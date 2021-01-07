Coronavirus latest news: Pfizer vaccine could be effective against UK and South Africa strains, study says

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison has been forced to take action - EPA

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker.

The not-yet peer reviewed study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralizing virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.

The mutation could be responsible for greater transmissibility and there had been concern it could also make the virus escape antibody neutralization elicited by the vaccine, said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer's top viral vaccine scientists.

The study was conducted on blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine. Its findings are limited, because it does not look at the full set of mutations found in either of the new variants of the rapidly spreading virus.

Though Transport Secretary Grant Shapps cast doubt on the situation, telling Sky News: "There are the concerns about the South African one in particular about how effective the vaccine would be against it so we simply cannot take chances.

Grant Shapps: Even those whose jobs allow travel quarantine exemptions will have to test before travelling

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that even those whose jobs qualify them for exemptions in travel quarantine rules will be required to take a coronavirus test before travelling.

There are currently dozens of jobs listed by the Government that qualify for exemption from completing the passenger locator form or from self-isolating, including health workers, elite sportsmen and women and defence personnel.

Mr Shapps said that despite not needing the quarantine, they "won’t be exempted from taking the Covid test".

'Why has it taken 10 months to put it in place?'



People travelling to the UK will now have to provide evidence of a negative coronavirus test.



Transport Sec @grantshapps explains why it's being put in place now.



He says they are bringing it in now because of the new variants. pic.twitter.com/Hi2aR9sTj7 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 8, 2021

Police hunt fraudster who injected woman, 92, with fake vaccine

A fraudster claiming to work for the NHS jabbed a 92-year-old woman with a fake Covid-19 vaccine.

Detectives hunting the suspected conman, who charged the victim £160, say he "may endanger people's lives".

The victim allowed him into her home in Surbiton, south-west London, on the afternoon of Wednesday December 30 after he said he was from the NHS and there to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

She said she was jabbed in the arm with a "dart like implement" before being charged £160 which the fraudster said would be refunded by the NHS.

Symptomatic cases increase by 27 percent, study shows

Data from the Zoe Covid Symptom Study UK Infection Survey run by King’s College London shows that there is a 27 percent increase in daily new symptomatic cases from a week ago in the UK.

Tim Spector, lead scientist on the study, said: "The UK is now worryingly at 70,000 new daily cases and around 800,000 infected individuals, and the worst-hit areas continue to be Wales, London and the South East."

Regional R values are 1.1 in England, 1 in Wales and 1.3 in Scotland.

Spector said: "One in 42 people in London has symptomatic Covid now, so those living in the capital must take care."

UK fourth in the world for vaccinations

Here, Oxford-based company Our World In Data present the global leaders in Covid vaccine rollout.

[Updated] Total vaccine doses administered per 100 people:



🇮🇱 Israel 19.6

🇦🇪 UAE 9.0

🇧🇭 Bahrain 4.2

🇬🇧 UK 1.9

🇺🇸 US 1.8

🇩🇰 Denmark 1.4

🇮🇸 Iceland 1.4

🇮🇹 Italy 0.7

🇨🇦 Canada 0.6

🇸🇮 Slovenia 0.6

🇷🇺 Russia 0.6

🇩🇪 Germany 0.5

🇭🇷 Croatia 0.5



More countries: https://t.co/03pQ8rRViP pic.twitter.com/hrclrU9V2d — Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) January 8, 2021

No vaccine targets for Wales, First Minister says

First Minister Mark Drakeford said Wales is unable to give targets for administering coronavirus vaccines because of uncertainty over how much will be given to the country by the UK Government.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio Wales: "I don't think it's sensible to have a target if you don't know how much vaccine you're going to get. We're not yet in a position beyond the next two weeks after this week to know the supply of vaccine that we will be getting here in Wales.

"When we know how much vaccine we have, then our targets will be to maximise the use of that supply in every part of Wales."

"This is not a sprint, neither is it a competition."



