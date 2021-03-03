Coronavirus latest news: Germany U-turns on AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

Global Health Security Team
Mrs Merkel said recent studies had now provided enough evidence to approve it for all ages. - Shutterstock&#xa0;
Mrs Merkel said recent studies had now provided enough evidence to approve it for all ages. - Shutterstock

Germany will authorise the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people over the age of 65, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

The country had previously approved it for under-65s only, citing insufficient data of its effects on older people.

Now, in a significant U-turn, Mrs Merkel said recent studies had now provided enough evidence to approve it for all ages.

She added: "The (German) vaccine commission, whose recommendations we are happy to follow, will authorise AstraZeneca for older age groups."

The change will see Germany follow the UK’s example and space out the first and second jabs of the vaccine by a maximum of 12 weeks, in order to quickly give more people initial protection against the virus.

The German government had been criticised in recent weeks for its comments about the jab, leading to a public perception that the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine was less effective than those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

It even led to some of the Germans first in line for a Covid-19 vaccine spurning AstraZeneca shots, leaving the country with hundreds of thousands of unopened doses.

Belgium, who had a similar stance, has now also authorised its rollout to people over 65s.

It comes after the French government said older people with pre-existing conditions can now get AstraZeneca vaccine, revising its stance on the issue.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:21 AM

Oxford Street retailers 'looking forward' to reopening

Businesses frozen in time with festive storefronts still on display in spring are looking forward to reopening and giving shoppers "a much-needed post-lockdown mood lift".

Retailers in some of London's major shopping areas including Oxford Street and Regent Street bear the markings of Christmas past, with festive decor and messaging remaining on view.

With the introduction of a new Tier 4 level of restrictions on December 20, all non-essential shops in London had to shut.

According to Boris Johnson's road map out of lockdown, non-essential shops in England will be able to reopen from April 12 at the earliest.

A spokeswoman for the New West End Company, which represents businesses on Oxford Street, Bond Street, Regent Street and Mayfair, said retailers are looking forward to the year ahead and a festive shopping season "where their decorations and displays won't go to waste".

She said: "The West End's frozen window displays are a symptom of the stop-start lockdowns, and sunk costs that will take a long time to recover from.

"With six weeks to go and new support measures announced this week by the Chancellor, central London businesses can start to plan ahead with more confidence as they look toward the irreversible reopening of stores, reviving their displays and giving their customers a much-needed post-lockdown mood lift.

"We hope that in a matter of months retailers can once again look forward to a profitable Christmas where their decorations and displays won't go to waste."

06:51 AM

New car sales drop by a third

Demand for new cars fell by 36 per cent last month compared to February 2020 as showrooms remained shut due to the pandemic, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Only around 51,000 new cars were registered in the UK.

February is traditionally a slow month for car sales as many motorists wait for new number plates to be released in March.

But last month was the industry's worst February since 1959.

Rachael Prasher, managing director of automotive magazine and website What Car?, said: "Online retail and new digital platforms have proven an effective solution to meet the most urgent demand, but the February results once again show the pressing need to safely reopen showrooms.

"With dealers having to keep doors closed through the March plate change - when a fifth of all annual registrations are traditionally completed - all the signs are pointing towards a need for retailers to be ready to satisfy pent-up demand that is building around the mooted April 12 reopening date."

06:11 AM

Vaccines tweaked for variants to be fast-tracked

Coronavirus vaccines tweaked to deal with variants will be fast-tracked without compromising on safety or effectiveness, the UK's regulator has said.

The approach will be similar to the regulatory process for the modified flu vaccine, to deal with new strains each year, with a brand new approval not required.

Scientists have previously said a Covid-19 variant resistant to the current crop of vaccines is likely to emerge at some point, but vaccines can also be adapted quickly.

The guidance states coronavirus vaccine manufacturers will need to provide robust evidence that the modified jab produces an immune response. However, lengthy clinical studies deemed not to add to the regulatory understanding of their safety, quality or effectiveness will not be needed.

