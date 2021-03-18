Coronavirus latest news: UK protected from third wave, says chief of MHRA - but EU is at risk

Global Health Security Team
·11 min read
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..

The UK is likely to be protected from a third Covid-19 wave but the EU is at risk due to the pause in their vaccination rollout, the former chief executive of the MHRA has claimed.

Sir Kent Woods said it was "very unfortunate" that countries including Germany and France had delayed the delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine over unfounded concerns about blood clots.

His comments come as sixteen regions of France - including Paris - have entered a new lockdown.

"It may have contributed to a third wave," said Sir Kent. "I think the wave was probably on its way but nevertheless it's very unfortunate that there was the pause for two reasons.

"Firstly, it loses time. The second aspect is public confidence. Will people now be willing to get their vaccine as quickly as possible? That's the way these successive waves are going to be stamped out."

Discussing the UK's vaccine rollout, he added: "I have great hopes that as the proportion of the population who have been vaccinated increases, we will be able to protect ourselves from a third wave."

The Prime Minister is due to receive his first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine today as a host of European countries announced they would return to using the jab following fresh safety assurances.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:50 AM

Director of the Oxford vaccine group: 'We are absolutely confident in the vaccine'

Professor Andrew Pollard said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) calling the AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective would help "rebuild confidence".

"This is incredibly reassuring, the processes are working, the safety monitoring that we all expect from our authorities is happening," he said.

"This is extremely good news and we should be reassured that process is working exactly and moving along exactly as it should.

"I think what they have very clearly stated is that we absolutely are confident in use of the vaccine, that it's not associated with the blood clots as was originally raised.

"We're really not in a battle with each other or the vaccine, we're battling a ruthless killer that within the European Union has killed 600,000 people in the past year."

08:32 AM

Vaccine supply delay in UK will not have big effect, says senior scientific adviser

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, said the delay in vaccine supply in the UK will not have a big effect on the vaccine rollout.

He described the delay as "slightly disappointing", but added: "I don't think the delay will have an enormous effect.

"We'll still have enough vaccine to largely continue with the programme."

He said of bigger concern was the South African variant of Covid-19, adding: "Overall, I'm optimistic with this one caveat that we do need to keep these variants of concern at bay.

"Until we can update the vaccine, rolled out the vaccine and really hopefully the whole adult population which will be this summer, at that point we'll be in a much safer position."

08:15 AM

Covid-19 certificates may help larger events return, says Culture Secretary

Oliver Dowden said: "From June 21, if all goes to plan in the way that I described, we hope to get people back in significant numbers.

"We're piloting the different things that will enable that to happen - clearly it will have to be done in a Covid-secure way.

"You would expect, and we will be testing these things, things like one-way systems, things like masks, things like hand hygiene and everything else.

"Another thing that we are considering is a Covid certification, and we will be testing whether we can use Covid certification to help facilitate the return of sports."

08:01 AM

Vaccinations alone are unlikely to contain coronavirus infections in the UK, study warns

The University of Warwick's modelling concluded that gradually easing lockdown restrictions and achieving high uptake of Covid-19 jabs can minimise future waves.

However, Professor Matt Keeling added: "Our modelling suggests that vaccination rollout in adults alone is unlikely to completely stop Covid-19 cases spreading in the UK.

"We also found that early sudden release of restrictions is likely to lead to a large wave of infection, whereas gradually easing measures over a period of many months could reduce the peak of future waves."

He added that the huge success of the UK's vaccine rollout so far - coupled with the government's gradual roadmap for easing restrictions - are cause for optimism.

07:46 AM

Vaccine manufacturer claims Biden and India at fault for UK delays

Boris Johnson has denied that the Indian government blocked a delivery of five million vaccine doses to the UK after the manufacturer insisted it had been ordered to hold back the vital shipment.

The Prime Minister insisted the Indian government was not responsible for the delayed delivery of AstraZeneca jabs from the Serum Institute of India after the firm’s chief executive said the decision was "solely dependent on India and has nothing to do with the SII".

Experts suggested the UK had been caught in the crossfire of an international scramble for vaccine supplies after the delayed shipment threatened to derail the rollout of jabs in the coming weeks.

Read the full story here.

07:31 AM

Adults living with children only slightly more at risk of developing Covid-19, study finds

Researchers investigated whether the risk of infection and admission to hospital from coronavirus differed between adults living with and without school-age children during the first two waves last year.

They found there was a "small" increased risk of infection and hospital admission for those aged 65 and under who lived with children during the second wave between September and December.

