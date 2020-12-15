Coronavirus latest news: PM says four UK nations have agreed to continue 'in principle' with eased Christmas restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

Under the festive bubble rules, up to three households will be allowed to mix between December 23 and 27.

Talks involving the UK Government and leaders of the devolved administration have agreed to continue with the plan, but with a stronger message warning people of the dangers.

At Prime Minister's Questions Mr Johnson said it was right to "stress the importance of people taking care this Christmas", particularly due to the risk of asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus.

He told MPs: "We should exercise extreme caution in the way we celebrate Christmas. "We can celebrate it sensibly but we have to be extremely cautious in the way we behave."

In an apparent break with the four-nations approach, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that only two households can meet during Christmas.

Mr Drakeford told a press conference today: "The top message is as clear as it can be. Here in Wales over the Christmas period the clear message from the Welsh Government is that only two households should meet."

Earlier this morning Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said that it would be up to people to make a "personal judgment" whether they wanted to meet up with vulnerable family members over the holiday period.

He suggested that some people may decide to "keep it small" and put off larger gatherings until the spring, saying: "Easter can be the new Christmas."

02:50 PM

Sweden registers 7,556 new Covid-19 cases with 135 deaths

Sweden, whose soft-touch pandemic response has placed it in the global spotlight, on Wednesday registered 7,556 new coronavirus cases, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a high of 7,935 new cases recorded last week.

Sweden registered 135 new deaths, taking the total to 7,802.

Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.

02:41 PM

Polish medics could receive coronavirus vaccine this month

Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated against COVID-19 this month, the prime minister's top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said today.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is set to speed up its approval process, said an expert panel would convene on Dec. 21 to evaluate the vaccine made by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier this month that the Polish government had bought more than 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from six producers.

02:36 PM

Watch: Wales will enter full lockdown after Christmas, Mark Drakeford announces

02:33 PM

Netherlands hits new daily Covid-19 infection record as lockdown imposed

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 11,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Wednesday showed.

The steep increase came just a day after a tough, five-week lockdown was imposed in the Netherlands, where more than 10,000 people have died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

02:31 PM

'It wasn't worth the risk'- families cancel Christmas plans amid Covid warnings

Families across the UK have decided to cancel their Christmas plans despite the four nations proposing to stick with relaxed restrictions.

Marlene Kayley, 71, from Lancashire, had planned to see her son but his growing concerns over his mother's health prompted him to cancel.

At first they thought they would form a bubble of three families," said Mrs Kayley of her son and his fiance.

"The parents of my son's fiance (in their 60s) said they didn't want to risk socialising over Christmas so wouldn't see them. My son then expressed his concern that if he was asymptomatic he'd never live with himself if he infected me and I died."

Katherine Carter, 37, from Southampton, has seen her own plans change as recently as December 15 due to her parents' concerns.

She described the Government's relaxation of restrictions as a "nice thought" before adding "for us it's just too much of a risk".

02:22 PM

Italy expects to begin Covid vaccinations between Xmas and New Year

Italy expects to begin Covid-19 vaccinations between Christmas and New Year's Day, news agency Reuters reports with the country set to receive an initial 1.83 million shots from Pfizer to begin its campaign.

On Tuesday, Germany, France, Italy and five other European states announced they would coordinate the start of their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The campaign will begin before the end of 2020 so long as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives its green light to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a meeting scheduled for December 21.

02:17 PM

Hopes that first FDA-approved home Covid test could help curb spiralling US outbreak

Regulators in the United States have approved the first coronavirus rapid test that can be bought without a prescription, which experts have welcomed as a “big deal” in efforts to regain control of America's spiralling pandemic.

The over-the-counter antigen test - which costs roughly $30 (£22) - will be available by January, according to Ellume, the Australian company that developed the kit. It takes roughly five minutes to collect a sample and results are available within 15 minutes.

