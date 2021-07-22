Coronavirus latest news: Nicola Sturgeon announces self-isolation exemption for key workers on 'case-by-case basis'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that critical workers in Scotland could apply for self-isolation exemption from today - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that key workers will be able to apply for self-isolation exemptions via the Scottish government website from today.

The First Minister said: "It is essential that lifeline services and critical national infrastructure are maintained and we are implementing these changes now… to ensure staff shortages do not put key services at risk.

"However, this is a very limited change at this stage, to be applied on a case-by-case basis and only where absolutely necessary."

The Scottish government said critical workers in roles where staff shortages could put essential services at risk - such as health and social care, transport and food supplies - could apply for exemption.

Workers applying for exemption from self-isolation must be fully-vaccinated, with their second dose occuring at least two weeks previously, and will need to submit a negative PCR test and daily lateral flow tests.

The move comes as the UK Government announced last night that workers from 16 sectors - including food production and supply, essential transport, border control and emergency services - could be exempted from self-isolation through a daily testing scheme.

12:25 PM

George Eustice says a change to self-isolation rules is 'under review'

12:04 PM

WHO warns that Delta variant now dominant across Europe

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is continuing to spread across Europe and has become the dominant strain across much of the continent, according to new data.

Surveillance data reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows that between 28 June and 11 July the Delta variant was dominant in 19 out of 28 countries that reported sufficiently complete genetic sequencing information.

Within these 19 countries, the median proportion of Delta variant cases was 68.3 per cent, overtaking the previously dominant Alpha variant (22.3 per cent) across the region.

Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, the WHO's Regional Director for Europe, said: “We are far from out of the woods in terms of the pandemic ending and sadly in many countries in our region we’re seeing a significant rise in cases associated with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

"Despite tremendous efforts by Member States to vaccinate people across the region, millions more remain unvaccinated and therefore at risk of ending up in hospital.

"The good news is that the data clearly shows that receiving a full vaccination series significantly reduces the risk of severe disease and death. When called to do so, people should get vaccinated.”

11:43 AM

What are the least vaccinated countries in the world?

There are four countries in the world which have not yet started vaccinating against Covid-19: Eritrea, Burundi, Tanzania and North Korea.

Others have barely begun: Haiti only got its first shipment of doses last week.

Many other nations are yet to reach even two per cent of their populations, including Nigeria - the most populous nation in Africa - as well as Madagascar, Sierra Leone and Burkina Faso. That contrasts with countries like the UK and Israel, both of which have reached the majority of their adult populations.

Read the full story here: The least vaccinated countries in the world: the charts showing the scale of inequality

11:14 AM

Tanzania to start administering first vaccine doses

Tanzania has said it is preparing to roll out Covid-19 vaccinations, a swift departure from the country's former approach to the pandemic under late president John Magufuli, who died in March.

Health minister Dorothy Gwajima said the government was also banning all “unnecessary gatherings” to prevent the spread of the virus, and said vaccines would soon be administered for free to those who want them, but did not specify a date.

Late leader Magufuli had frequently expressed Covid-sceptic views and had downplayed the gravity of the pandemic, shunning masks and what he called "dangerous" vaccines in favour of prayer and natural remedies, and stopped issuing virus data in April 2020 because he said it was scaring people. He is succeeded by Samia Suluhu Hassan, the first female president of Tanzania.

Tanzania, Eritrea and Burundi are the only African countries yet to begin vaccinating their citizens against Covid-19, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

10:51 AM

Spain preparing to offer booster third vaccine dose

Spain is preparing to offer citizens a booster third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with the current rollout starting to halt the spread of infections in the country, the health minister said.

Carolina Darias said in an interview with radio station Onda Cero that: "We are starting to see a slowdown of the rise [in cases].

"We'll need to keep vaccinating until we reach 100 per cent or be close to it."

Spain now has the third highest coronavirus vaccination rate in the world, with 64 per cent of its population having had one or two doses, placing it behind only Canada and the UK.

10:39 AM

Hospitals dealing with 'perfect storm' of Covid patients, infections and demand

Dame Jackie Daniel, the chief executive of Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said the trust is dealing with a "perfect storm" of high numbers of Covid-19 patients, staff infections and unprecedented urgent care demand.

She said the trust is facing "exceptional pressure" in every element of its operation, with it currently caring for around 80 coronavirus patients which has led to non-urgent surgery being postponed.

Dame Jackie wrote on her blog: "Several people have said to me that it feels more difficult now than it did at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

"Although the next few weeks will continue to be hard, we will get through this together.

"We appreciate that the situation we find ourselves in is exceptional and we understand that the best efforts we can give as a team are just sometimes not enough to meet all of the demands placed upon us at the moment."