05:50 AM

Care for children with cancer hit globally - worse in poorer countries

Care for children with cancer was hit by Covid-19 at more than three-quarters of hospitals around the world, and particularly badly in poorer countries, according to a new study.

The impact on care meant that almost half of the hospitals made fewer new cancer diagnoses than expected, while a third saw a rise in treatments either being delayed by a month or more or not starting at all, according to the first global study of the pandemic’s impact on the sector published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

Paediatric cancer units closed completely in seven per cent of the 200 hospitals surveyed, or 15 hospitals. Thirteen of them were in lower and middle income countries, or 87 per cent, and on average they were closed for 10 days.

Read the full story

05:06 AM

Efficacy data for India's own vaccine could boost public acceptance

Indian doctors and politicians on Thursday welcomed efficacy data for a state-backed coronavirus vaccine that was given emergency approval in January without the completion of a late-stage trial, making people reluctant to receive the shot.

Government data shows that only 10 per cent of about 12.6 million people immunised in India have taken the COVAXIN shot, which was found to be 81 per cent effective in an interim analysis of the late-stage trial, its developer Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.

Any boost to the vaccine's acceptance in India, which on Thursday reported a new cases at their highest in five weeks, could also brighten its export prospects. Bharat Biotech said 40 countries were interested in COVAXIN.

Many Indian doctors and opposition politicians had rejected COVAXIN because it was approved by the drug regulator only on the basis of data from intermediate trials. The regulator has also authorised the use of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed as Covishield in India, which was found to be 70.42 per cent effective based on overseas trials.

A woman poses after receiving a dose of Covishield vaccine&#xa0; - Reuters
A woman poses after receiving a dose of Covishield vaccine - Reuters

04:36 AM

Biden calls decision to lift mask mandate 'Neanderthal thinking'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said decisions to end the required wearing of masks - such as those by governors of Texas and Mississippi - amounted to "Neanderthal thinking" given the rising death toll from the pandemic.

Asked if he had a message to Texas and Mississippi, Mr Biden told reporters: "I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realised by now, these masks make a difference."

Mr Biden said the increasing availability of vaccinations was making a difference in containing the pandemic, but it was critical to remain vigilant about wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

"The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, 'In the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it.' It still matters," Mr Biden said.

Read more: North Carolina mocked after prioritising anyone who has smoked 100 cigarettes in their lifetime for a vaccine

12:53 AM

Pandemic shuts down Sao Paulo as Brazil nears Pfizer deal

Brazil set a daily record for Covid-19 deaths for the second straight day on Wednesday, as a raging resurgence of the virus led Sao Paulo state to shutter businesses and the government to try to close vaccine deals with Pfizer and Janssen.

With a new variant from the Amazon spurring more infections, according to studies, 1,910 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data. In a year, Brazil's death toll has nearly topped 260,000.

A sputtering vaccination campaign has also put pressure on Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, who said on Wednesday he was close to an agreement with Pfizer, effectively overcoming a dispute over liability clauses.

The government said it intended to buy 100 million doses from Pfizer and 38 million from Janssen, the pharmaceutical subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

"We've reached a grave moment of the pandemic. The coronavirus variants are hitting us aggressively," Mr Pazuello said in a video posted on social media, adding he expected Brazil to receive the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines by May.

An Indigenous woman shows her vaccination card after receiving the second dose of Sinovac&#39;s CoronaVac vaccine at a health station, in Guarulhos, near Sao Paulo - Reuters
An Indigenous woman shows her vaccination card after receiving the second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine at a health station, in Guarulhos, near Sao Paulo - Reuters

12:31 AM

Venezuela detects Brazilian variant

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said authorities have detected the Brazilian variant in the country.

Officials have recorded cases of the variant in Caracas, the capital, and in two states in the centre and south of the country, the president said in a live appearance on state television.

"We have 10 patients: six in Bolívar, two in Caracas and two in Miranda," Mr Maduro said. "It is a variant that is more contagious, transmits more viral load and is more dangerous, more serious," he said, adding "You have to cut the chains of contagion."

