Coronavirus latest news: Pfizer vaccine could be effective against UK and South Africa strains, study says

Gareth Davies
Australia&#39;s prime minister Scott Morrison has been forced to take action - EPA
Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison has been forced to take action - EPA

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker.

The not-yet peer reviewed study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralizing virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.

The mutation could be responsible for greater transmissibility and there had been concern it could also make the virus escape antibody neutralization elicited by the vaccine, said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer's top viral vaccine scientists.

The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited, because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new variants of the rapidly spreading virus.

Though Transport Secretary Grant Shapps cast doubt on the situation, telling Sky News: "There are the concerns about the South African one in particular about how effective the vaccine would be against it so we simply cannot take chances.

Follow the latest updates below.

09:33 AM

Grant Shapps: Even those whose jobs allow travel quarantine exemptions will have to test before travelling

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that even those whose jobs qualify them for exemptions in travel quarantine rules will be required to take a coronavirus test before travelling.

There are currently dozens of jobs listed by the Government that qualify for exemption from completing the passenger locator form or from self-isolating, including health workers, elite sportsmen and women and defence personnel.

Mr Shapps said that despite not needing the quarantine, they "won’t be exempted from taking the Covid test".

See Mr Shapps on Good Morning Britain below: 

 

09:17 AM

Police hunt fraudster who injected woman, 92, with fake vaccine

A fraudster claiming to work for the NHS jabbed a 92-year-old woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine.

Detectives hunting the suspected conman, who charged the victim £160, say he "may endanger people's lives".

The victim allowed him into her home in Surbiton, south-west London, on the afternoon of Wednesday December 30 after he said he was from the NHS and there to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

She said she was jabbed in the arm with a "dart like implement" before being charged £160 which the fraudster said would be refunded by the NHS.

Read the full story here.

09:06 AM

Symptomatic cases increase by 27 percent, study shows

Data from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study UK Infection Survey run by King’s College London shows that there is a 27 percent increase in daily new symptomatic cases from a week ago in the UK. 

Tim Spector, lead scientist on the study, said: "The UK is now worryingly at 70,000 new daily cases and around 800,000 infected individuals, and the worst-hit areas continue to be Wales, London and the South East."

Regional R values are 1.1 in England, 1 in Wales and 1.3 in Scotland.

Spector said: "One in 42 people in London has symptomatic Covid now, so those living in the capital must take care."

08:53 AM

UK fourth in the world for vaccinations

Here, Oxford-based company Our World In Data present the global leaders in Covid vaccine rollout. 

08:50 AM

No vaccine targets for Wales, First Minister says

First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales is unable to give targets for administering coronavirus vaccines because of uncertainty over how much will be given to the country by the UK Government.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio Wales: "I don't think it's sensible to have a target if you don't know how much vaccine you're going to get. We're not yet in a position beyond the next two weeks after this week to know the supply of vaccine that we will be getting here in Wales.

"When we know how much vaccine we have, then our targets will be to maximise the use of that supply in every part of Wales."

He also told Sky News that the vaccine rollout should not be a sprint. Watch below.

08:36 AM

No need for border tests in Wales because airport is shut

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he "strongly supports" plans to require all travellers to England and Scotland from international destinations to test negative for coronavirus before they can enter the country.

"We don't have anybody coming into Wales at the moment," Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast. Our airport is closed to passenger traffic and the people who come in to the Welsh ports are all coming from the common travel area and these rules don't apply to people in those circumstances.

"So at the moment, this doesn't apply in Wales because nobody is coming into Wales in the way that people are still coming into England and Scotland, but I strongly support what is being done. When people start travelling into Wales from other parts of the world, we will expect exactly the same rules to apply."

08:34 AM

London hospital drafts in triple number of consultants

Here's the state of affairs in the capital. 

08:25 AM

Curfews not being considered in Wales

Wales is "not yet in a position" where measures such as curfews need to be imposed to control the spread of Covid-19, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

"It's important for me to say that numbers in Wales have been improving and we are not in the position we were before Christmas, where Wales had the most difficult figures everywhere in the United Kingdom," Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast.

"We're below the figures in Northern Ireland, we're below the figures in England. So we're not yet in a position where we would need to take measures such as curfews but the continuation of the current lockdown regime is necessary in order to relieve the pressure on the NHS."

He added: "We're not in a position where curfews are - at this point - part of the repertoire of actions we are considering."