10:30 AM

UK Covid cases drop almost 10,000 in a week

Britain recorded nearly 10,000 fewer Covid cases on Thursday when compared to the same day last week, new figures show, raising hopes that the epidemic may be slowing.

Although the seven-day case rate continues to rise, increasing 24 per cent overall in a week, numbers have been below 50,000 for several days.

The fall in cases comes despite several mass events, including 60,000 football fans gathering for the European Championship final at Wembley, and tens of thousands at Wimbledon.

Read the full story here: UK Covid cases drop almost 10,000 in a week

10:17 AM

New Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia amid rising cases

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has suspended the "travel bubble" with Australia that permits movement between the two countries without quarantine for at least eight weeks.

She said: "We've always said that our response would evolve as the virus evolved. This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but it is the right decision to keep New Zealanders safe."

The decision comes as Australia battles a surge in Covid-19 cases, with the state of New South Wales reporting its highest daily rise in cases this year on Friday - leading to a stricter lockdown in Sydney and a push for extra vaccine doses.

State premier Gladys Berejiklian said the outbreak was a "national emergency" and suggested current stay-at-home orders could be extended beyond the proposed end date of 30 July.

09:59 AM

Latitude Festival is 'safest place in England'

Latitude Festival is "close to being the safest place in England today", its organiser said as the event begins in Suffolk.

The festival is expected to be attended by around 40,000 people as part of the Government's Events Research Programme, with headliners including Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Day 1 of Latitude Festival in Suffolk - Ash Knotek/Shutterstock

Melvin Benn, managing director of the Festival Republic group, said he feels "very relaxed, not anxious at all" as the four-day music event gets under way at the Henham Park estate.

He said: "We had a great night last night. It was a huge party. None of the main stage acts were playing but there is a lot going on in the woods, on the lake and in the theatre area.

"I'm very relaxed, not anxious at all. It is probably as close to being the safest place in England today really."

09:45 AM

Proportion of adults with antibodies increasing in UK, ONS data shows

The percentage of adults testing positive for #COVID19 antibodies has continued to increase across the UK in recent weeks https://t.co/d5gI1z7jZC pic.twitter.com/qkL2HGKkr8 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 21, 2021

09:28 AM

Crime commissioner praises Government 'pingdemic' plans

The Government's plans to assist crucial services through the "pingdemic" have been cautiously welcomed by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland.

Steve Turner had previously warned his force's response times would go up due to staff absences as they isolate following close contact with virus-positive people.

Mr Turner said: "We cautiously welcome the Government's announcement. We look forward to seeing the detail and practical working ramifications."

He previously said officers' leave and rest days were being cancelled and shift patterns altered to fill gaps.

09:14 AM

'I plan to start living again': Life after 'Freedom Day'

Freedom Day had been meant to herald the return to normal life in England.

Yet concerns over the rising number of delta-variant cases, the risk of the beta-variant and the so-called 'pingdemic' have left many people feeling considerably underwhelmed - and even worried - about the removal of nearly all Covid restrictions after July 19.

Readers of the Front Page newsletter, published daily by the Telegraph, shared how they felt life would change after 'Freedom Day' and what they have been most looking forward to returning.

Read their stories here.

A pub-goer orders a pint at the bar in Bournemouth - Vagner Vidal/Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

08:59 AM

Theatres might see the introduction of vaccine passports

George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, said the government wants to avoid using Covid-19 vaccine passports in the likes of pubs - but added that "we can't rule anything out".

He said they could be used mainly indoors at major events and big conferencesl and theatres is a "possibility" because they want the ability to open with confidence.

"We've made clear this week that when it comes to the younger people who want to attend nightclubs, we're going to make it a requirement from the end of September that they would need effectively to be double-jabbed in order to go into those venues," he said.

08:43 AM

Beta variant: What we know so far

The variant, also known as B.1.351, was formerly known as the South African variant, where it was first detected last year.

It has been labelled a variant of concern by both the World Health Organization (WHO) and Public Health England.

Beta makes up a tiny fraction of cases in the UK compared to other variants.

Read more here.

08:30 AM

Staff shortages and lost revenue due to self-isolation, businesses warn

Companies will still face staff shortages and lost revenue because of the number of workers having to self-isolate despite emergency measures to ease the crisis, industry leaders are warning.

The Government has announced plans to allow firms in sectors including transport, energy, local councils and digital infrastructure to deploy the daily testing of workers as an alternative to self-isolation.

However, Hannah Essex, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: "While the announcement of a process which may exempt select critical workers from self-isolation in England will be a relief to some businesses, it will leave many more still facing critical staff shortages and lost revenue as the number of people being asked to isolate remains high.

