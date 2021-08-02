Coronavirus latest news: Children glued to screens during lockdown twice as likely to become short-sighted

Children spent longer in front of a screen during lockdown - Getty

Pandemic lockdowns may have damaged the eyesight of children, with young people nearly twice as likely to be short-sighted than before Covid, possibly because they spent less time outdoors and longer in front of a screen, researchers believe.

Scientists in Hong Kong found the estimated chance of developing myopia for a six-year-old rose from 17 per cent before the pandemic to 28 per cent.

Similarly for seven-year-olds, the risk increased from 16 per cent to 27 per cent and eight-year-olds from 15 per cent to 26 per cent.

Short-sightedness, or myopia, usually occurs when the eyes grow slightly too long, so that objects in the distance appear blurred.

Previous studies have found that playing outside as a child reduces the risk, which may be linked to light levels, or because being indoors increases the time spent gazing at near objects and not enough time looking across long distances.

06:00 AM

Covid app tweaked to alert fewer people and end ‘pingdemic’

The NHS app has been updated so that fewer people will be asked to self-isolate in a government U-turn designed to end the disruption caused by the "pingdemic".

Under new programming, only those who have been in contact with an asymptomatic case in the past 48 hours will be pinged.

Previously, the app traced contacts back five days for both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, even though previous studies have shown that people become infectious one to two days before the onset of symptoms and are unlikely to spread the virus earlier.

04:49 AM

French territory of Guadeloupe to go into new lockdown

France's overseas territory of Guadeloupe will to go into a new lockdown for at least three weeks to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, said the local Guadeloupe authority on its Twitter account, as France battles a fourth wave of the virus.

The authority said the French West Indian island's new lockdown would start on Aug. 4, with the re-introduction of a curfew running from 8pm (0000 GMT) until 5am (0900 GMT) the following day, and limitations on people's movements.

France's overseas territories of La Reunion and Martinique have also entered new lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

People wait in line to be vaccinated in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe - AFP

03:58 AM

Sydney lockdown could be eased if vaccination rate hits 50pc

Australia's New South Wales said on Tuesday it could ease a lockdown that demands five million people stay at home until the end of August if 50 per cent of the population is vaccinated, even as new infections linger near a 16-month high.

A lifting of restrictions in New South Wales would be a boost for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, under intense pressure for his government's handling of the vaccine rollout, with the threat of a second economic recession in as many years looming.

New South Wales on Tuesday reported another 199 locally acquired cases in the past 24 hours but state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said curbs could be eased if six million people are vaccinated by the time the lockdown is due to end.

"Six million jabs is roughly half the population with at least one or two doses," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. "That gives us additional options as to what life looks like on 29 August."

Ms Berejiklian didn't say exactly how many in New South Wales were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, but said the state is on course to meet its vaccination target.

02:26 AM

Japan limits hospitalisation of Covid patients to most serious

Japan will shift policy to focus on hospitalising patients who are seriously ill with the Covid-19 and those at risk of becoming so, officials said, to avoid strain on the medical system as cases surge in Olympics host city Tokyo and elsewhere.

The country has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, and is recording more than 10,000 daily new infections nationwide. Tokyo had a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, exceeding 4,000 for the first time.

"We will secure the necessary beds for severely ill patients and those at risk of becoming so," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday evening after a government task force meeting.

Other patients will be asked to stay at home, and the government will ensure they can be hospitalised if their condition worsened, Suga said. Previous policy had focused on hospitalising a broader category of high-risk patients.

01:59 AM

Despite precautions, Obama birthday bash draws criticism

Even though Barack Obama plans to celebrate his 60th birthday adhering to all the current health guidelines, the former president has come under fire - mainly from the Republican camp - for throwing a large party amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases due to the delta variant.

The celebration is to take place this weekend on the upscale island of Martha's Vineyard, in full compliance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the main US public health agency, according to unnamed sources quoted by the American press.

All the guests will need to be vaccinated and have tested negative for coronavirus, the sources said.

The event will take place outdoors, and a "Covid coordinator", whose exact role has not been specified, will be present on the premises.

01:10 AM

New Zealand PM takes Covid test after reporting sick

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken a Covid-19 test after picking up a "seasonal sniffle" from her three-year-old daughter, the government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Ms Ardern will step back from her duties for the day due to the sickness and the deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will take on the responsibilities, the spokesman said.

New Zealand is largely free of coronavirus and has had no cases in the community since February.

Jacinda Ardern received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday - Getty

12:03 AM

