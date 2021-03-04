Coronavirus latest news: Italy is not the problem, AstraZeneca is, claims country's MP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gareth Davies
·14 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A worker uses a truck to carry a box containing AstraZeneca vaccines as it arrives at Villamor Air Base in Metro Manila, Philippines - King Rodriguez
A worker uses a truck to carry a box containing AstraZeneca vaccines as it arrives at Villamor Air Base in Metro Manila, Philippines - King Rodriguez

Italy is not the problem, AstraZeneca is, an Italian MP has said as she defended the decision by the country to block the export of 250,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Australia.

Lia Quartapelle, an Italian politician of the Democratic Party (PD), said the move was legal due to EU law, and said: "I'm amazed by the fact that the problem is that Italy bans the export and the problem is not AstraZeneca not delivering what is written in the contracts.

"Italy is coming under scrutiny for something that is allowed while AstraZeneca is doing something that is not allowed under the contract it signed. I do not understand why."

While Australian prime minister Scott Morrison insisted the blocked shipment of the AstraZeneca jabs would not affect Australia's vaccine programme, former former leader of the Liberal Party of Australia Alexander Downer said a phonecall would have been better than "bludgeoning around with some sort of EU law where you can just terminate arrangements with other countries outside the EU".

​​Follow the latest updates below.

08:45 AM

Timings of March lockdown stifled by conflicting advice, says expert

Asked if he thought epidemiologists did not really have the ear of Government in early March last year, Prof Hayward told Times Radio: "The concept, you know, the political concept of going into lockdown and doing something like that seemed so extraordinary...

"Also, I think there was conflicting advice ... there was some advice if you go too early then people will get tired of it, but it did seem to be fairly inevitable that we would need to do something like that at some stage.

"I think the timing of it was something that they were getting conflicting advice on.

"However, I think we didn't learn our lesson from that and we didn't really learn the lesson that lockdowns are going to be way, way more effective if you start them earlier."

Prof Hayward said it is much easier to put out a very small fire than it is to put out a really big forest fire.

"When it came to the following autumn, we didn't learn that lesson," he said.

08:42 AM

'We left things too late', says Prof Hayward

Looking back on the beginning of the pandemic, Prof Hayward, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at UCL, told Times Radio: "I think one of the reasons that we've had so many deaths is that we left things far too late, in terms of taking more restrictive measures.

"We should have been taking social distancing measures, if not a full lockdown then other measures that were trying to separate people much earlier.

"At that time, of course, we also didn't really have the same mechanisms to measure how much disease there was in the community, so we were largely only really seeing the tip of the iceberg of cases.

"By the time you start to see major increases in deaths then it was really too late to take action, and hence the levels got extraordinarily high before we took effective action, and it took a long, long time for them to go back down again."

08:38 AM

Moldova becomes first European country to receive Covax jabs

Moldova became the first European country to receive Covid-19 vaccines from the global Covax scheme, Moldova President Maia Sandu said on Friday.

She said on Twitter the first batch of 14,400 doses arrived in Moldova last night.

The first Covax vaccines were administered in Cote d'Ivoire on Monday.

Read our dispatch here.

08:36 AM

Denmark u-turn on AstraZeneca jabs to over-65s

Denmark's health authority said on Friday it would recommend giving Oxford/AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to everyone aged over 18.

The health agency has previously only recommended giving the shot to under 65s.

08:28 AM

EU put too much emphasis on saving money on jabs, concedes Italian MP

Wrapping up the interview, Ms Quartapelle was asked if there were lessons to be learned by the Italian government.

She said: "Certainly the lesson you cannot trust firms. That if they promise to do something, they don’t do it.

"They sign contracts with other countries that are more advantageous."

She eventually conceded: "The EU a could probably have done better in the sense that it out to much emphasis on price and not delivery."

08:25 AM

Australian ex-leader: EU is entering a nationalist trade policy of vaccine nationalism

In response, Alexander Downer the former leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, split the row into two.

He told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme: "There are two isseus here - the emotional one, which is an important one actually.

