Coronavirus latest news: 'No doubt' further waves of infections to come, warns head of ONS

British Airways's new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction - PA

12:08 PM

EU says says speedy Pfizer production can help offset AstraZeneca vaccine delays

The European Union will be able to stick to its vaccination targets this quarter despite AstraZeneca delivery delays as Pfizer is producing faster than planned, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Saturday

AstraZeneca said on Friday it would try to deliver 30 million doses to the EU by the end of March, down from a contractual obligation of 90 million and a previous pledge made last month to deliver 40 million doses.

Breton told France's Europe 1 radio that the delay was unacceptable, but that for now there were no plans to sue the company.

"The good news is that even though there are delays with AstraZeneca we won't be late with our vaccination programme in the first quarter," Breton said.

Vaccination rates in the UK and the EU

11:57 AM

Ireland to suspend AstraZeneca vaccine

Use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should be temporarily suspended, Ireland's deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

Serious blood clotting has been recorded after inoculations in Norway.

The Irish authorities have been pressing the pharmaceutical firm to speed up its supplies to the Republic.

Dr Glynn said: "This recommendation has been made following a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination with Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.

"It has not been concluded that there is any link between the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca and these cases.

"However, acting on the precautionary principle, and pending receipt of further information, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended the temporary deferral of the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca vaccination programme in Ireland."

Several other European countries temporarily suspended AstraZeneca jabs following reports of people suffering blood clots.

11:44 AM

'No doubt' there will be further wave of Covid-19, warns head of ONS

The UK's national statistician said he has "no doubt" that there will be a further wave of Covid-19 infections in the autumn.

Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), also said there is a lot of regional variation in terms of how many people have antibodies.

His comments come after England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said there were still risks to reopening society and the UK will experience another surge of cases at some point, potentially in late summer or through the autumn and winter.

Sir Ian said people need to understand how the data is moving forward and look at the impact of the "wonderful" vaccine rollout.

"But having said that, we need also to recognise that this is a virus that isn't going to go away," he told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One.

"And I have no doubt that in the autumn there will be a further wave of infections."

11:01 AM

Regional variation in Covid antibodies

Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said there is a lot of regional variation in terms of how many people have antibodies.

Asked if it is too early to know how much of the fall in infection across the UK is down to the vaccine rollout, he said there are a number of moving parts such as vaccines and restrictions.

He told The Andrew Marr Show: "I mean I would say though that this has been an incredibly impressive vaccine rollout, and we've been looking at antibodies in the population, and we've been scaling up our survey in order to be able to take many more blood tests so that we can look at the impact.

"And what we're seeing is quite remarkable increases in the level of antibodies in the over-80s, and increasingly in the over-70s. So I'm very, very confident that the vaccine rollout is really starting to provide some real protection.

10:03 AM

Call for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

British Airways's new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative Covid-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalises its plans.

Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when non-essential travel into and out of the country can resume.

Sean Doyle, appointed BA's chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel, after a year when minimal flying has left many airlines on life support.

"I think people who've been vaccinated should be able to travel without restriction. Those who have not been vaccinated should be able to travel with a negative test result," he said.

Mr Doyle wants government to give its backing to health apps that can be used to verify a person's negative Covid-19 test results and vaccination status.

09:55 AM

Russia's daily coronavirus cases grow to more than 10,000 again

Russia reported 10,083 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Sunday, the first time the number of daily infections has crossed the 10 thousand mark since Monday, Reuters reports.

It brought the total case tally to 4,390,608.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 395 more coronavirus patients had died in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 92,090.

07:49 AM

EU faces another setback in vaccine programme

The European Union was faced with another setback in its coronavirus vaccination programme after AstraZeneca announced a shortfall, as countries across the world tried to step up their Covid-19 immunisation drives.

The pharmaceutical company's image had already taken a hit with several countries suspending the rollout of its vaccine over blood clot fears, though the World Health Organisation said there was no reason to stop using it in the fight against the pandemic.

