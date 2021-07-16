Coronavirus latest news: Double-jabbed Britons frustrated by France quarantine

coronavirus news covid nhs app lockdown restrictions cases deaths - REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Britons in France have described their "frustration" after discovering they will need to quarantine when returning home, despite being fully vaccinated.

From Monday, double-jabbed residents arriving into England from countries on the Government's amber list will no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days - except if they are arriving from France.

Ministers said the move, announced late on Friday evening, was a precautionary measure amid concerns over the "persistent presence" in the country of the beta coronavirus variant.

It is thought to reflect concerns that the mutation, first identified in South Africa, may be more resistant to the vaccine.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government had always been clear it would take rapid action at the borders to "protect the gains made by our successful vaccination programme".

The announcement is a blow to the beleaguered travel industry while underlining the uncertainty in some quarters over the ending of lockdown restrictions in England on Monday.

05:03 AM

Tokyo Olympics athletes' village records first Covid case

A person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organisers said on Saturday.

It is the first such case and adds to concerns about infections at the Games, to be held from July 23 to August 8.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who was involved in organising the Games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person's nationality amid privacy concerns.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, will be held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules.

Athletes are just starting to arrive for the event.

A woman at a demonstration in Tokyo on Friday - Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Japan's public has been lukewarm about the Games amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections and fears that an influx of foreign visitors may help turn the Olympics into a super-spreader event, which in turn could put further strain on Japan's already stretched medical system.

04:28 AM

India records more than 31 million cases

People wear masks as a precaution against coronavirus as they travel in a packed bus in Mumbai - Rafiq Maqbool/AP

India has reported 38,079 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 31.06 million.

The number of deaths rose by 560, for a total of 413,091.

Bangalore, India: the Karnataka government is gradually easing lockdown restrictions - JAGADEESH NV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

03:38 AM

'Coming flu season highly unpredictable'

Free flu vaccines will be made available to more than 35 million people this winter, ministers have announced.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the seasonal flu programme in September would be the biggest in the UK's history: "With the nation getting closer to normal life, we must learn to live with Covid-19 alongside other viruses and we're offering the free flu jab to millions more people to help keep them safe this winter."

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said Covid measures such as masks, social distancing and reduced foreign travel meant flu levels across the world were lower than expected in 2020-21.

But there could be higher levels this winter, with more of the population susceptible.

Public Health England medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said: "Last winter, flu activity was extremely low, but this is no reason for complacency as it means less people have built up a defence against the virus.

"Combined with the likelihood that Covid-19 will still be circulating, this makes the coming flu season highly unpredictable."

03:10 AM

Sydney 'not managing to quash curve'

Australian authorities ordered more businesses to close on Saturday and added new restrictions in the country's largest city as a weeks-long lockdown failed to quash a coronavirus outbreak.

Any retail deemed not "critical" must close across Sydney and its surroundings while those in hard-hit suburbs would be placed under stricter stay-at-home orders from midnight on Saturday, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has admitted it is time to do more to control the outbreak - Dan Himbrechts

"It's not good enough for us to tread water, which is what we're doing now; we've to some extent stabilised it, but we're not managing to quash that curve," she said.

One new death from the virus was recorded in NSW as daily cases climbed to 111, while the number of cases active in the community was remaining "stubborn".

"I can't remember a time when our state has been challenged to such an extent," Ms Berejiklian said.

02:58 AM

Restrictions easing in Wales

Coronavirus restrictions are being further eased in Wales, with up to six people allowed to meet inside homes.

Ice rinks can reopen and organised indoor events for up to 1,000 people seated and 200 standing can now take place.

Limits on the numbers of people who can meet in public places or at outdoor events will be removed and groups of up to 30 children will be able to visit residential activity centres.

Employers will also be required to provide comprehensive information on the risks and mitigations identified in their Covid risk assessment to their employees.

The changes have been made as Wales moves to alert Level 1, ahead of plans to lift most restrictions on August 7 when alert Level 0 comes into force.

Face masks will still be required in most indoor public places, except in pubs and restaurants and schools.

Vaccination certificates will also be available to people in Wales who need them.

01:58 AM

British-Chinese 'fearful' after virus abuse

British-Chinese people who have experienced racist abuse during the coronavirus pandemic fear they will be scarred for more than a generation, an expert has warned.

Business psychologist and author Binna Kandola said people have become isolated and withdrawn from society after experiencing a rising tide of abuse, and it will take a long time for many to feel "completely safe" again.

The visiting professor said people are now feeling "fearful" as restrictions ease and there is a real potential that this group will be left behind.

Prof Kandola, who conducted 30 in-depth interviews with people of east-Asian heritage from the UK, heard reports of people being sworn at, told to "go back to China" and having their face coverings grabbed by strangers.

Some people were considering moving to be closer to relatives due to concern for their welfare, or leaving the country entirely.

01:01 AM

More bad news for Victorians in lockdown thanks to NSW

The Australian state of Victoria reported a jump in daily Covid cases on Saturday, raising fears it may extend a short lockdown that was scheduled to end on Tuesday as the country struggles to contain an outbreak of the delta variant.

Victoria has been dragged into its latest lockdown after New South Wales failed to control the rising number of positive cases - REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

The state of seven million people on Thursday joined the five million residents of Sydney city - accounting for nearly half Australia's population - by going into lockdown after a flare-up of coronavirus.

The state's health department on Saturday said it had recorded 19 new cases overnight, up from six the previous day. All the new cases were linked to known chains of transmission.

Reported yesterday: 19 new local cases and no new cases acquired overseas.

- 19,237 vaccine doses were administered

- 47,606 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/2vKbgKZgn3 #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/dhzlUSDMXl — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) July 16, 2021

12:45 AM

Pop-up grab a jab weekend drive

People enjoying the sunny weather this weekend by going shopping, watching live sports or visiting the park will also be able to get their coronavirus jabs at a series of pop-up clinics.

Clothing stores, sporting venues and parks will be hosting vaccination centres as part of a drive to maximise protection against Covid before restrictions in England are lifted on Monday.

NHS England has announced that shoppers at Primark in Broadmead Shopping Centre in Bristol and at the Trinity retail centre in Leeds will be able to get their first dose.

Sunseekers will be able to grab a jab at commons across south-west London, Greenwich Park in London and Liverpool's Sefton Park.

The British Open golfing championship in Sandwich, Kent, will also join the push, with a GP-led clinic dubbed the "vaccine caddies" offering a dose to eligible golfers, caddies, staff and the 30,000 spectators expected daily.

NHS staff and volunteers will also be at the Oval cricket ground.

The latest grab a jab weekend drive comes as the number of new cases of Covid reported each day in the UK climbed above 50,000 for the first time in six months.

'We've got sites geared up around the country, so we're expecting a great weekend.'



Dr @NikkiKF urges people to #GrabAJab this weekend with vaccine pop-up sites running across the country, making it even easier for adults to get their #NHSCOVIDVaccine. https://t.co/9rFllDWUbt pic.twitter.com/qWRQmNLyRm — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) July 16, 2021

12:14 AM