"We don't want to see Italians die - they are lovely people. And Australia has handled the Covid issue as well as any country on earth.

"The reasons Australia has handled it well is because it's thought it through very carefully on how to deal with the problem and acted pretty vigorously in negotiation contracts a long time ago.

"The second point is on the technical issue. The expectation on that contract. It's OK. Australia will get by without them. But as a matter of principle this isn't the way to conduct international trade.

The EU is forever talking about the importance of multilateralism and suddenly it's decided that multilateralism is 'only when it suited us'.

"Now we're going to enter a nationalist trade policy, a vaccine nationalism."

Asked if it would not have been better if Italy had called Australia to ask them to help out given the disparity in cases, Mr Downer said: "That might’ve been possible.

"It would’ve been much better that bludgeoning around with some sort of EU law where you can just terminate arrangements with other countries outside the EU. You saw the turmoil it caused in the UK."

08:22 AM

Italian MP: AstraZeneca is not bananas or milk - it can save lives daily

Here is what the Italian had to say, in full, on the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme.

Lia Quartapelle, an Italian politician of the Democratic Party (PD), said: "It is allowed by EU law and we got approved the decision by the EU Commission.

"The situation is very simple - Italy is registering 20,845 cases yesterday. Australia only 11.

"AstraZeneca has delivered to Italy only 40percent of what was written in the contract that it would deliver by the end of March.

"We are asking AstraZeneca to respect the contracts because we need those vaccinations."

She then went on: "I'm amazed by the fact that the problem is that Italy bans the export and the problem is not AstraZeneca not delivering what is written in the contracts.

"Italy is coming under scrutiny for something that is allowed while AstraZeneca is doing something that is not allowed under the contract it signed. I do not understand why."

Told by presenter Nick Robinson that the probable reason for that would be that Italy along with other countries have cast doubt over the effectiveness of the vaccine, even banning its use in over-65s, only to reverse its decision after UK data was released, Ms Quartapelle said: "We ordered jabs for our population. They're not delivering.

"It's not a matter of how we intend to use those jabs. Whether we intend to give them to doctors or professors.

"It's not doing this on bananas or milk - it's doing this on something that can save lives daily."

08:17 AM

Cyprus to welcome vaccinated British tourists from May 1

Cyprus said it will open its borders to vaccinated Britons from the beginning of May - although UK government restrictions on foreign travel will still be in force.

Nearly a million people in the UK have received two doses of a Covid-19 jab, and the Cypriot government said those who had both jabs could travel without restrictions from May 1.

However, the date Cyprus has set to open its borders to Britons is still more than two weeks before the earliest people in England will be able to leave the country for holidays.

It comes as analysis found seaside accommodation prices have risen by an average of 35% this summer compared with last year, owing to a surge in demand for staycations.

The study by consumer group Which? indicated that prices have been hiked in 10 of the UK's most visited beach destinations, including St Ives, Whitby, Llandudno and Brighton.

07:46 AM

Government 'cannot afford' more than 1pc pay rise for NHS staff

Health Minister Nadine Dorries said the Government could not afford to give NHS staff in England a pay rise of more than 1%.

She told Sky News: "Of course, we recognise the sacrifice and the commitment and the vocation of nurses and all health workers over the past year.

"We've all been touched by, or personally experienced, help by NHS workers.

"But I think it is important to note that the priority of the Government has been about protecting people's livelihoods, about continuing the furlough scheme, about fighting the pandemic, and we've put huge effort into that.

"We do not want nurses to go unrecognised - or doctors - and no other public-sector employee is receiving a pay rise, there has been a pay freeze.

"But the 1% offer is the most we think we can afford which we have put forward to the pay review body."

07:45 AM

Society will have to deal with 'substantial' deaths in future

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said society will have to live with a degree of mortality that will be "substantial", but added that we will "get back to normal".

He told Times Radio: "I think, you know, given the societal trade-offs, we are going to have to live with a degree of mortality that will be substantial.

"I think it will get less over time as more people get vaccinated, and as more people get immune, and I do believe that we've been through the worst of this."

Prof Hayward said he does not think new variants of Covid-19 will completely evade vaccine-related immunity.