"Nearly half of the businesses we surveyed this week have had staff either off sick with Covid or self-isolating in the past two weeks."

08:15 AM

'This hokey-cokey reopening is the worst of all worlds for businesses'

"How much more of this are businesses supposed to take?" asks Telegraph columnist Ben Wright.

"By lifting most coronavirus restrictions in England while also maintaining a militant approach on self-isolation for those being 'pinged' by the NHS Covid-19 app, the Government has plunged hundreds of companies into all too inevitable chaos."

Read the full column here.

07:59 AM

Which countries are on the amber list and what does it mean for your holiday?

Millions of British holidaymakers are now able to return from amber list destinations – with the exception of France – without facing self-isolation.

The waiving of quarantine for fully vaccinated adults (and under-18s) returning from amber countries came into effect on July 19, offering fresh hope for overseas trips this summer.

However, the exclusion of France, announced on July 16, has added to the confusion and uncertainty for UK travellers.

Read all the latest here.

07:51 AM

Cannot rule out Covid leak from Wuhan lab, says Sage adviser

Sir Jeremy Farrar said the "overwhelming" evidence is that coronavirus jumped from animals to humans in China, but he "cannot completely rule out" that it leaked from a Wuhan scientific lab.

The Sage adviser said: "My personal view is the overwhelming scientific evidence, consistent with many previous infections that came from animals, is this arose from the animal kingdom, came across to the human population in 2019 and, as the virus adapted to humans, it led to the pandemic.

"That is where the wealth and weight of the scientific evidence currently sits, but you cannot completely rule out a laboratory accident, and we need to know which of those two things it is."

07:31 AM

Food industry at 'crisis point'

The founder and owner of one of the country's largest food producers said the industry is at "crisis point".

Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was "masking" other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles.

Mr Boparan warned the Government needed to act or face the "most serious food shortages that this country has seen in over 75 years".

The Government has introduced emergency measures which it says will protect food supplies in face of the so-called pingdemic, allowing thousands of workers to avoid the need to self-isolate if identified as a contact of a coronavirus case.

But Mr Boparan said: "No-one could possibly have predicted that this toxic cocktail would come together at this time.

"It started with the pandemic - and in the last week or so with pingdemic, but since May this year the operating environment has deteriorated so profoundly I can see no other outcome than major food shortages in the UK."

07:17 AM

Eight weeks between vaccine doses is 'sweet spot' for battling Delta variant

An eight-week gap between the first and second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is a "sweet spot" when it comes to generating strong immune response while protecting the UK population against the Delta variant, scientists have said.

In a new study, funded by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), researchers found that when compared to a four-week gap, a 10-week interval between the doses produces higher antibody levels, as well as a higher proportion of a group of infection-fighting cells in the body known as "helper" T cells.

A woman receives her vaccination in Bristol - NHS England /PA

Professor Susanna Duanchie, of the University of Oxford, who is the joint chief investigator in the Pitch study, said: "The original recommendation from JCVI was 12 weeks and this was based on a lot of knowledge from other vaccines that often having a longer interval (between doses) gives your immune system a chance to make the highest response.

"The decision to put it to eight weeks is really balancing all the wider issues, the pros and cons - two doses is better than one overall."

07:02 AM

Environment Secretary: No isolation exemption for hospitality sector

Asked whether the exemption from self-isolation could be extended to the hospitality industry before August 16, George Eustice said it could not.

"The reason we've made a special exception for food is for very obvious reasons - we need to make sure that we maintain our food supply, we will never take risks with our food supply," he said.

"When it comes to other sectors, yes, of course, the fact that they are also carrying high absence levels is causing some stress for them and making it more difficult.

"You also have to bear in mind why we're doing this and we are trying to still just dampen the pace and the velocity at which this infection is spreading because we have to keep a very close eye on those hospitalisations."

06:47 AM

Forcing children to self-isolate was ‘needless’

Forcing hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren to self-isolate because a classmate had Covid was unnecessary as daily testing would have been as effective, an official study suggests.

The results of the study, by the University of Oxford, emerged on the last day of term for most schools, when more than one million pupils are off because of the virus and after months of disruption to education.

It came as the latest figures revealed that up to one million people a week are being asked to isolate in England and Wales, with record numbers being pinged by the NHS app.

Read the full story here.

06:46 AM

Food sector workers will avoid isolation if double jabbed, says Environment Secretary

George Eustice has said more than 10,000 people in the food sector will be able to avoid isolation if they are double jabbed.

