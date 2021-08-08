Coronavirus latest news: Backlog of heart patients will take five years to clear, experts warn

Experts warn the backlog of heart patients is set to take five years to clear - PA

The backlog of heart patients is set to take five years to clear, with thousands at risk of dying from treatable conditions, health experts have warned.

Disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic will cause waiting lists for life-saving diagnosis and treatment to double within two years, new analysis has found.

The British Heart Foundation estimates that the number of heart patients waiting to be seen will peak at around 550,385 in January 2024 unless urgent action is taken.

Even in a best-case scenario it would take at least three years to get waiting lists down to pre-pandemic levels, the charity warned.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

05:40 AM

Department of Health ditches return to office diktat

The Department of Health and Social Care has ditched its return to the office diktat for civil servants amid a row over mandarins continuing to work from home.

Staff at the department were told this week that plans for them to return to working in Whitehall between four and eight days every month from September were no longer going to be enforced.

This messaging puts the department at odds with Downing Street, which has said there should be a gradual return of mandarins to the office over the summer.

Read the full story

Read more: Workers ignore Sunak's 'back to the office' call

05:17 AM

China punishes 30 officials for pandemic failing

More than 30 Chinese officials have been fired or received other punishments over accusations they failed to respond properly to the latest surge of the coronavirus in the country.

Among those fired were a vice mayor, heads of city districts and health commissions, and staff in hospital management, airport and tourism departments.

Story continues

China's National Health Commission on Monday announced 94 new cases of domestic transmission had been recorded over the previous 24 hours.

The latest outbreak is linked to the airport in the eastern city of Nanjing. The delta variant spread among airport workers and has since spread from tropical Hainan province in the south to Inner Mongolia in the far north.

The outbreak has prompted renewed travel restrictions, community lockdowns and the sealing off of the entire city of Zhangjiajie, with a population of 1.5 million.

Workers line up for mass coronavirus tests in a gym n Wuhan - CHINATOPIX

04:46 AM

Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the US is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from Covid-19 travel bans.

US citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative fwithin three days to get across one of the world's longest and busiest land borders. Travellers also must fill out a detailed on application on the arriveCAN app before crossing.

Even though travellers have to register, the Canada Border Services Agency won't say how many people they are expecting to enter Canada for the reopening.

Read more: Florida parents sue governor saying 'children could die' because of mask mandate ban

03:23 AM

Melbourne remains in lockdown, restrictions eased for rest of state

The state of Victoria in Australia is lifting its pandemic lockdown beginning on Tuesday, except in the city of Melbourne.

Australia's second-most populous state imposed a seven-day lockdown last Thursday due to concerns about the spread of the delta variant.

But Victoria Premier Daniel Andrew says all the cases detected in Victoria in recent days have been in Melbourne, with 11 more reported there on Monday. So the lockdown will end in the rest of the state at the end of Monday.

The neighbouring state of New South Wales on Monday reported 283 new coronavirus infections and one death in the latest 24-hour period.

Sydney has been in lockdown since June 26 and will remain under tight pandemic restrictions until at least Aug. 28.

02:51 AM

South Korea opens vaccines up to all adults

South Korea begins opening Covid-19 vaccine reservations for all adults over 18 for the first time on Monday as it scrambles to stave off a rise in sporadic outbreaks, many of them among young, unvaccinated residents.

South Korea was praised for its handling of the virus in the beginning of the pandemic with thorough tracing and testing, but a slow vaccination uptake has overlapped with surge in more transmissible variants.

Some 45 per cent of South Korea's 52 million population have had at least one dose of vaccine, while just 15 per cent have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday midnight.

The country aims to immunise over 70 per cent of adults by September as it vaccinates those in the 18-49 age bracket with Moderna or Pfizer's products.

Inoculation for the age group is due to start on August 26 and is scheduled to run until September 30.

01:13 AM

Japan PM Suga's support slides to record low

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga slid below 30 per cent for the first time since he took office, a survey showed on Monday, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to boost his ratings amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

Roughly a third disapproved of holding the Games which closed on Sunday and 60 per cent said they did not want Suga to stay on, according to the poll conducted by Asahi newspaper, darkening his ruling party's prospects in general elections to be held later this year.

Japan's slow vaccination rollouts have hurt Suga's popularity and a spike in new infections, caused by the rapid spread of the delta variant, has overshadowed the Olympic Games with cases hitting a milestone of one million on Friday.

Read more: Tokyo Olympics comes to an end with strange, poignant closing ceremony

12:06 AM

Most restrictions lifted in Scotland

Most coronavirus restrictions have been removed in Scotland after the country moved beyond Level 0 at midnight.

Legal requirements for physical distancing - except in healthcare settings - and gatherings have been removed and all venues, including nightclubs, are now able to reopen.

Some measures, such as the requirement to wear face coverings indoors in public places and on public transport, will stay in place.

The First Minister told MSPs last week that the country could move beyond Level 0, the lowest level of a five-tier system of restrictions in Scotland, due to the "steady decline in cases" and "the success of vaccination".

11:31 PM

Today's top stories