"The vaccines will still take the sting out of it, if you like, and reduce the case fatality rates," he said.

"Of course, we have the technology to update the vaccines and I think that's where we're going really, a situation that will be much more like flu, the numbers of deaths will be much more like flu, the approach to surveillance of new strains and development of new vaccines and regular annual vaccinations will be like that. And we will get back to normal."

07:43 AM

Mystery organiser of shipping container rave fined £10,000

The mystery organiser of an illegal music event held during lockdown, who ran away when officers went to shut down the event, has been identified and is now facing a £10,000 fine.

Officers were called to Trowbridge Road, Hackney at 3am on Sunday 7 February after reports of anti-social behaviour from people in the vicinity of a series of shipping containers.

Members of the public reported hearing loud music and seeing more than 30 people gathered near Trowbridge Gardens.

On arrival, police found the dangerous event underway and a crowd of people around two stacked shipping containers, a barefaced breach of Covid regulations.

Chief Inspector Pete Shaw, from the Hackney and Tower Hamlets policing area, said: "It is frustrating that, almost a year into the pandemic, there are still some people acting so selfishly, especially given the awful human cost from this virus."

07:16 AM

Seaside staycations 35pc more expensive this year

Seaside accommodation prices have risen by an average of 35% this summer compared with last year, according to analysis.

A study by consumer group Which? indicated that prices have been hiked in 10 of the UK's most visited beach destinations, including St Ives, Whitby, Llandudno and Brighton.

People in England could be permitted to stay in self-contained accommodation such as holiday lets from April 12 under Boris Johnson's road map for easing lockdown restrictions.

Foreign holidays - which may be allowed from May 17 - are likely to involve several restrictions and requirements such as coronavirus testing and self-isolation periods.

This has led to many people booking staycations, resulting in them becoming more expensive.

07:12 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Friday, Mar 5.

dt
dt

06:52 AM

Covid-19 has killed at least 17,000 frontline health workers globally

At least 17,000 health workers around the world have died of Covid-19, or one every half an hour in the last year, according to Amnesty International.

Those numbers are likely to be an underestimate as the data remains incomplete, the new analysis from Amnesty, Public Services International and UNI Global Union suggested.

The organisations called for vaccines to be rolled out more quickly for frontline health workers around the globe. They also stressed the importance of including groups often overlooked but at equal risk, including cleaners, community health workers and social care workers.

Read more: Covid kills one health worker every half hour

05:43 AM

New Zealand lifts lockdown

New Zealand will lift a Covid-19 lockdown on nearly two million people on Sunday, as authorities say they are confident that a virus cluster in the country's largest city has been contained.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday the stay-at-home order for Auckland will end early Sunday, one week after it was imposed in response to a mystery case that contact tracing could not explain.

It later emerged that family members of the infected person had defied isolation orders, socialising with friends who later tested positive for Covid-19.

With the case's origins solved, quarantine protocols were enforced and Ms Ardern said the cluster had been limited to 15 cases, allowing Aucklanders to leave their homes.

"This plan is consistent with our cautious and careful elimination strategy," she told reporters.

New Zealand&#39;s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference about Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions - AFP
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference about Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions - AFP

05:40 AM

Cyprus will allow vaccinated Britons to visit from May 1

Cyprus will allow British tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 into the country without restrictions from May 1, its tourism minister said on Thursday.

British visitors are the largest market for Cyprus's tourism industry, which has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrivals and earnings from the sector, which represents about 13 per cent of the Cypriot economy, plunged on average 85 per cent in 2020.

"We have informed the British government that from May 1 we will facilitate the arrival of British nationals who have been vaccinated ... so they can visit Cyprus without a negative test or needing to quarantine," Deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios told the Cyprus News Agency.

Visitors would need to be inoculated with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, he said.

