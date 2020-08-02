Coronavirus latest news: Worldwide cases of infection reach 18 million

Police on horseback patrol The Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia, which has declared a state of disaster - WILLIAM WEST/AFP

The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide topped 18 million on Monday with the pandemic continuing to spread.

Six months after the World Health Organisation declared a global emergency, the virus has killed more than 688,000 people since it first emerged in China late last year.

Fresh clusters have been reported in countries that had previously brought their outbreaks under control - such as Australia - forcing governments to reimpose lockdown measures despite worries over further economic fallout.

Some parts of the world are struggling with large outbreaks.

Health authorities in South Africa reported that infections exceeded the half-million mark.

Latin America and the Caribbean passed another milestone on Sunday as fatalities in the region climbed to more than 200,000.

Iran - battling the Middle East's deadliest outbreak - reported its highest single-day infection count in nearly a month.

With infections and deaths soaring, the UN health agency said the pandemic was likely to be protracted and warned of possible "response fatigue".

"WHO continues to assess the global risk level of Covid-19 to be very high," the agency said, adding that the effects of the pandemic "will be felt for decades to come".

Follow the latest coronavirus updates below.

04:38 AM

Cluster traced to pub as cases in Scotland hit two-month high

A coronavirus outbreak in Aberdeen has been linked to a pub in the city, as Scotland recorded its highest daily number of Covid-19 cases in almost two months.

NHS Grampian said it launched an investigation after it identified 13 Covid-19 cases associated with The Hawthorn bar in the city centre, with some customers who visited on Sunday, July 26, testing positive.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - AFP More

The cluster was confirmed days after Nicola Sturgeon said she was concerned that a large proportion of new cases were in people aged 20 to 39, which experts believe could be linked to the reopening of bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that 31 new cases north of the border had been identified on Sunday, the highest daily tally since June 4.

04:00 AM

People returning to work urged to support pets during transition

Lonely dog - Getty Images Contributor More

Half of adults are worried about leaving their pets at home if they go back to work, new research suggests.

As more offices re-open this week after months of lockdown, a study by the Co-op Insurance revealed how many people had grown closer to their pets.