Unlike other at home tests available in the US, this version does not require users to gain a prescription or send samples to laboratories to be screened. The US government provided a $30 million grant to help develop the technology.

Sarah Newey has the full story here

02:11 PM

Vaccine rollout a 'marathon' not a 'sprint,' says PM

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine was "a marathon not a sprint".

"We saw the rollout in hospitals first, now more and more GPs are coming on line to be able to provide the vaccines," the spokesman said.

"We have been clear that we will roll out to care homes as well before Christmas."

People in the first priority group receive the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid 19 vaccine at a drive thru vaccination centre in Hyde, Greater Manchester, this morning - James Speakman/Mercury Press

02:10 PM

Downing Street denies break in four nations approach to Christmas rules

Downing Street said Boris Johnson's claim there was unanimity across the four nations was because they had agreed "there will be no changes to the laws around forming Christmas bubbles".

But Scotland and Wales had updated their guidance "which is a matter for them", the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

Mr Johnson will set out his approach for England at a press conference at 3.30pm.

"We have been clear on what the Christmas rules are but we have said this isn't us telling people what to do, it is up to individuals to ensure that they remain cautious," the spokesman said.

02:00 PM

Boris Johnson to give press conference at 3:30pm

Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference at 3:30pm today alongside England's Chief Medical officer professor Chris Whitty, No 10 has said.

01:58 PM

Ex-wife of Jeff Bezos gives over £3bn to coronavirus charities in four months

The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has donated more than £3bn ($4bn) to frontline charities helping in the pandemic in four months, she has revealed.

In a blog post Mackenzie Scott, who was previously known as Mackenzie Bezos, said she was inspired by the philanthropic efforts of others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mackenzie Scott has donated over £3bn in donations to coronavirus charities - Evan Agostini /Invision

In July, the 50-year-old donated £1.32 ($1.7bn) to 116 charities, taking her total donations for the year to almost £4.5bn ($6bn).

Ms Scott wrote in a blog post on Medium. "This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling."

"Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires."

01:50 PM

WHO vaccine scheme risks failure, leaving poor countries no Covid jabs until 2024

The global scheme to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries faces a "very high" risk of failure, potentially leaving nations home to billions of people with no access to vaccines until as late as 2024, internal documents say.

The World Health Organization's COVAX programme is the main global scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle income countries around the world against the virus.

It aims to deliver at least 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20 per cent of the most vulnerable people in 91 poor and middle-income countries, mostly in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

But in internal documents reviewed by Reuters, the scheme's promoters say the programme is struggling from a lack of funds, supply risks and complex contractual arrangements which could make it impossible to achieve its goals.

"The risk of a failure to establish a successful COVAX Facility is very high," says an internal report to the board of Gavi, an alliance of governments, drug companies, charities and international organisations that arranges global vaccination campaigns. Gavi co-leads COVAX alongside the WHO.

01:44 PM

U.S. Covid-19 deaths soar as vaccinations grow

Daily U.S. deaths from Covid-19 surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week as the country expanded its vaccination program and the U.S. Congress progressed toward approving financial relief for the pandemic-stricken country.

The death toll of 3,102 on Tuesday, the third highest total since the pandemic began, increased the cumulative number of U.S. fatalities to 304,187, according to a Reuters tally.

The case load of 16.7 million infections represented roughly 5 per cent of the U.S. population.

Inoculations of the newly approved Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine entered their third day on Wednesday, set aside for doctors, nurses and other front-line medical workers, along with residents and staff of nursing homes.

U.S. officials aim to get 2.9 million doses delivered by week's end, but it will take several months before vaccines can be obtained on demand by the public at large.

01:36 PM

Boris Johnson to hold Downing Street press conference this afternoon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday afternoon alongside England's Chief Medical Officer professor Chris Whitty, No 10 has said.

01:31 PM

109 countries on the quarantine list have lower Covid rates than the UK

More than 100 countries on the UK’s “high-risk” travel list now have a lower Covid infection rate than Britain, writes Oliver Smith.

