Coronavirus latest news: England fans urged to be team players and get Covid jab

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Fans attending England's Euro 2020 final against Italy have been urged to use the opportunity to get a coronavirus jab at the Wembley vaccination centre.

The NHS's top doctor has urged fans to be a "team player" by getting their vaccination before the game if they have not already had one.

It comes as MPs warned that pressuring young people to get vaccinated is “ludicrous”, after major brands appeared to promote the jab as a condition of normal life.

It was reported that Covid certificates will be required for customers to enter bars, restaurants and nightclubs in a bid to encourage vaccine uptake in the young.

Uptake has plateaued, with the number of first doses being administered having halved in two weeks.

Thirty-eight million people have been vaccinated by the NHS - more than 85pc of all adults and enough to fill Wembley Stadium 425 times.

Police have warned football fans not to gather in large numbers in London for the Euro final, adding that they would enforce "proportionately and as appropriate" nationwide virus restrictions not set to be lifted until July 19.

05:15 AM

Masks to stay in Wales

Face coverings will remain mandatory on public transport in Wales, with the requirement for them to continue to be worn in shops also being considered.

The approach is in contrast to England's roadmap out of lockdown, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the legal obligation to wear face coverings will end once the country reaches Step 4 on July 19.

A final decision on England's path out of restrictions is due to be taken on Monday.

However, in Wales masks must still be worn in taxis and on trains and buses, as well as health and social care settings when coronavirus restrictions are eased, the Welsh Government said.

It said "active further consideration" is being given to whether they will still be required by law in other settings, like retail.

04:55 AM

Hospital waiting lists could top 13 million, warns Javid

The number of patients on hospital waiting lists could soar to 13 million over the coming months as a result of Covid-19 and successive lockdowns, the Health Secretary has warned.

In his first interview since being appointed to the role, Sajid Javid told The Telegraph that “shocking” internal modelling showed that the current record number of 5.3 million patients waiting for treatment could more than double over the coming months.

Mr Javid warned that the pandemic has worsened “non-Covid” health problems.

04:36 AM

Australia records first Covid death of 2021

Australia today reported its first coronavirus-related death of the year and a 2021 record of 77 new cases of the virus in New South Wales.

The state is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious delta variant.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the numbers in and around the country's biggest city, Sydney - which is in a three-week lockdown - are expected to rise further in coming days.

"I’m anticipating the numbers in NSW will be greater than 100 tomorrow," Ms Berejiklian said. "I will be shocked if it is less."

Of today's cases, 33 were people who had spent time in the community while they were infectious, deepening concerns that the lockdown of more than five million people in Sydney and surroundings will be extended.

04:17 AM

'If you don’t have a ticket to the matches ... do not come to London'

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the Metropolitan Police Service has a "significantly enhanced policing operation in place" as fans celebrate the Euro final between England and Italy today.

“London still remains in a public health crisis. There are government guidelines in place and we ask people to follow these and remain socially distanced," he said.

"We will enforce legislation proportionately and as appropriate and engage with crowds. But I urge people not to gather in large numbers.

"If you don’t have a ticket to the matches, fan zone or officially booked into a pub, bar or club my message is clear: please do not come to London – you could end up missing the game."

03:24 AM

Indonesia calls for oxygen supplies as cases surge

A healthcare worker tests a baby for coronavirus in Indonesia - Antara Foto/Fransisco Carolio

Just two months ago, Indonesia was coming to a gasping India's aid with thousands of tanks of oxygen.

Now the south-east Asian country is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries.

A shipment of more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders, concentrators (devices that generate oxygen), ventilators and other health devices arrived from Singapore on Friday, followed by another 1,000 ventilators from Australia.

Indonesia plans to buy 36,000 tons of oxygen and 10,000 concentrators from Singapore.

The US and the United Arab Emirates also have offered help.

Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous country, has reported more than 2.4 million infections and 64,631 fatalities from Covid. Those figures are believed to be a vast undercount due to low testing and poor tracing measures.

An aerial view of a cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, for those who have died from coronavirus - Anadolu Agency

02:58 AM

Woman infected with two coronavirus variants

A 90-year-old woman who died after falling ill with Covid-19 was infected with both the alpha and beta variants at the same time, researchers in Belgium said on Sunday, adding that the rare phenomenon may be underestimated.

The unvaccinated woman, who lived alone and received at-home nursing care, was admitted to hospital in the Belgian city of Aalst after a spate of falls in March. She tested positive for Covid the same day.

Her oxygen levels were initially good, but her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died five days later.

Tests revealed she had the variant that originated in the UK and the one first detected in South Africa.

"It is likely that the lady was co-infected with different viruses from two different people," said molecular biologist Anne Vankeerberghen.

01:22 AM

'Be a team player ... in a game of two jabs'

Fans turning up to Wembley Stadium today for the England vs Italy final will be able to get protected against Covid by dropping in to a vaccination centre that is minutes away from the famous arch.

Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director of NHS England, said the NHS vaccination programme was running throughout the weekend with hundreds of sites offering a walk-in service.

"The vaccine is England's best defence, protecting yourself, your family and your loved ones against Covid, so be a team player and get both your vaccinations in what is a game of two jabs," he said.

Walk-in vaccination clinics include Millwall's The New Den and Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park.

NHS vaccine services at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, Elland Road Stadium in Leeds and Oxford United's Kassam Stadium are available for bookings.

Other sporting venues supporting the NHS vaccination programme include St Helens rugby ground.

The Wembley vaccination site at the Olympic Office Centre will be open from 9am to 7pm today.

12:39 AM