Venezuela has reported more than 139,900 cases and 1,344 deaths, but medical experts believe the figure is higher.

12:26 AM

Today's top stories

Recommended Stories

  • As pandemic shutdown's 1-year mark arrives, experts explain why many could experience 'anniversary reaction'

    The fast-approaching one-year anniversary of lockdown is bound to bring up difficult feelings. That’s due to what’s known as a “trauma anniversary” or “anniversary reaction.”

  • Seychelles bids to reach COVID 'herd immunity' by mid-March

    The Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles had one of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, and this month it aims to again break ground by reaching so-called “herd immunity." The country depends heavily on tourism, and when COVID-19 vaccinations in Seychelles began in January, some workers in the tourism industry were among the first to receive them, along with health workers and the president himself. Its vaccination drive started in January with 50,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine donated by the United Arab Emirates, a close trading partner, according to the Seychelles News Agency.

  • 'Fatigue is winning,' CDC warns as pandemic restrictions are lifted across the nation

    “Stamina has worn thin,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing Wednesday morning. “Fatigue is winning, and the exact measures we have taken to stop the pandemic are now too often being flagrantly ignored.”

  • Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

    A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada recommended Wednesday that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to four months to quickly inoculate more people amid a shortage of doses in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. The current protocol is an interval of three to four weeks between doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

  • I received my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New York City and had to battle a flawed booking system

    An Insider reporter struggled to book an appointment and had to wait in line for hours to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

  • Michelle Obama Says She Was Scared of Being Attacked at President Biden's Inauguration

    Michelle Obama revealed that things weren’t as rosy as they seemed at the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20. The effects of the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill were still being felt two weeks later. Even though the swearing-in ceremony is about new beginnings — people were jittery. “The mood was wonderful, […]

  • Fergie's Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story, review: little more than a sensationalist rehash

    One aspect of the Jane Andrews story I had either forgotten or never noticed at the time was that this “aide to the Duchess of York” had actually left royal employ several years before she killed her boyfriend, Thomas Cressman. At the time of the crime, she was working in a jewellery shop. But what made this story sensational was its proximity to royalty, something that Fergie’s Killer Dresser: The Jane Andrews Story (ITV) was keen to exploit. At the outset, the documentary said it would ask whether Andrews would have been convicted of murder if the crime happened today – now that coercive control is recognised as an offence (Andrews argued at her trial that she was in an abusive relationship, something that the prosecution and Cressman’s family rejected). But it had little interest in that idea, although friends of Andrews spoke from the heart about their belief that Andrews was a domestic abuse victim. Instead, it revelled in the details that had us all hooked at the time: Andrews’s journey from Grimsby to Buckingham Palace. The film revived the claims that Andrews was obsessed with her boss, copying her dress sense and her mannerisms in a Single White Female sort of way. “I think Jane probably started to think she was Fergie,” said Ingrid Seward, royal commentator, adding that Andrews was “almost like a stalker”. Perhaps this was true but no evidence of it was included here. However, the Fergie stuff did give the programme opportunity to bring out the old toe-sucking photos. Regardless of the royal element, it was a striking crime: a “middle-class murder” by a woman who went on the run. Despite the protestations of Andrews’s friends and an unconvincing contribution from her psychiatrist, the programme was heavily weighted in the CPS’s favour: the prosecution barrister who described Andrews as “playing the victim harder than I’d ever seen it being played” during her trial; the victim’s brother, with a harrowing description of identifying Cressman’s body; the detective who concluded that, “Any man who gets into a relationship with her needs his head testing.” The Daily Mirror’s former crime correspondent was asked if he felt sorry for Andrews: no, he said, his sympathy lay with the victim’s family. If the documentary was trying to suggest this was another Sally Challen case, it did a poor job.

  • Raging pandemic shuts down Sao Paulo as Brazil nears Pfizer deal

    Brazil set a daily record for COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Wednesday, as a raging resurgence of the virus led Sao Paulo state to shutter businesses and the government to try to close vaccine deals with Pfizer and Janssen. With a new coronavirus variant from the Amazon spurring more infections, according to studies, 1,910 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data. In a year, Brazil's death toll has nearly topped 260,000, the world's second-worst after the United States.