08:24 AM

Prime Minister's father has second jab cancelled

The Prime Minister's father Stanley Johnson, who is due to have his second coronavirus jab on Friday, said he was "very much looking forward" to it but that he was not clear what the rules were after he had been vaccinated.

Mr Johnson told Good Morning Britain that he would soon be "fancy free" and that he would behave "perfectly properly" after receiving the second vaccine.

"Do we have a get out of jail free card... I think probably not. I think the rules will still have to be locked down," he said

08:19 AM

Heathrow welcomes testing travellers

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye welcomed plans to require all travellers to England and Scotland from international destinations to test negative for coronavirus before they can enter the country, but said they were a "temporary" measure.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme he said: "We have always argued for pre-departure testing as an alternative to quarantine and because we're now going to have both this is a really belt and braces approach. And it can only be a temporary measure, very few people will travel with this in place.

"Now, of course, we're locked down currently, so very few people are travelling, but we need to have a roadmap for how we get out of this because aviation is vital to us as a small island trading nation and a lot of our supply chain and our exports go by air largely in the holds of passenger planes.

"And unless we can get those passenger planes moving, we are really not going to be able to get the UK economy moving as well."

08:18 AM

Wales lockdown to 'intensify even further'

Lockdown measures will continue in Wales and will "intensify even further", First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

"It means bringing schools into line with the rest of the lockdown regime, so schools in Wales will now remain on remote learning until January 29 at the earliest," Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast.

"We are looking at the workplace with our trade union and other colleagues to see if there are further safeguards that we can put in place to make sure that workplaces are safe, given the fact that the new variant is so much easier to catch than the previous version of coronavirus.

"And we're looking at supermarkets and other places where people leave their homes and go to, to make sure that they are organised in a way that keeps their staff and their customers safe."

08:09 AM

UK lockdown, in pictures

Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in London - Kirtsy O&#39;Connor/PA
Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in London - Kirtsy O'Connor/PA
Having faced criticism for the crowded seafront Southend Borough Council have closed the seafront car parks to deter visitors - Alamy
Having faced criticism for the crowded seafront Southend Borough Council have closed the seafront car parks to deter visitors - Alamy
There were no such warnings in Brighton and Hove - Andrew Hasson/Alamy
There were no such warnings in Brighton and Hove - Andrew Hasson/Alamy

08:01 AM

Will Wales and Northern Ireland follow suit on borders?

Grant Shapps said that he is "pretty certain" that Wales and Northern Ireland will also introduce the requirement, adding: "I suspect it will be a UK-wide requirement from some point next week."

He defended the Government against allegations it should have closed the border before, saying the UK as an island needs the movement of goods and people.

"Look what happened in the United States, for example, where they did last March entirely closed the border," he added.

"It hasn't helped them at all, not one iota."

08:00 AM

Grant Shapps: Border checks urgent because of new strains

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said introducing the requirement for passengers to have a negative test before arrival into England and Scotland became "much more urgent" because of new coronavirus strains.

He told Sky News: "This is an extra check and we're doing this now because there are these variants that we're very keen to keep out of the country, like the South African variant, for example.

"There are the concerns about the South African one in particular about how effective the vaccine would be against it so we simply cannot take chances.

"So today because of that variant it has become much more urgent."

07:56 AM

Minister shares warning of Covid scam

Fraudsters are using the coronavirus vaccine to scam the vulnerable. 

The minister in charge for the national rollout of the jabs has this message for the public.

07:44 AM

And just to compare...

Did you take part in March? 

07:38 AM

Did you clap for heroes last night?

It seems the support for the 8pm clap has petered out. Did you take part? 

07:30 AM

Border testing 'too slow', says shadow home secretary

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds tweeted: "The Government decision to introduce mandatory testing before UK entry has been too slow given the risk of Covid-19 variants entering the country, including the strain that emerged in South Africa.

"Too often, Ministers have gone from one crisis to another, lacking strategy & grip."

07:21 AM

Test and isolate NHS patients, care homes warn

Carers have called for effective testing and isolation of NHS patients they take on in the sector in order to reduce the burden on the health service as coronavirus cases surge.

National Care Association chairwoman Nadra Ahmed told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There's no way that providers can go back to April when we were told everything was OK and people were being discharged out of hospitals. Of course we want to help the NHS if we can, but we want to do that safely.

"The only way that can be safely done is if we're absolutely clear that the person is no longer shedding the virus. We also have to remember that care homes are also struggling with staffing. The risk to the sector is enormous if we don't do it in a safe manner."

