.

"It is the case that a small number of care homes have had their visits briefly delayed and that was a decision made by local directors of public health due for safety reasons due to local outbreaks.

"But those care homes will be visited and jabbed as soon as NHS staff are able to go into those homes and do so."

The Government has already indicated it expected its target of offering a jab to all elderly care home residents in England had been met by the end of January.

01:38 PM

Door-to-door testing in Woking areas will begin on Tuesday morning

Door-to-door coronavirus testing in part of Kent will begin on Tuesday morning amid concerns over the South African coronavirus variant.

Kent County Council said the Government has asked for as many people as possible in the ME15 area to be tested following information that the variant may have been identified in the area in a resident who has no links to travel or other variant cases.

Households within the ME15 area will be visited by staff from Kent Police, Maidstone Borough Council, Kent Fire and Rescue and other support agencies, who will knock on their door and ask everyone aged 16 and over to carry out a PCR test there and then.

The test will then be picked up by the same team and sent for laboratory testing within a short time of the initial visit.

Residents should take the test whether they have Covid-19 symptoms or not, the council said.

01:24 PM

A million doses of AstraZeneca touchdown in South Africa

The airplane carrying South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine doses has landed at the OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg, state broadcaster SABC reported on Monday.

The one million AstraZeneca doses, produced by the Serum Institute of India, are destined for the country's stretched healthcare workers.

A further 500,000 doses scheduled to arrive later in February.

South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, at more than 1.4 million cases and over 44,000 deaths to date, amounting to about half of Africa’s official death toll.

Pretoria has reportedly paid $5.25 for each jab, while European Union nations pay $2.16 for the same dose.

01:15 PM

Isle of Man has scrapped all Covid restrictions, including social distancing

From today, the island's 84,000 residents are no longer being told to stay in their homes or social distance.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 434 cases and 25 deaths.

Measures are being relaxed after there have been no new "unexplained" cases of the virus on the island.

However, border closures will continue to ensure those already on the island are not exposed to any further infections.

Precautions such as social distancing and face coverings are now deemed a personal choice, although people have been told to respect those who still wish to observe these precautionary measures.

Isle of Man Chief Minister Howard Quayle told Sky News the relaxation of measures was possible because a policy of "eradication of COVID, not living with it" and the public following the rules.

01:04 PM

Shadow home secretary calls for borders to be secured against Covid

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, tweeted his response to the news that two South African variant cases were detected in Surrey:

Deeply worrying & shows the UK Govmt’s quarantine system isn’t working-UK is exposed to virus mutations with around 21,000 people arriving every day. Conservative MPs must vote with @UKLabour today to secure our borders against Covid & help stop vaccine progress being undermined. https://t.co/O3o8gOLfb0 — Nick Thomas-Symonds MP (@NickTorfaen) February 1, 2021

12:53 PM

PM says he is 'optimistic' about summer holidays

Boris Johnson has said he is "optimistic" people will be able to enjoy a summer holiday this year, provided the disease can be kept under control.

"I don't want to give too much concrete by way of dates for our summer holidays. I am optimistic - I understand the reasons for being optimistic - but some things have got to go right," he said during a visit to Batley, West Yorkshire.

"The vaccine programme has got to continue to be successful. We have got to make sure we don't get thrown off course by new variants, we have got to make sure that we continue to keep the disease under control and the level of infections come down."

The Prime Minister said the rollout of the vaccination programme has been "phenomenal" but declined to be drawn on whether the Government would meet its targets.

"I think it would be unwise to speculate at the moment. I think the NHS, the pharmacies, the volunteers, helped by the Army, they have done an outstanding job," he said.

"The rollout has been phenomenal so far but it is still, relatively speaking, early days."

12:46 PM

Boris Johnson played down fears about vaccines being ineffective against different variants

The Prime Minister told reporters: "We are confident that all the vaccines that we are using provide a high degree of immunity and protection against all variants."

He said the vaccines could be adapted to deal with new variants if necessary.