However the peer-reviewed study, which has been published in the BMJ, found it did not lead to an increased risk of death.

It also found no evidence of a noticeably increased risk of infection during the first wave in the UK between February and August, compared to those adults who do not live with children.

07:14 AM

Travel patterns will be permanently changed, industry leaders predict

Latest Government figures show bus usage outside London is at 46% of pre-pandemic levels after reaching a high of 63% in November 2020.

Train passenger numbers have been even harder hit, currently standing at just 21% of normal following a recovery to 43% in September last year.

Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy said last month that train timetables should not return in full even after coronavirus restrictions are lifted, due to improved reliability.

The industry estimates that demand for commuter journeys may only return to as little as 60% of what it was before the crisis, due to the rise in people working from home.

06:58 AM

Boris Johnson's hospitalisation sparked 'jostling for position' in No10

Ever since his near-deadly bout of coronavirus last year, debate has raged about the extent to which the experience changed Boris Johnson's approach to tackling the pandemic.

His most loyal aides have always insisted it did not change him at all – but some allies now privately concede that he emerged from his hospital stay a different man.

Now, for the first time, some of those who were closest to the centre of power while Mr Johnson's life hung in the balance have spoken about both the moment they feared they might lose him and the Cabinet in-fighting his absence prompted.

Read the full story here.

06:16 AM

Children's return to school hasn't led to rise in infections, figures show

Children returning to school has not led to a rise in Covid infections, as the first data shows just 0.05 per cent of secondary students tested positive.

Of the 2,762,775 lateral flow tests that were carried out on secondary pupils, just 1,324 were positive, according to the first official figures.

A detailed analysis by Prof Jon Deeks, an expert in biostatistics at Birmingham University, has found that the number of positive cases among pupils are far lower than ministers expected.

Read the full story

Map of UK&#39;s seven-day Covid-19 infection rate, by local authority
Map of UK's seven-day Covid-19 infection rate, by local authority

05:29 AM

'At risk' footballers should be given vaccine, says Southgate

Gareth Southgate says the Government should consider sportsmen and women receiving the coronavirus vaccine once “vulnerable people” have received their dose.

The England manager also suggested that it might help the NHS if football was able to buy supplies, while stressing that players should not be vaccinated ahead of “key workers and teachers”.

Southgate accepted that concern over vaccine shortages had complicated the situation, but said that players were at risk, with this summer’s European Championship involving players travelling across the continent.

Read the full story

04:32 AM

Cases in India reach 3-month high

India reported 39,726 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest in more than three months, as the worst-hit states, such as western industrialised Maharashtra, adopted fresh curbs to restrain the spread of the disease.

The tally of infections stands at 11.51 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 154 to 159,370, data from the health ministry showed.

03:22 AM

Cuba approves second homegrown vaccine for late phase trials

Cuba's drug regulatory authority on Thursday approved a second vaccine candidate for late-stage clinical trials as the country races to secure a homegrown shot to quell its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic and sell abroad.

The Communist-run Caribbean island nation, which has long experience with developing and exporting vaccines, is one of a handful in the region that have not started vaccinating against Covid, as it is counting on its own candidates. This month, Cuba started late-phase trials of its most advanced experimental vaccine, named Soberana (Sovereignty) 2.

On Thursday, the Cuban regulatory authority gave the green light for it to start such trials for Abdala, named after a poem by 19th century Cuban independence hero Jose Marti, which like Soberana 2 targets the spike protein of the novel coronavirus.

High-risk laboratory workers process Cuban vaccines in Havana - rnesto Mastrascusa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
High-risk laboratory workers process Cuban vaccines in Havana - rnesto Mastrascusa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:48 AM

PNG tightening restrictions as cases surge

Papua New Guinea officials will tighten internal border controls, restrict personal movement, and enforce mask wearing in public from next week, as the country confronts a steep rise in infections.

Officials in the Pacific island nation of 9 million people also said they will bar mass gatherings, close schools and may order burials in a "designated mass grave" as part of sweeping measures to slow the spread.

PNG has recorded a spike in cases in recent weeks, with hundreds of new daily cases.

Neighbouring Australia has pledged 8,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for PNG health workers, and asked the European Union to release 1 million doses of its supply, as local media reported patients being turned away from overrun hospitals.

Read more: More dying now in Europe than in first wave as UK variant takes hold

02:38 AM

Philippines approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use

The Philippines has approved Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday.

The vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute, is the fourth to get emergency use authorisation in the Southeast Asian nation as it battles a renewed surge in infections.