Mass vaccinations are considered critical to ending the pandemic, which has claimed more than 2.6 million lives globally, and the AstraZeneca announcement was another blow for EU leaders, who have already faced criticism for the stumbling start to the jab drive on the hard-hit continent.

"AstraZeneca is disappointed to announce a shortfall in planned Covid-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union... despite working tirelessly to accelerate supply," the firm said on Saturday.

Read more: Oxford jab delivery hold-up disrupts EU bid to stop third wave

Vaccine distribution maps by vaccine/region

07:36 AM

Grandmothers missing out on baby's key moments

A fifth of grandmothers have not seen their grandchildren in nearly a year with many missing key milestones like first words and steps, research has found.

With lockdown restrictions in place across the UK, a YouGov survey revealed 21 per cent of grandmothers have not seen their grandchildren in more than ten months.

It also found that eight per cent of mothers and grandmothers said they had missed a child’s first day of school or nursery, while six per cent said they had missed seeing a child’s first steps and their first words.

Read the full story

06:59 AM

Experts predict a post-Covid baby boom

Did you know there was a baby boom nine months after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales? I didn’t, but a spokesman from the Royal College of Midwives said so on the news this week, so it must be true. Seems a pretty odd aphrodisiac to me, but there’s no telling with some.

Experts are predicting similar after the pandemic. Apparently, a quarter of 25- to 40-year-olds say that having children is more important to them now than before Covid struck, meaning that 1.9 million babies could be born in the two years after the restrictions are lifted.

Read the full story

Read more: Questions loom large over jabs for pregnant women

05:55 AM

Carnival CEO predicts another tough two years for cruise industry

Carnival Corp Chief Executive Arnold Donald anticipates at least two more tough years for the cruise industry, which is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The cruise company's full fleet might be sailing by the end of this year but it will take longer to recover to pre-crisis revenues, Donald told the newspaper in an interview.

Carnival in January reported a bigger-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter net loss as business was brought to a virtual standstill by the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: An inside look at 12 devastating months without holidays at sea

04:03 AM

Japan reportedly eyeing March 21 to ease restrictions

Japan's government is leaning towards ending a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas over Covid-19 as scheduled on March 21, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday.

The government is expected to make its decision at a meeting with advisers on March 18, Sankei reported. Calls to the prime minister's office were not answered.

The number of hospital beds in use to treat Covid-19 patients is falling gradually, which is justification to end the state of emergency as scheduled, the Sankei said, citing an unnamed government official.

Restrictions such as shorter business hours for restaurants and bars have helped reduce new daily cases in Tokyo to roughly a tenth of a peak of 2,520 on Jan. 7, but the number of new infections in Tokyo has been creeping up in recent days, raising concerns that the state of emergency might be extended.

03:08 AM

Charities urge people with health conditions to get jab

Scores of charities have written an open letter to encourage people with underlying health conditions to come forward for a coronavirus vaccine.

Cancer Research UK, Mencap and the Terrence Higgins Trust are among 18 signatories to the letter aimed at people in vaccine cohort six.

The group includes carers as well as people with a range of underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk from coronavirus.

They include chronic respiratory, heart, kidney and liver disease and neurological conditions, immunosuppression, asplenia, diabetes, morbid obesity and severe mental illness.

People with sickle cell disease, lupus and those on a GP learning disability register, as well as people who have vascular disease or have had a stroke are also included in group six.

Read more: Who is next on the priority list for Covid vaccines?

02:58 AM

Australia 'working with Singapore' to create travel bubble

Australia is "working with Singapore" to create a travel bubble between the two nations as early as July, officials said Sunday, in an effort to restart tourism and travel put on hold by Covid-19.

Early in the pandemic Australia effectively closed its international border to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with non-citizens banned from visiting except in special circumstances.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Australia was "working with Singapore at the moment potentially for a bubble (beginning) in July".

"As the vaccine rolls out, not only in Australia but in other countries, we will reopen more bubbles," he told public broadcaster ABC.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the deal would allow Singaporeans and Australians who had been vaccinated to travel between the countries without quarantining.

02:53 AM