"The fact is we are going to be living with Covid for a while to come in one way or another, I don't think it will be as bad as the last 12 months - or anything like - of course, but it's very, very important that our vaccines continue to develop and to adapt, and they will," he said.

12:42 PM

PHE South East regional director urges those in Surrey offered a test to take it

Dr Alison Barnett, regional director at Public Health England South East, said: "The UK has one of the best genomic systems in the world which has allowed us to detect the variant originating in South Africa here in Surrey.

"I urge everyone offered a test to take it up to help us to monitor the virus in our communities and to help suppress and control the spread of this variant.

"The most important thing is that people continue to follow the guidance that is in place - limit your number of contacts, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, keep your distance and cover your face. If you test positive by any method, you must isolate to stop the spread of the virus."

12:40 PM

Prime Minister concerned about impact on children's education

Boris Johnson has said that while the economy can bounce back strongly from the pandemic he is concerned about the impact on children's education.

"It is going to take a while for our country to bounce back completely from Covid. The economy, I think, can bounce back very, very strongly - the UK has immense natural resilience," he said during a visit to Batley in West Yorkshire.

"The thing that really concerns me at the moment is education and the deficit in our children's education that we have run up as a result of these lockdowns.

"That for me is one of the major, major priorities for us - making sure that we ameliorate and repair the loss of time in the classroom, the loss of educational opportunities."

12:38 PM

PM: too early to ease restrictions as figures show lockdown is working

Boris Johnson said there were signs the lockdown measures were working but it was too early to "take your foot off the throat of the beast" by easing restrictions.

The Prime Minister told reporters: "We are starting to see some signs of a flattening and maybe even a falling off of infection rates and hospitalisations.

"But don't forget that they are still at a very high level by comparison with most points in the last 12 months, a really very high level.

"So the risk is if you take your foot off the throat of the beast, as it were, and you allow things to get out of control again then you could, alas, see the disease spreading again fast before we have got enough vaccines into people's arms.

12:30 PM

New figures show UK lockdown is having an impact in driving down cases

Just five local areas in the UK have recorded a week-on-week rise in Covid-19 case rates, while all national and regional rates have now dropped to pre-New Year levels, new analysis shows.

Derbyshire Dales and East Lindsey in the East Midlands, along with Argyll & Bute, East Renfrewshire and Midlothian in Scotland, are the only local authority areas in the country to show an increase in case rates for the seven days to January 27.

In all five areas the week-on-week rise was small.

The figures, which have been calculated by the PA news agency from health agency data, suggest the lockdowns currently in place across the four nations of the UK are having an impact in driving down the number of new reported cases of coronavirus.

12:23 PM

UK secures extra 40 million doses of Valneva jab amid plans for repeat vaccines

The British government has ordered 40 million further doses of Valneva's Covid vaccine candidate for 2022, the French drugmaker said today.

Downing Street said the extra doses would "give the UK future flexibility should we need to revaccinate any of the population".

This brings Britain's total orders to 100 million doses, while it retains options for a further 90 million doses between 2023 and 2025, the company said in a statement.

The firm expects a read-out of its Phase I/II clinical trial within three months.

Boris Johnson tried a test when he visited the French biotechnology laboratory Valneva in Livingston, west Scotland, on January 28 - Wattie Cheung/AFP

11:56 AM

Two new mass vaccination centres open in Scotland

Scotland has entered the second phase of its plan to give the population a vaccine to combat coronavirus with two new mass vaccination centres opening on Monday.

The facilities at Aberdeen's P&J Live venue and the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) will be able to inoculate an extra 27,000 people per week.

NHS staff spent last week vaccinating each other as part of their inductions at the centres.

The EICC will have capacity to vaccinate more than 21,000 people a week at 45 stations, while the Aberdeen site will start with 20 booths to accommodate around 6,000 people weekly.

The scale of the operation means this week letters will start going out across Lothian, Grampian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde to those aged between 65 and 69 - the next group on the priority list.

11:50 AM

Government scientific adviser: UK could be 'close to normal' by summer

The UK could be easing out of restrictions in March and back to almost normal by summer if vaccines are 70% to 80% effective at blocking transmission, a Government scientific adviser has suggested.