First Minister Mark Drakeford says the difference between the four nations in vaccinating people "is marginal", and that rollout in Wales is being "stepped up in the weeks ahead".



Latest on #COVID19: https://t.co/jib6z7xFcW pic.twitter.com/yCrVEeMmr9 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 8, 2021

No need for border tests in Wales because airport is shut

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he "strongly supports" plans to require all travellers to England and Scotland from international destinations to test negative for coronavirus before they can enter the country.

"We don't have anybody coming into Wales at the moment," Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast. Our airport is closed to passenger traffic and the people who come in to the Welsh ports are all coming from the common travel area and these rules don't apply to people in those circumstances.

"So at the moment, this doesn't apply in Wales because nobody is coming into Wales in the way that people are still coming into England and Scotland, but I strongly support what is being done. When people start travelling into Wales from other parts of the world, we will expect exactly the same rules to apply."

London hospital drafts in triple number of consultants

Here's the state of affairs in the capital.

Normally we have three intensive care consultants (senior doctors) working on our intensive care unit at any one time. Today we have ten, each leading an entire ICU team. The response is inspirational but the need is just awful.

Curfews not being considered in Wales

Wales is "not yet in a position" where measures such as curfews need to be imposed to control the spread of Covid-19, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

"It's important for me to say that numbers in Wales have been improving and we are not in the position we were before Christmas, where Wales had the most difficult figures everywhere in the United Kingdom," Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast.

"We're below the figures in Northern Ireland, we're below the figures in England. So we're not yet in a position where we would need to take measures such as curfews but the continuation of the current lockdown regime is necessary in order to relieve the pressure on the NHS."

He added: "We're not in a position where curfews are - at this point - part of the repertoire of actions we are considering."

Prime Minister's father has second jab cancelled

The Prime Minister's father Stanley Johnson, who is due to have his second coronavirus jab on Friday, said he was "very much looking forward" to it but that he was not clear what the rules were after he had been vaccinated.

Mr Johnson told Good Morning Britain that he would soon be "fancy free" and that he would behave "perfectly properly" after receiving the second vaccine.

"Do we have a get out of jail free card... I think probably not. I think the rules will still have to be locked down," he said

Heathrow welcomes testing travellers

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye welcomed plans to require all travellers to England and Scotland from international destinations to test negative for coronavirus before they can enter the country, but said they were a "temporary" measure.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme he said: "We have always argued for pre-departure testing as an alternative to quarantine and because we're now going to have both this is a really belt and braces approach. And it can only be a temporary measure, very few people will travel with this in place.

"Now, of course, we're locked down currently, so very few people are travelling, but we need to have a roadmap for how we get out of this because aviation is vital to us as a small island trading nation and a lot of our supply chain and our exports go by air largely in the holds of passenger planes.

"And unless we can get those passenger planes moving, we are really not going to be able to get the UK economy moving as well."

Wales lockdown to 'intensify even further'

Lockdown measures will continue in Wales and will "intensify even further", First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

"It means bringing schools into line with the rest of the lockdown regime, so schools in Wales will now remain on remote learning until January 29 at the earliest," Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast.

"We are looking at the workplace with our trade union and other colleagues to see if there are further safeguards that we can put in place to make sure that workplaces are safe, given the fact that the new variant is so much easier to catch than the previous version of coronavirus.

"And we're looking at supermarkets and other places where people leave their homes and go to, to make sure that they are organised in a way that keeps their staff and their customers safe."

UK lockdown, in pictures

Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, who is 100 years old, receives the Oxford vaccine from Dr Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in London - Kirtsy O'Connor/PA

Having faced criticism for the crowded seafront Southend Borough Council have closed the seafront car parks to deter visitors - Alamy

There were no such warnings in Brighton and Hove - Andrew Hasson/Alamy

Will Wales and Northern Ireland follow suit on borders?

Grant Shapps said that he is "pretty certain" that Wales and Northern Ireland will also introduce the requirement, adding: "I suspect it will be a UK-wide requirement from some point next week."