"We've identified close to 500 key sites, that includes around 170 supermarket depots, and then another couple of hundred key manufacturers like our bread manufacturers, dairy companies and so on," he said.

"All of the people working in those key strategic sites, distribution depots and those manufacturing facilities will be able to use this scheme, and probably well over 10,000 people."

Mr Eustice said ministers are "never going to take risks with our food supply".

06:29 AM

How Japan's Olympics turned into an economic disaster

The Olympic Games was supposed to offer Japan a bright new start.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hoped it would reignite national pride, rebrand the nation on the global stage and show Japan could go toe-to-toe with regional rival China.

Instead, the Tokyo Olympics Games 2020 risks becoming a public relations disaster, exposing deep flaws in Japan’s political leadership.

Read the full story here.

Russian athlete Martin Malyutin practises for the men's swimming events - Sergei Bobylev /TASS

06:14 AM

Daily pupil tests may reduce absence by 39%, Oxford study finds

Daily testing of pupils who have been in contact with someone with Covid-19, rather than isolating whole groups, may be just as effective in controlling transmission in secondary schools, a study suggests.

Research by the University of Oxford estimates that daily Covid-19 testing in schools - as an alternative to the current 10-day contact isolation policy - can reduce coronavirus-related school absences by 39%.

Findings suggest only a small percentage (1.5-1.6%) of pupils and staff tested positive for Covid-19 after close contact with a case in school or college.

Around 200 secondary schools and colleges across England took part in a trial.

The findings come after Government figures show that more than one million children in England were out of school last week for Covid-19-related reasons - the equivalent of around one in seven (14.3%).

05:51 AM

Tourist operators feel pinch as Bangkok cases surge

Tuk-tuks and garishly coloured taxis that once weaved through chaotic Bangkok traffic are sitting idle in storage as a fresh coronavirus surge scuttles hopes of relief for Thailand's tourism-dependent economy.

The kingdom is currently undergoing its worst-ever stretch of the pandemic after largely keeping Covid contained when the illness first emerged last year.

Bangkok is subject to a night-time curfew and a ban on gatherings as authorities advise residents of the capital to stay home.

"Tourists, people going to work, shopping, hanging out with friends - these are our customers but they've all vanished," said taxi driver Anuchit Surasit.

This photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows rows of "tuk-tuks" in a parking lot, as drivers remain out of work due to the economic hardship of Covid-19 and more than a year of no incoming foreign tourism, in Bangkok. - Tuk-tuks sitting idle, taxis crammed into empty lots -- just some of the vehicles taken off Bangkok's normally riotous roads and stashed in storage as a Covid surge decimates tourism and travel, leaving drivers out of pocket. - AFP

05:35 AM

Australian leaders argue over vaccine access

Australia's largest state of New South Wales has urged the federal government to divert vaccine doses to Sydney, the epicentre of a Covid outbreak, raising objections from other states desperate for protection from the virus.

The Sydney outbreak has ballooned to nearly 1,800 cases since mid-June, with only 15 percent of Australia's adult population fully vaccinated.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said her state needed to get "at least the first jab for as many people as we can in those affected communities as possible, and that's why we are asking for a refocus of the national vaccination strategy".

But her comments did not go down very well with other states who are unwilling to spare doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

04:59 AM

Food industry at crisis point, says Chicken King

The founder and owner of one of the country's largest food producers said the industry is at "crisis point".

Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was "masking" other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles.

Mr Boparan - known as the Chicken King because of 2 Sisters' large scale involvement in the poultry trade - warned the Government needed to act or face the "most serious food shortages that this country has seen in over 75 years".

The Government has introduced emergency measures which it says will protect food supplies in face of the so-called pingdemic, allowing thousands of workers to avoid the need to self-isolate if identified as a contact of a coronavirus case.

Read more: The ‘critical’ industries that could be exempt from pingdemic self-isolation

Mandatory Credit: Photo by FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12226490c) Food yet to be shelved at a supermarket in London, Britain, 22 July 2021. British supermarkets are struggling to stock shelves as staff shortages take their toll due to the so called 'pingdemic'. With so many staff going into self isolation after being pinged by the NHS app, supermarkets are now under increasing pressure to keep shelves fully stocked. The British government is being urged to allow supermarket staff to be exempt from self-isolation rules. Pingdemic in the UK, London, United Kingdom - Shutterstock

04:40 AM

South Korean warns protesters not to rally

The South Korean government warned the country's main labour federation to cancel a planned rally in defiance of a ban on large public gatherings, as it fought to contain a surge in Covid cases and extended toughest restrictions across the country.