Dr Mike Tildesley, a member of Sage subgroup the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), said scientists believed vaccines would block transmission of coronavirus but it was not yet known by how much.

"If we think optimistically, if we follow the trajectory of the rollout of the vaccine... then hopefully we can be easing out of these controls that we've got in place sometime in March," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"But I think even with that optimistic situation, it needs to be done relatively gradually.

"The danger is of course as we do start to unwind controls then we offset the gains that we get from vaccination, so we need to be very careful.

"Hopefully by the summer we can get back to something pretty close to what we have seen before the pandemic was normal."

11:31 AM

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister has gone into self-isolation

Michelle O'Neill said she is taking the measure following a positive coronavirus test result at her home in Co Tyrone.

"I will work from home to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic," she tweeted on Monday morning.

This is Ms O'Neill's second spell in self-isolation.

She self-isolated last October after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

I will now have to self isolate due to a positive test result in my home.



I will work from home to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic. — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) February 1, 2021

11:26 AM

Nearly half of all virus deaths in Portugal reported in January

Portugal reported close to half of all its COVID-19 deaths in January, highlighting the severe worsening of the pandemic in a country that had largely been spared by the first waves of the coronavirus.

Officials blamed the more contagious UK variant of the disease, and the relaxation of restrictions on social contact over the Christmas holidays.

In January, a total of 5,576 people died from the coronavirus, representing 44.7% of all 12,482 fatalities since the virus started to spread in the Iberian country in March last year, data from health authority DGS showed.

Hospitals across the nation of just over 10 million appear on the verge of collapse, with ambulances queuing sometimes for hours for lack of beds and some health units struggling to find enough refrigerated space to preserve bodies.

Portugal has the world's highest seven-day rolling average of new daily cases per million inhabitants, according to data tracker ourworldindata.org.

11:09 AM

New figures show 36 percent decrease in London's coronavirus cases

On 31 January 2021 the daily number of new people testing positive for COVID-19 in London was reported as 3,002.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported up to 31 January 2021 in London is 652,979.

In the most recent week of complete data, 20 January 2021 - 26 January 2021, 33,904 people tested positive in London, a rate of 378 cases per 100,000 population. This compares with 53,280 cases and a rate of 595 for the previous week.

For England as a whole there were 309 cases per 100,000 population for the week ending 26 January 2021.

On 30 January 2021 there were 5,918 COVID-19 patients in London hospitals. This compares with 7,044 patients on 23 January 2021.

10:47 AM

Pictured: Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre in West Yorkshire on Monday

Boris Johnson speaks to members of staff as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, West Yorkshire, England on Monday - Jon Super/AP Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows thumbs up to patients after they were given the vaccine as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre - Jon Super/AP Pool

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to members of staff as he visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre in Batley, on February 1, 2021 in West Yorkshire, England - WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe

10:34 AM

'Listen, don't lecture': how scientists hope to win over the anti-vaxxers

A group of European universities has begun a research programme called Vax-Trust in an attempt to counter the continent's strong "anti-vax" movement, writes Erica Di Blasi in Turin.

The programme, which involves universities from seven countries including Britain, aims to foster greater public trust in scientific achievements such as vaccines not only on the strength of "scientific competence" but on "the capacity to listen, relate and share".

Vaccine scepticism is common in Italy and some other western European countries, studies have shown.

One Italian study found that 16 per cent of parents had doubts about vaccinating their children – a large enough percentage to compromise herd immunity in some cases – while other research carried out in Turin on pregnant women found that 21pc of participants said they could not decide if the benefits of vaccines outweighed the risks.

The Vax-Trust programme, which was conceived before the coronavirus pandemic, aims to understand what "hesitations" complicate the relationship between parents and health professionals when it comes to vaccinating children.

Researchers said they hoped that the variety of countries and cultures represented would prove particularly useful when they tried to devise strategies to counter vaccine scepticism.