He defended the Government against allegations it should have closed the border before, saying the UK as an island needs the movement of goods and people.

"Look what happened in the United States, for example, where they did last March entirely closed the border," he added.

"It hasn't helped them at all, not one iota."

Grant Shapps: Border checks urgent because of new strains

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said introducing the requirement for passengers to have a negative test before arrival into England and Scotland became "much more urgent" because of new coronavirus strains.

He told Sky News: "This is an extra check and we're doing this now because there are these variants that we're very keen to keep out of the country, like the South African variant, for example.

"There are the concerns about the South African one in particular about how effective the vaccine would be against it so we simply cannot take chances.

"So today because of that variant it has become much more urgent."

Minister shares warning of Covid scam

Fraudsters are using the coronavirus vaccine to scam the vulnerable.

The minister in charge for the national rollout of the jabs has this message for the public.

URGENT! Please please RT and share with elderly/vulnerable friends and relatives SCAM ALERT @NHSuk will NEVER ask for Bank Account details or arrive unannounced at your home.

Border testing 'too slow', says shadow home secretary

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds tweeted: "The Government decision to introduce mandatory testing before UK entry has been too slow given the risk of Covid-19 variants entering the country, including the strain that emerged in South Africa.

"Too often, Ministers have gone from one crisis to another, lacking strategy & grip."

Test and isolate NHS patients, care homes warn

Carers have called for effective testing and isolation of NHS patients they take on in the sector in order to reduce the burden on the health service as coronavirus cases surge.

National Care Association chairwoman Nadra Ahmed told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "There's no way that providers can go back to April when we were told everything was OK and people were being discharged out of hospitals. Of course we want to help the NHS if we can, but we want to do that safely.

"The only way that can be safely done is if we're absolutely clear that the person is no longer shedding the virus. We also have to remember that care homes are also struggling with staffing. The risk to the sector is enormous if we don't do it in a safe manner."

Australia battles to contain UK Covid strain

Australia is nearly halving the number of passengers allowed to arrive by plane in a bid to prevent the spread of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain.

A cleaner at a Brisbane quarantine hotel diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday is the first person infected with the variant found in the Australian community. Other cases have been detected among travellers while in hotel quarantine, where there is little risk of community spread.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on Friday - EPA

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said state leaders had agreed that international arrivals to New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia state airports would be halved until Feb. 15. Arrivals at Victoria were already relatively low and would remain unchanged.

Authorities in Brisbane are locking Australia's third-most populous city down for three days beginning tonight to contain the spread.

Study suggests Pfizer vaccine effective against new variants

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appeared to work against a key mutation in the highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa, according to a laboratory study conducted by the US drugmaker.

The not-yet peer reviewed study by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch indicated the vaccine was effective in neutralizing virus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein.

The mutation could be responsible for greater transmissibility and there had been concern it could also make the virus escape antibody neutralization elicited by the vaccine, said Phil Dormitzer, one of Pfizer's top viral vaccine scientists.

London landmarks light up blue for NHS

Iconic landmarks in London lit up blue last night in a renewed gesture of thanks to the NHS and frontline workers.

Well-known buildings and sporting and entertainment venues across the capital illuminated in blue to celebrate the hundreds of workers who have put their lives on the line during the pandemic to help others.

Trafalgar Square, Wembley Arch and the London Eye along the South Bank were among several landmarks that joined the £LightItBlue campaign which began last year.

Blue lights beamed from the spires of The Shard, as well as the globe atop Madame Tussauds.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "It is a very challenging time for our city and nation, and we owe a great debt to our NHS and key workers who are working so incredibly hard to serve our city.

"By lighting up buildings in blue in their honour, our capital is again standing together to thank them for their tremendous efforts."These workers deserve our praise and our thanks, and I urge Londoners to continue following the lockdown rules so they can play their part in supporting the NHS and save lives."

The London Eye in Southbank, London - PA

The Trafalgar Square fountains in London - PA

The Shard in London - PA