Read more: Cyprus will allow vaccinated Britons to visit from May 1

03:44 AM

Today's top stories

Recommended Stories

  • Powell Talks Inflation And Wall Street Continues To Stumble

    The Newtonian concept of what-goes-up-must-come-down is on full display over the past two weeks as the markets continue to drop from all-time highs. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell greased the slide with predictions of increased inflation in the near future. What Happened in Washington: Powell, speaking Thursday at the virtual Wall Street Journal Jobs Summit, glumly predicted that inflation would uptick in the next few months, but not enough to warrant the central bank’s changing the historically low interest rates it has maintained. “We do expect that as the economy reopens and hopefully picks up, we'll see inflation move up,” said Powell in an interview. “Compared to the economic scenarios we contemplated a year ago, it's good to see where we are.” Powell offered a reminder that “for several decades, the U.S. and world economy has been in a low inflation world.” While insisting the Fed believes the nation will face “a transitory increase in inflation” he stressed the Fed would not abruptly change course in response. “I expect that we will be patient,” he said. “There’s a difference between a one-time surge in prices and ongoing inflation.” See Also: February Retail Sales Rise 4.6%, Online Sales Soar 54.7%: Key Takeaways Powell offered an assurance that the Fed would not rush to change its policies as the economy regains its strength. “There’s reason to think that we’ll begin to make more progress, soon,” he said. “But even if that happens, as now seems likely, it will take some time to achieve ‘substantial’ further progress.” What Happened on Wall Street: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.1% at 30,924.14, while the NASDAQ Composite was down 2.11% to close at 12,723.47. Among the major exchange-traded funds, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was down 1.24% to 376.70 while the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) was down 1.64% to close at 304.09. While the markets reacted negatively to his comments, the 10-year U.S. government bond yield responded positively and recorded a 0.07% upswing to 1.54% by the closing bell. What's Next: "It is clear that the bond market is pricing in greater inflation on the back of economic reflation this year," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP. "Powell’s statement in our opinion, and its FAIT policy regime is predicated, on the notion that the structural transformation of the economy over the past two decades has a modest disinflationary bias which gives the monetary and fiscal authority greater degrees of freedom when it comes to accommodate shocks to the economy." "From our vantage point," Brusuelas continued, "we think that the optimal action in coming weeks or months may be “Operation Twist III” where the Fed sells treasuries in its portfolio at the front end of the curve, then take the proceeds and purchases bonds at the long end of the curve to damp long term rates, in order to address what market moves that are out of line with economic fundamentals." Photo of Jerome Powell courtesy Brookings Institution. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTexas, Mississippi Lift COVID-19 Mask Mandates© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Saudi prince pushes on with $500 billion megacity as U.S. points the finger over Khashoggi killing

    Yet preparations for NEOM, the $500 billion signature project in Prince Mohammed bin Salman's drive to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy, are well underway. The organisation behind the development, expected to be close to the size of Belgium when it is completed, will hire 700 people this year, according to Simon Ainslie, the venture's chief operating officer. While NEOM is being sold as a vision of a brighter future, international investors have yet to bite.

  • COVID-19 vaccine changes: Why Canada went from 3 weeks to 4 months between doses

    Canada's health officials spoke about the recent change in guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) on the time between two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and how that may contribute to vaccine hesitancy in Canada.

  • Myanmar police open fire, kill one; U.N. Security Council due to meet on crisis

    The violence came as the junta lost a tug of war over leadership of its U.N. mission in New York and the United States unveiled new sanctions targeting military conglomerates after the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters. Activists demanding the restoration of the elected government of veteran democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi held more demonstrations in several towns and cities on Friday, with a crowd of thousands marching peacefully through the second city of Mandalay. Later, police opened fire to break up the crowd, and one man was hit in the throat, witnesses said.

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding-dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.

  • Hilaria Baldwin opens up about having 2 babies who are 'almost like twins'

    The 37-year-old podcaster and yoga instructor recently welcomed her sixth child with her husband Alec Baldwin, about six months after their fifth.

  • Pakistan PM to seek vote of confidence on Saturday after Senate setback

    Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, said he will seek a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday after the finance minister lost his bid for a Senate seat. Khan and his government had been expected to win the indirect election on the seat, given their coalition's numerical superiority in the lower house of parliament, the electoral college for the vote. "I'm going to seek a confidence motion a day after tomorrow," Khan said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday.