10:26 AM

PM tweets well-wishes for Captain Tom Moore

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among a host of well-wishers from across Britain and beyond willing record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore to pull through after the centenarian was admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

"You've inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery," Johnson said on Twitter, adding his thoughts were with Moore and his family.

My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family. You’ve inspired the whole nation, and I know we are all wishing you a full recovery. https://t.co/Gm0S07umgd — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 31, 2021

10:15 AM

WHO team in Wuhan visit disease control centers

A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited two disease control centers on Monday that had an early hand in managing the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The WHO investigators arrived in Wuhan, the provincial capital, last month to look for clues and have visited hospitals and a seafood market where early cases were detected.

The team on Monday visited both the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and its Wuhan city office, amid tight Chinese controls on access to information about the virus.

China has sought to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak, while promoting alternative theories that the virus originated elsewhere and may even have been brought to Wuhan from outside the country.

Following the visit to the provincial center, team member Peter Daszak told reporters it had been a "really good meeting, really important." No other details were given.

A man attempts to prevent journalists from covering the visit by the WHO team to Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China - THOMAS PETER/ REUTERS

10:06 AM

Leader of Scottish Liberal Democrats accuses First Minister of 'bogus' claims

The Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has accused the First Minister of making bogus claims about Scotland's slow roll out of the vaccine.

The First Minister repeatedly claimed that care home vaccinations were holding back the wider Scottish roll out. England has now all but completed its care home vaccinations and is still racing ahead of Scotland.

Mr Rennie said: "It was clearly a bogus claim that Scotland's roll out was slower because care homes took longer. England's care homes are all but done and their nationwide roll out is still racing ahead. The care home excuse was bogus.

"The gap with England is growing with Scotland even further behind by the equivalent of 182,000 vaccinations.

"We knew this vaccine was coming so had time to prepare. We even had a warning sign when the flu campaign stumbled in the autumn yet the Scottish Government was still not ready.

"When we have vaccines in our hands it is unforgivable to leave vulnerable people without protection.

"People are angry that they are being left exposed to this deadly virus when the vaccine is stuck in storage. The First Minister has let people down when it mattered most."

09:53 AM

Number 10 briefing announced

Matt Hancock to speak at a 5pm news conference today.

Earlier the Health Secretary tweeted about the government's order of 40 million further Valneva vaccine doses.

I’m so pleased we’ve secured an additional 40 million doses of the Valneva vaccine



This vaccine shows the best of Scottish expertise right at the heart of our UK vaccine endeavour, & demonstrates the strength of our union working together.https://t.co/XRCSAyMejp — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 1, 2021

09:47 AM

Coronavirus around the world, in pictures

Members of the public walk past a government poster reminding people to socially distance and abide by the lockdown restrictions in Glasgow, Scotland - Jeff J Mitchell/ Getty Images Europe

More than thirty ambulances queue waiting to hand over their COVID-19 patients to medics at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon - Armando Franca/AP

An elderly Moroccan receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in the city of Salé - FADEL SENNA/AFP

09:35 AM

COVAX to deliver millions of AstraZeneca doses to 36 Caribbean and Latin American states

The COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme expects to deliver 35.3 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to 36 Caribbean and Latin American states from mid-February to the end of June, the World Health Organization's regional office said.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said the Americas region needed to immunise about 500 million people to control the pandemic.

It said WHO would complete its review in a few days of the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use listing (EUL), according to a Reuters report.

"The number of doses and delivery schedule are still subject to EUL and manufacturing production capacity," PAHO said, adding that supply deals also had to be agreed with producers.

The GAVI alliance, the group that co-leads COVAX with WHO, said last week it aimed to deliver 2.3 billion vaccines worldwide by the end of 2021, including 1.8 billion free doses to lower-income countries.

Geneva-based GAVI was expected to publish details of its allocations by country on Monday.

09:23 AM

Israel extends nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Israel's nationwide lockdown was extended Monday to contain the coronavirus which has continued to spread rapidly as the country presses ahead with an aggressive vaccination campaign.

The current lockdown, declared on December 27, is the third in the Jewish state since pandemic began last year.

