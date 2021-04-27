Coronavirus latest news: Cancer care ‘no longer safe’ as NHS has too few medics to cope with backlog

Cancer services are "no longer safe" as there are too few medics to cope with a backlog of patients waiting for scans and X-rays since the pandemic, medics have warned.

The Royal College of Radiologists said a third more consultants – almost 2,000 doctors – were needed to cope with demand, even before the crisis hit.

Its census of more than 1,000 specialists found that nearly half are now planning to cut their hours, and a fifth are considering leaving the NHS.

The number of patients facing long waits for tests such as MRI scans, ultrasounds and gastroscopies has risen 10-fold in the past year, with 327,663 patients waiting at least six weeks, up from 29,832 a year ago.

One medic told the census: “We cannot deliver adequate services for our patients” while another said “we can no longer provide cancer and acute care safely.”

​​Follow the latest updates below.

05:01 AM

India's Covid death toll passes 200,000

India's coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 on Wednesday with more than 3,000 fatalities reported in 24 hours for the first time, official data showed.

A total of 201,187 people have now died, 3,293 of them in the past day, according to health ministry data, although many experts suspect that the true toll is higher.

India has now reported 18 million infections, an increase of 360,000 in 24 hours, which is a new world record. This month alone the country has added almost six million new cases.

The explosion in cases, blamed in part on a new virus variant as well as mass political and religious events, has overwhelmed hospitals with dire shortages of beds, drugs and oxygen.

Health workers and relatives carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in Jammu - AP

04:27 AM

South Korea sending medical supplies to India

South Korea says it will provide India with oxygen concentrators, Covid-19 diagnostic kits and other aid items to help the South Asian nation with the world's worst surge in coronavirus infections.

Story continues

Health official Yoon Taeho said on Wednesday the government will also allow irregular flights to bring back South Korean nationals from India. He says those returning will undergo virus tests three times and be placed under a quarantine.

Yoon didn't elaborate on the amount of aid items South Korea will send to India. The country's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the amount of material it was considering sending to India would be "considerable".

Earlier on Wednesday, South Korea reported 775 new virus cases, taking the country's total to 120,673, with 1,821 deaths.

Read more: Why has India been hit so badly – and where could be next?

02:49 AM

Canada reports first death of patient following AstraZeneca vaccine

The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canada's first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunisation with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks.

Canadian health authorities are gathering additional information on this case, the country's public health agency said.

Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda told reporters the death of the patient due to thrombosis will not change the province's vaccination strategy.

02:29 AM

Australian to fast-track vaccines for Olympic athletes

Australia's Olympic Committee on Wednesday hailed a decision to fast-track vaccinations for athletes travelling to the Tokyo Games despite accusations of queue-jumping.

The Australian government announced late on Tuesday that an estimated 2,000 athletes and staff would get jabs before travelling to the games, which are scheduled to begin on July 23.

"We want to see our athletes head to Tokyo to compete and then return to Australia safely," said health minister Greg Hunt.

Australian Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll welcomed the news Wednesday as a "great relief" to athletes and officials - like himself - who are going to the Games.

11:56 PM

UK survey finds rising unease about AstraZeneca vaccine

British enthusiasm for the AstraZeneca vaccine has faded in the past month, reflecting rising unease about its possible links to rare adverse side effects, though overall UK confidence in vaccines is high, an updated survey has found.

The survey of almost 5,000 people showed a significant increase in the proportion who said they want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible, but also found that almost a quarter of those asked now believe the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots – up from 13 per cent last month.

Reports of possible links to very rare blood clots have dented confidence in the AstraZeneca shot, which was developed with Oxford University scientists and shown in trials to be 76 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19.

Read more: Over 42s can now book avaccine - everything you need to know

11:43 PM

Today's top stories