  • Porsche just debuted a taller, more rugged Taycan EV with matching e-bikes - tour the $91,000 Cross Turismo

    Porsche calls it a crossover, but we all know the 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo for what it is: an all-electric wagon. It also has matching e-bikes.

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered her first Supreme Court majority opinion Thursday, ruling against an environmental group that had sought access to government records. President Donald Trump's third nominee wrote for a 7-2 court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under the federal Freedom of Information Act. The case was the first one Barrett heard after joining the court in late October, and it took four months for the 11-page opinion to be released.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Honda to sell advanced 'level 3' self-driving car

    Self-driving cars equipped to navigate congested highways...Honda says it will sell a limited batch of its flagship Legend sedans equipped with cutting-edge autonomous technology.That makes it the world's first automaker to sell vehicles equipped with certified 'level 3' autonomy.Once activated, that allows drivers to watch movies or use screens while the car takes charge. And the plan to sell 100 of the vehicles is a significant step towards a bigger goal.Honda wants to be the first company to mass produce a car with level 3 ability. The limited edition Legend will be sold in Japan from Friday March 5th, costing about $102,000. Honda said the Legend's "Traffic Jam Pilot" system can control acceleration, braking and steering under certain conditions. Adding that it can also alert the driver to respond when handing over the control, such as by vibrating the driver's seatbelt. If the driver continues to be unresponsive, the system will assist with an emergency stop by decelerating and stopping the vehicle.While alerting surrounding cars with hazard lights and the horn.The autonomous race is on among global automakers and tech companies.Both Alphabet's Waymo and Tesla have been investing heavily in self-driving tech.Audi unveiled a level-3 car of its own in 2017, but regulatory hurdles prevented it being widely adopted.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • EU to extend COVID-19 vaccine export controls as AstraZeneca shipment blocked: sources

    The European Union is planning to extend its export authorisation scheme for COVID-19 vaccines to the end of June, two EU sources told Reuters on Thursday, as a shipment of AstraZeneca shots from the EU to Australia was blocked. Extending controls could reignite tensions with countries who rely on shots made in the EU. Under the scheme, companies must get an authorisation before exporting COVID-19 shots, and may have export requests denied if they do not respect their supply commitments with the EU.

  • Boris Johnson fails to replace adviser on ministerial standards amid growing cronyism allegations

    Boris Johnson has yet to appoint a successor to his adviser on ministerial standards, more than three months after the resignation of Sir Alex Allan.

  • China says will deter Taiwan independence but seek peaceful ties

    China will resolutely deter any separatist activity seeking Taiwan's independence but is committed to promoting the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and China's "reunification", Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier.

  • Getting a 'COVID arm' rash after the Moderna vaccine might be itchy, but it's no big deal

    Some people have reported a red, raised rash that shows up days to a week after getting the Moderna shot and goes away quickly.

  • SpaceX Starship lands upright, then explodes in latest test

    SpaceX’s futuristic Starship looked like it aced a touchdown Wednesday, but then exploded on the landing pad with so much force that it was hurled into the air. The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success. The full-scale prototype of Elon Musk's envisioned Mars ship soared more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas on Wednesday.

  • Scientists spotted a 'space hurricane' swirling above the magnetic north pole. It was raining charged solar particles.

    Satellites observed a swirling storm above the magnetic north pole in 2014. It was the first space hurricane ever spotted, according to a new study.

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for a home that the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • IG faults Elaine Chao at Transportation over ethics concerns

    The Transportation Department’s watchdog asked the Justice Department to criminally investigate Elaine Chao late last year over concerns that she misused her office when she was transportation secretary under President Donald Trump but was rebuffed, according to a report released Wednesday. The report said the department’s inspector general found that Chao used her staff and office for personal tasks and to promote a shipping business owned by Chao’s father and sisters, in an apparent violation of federal ethics rules. Chao, the wife of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, stepped down from her job early this year in the last weeks of the Trump administration, citing her disapproval over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol by Trump’s supporters.