The cabinet prolonged the closure until Friday morning, but scheduled a fresh meeting for Wednesday to assess whether a further extension was required, a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the health ministry said.

With Israel, a country of about 9 million people, still regularly registering more than 5,000 new cases per day, Netanyahu had pushed for the lockdown's extension.

His political opponents said they would only agree if fines were increased for rule violators.

The lockdown also includes an unprecedented airport and border closure, which Netanyahu has described as a necessary weapon in the "arms race" against coronavirus variants.

Israel hopes to vaccinate its entire over-16 population by the end of March.

09:14 AM

Up to 75 million more Pfizer vaccine doses pledged to EU

BioNTech and Pfizer said Monday they will ramp up their coronavirus vaccine deliveries to the European Union, pledging to send up to 75 million extra doses to the bloc in the spring.

"Pfizer and BioNTech continue to work toward increased deliveries beginning the week of February 15, ensuring we will supply the full quantity of vaccine doses in the first quarter we contractually committed to and up to an additional 75 million doses to the European Union in the second quarter," they said in a statement.

The statement came hours ahead of a national conference called by Chancellor Angela Merkel with vaccine manufacturers amid growing anger over the bloc's sluggish inoculation campaign.

Read more on the latest vaccine updates and who gets them first here.

09:04 AM

Some care home staff refusing jab due to 'cultural issues'

Some care home staff are refusing the Covid-19 vaccine due to "cultural issues", the National Care Association's executive chairman has said.

Speaking about why some staff have not received the jab, Nadra Ahmed told BBC Breakfast on Monday: "Some of it is to do with access and that is that people are just not able to get to where they needed to go to.

"If they've been coming into the care homes, the GPs have not had enough vaccine for the staff as well, they've just got enough for the residents, which is the priority.

"And some of it is to do with cultural issues and some is that people just don't want to have the vaccine.

"We have to convince people that this vaccine is for them. That it's for the staff to protect them and therefore protect the services they work in."

08:47 AM

Vaccinating care homes staff over next fortnight a 'big, big task'

Ensuring everyone working in the care sector is offered a coronavirus vaccine over the next two weeks is a "big, big task", the executive director of the National Care Forum (NCF) has said.

Vic Rayner told Sky News on Monday that just 27% of NCF member organisations had 70% or more of their staff vaccinated as of early last week, adding that "access" to vaccinations was the main issue.

She said: "Now clearly if you bring a vaccination team into a home there is a great opportunity to vaccinate all the staff who are there, but staff work on shifts.

"Sometimes they might not have been available because of holidays or other issues. So I think it's about getting those staff who weren't on site vaccinated.

She added: "The priority over the next two weeks is to get the vaccine out to 1.6 million people who work across care. So it is a big, big task and a big clock is ticking away around that."

08:41 AM

Watch: Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday

As Captain Tom Moore battles Covid in hospital, here's a look back at his 100th birthday celebrations in the summer.

08:19 AM

Macron 'needs to learn more about the science', says JCVI professor

French president Emmanuel Macron's questioning of the effectiveness of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine for those over 65 shows he may need to learn more about the science, it has been suggested.

In response to Mr Macron's comments, Professor Anthony Harnden, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) told Good Morning Britain: "In my view the politicians need to understand the science before they make utterances like that."

Prof Harnden said the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.

He told the programme: "This vaccine, from the data, is very very effective against hospitalisations and deaths and nearly 100% effective actually.

"It is a really good safe vaccine and any older person that has received it should have absolute confidence that it is a good vaccine."

08:17 AM

Too soon to relax care home visits

Ms Whately said it was too soon to beginning relaxing the rules on care home visiting.

"At the moment it is too soon. We have had care home residents only just vaccinated," she said.

"We know it takes time to build up immunity and we also know we have really high rates of Covid still in the wider community. So we can't say it is OK to open up yet."

08:13 AM

'Right now our priority is to vaccinate people in our country', says health minister

Helen Whately played down the suggestion of any immediate assistance to countries struggling with vaccine supply, following our report that we could support Ireland, suggesting it will be after the priority groups are vaccinated before this would be looked at.