07:16 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Friday, Jan 8.

dt
dt

06:23 AM

Australia battles to contain UK Covid strain

Australia is nearly halving the number of passengers allowed to arrive by plane in a bid to prevent the spread of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain.

A cleaner at a Brisbane quarantine hotel diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday is the first person infected with the variant found in the Australian community. Other cases have been detected among travellers while in hotel quarantine, where there is little risk of community spread.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Friday - EPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Friday - EPA

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said state leaders had agreed that international arrivals to New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia state airports would be halved until Feb. 15. Arrivals at Victoria were already relatively low and would remain unchanged.

Authorities in Brisbane are locking Australia's third-most populous city down for three days beginning tonight to contain the spread.

Read more: Brisbane enters three-day lockdown as Australia tries to contain new UK Covid strain

05:53 AM

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine effective against new variants

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker.

The not-yet peer reviewed study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralizing virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.

The mutation could be responsible for greater transmissibility and there had been concern it could also make the virus escape antibody neutralization elicited by the vaccine, said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer's top viral vaccine scientists.

Read more: Pfizer vaccine works against new Covid mutations, drugmaker says

 

05:32 AM

London landmarks light up blue for NHS

Iconic landmarks in London lit up blue last night in a renewed gesture of thanks to the NHS and frontline workers.

Well-known buildings and sporting and entertainment venues across the capital illuminated in blue to celebrate the hundreds of workers who have put their lives on the line during the pandemic to help others.

Trafalgar Square, Wembley Arch and the London Eye along the South Bank were among several landmarks that joined the £LightItBlue campaign which began last year.

Blue lights beamed from the spires of The Shard, as well as the globe atop Madame Tussauds.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "It is a very challenging time for our city and nation, and we owe a great debt to our NHS and key workers who are working so incredibly hard to serve our city.

"By lighting up buildings in blue in their honour, our capital is again standing together to thank them for their tremendous efforts."These workers deserve our praise and our thanks, and I urge Londoners to continue following the lockdown rules so they can play their part in supporting the NHS and save lives."

The London Eye in Southbank, London - PA
The London Eye in Southbank, London - PA
The Trafalgar Square fountains in London - PA
The Trafalgar Square fountains in London - PA
The Shard in London - PA
The Shard in London - PA

 

04:42 AM

Today's top stories

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump U.S. sets record for most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Kim Jong-un says North Korea's economic plan failed

    It comes after a year of border closures with China and storms that have devastated homes and crops.

  • Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested Thursday in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Rick Scott calls for investigation into how Florida is distributing COVID vaccine

    Sen. Rick Scott has called for a federal investigation into Florida’s coronavirus vaccine distribution, citing reports that donors of a South Florida nursing home are being offered life-saving shots ahead of the general public.

  • Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

  • Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming Capitol building could face criminal charges

    A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia is facing calls to resign and could be imprisoned after filming himself storming the US Capitol building and whipping up the angry mob with chants of “freedom” Derrick Evans, who was sworn into West Virginia’s House of delegates last month, wore a black helmet as he forced his way into the building among a crush of rioters, live streaming the whole episode on the internet. In the now-deleted video, Evans can be heard encouraging people to push into the building, shouting: “They’re in! They’re in! They’re in!” when the doors were finally breached. Referring to himself in third person, he then shouts: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Other footage shows him warning people not to vandalise anything, as he wandered around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding.

  • 'Great damage': Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Republican colleague rebuked him on the Senate floor. “Supporting Josh Hawley ... was the worst decision I’ve ever made in my life," former Missouri Sen. John Danforth told The Associated Press on Thursday. Aside from President Donald Trump, who roiled up supporters just before they stormed the Capitol, no politician has been more publicly blamed for Wednesday's unprecedented assault on American democracy than Hawley.

  • Republican representative tests Covid-positive after spending day in Congress trying to block Biden’s election victory

    Jake LaTurner was in joint session on Wednesday

  • Miya Ponsetto arrested for assaulting Black teen, falsely accusing him of theft

    Miya Ponsetto, the California woman known as “SoHo Karen” for falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her cell phone and subsequently attacking him at a New York City hotel, has been arrested after nearly two weeks. Ponsetto was taken into custody in Los Angeles after being located as a result of a collaborative investigation led by the Ventura County Sheriff’s office and NYPD, TMZ reports. Ponsetto had traveled back to California following the Dec. 26 incident and had reportedly been evading law enforcement at her mother’s home.