More than 800 members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) are expected to hold a rally in Wonju, a rural city about 100km (62 miles) east of Seoul, calling for wage hikes and better welfare. The rally would be in violation of restrictions already in place in many parts of the country.

"The government will respond sternly according to the law and principle if a banned rally is carried out in violation of anti-epidemic rules," Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said at the start of a Covid task force meeting.

The warning comes amid criticism against the government for being lenient over a larger KCTU rally held in early July in Seoul, in contrast to a harsh crackdown against a religious rally led last year by a critic of President Moon Jae-in.

Workers shout slogans during a rally demanding job security in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Thousands of workers gathered ignoring the government's call to cancel the assembly feared to affect the fight against COVID-19. The banners read: "Revision of the labor law." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) - AP

03:32 AM

'National emergency' as Sydney outbreak worsens

Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in new Covid-19 cases this year, prompting state officials to tighten lockdown measures in Sydney in what they called a "national emergency."

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian also flagged the likelihood that stay-home orders for the country's biggest city would be extended beyond the current end date of July 30.

"There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the direction we were hoping they would at this stage," Ms Berejiklian said as she announced 136 new cases in New South Wales.

The outbreak of the fast-moving Delta strain was carried across borders to the neighbouring states of Victoria and South Australia, leading to measures that have put more than half the country's population in lockdown.

A lone man wearing a protective face mask crosses an empty street during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 22, 2021. - Reuters

03:17 AM

Only one in 10 pregnant women may have had first jab

Health leaders are urging pregnant women to get a Covid-19 vaccine after figures suggested only around one in 10 may have had a first dose.

The data, from Public Health England (PHE), shows for the first time that 51,724 women in England who were pregnant or thought they could be have received at least one dose of a jab since mid-April.

The figure is likely to be at least 4,000 higher when taking into account the numbers who have already had a vaccine because they are clinically vulnerable or because they are a health or social care worker.

Nevertheless, leaders say they want more women to come forward, with 95 per cent = of pregnant women in hospital last week with Covid-19 being unvaccinated.

Read more: Startling new findings about Covid and pregnant women revealed

Embargoed to 0001 Friday April 06 File photo dated 23/01/16 of a midwife talking to a pregnant woman, as the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), which analysed the latest Ucas data for England, has said that there has been a 35% drop in the number of applicants to midwifery courses since 2013. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday April 6, 2018. The figures show that the biggest reduction was in those aged 21 or over. See PA story HEALTH Midwives. - PA

02:08 AM

Fall in cases may not last, warn experts

The apparent fall in Covid-19 case numbers may be temporary ahead of a return to exponential growth, experts have warned.

Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises ministers, said school closures would start to have an effect and the "enormous numbers of adults and children self-isolating over the last few weeks" should also help slow epidemic growth.

"On the other hand, it must be remembered that the effect of loosening restrictions earlier this week will not be apparent in the epidemiological data yet," he said.

"So it is difficult to say exactly what will happen. What does seem pretty likely, though, is that if we do not take any further action we are in for an extended period of high incidence with all the disruption and risk of hospitalisations and deaths that that entails."

Read more: UK Covid cases drop almost 10,000 in a week

A live performance of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' is performed to an audience at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre on July 21, 2021 in London, England. This sell-out performance is the first full capacity show to take place since 2019 following restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. ( - Getty Images

01:38 AM

Australia approves Pfizer for children aged 12 to 15

Australia's drug regulator has approved the Pfizer vaccine for use with 12 to 15-year-olds, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country fights an outbreak of the Delta variant in three states.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has thoroughly assessed the domestic and international evidence before extending its approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to this age group, Mr Hunt said in a statement.

Similar clearances for the use of the vaccine in children were approved several weeks ago by regulators in the United States, European Union and Britain.

Up until now, the Pfizer vaccine had only been approved for use in Australia for people aged 16 years and over.

01:11 AM

Push for Republicans to speak up for vaccines

Republican politicians are under increasing pressure to speak out to persuade Covid-19 vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots as a new, more contagious variant sends case loads soaring.

But after months of ignoring - and, in some cases, stoking - misinformation about the virus, experts warn it may be too late to change the minds of many who are refusing.

In recent news conferences and statements, some prominent Republicans have been imploring their constituents to lay lingering doubts aside.

In Washington, the so-called Doctors Caucus gathered at the Capitol for an event to combat vaccine hesitancy. And in Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis this week pointed to data showing the vast majority of hospitalised Covid-19 patients hadn't received shots.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes part in a roundtable discussion about the uprising in Cuba at the American Museum of the Cuba Diaspora on July 13, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Thousands of people took to the streets in Cuba on Sunday to protest against the government. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) - Getty Images

12:38 AM

Today's top stories