"Right now our priority is to vaccinate people in our country, across the UK, who are most at risk from this virus," she said.

"It feels too soon to be setting out what you are talking about. We know we have to get on and use our doses to vaccinate our most vulnerable populations. I am sure the time will come to support others."

08:08 AM

Minister plays down care home staff unwilling to take jab

Social care minister Helen Whately has played down reports that some care home workers have been unwilling to take the coronavirus vaccine.

"We know that there were some staff that were worried about the idea of having the vaccination," she told BBC Breakfast.

"But what I am hearing is that when the vaccination teams go into the care homes staff are coming forward. Some might be nervous but when they see their colleagues getting the vaccination, when they see that it's all right... we really are seeing good take-up from care home workers."

08:04 AM

Lockdown relaxed across Italy

Covid restrictions have been substantially relaxed across Italy - most of the country is now a yellow zone, as opposed to the stricter orange or red zone restrictions, reports Rome Correspondent Nick Squires.

That means that a whole swathe of cultural monuments are reopening today, including the Colosseum in Rome, the Circus Maximus, the Emperor Trajan's Markets and multiple museums in the capital.

Also the Vatican Museums - which have been closed for 88 days, the longest closure since the war.

Online booking is compulsory. The Vatican says it has put the time to good use eg giving the Sistine Chapel a good clean/dusting.

Authorities here say the strict Xmas/New Year lockdown has paid dividends and the number of new cases and deaths is declining steadily - 11,000 cases yesterday and 237 deaths.

Five of 20 regions are staying orange including Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria.

08:01 AM

Kwarteng: Valneva 'yet another weapon in our national arsenal'

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, said: "This latest deal is yet another weapon in our national arsenal against this terrible disease, and will ensure we have sufficient supplies to protect the British public in 2021 and beyond.

"Backed with major investment from the UK Government, Valneva's site in Scotland will be a vaccine production powerhouse, working flat out to ensure we can quickly deploy jabs across the UK if their candidate is approved, while supporting top quality, local jobs.

"Thanks to our incredible UK Vaccine Taskforce, we have now secured a bumper portfolio of over 400 million vaccines, putting our country in an exceptionally strong position to defeat this virus once and for all."

07:45 AM

'I really hope Captain Tom can pull through', says minister

Helen Whately has said her thoughts are with the Captain Tom Moore and his family.

She said she is hoping for good news on his recovery from Covid.

The Health Minister said: "I really hope he can pull through and I really hope there will be good news."

The 100-year-old is in hospital being treated for pneumonia after contracting coronavirus.

07:41 AM

All care home residents in England have been offered jab

Social care minister Helen Whately said the expected confirmation that all elderly care home residents in England have been offered the coronavirus vaccine was a "real milestone".

"It is really tremendous news for our social care sector, for care homes particularly. We all know that they have had such a hard time through the pandemic," she told Sky News.

"Today we have news that 10,000 care homes have had vaccination teams go in and visit them, go and vaccinate residents and staff in those care homes.

"It does feel like a real milestone for our care homes. This is a moment to give them hope and some protection."

07:40 AM

Von der Leyen's phonecall with PM

Chris Meyer from Germany’s DPA tweeted these remarks made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on German TV last night following her phone call with Boris Johnson.

"I was glad that he guaranteed that the two factories who produce AstraZeneca will of course supply to Europe, just as European vaccine doses for example from BioNTech are being delivered to Britain."

07:30 AM

PM hails 'crucial' care homes milestone

Boris Johnson marked a "crucial milestone" in the fight against coronavirus as official figures are expected to confirm all older residents in England's care homes have been offered a vaccine.

The Prime Minister said the rollout "will only accelerate from here on", after the daily number of jabs administered in the UK exceeded 500,000 for the first time.

NHS England said figures are expected to show on Monday that people living at more than 10,000 care homes with older residents had been offered their first vaccine doses, meeting the deadline set by the Government.

A "small remainder" were said to have had their visits deferred for safety reasons during a local outbreak but these will be visited "as soon as NHS staff are allowed to do so".