"The known and potential benefits of the Gamaleya Sputnik V vaccine...outweigh the known and potential risks of said vaccine," FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a news conference.

Cases, deaths and vaccinations, coronavirus world map
Cases, deaths and vaccinations, coronavirus world map

02:03 AM

Mexico announces new border restrictions

Mexico announced on Thursday restrictions on non-essential crossings at its border with Guatemala to curb the spread of Covid-19, a move that coincides with increased migrant flows towards the US.

The government also prolonged the closure of its northern border with the US to all but essential land traffic in response to a pandemic that has left more than 196,000 people dead in Mexico.

"To prevent the spread of Covid-19... restrictions will be imposed on land transit for non-essential activities on the northern and southern borders," the foreign ministry said on Twitter.

It said the restrictions would begin on Friday and remain in effect at least until April 21.

12:07 AM

Today's top stories

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca Set To Get Letter From EU As First Step Of Legal Action For Delayed Deliveries: Reuters

    The European Commission will send a letter to AstraZeneca as the first step of efforts to resolve a dispute with the company over its supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to the bloc, Reuters reports. What Happened: Yesterday, European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen threatened to stop vaccine exports to safeguard scarce doses unless the U.K. starts shipping shots to the bloc. At a meeting of E.U. diplomats, Germany, Italy, France, and Denmark supported the stance, while the Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland were more cautious. According to a diplomat, the main reason for the tougher stance was AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) under-delivery to the E.U. It was required to deliver 300 million doses by the end of June. Instead, now it aims to ship only 100 million, citing production problems and export restrictions. The E.U. said it exported more than 10 million vaccines to Britain since Jan but got none back, even though two plants producing AZN shots in the U.K. are listed as suppliers in the company’s contract with the E.U. Why It Matters: One shipment to Australia of AstraZeneca vaccines was blocked earlier in March by Italy, in agreement with the E.U. Commission. All other requests have so far been approved for a total of over 40 million shots exported to various countries. In a different scenario, Britain’s supply crunch of COVID-19 vaccines is partly due to a delay in a shipment from India’s Serum Institute that makes AstraZeneca’s shot, health minister Matt Hancock said. Britain is using Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and AZN shots for the immunization, with 10 million doses of the 100 million ordered from AstraZeneca coming from the Serum Institute. Britain says it is on track to have given the first shot to half of all adults in the next few days, making it one of the fastest countries to roll out a vaccine. Price Action: AZN shares are trading 0.6% lower at $49.81 in market trading hours on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExelixis' XL092 To Be Tested In Combination With Bavencio In Urothelial CarcinomaPfizer Out-Licenses Two ADC Candidates In Cancer Settings To Pyxis Oncology© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Revealed: Millions of Oxford vaccine doses sitting unused across the EU

    More than seven million Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine doses delivered to EU countries have not been used.

  • COVID vaccine survey might be a scam, watchdog warns. What to know before clicking

    The BBB has reported a rise in scams related to the COVID vaccines.

  • SLS: Successful test for world's most powerful rocket

    Engineers have carried out a major engine test of Nasa's Space Launch System.

  • US to send 4m vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    The Biden plan to give AstraZeneca jabs to neighbours is seen as part of 'vaccine diplomacy'.

  • US and China trade angry words at high-level Alaska talks

    The first high-level meeting of the new US administration and Beijing opened with sharp rebukes.

  • Ursula von der Leyen accused of 'acting like dictator' over threat to block vaccines to UK

    Ursula von der Leyen was accused of acting like a dictator on Wednesday after she threatened to seize factories, waive patents and ban vaccine exports to the UK unless Boris Johnson surrendered British coronavirus jabs to the EU. The European Commission president said the bloc could trigger the seldom-used Article 122 as she made an audacious grab for British AstraZeneca vaccine supplies with Europe on the edge of a third Covid wave and Paris heading into lockdown. "All options are on the table. We are in the crisis of the century and I'm not ruling out anything for now. We have to make sure Europeans are vaccinated as soon as possible," Mrs von der Leyen said in the latest twist in her row with AstraZeneca over supply shortfalls. As Britain broke the 25 million mark in vaccinations, Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary said: "Frankly, I'm surprised we're having this conversation. It is normally what the UK and EU team up to reject when other countries with less democratic views than our own engage in that kind of brinkmanship." Mr Johnson, who secured assurances from Mrs von der Leyen in January that Britain would not be hit with a vaccine ban, revealed he was to have his own shot soon. The UK has given jabs to 40 percent of its population, while the EU has only managed to vaccinate 12 percent. "It will certainly be Oxford/AstraZeneca that I will be having," the Prime Minister said, a day after 17 EU nations suspended use of the jab – despite advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that it was safe – over blood clot fears. The EMA was expected to clear the vaccine on Thursday.