  • 'Neanderthal thinking': Biden lays into states lifting Covid restrictions

    The president's remark came after Texas and Mississippi moved to eliminate mask mandates and let all businesses open at 100 percent capacity.

  • Meghan Markle Accuses Royal Family Of “Perpetuating Falsehoods About Us” In New Promo For Oprah Winfrey Interview On CBS

    CBS tonight dropped a new promo for Oprah with Meghan and Harry, its upcoming two-hour special featuring the American talk show queen interviewing the British Royal couple, in which Markle launches a new salvo in the duo’s ongoing war with the Buckingham Palace. In the promo, Oprah Winfrey asks Markle how the Royal family would […]

  • Report: Raptors' COVID-19 Outbreak Caused By Coaches' Bad Mask Etiquette

    The Athletic’s Shams Charania cited sources saying the internal spread of the virus “seems to have arisen from inconsistent mask-wearing from coaching staff."

  • Woman dies from brain haemorrhage in Japan days after vaccine, but link uncertain

    A Japanese a woman in her 60s died from a brain haemorrhage three days after receiving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccination, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that there may not be a link between the two. The woman was vaccinated on Friday and is suspected to have suffered a brain haemorrhage three days later, on Monday, it said. It was Japan's first reported death following a vaccination.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott says he's opening the state '100%' and lifting the mask mandate a day after the CDC warned states not to relax COVID-19 restrictions

    Texas is experiencing an uptick in reported COVID-19 cases after the winter storm, and it has more hot-spot counties than any other state.

  • "I still get asked, 'Where are you from?'" Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks out against recent spike in anti-Asian rhetoric and violence

    Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the recent spike in violent attack against Asian Americans. She also weighs in on recent sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and why she says President Biden's former nominee for budget director, Neera Tanden, faced discrimination during the confirmation process.

  • The data is in: COVID-19 vaccines are proving crucial in curbing the pandemic by slashing infections, hospitalizations, and deaths

    The first real-world data shows coronavirus vaccines can help us forge a path out of the pandemic.

  • Germany agrees easing of COVID-19 curbs, more testing and vaccinations

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state leaders on Wednesday agreed a phased easing of coronavirus curbs but added an "emergency brake" to let authorities reimpose restrictions if case numbers get out of control. Later stages will see restaurant terraces open, and museums, theatres and cinemas reopening for people who can present a recent negative test result.

  • Sunak gives UK economy a new boost to see out COVID crisis, tax rises ahead

    Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivered what he hopes will be a last big spending splurge to get Britain's economy through the COVID-19 crisis, and announced a corporate tax hike from 2023 as he began to focus on the huge hit to the public finances. Sunak said in an annual budget speech on Wednesday that the economy would return to its pre-pandemic size in mid-2022, six months earlier than previously forecast, helped by Europe's fastest coronavirus vaccination programme. Sunak's early warning that he will demand more money from companies - and most individual taxpayers too - makes him one of the first policymakers from rich countries to set out a plan to tighten budget policy after the pandemic.

  • Princess Eugenie Is Reportedly the Only Royal Meghan Markle Is Still Close to After Royal Exit

    "They are sort of an unlikely pair, but remain in contact."

  • Swiss to vote on banning face veils in referendum criticized as Islamophobic

    ZURICH (Reuters) - "Stop Extremism!" urges a red billboard in a quiet village outside Zurich above an image of a scowling woman wearing a black headscarf and face veil. The billboard is part of a campaign by the far-right Swiss People's Party (SVP) to ban face coverings in public and which will be voted on in a binding national referendum on Sunday.

  • Michelle Obama: Barack and I ‘can’t get a word in’ with Sasha, Malia

    During a recent interview on Good Morning America with host Robin Roberts, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have open communications with their two young-adult daughters. “I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on,” Mrs. Obama shared of Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22.