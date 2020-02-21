Coronavirus latest news: Chance to contain outbreak is 'narrowing' says WHO

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, has said he is concerned that the chance to contain the coronavirus outbreak was "closing".

Although the number of cases outside China remained relatively small, the World Health Organization is worried about clusters of infections that have no clear link to China.

Speaking at a press briefing earlier today, Dr Tedros said: "I believe the window of opportunity is still there, but that the window is narrowing."

It comes as four die and 18 test positive for the virus in Iran as authorities struggle to trace the source of the outbreak after it emerged that none of the diagnosed patients have traveled to China or been in contact with anyone who had.