  • Blue Ivy Carter drinks out of her first Grammy award: Check out her new 'gold sippy cup'

    Blue Ivy Carter is not your average 9-year-old. So we don't expect the cool kid to drink out of just any cup to celebrate her first Grammy win.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. plans to use real world and trial data to determine when vaccines need to be updated

    U.S. officials plan to use data gathered from people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as data from ongoing clinical trials to determine when and whether current vaccines need to be updated to address viral variants. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a hearing on Wednesday that his agency has already started getting data on vaccine safety from surveillance systems. Those systems have been set up to gather reports of vaccine side effects from individuals and physicians and are managed in partnership with the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • New Documentary Shows How James Webb Telescope Could Change Our Relationship to the Universe

    SXSW Review: "The Hunt for Planet B" shows why searching for life on other planets is worth the effort.

  • UK faces vaccine shortfall, could delay shots for under 50s

    Britain is facing a shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine supplies that may delay the start of shots for people under 50 after deliveries from two suppliers were curtailed due to production and testing issues. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the delays as the inevitable consequence of a complicated program. “That is because of a delay in a shipment from the Serum Institute, who are doing a Herculean job in producing vaccines in such large quantities, and because of a batch that we currently have in the U.K. that needs to be retested as part of our vigorous safety program,"' he told reporters Thursday at a Downing Street news conference.

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • Dominic Raab: US must be 'robust' with EU if it undermines Northern Ireland peace process

    The United States must be "equally robust" with the EU when it threatens to compromise the Northern Ireland peace process as it is with Britain, Dominic Raab has said. In a conversation with US senators and journalists, the Foreign Secretary accused Brussels of attempting to erect a border down the Irish Sea and called on US congressmen to hold the EU to account for its "overt threat" to the integrity of the Good Friday Agreement. "Our argument has always been that it has been the EU, by trying to erect a barrier down the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, that is the one challenging both the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Good Friday Agreement," Mr Raab told the Aspen Security Forum, an annual US foreign policy conference. Asked by Brendan Boyle, a pro-Irish congressman, whether the UK remained committed to the agreement, he said: "I hope our friends on the Hill, on all sides of the House and in both Houses, are equally robust in picking up when the EU undermines the agreement, in particular the invocation of article 16. "The most overt political threat to the agreement and ultimately the Good Friday Agreement has been the politicised way the EU has gone about things. So much so that Dublin was very critical when article 16 was cited in that way." On Tuesday, the US Senate introduced a resolution underlining its support for the Good Friday Agreement and linking any new trade agreement with the UK to its conditions being met. The resolution, sponsored by Democrat Robert Menendez and Republican Susan Collins, has bipartisan support and is likely to pass when voted on next month. The Northern Ireland Protocol is an agreement between the UK and the EU to avoid checkpoints being established on the Irish border. It enables goods normally allowed to be traded between the two to travel between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic without checks. In January the EU briefly invoked Article 16, a clause that allows either side to halt exports in an emergency, in a bid to prevent the export of Covid vaccines. It quickly reversed the decision and said it had been a "mistake". On Monday, the EU said it would take legal action against Britain after it unilaterally extended the "grace period" before UK exporters to Northern Ireland are required to start providing export certificates.

  • Everything we know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second royal baby

    In the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed their second baby's sex and general due date.

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • JJ Martin Design Notes

    Writer turned designer J.J. Martin brings her home to life through a collection of vintage gems, and eclectic designs from her own lineOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A pit full of 6,200-year-old skeletons is now the oldest known example of 'indiscriminate, mass killing'

    A study suggests that an ancient Croatian pit was the site of the world's oldest documented mass killing. Many children and adults were buried there.

  • Baker: More vaccine on way, but don't let your guard down

    After more than a year of life limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts is closing in on 1 million fully vaccinated residents and, on Wednesday, announced a timeline for when the rest of the population can begin getting their shots.

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • US threatens to retaliate against Hong Kong's strict quarantine rules for FedEx crew, warning it could restrict Cathay flights

    The US warned Cathay Pacific flights could face restrictions after strict quarantine measures forced FedEx to relocate 180 Hong Kong-based crew.