07:13 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Monday, Feb 1.

07:12 AM

AstraZeneca to supply 9m additional doses of vaccine to EU

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has agreed to supply 9 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the European Union during the first quarter, the bloc's executive arm said last night.

The new target of 40 million doses by the end of March is still only half what the British-Swedish company had originally aimed for before it announced a shortfall due to production problems, triggering a spat between AstraZeneca and the EU last week.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a call with seven vaccine makers on Sunday that AstraZeneca will also begin deliveries one week sooner than scheduled and expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe.

"Step forward on vaccines," tweeted Mrs Von der Leyen, who has come under intense pressure over the European Commission's handling of the vaccine orders in recent days.

06:45 AM

What's happening around the world...

About two million Australians started their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of the state of Western Australia. No new cases have yet been found.

Israel has extended a national lockdown as coronavirus variants offset its vaccination drive and officials predicted a delay in a turnaround from the health and economic crisis.

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of Covid this week for Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a decline in cases from their peaks.

The number of Covid-19 patients in French hospitals hit a near nine-week high on Sunday, as the country shut its borders to all but essential travel to and from nearly all countries outside the European Union.

Ghana plans to procure 17.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of June with the first doses arriving in March.

South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks until the end of the Lunar New Year holidays as new infection clusters emerge in the country.

Saudi Arabia's health minister said complacency around coronavirus restrictions had led to a notable increase in daily cases in the kingdom.

Zimbabwe has set aside $100 million to acquire vaccines but the government is still waiting for its scientists to recommend which type to buy, a state-owned newspaper reported.

China reported the lowest daily increase in new cases in more than three weeks on Monday, reversing a sharp uptick a day earlier.

06:17 AM

Britain needs more AstraZenecas if we are to thrive in the future

Almost seven years ago, Pfizer launched its bid to take over AstraZeneca, Britain’s second biggest pharmaceutical company, writes Nick Timothy.

After a tense stand-off, and no little controversy, the AstraZeneca board stood firm, Pfizer opted not to “go hostile” by taking its bid to shareholders, and the company remained independent and based in Britain.

Yet things could have turned out very differently. Pfizer might have made a direct offer to AstraZeneca shareholders. Or the AstraZeneca board might have accepted the bid: they told Pfizer they would have negotiated had the offer been higher. Had a sale been agreed, George Osborne, then Chancellor, would not have intervened. It was, he said, simply a commercial matter. Without AstraZeneca, Britain might not have had a reliable supply of home-produced Covid vaccines.

Read more: Britain needs more AstraZenecas if we are to thrive in the future

05:18 AM

Japan 'to extend state of emergency'

Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency tomorrow to fight the spread of Covid-19 for Tokyo and other areas, three sources with knowledge of the legal procedures said.

The government will decide on the extension after a meeting of its experts panel on Tuesday, with the emergency period in prefectures including the Tokyo area expected to run for another month, the sources said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to hold a news conference tomorrow, one source told Reuters.

The government last month declared a one-month state of emergency, due to end on Sunday, for 11 areas, including Tokyo and its neighbouring prefectures, as part of measures to rein in the pandemic.

Suga has launched a raft of measures to contain a third wave of infections as his government remains determined that the Olympics go ahead as planned on July 23.

05:16 AM

Boris Johnson hails 'crucial milestone'

All care home residents have been offered a Covid jab, with Boris Johnson now pledging to "accelerate" the vaccine programme across the population.

The Government will announce today that the care home milestone, which it promised to reach by the end of January, has been achieved.

In total, almost nine million people have now had their first vaccine dose, including a record 598,389 on Saturday.

Nine in 10 people over 80 have had their first jab, along with three-quarters of those aged 75 to 79, figures for England show. Those in their 60s are now expected to start receiving invitations for jabs within weeks.

On Sunday night, Mr Johnson said the successful rollout of jabs to care home residents "marks a crucial milestone in our ongoing race to vaccinate the most vulnerable against this deadly disease".

Read more: Covid vaccine rollout to care homes is complete

03:53 AM

Today's top stories