The seven-day case rate for the UK, as of December 16, stands at 207.4 per 100,000 residents – lower than the US (470.6 per 100,000) and 27 European nations (including Croatia, Denmark and Portugal), but higher than the vast majority of the world.

Nevertheless, of the 149 countries beneath the UK in the Covid table, only 40 have been granted a travel corridor permitting Britons to visit without a 10-day quarantine when they return.

Not all of the 109 snubbed destinations are open to British tourists, but many are.

This includes the likes of Egypt, where the seven-day infection rate is just 3.4 per 100,000, Kenya, where it’s a lowly 6.5, Jamaica (20.6), Mexico (58.4) and South Africa (89.6).

01:24 PM

Sturgeon says there is no greater risk of hospitalisation for teachers than general population.

Speaking about the impact of the virus on school staff, Ms Sturgeon said the report showed "there is no evidence of any difference in the risk of hospitalisation for teachers when compared to the general population".

She added that the risk of severe Covid-19 "actually seems to be lower in teachers than in the population as a whole".

While she stressed the Scottish Government would "continue to listen very carefully to the concerns of teachers and others", the research supported the view "that it has been right for schools to remain open".

01:22 PM

Pakistan passes daily toll of 100 Covid deaths

Pakistan's daily toll of Covid-19 deaths has topped 100 for the first time in five months, with the sprawling port city of Karachi bearing the brunt of rising cases in the country's second wave, Ben Farmer reports.

The 105 fatalities in the last 24 hours increased Pakistan's death toll to 9,010 since February and the country also reported 2,731 new cases.

Pakistanis in Karachi are bracing themselves for a biting winter ahead of a rise in Covid cases - Shutterstock

Those figures are thought to be major undercounts and Karachi alone has a test positivity rate of 19 per cent. The country in June appeared on the brink of a runaway outbreak, only for cases to fall back in late summer.

A second wave has since built and despite repeated requests from the government, most Pakistanis appear to still not adhere to social distancing rules.

Pakistan says a vaccine may not be available until February or March.

01:12 PM

Christmas travellers urged to make early bookings for public transport

People planning on travelling on public transport during the five-day festive window have been urged to book early by the Government's Christmas travel tsar.

Sir Peter Hendy said there had not been any substantial public transport services on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for many years and he believed this year demand would not be any different, despite the Government easing coronavirus restrictions from December 23-27.

He told the House of Commons Transport Select Committee: "One ought to say 'be careful'. One ought to say 'stay local' because that's the tone of the message from Government, stay local if you can.

"But the most important part of the message is book public transport early."

01:06 PM

Nicola Sturgeon urges people to stay at home during Christmas and only mix outdoors

Nicola Sturgeon, speaking at a coronavirus briefing this afternoon, stressed: "Firstly and unequivocally the safest way to spend Christmas this year for you and for those you love is to stay within your own household and your own home.

"My strong recommendation is this is what you should do if at all possible."

Any mixing with other households should take place outside, if possible, but that if it was "essential" to meet indoors people should limit the time of that meeting and the numbers involved as much as possible, Ms Sturgeon added.

The First Minister of Scotland said that those people forming a Christmas bubble should only meet up with people on one day, if possible, and not stay overnight "unless it is unavoidable".

She also stressed the need to limit numbers, saying: "In short, if you have to form a bubble keep it as small as possible."

12:55 PM

Army's 99.99 % effective disinfectant spray kills Covid-19 in less than a minute

The British Army has pioneered a Covid disinfectant spray which has proved so successful it will be sold to the general public.

The Virusend disinfectant formula has been found to kill all coronavirus strains in less than a minute and was proven to kill SARS-CoV-2 in 99.99 per cent of cases.

More than 50,000 bottles of the Virusend disinfectant are being deployed to military personell - Cpl Adam Wakefield/ British Army

Now more than 50,000 bottles of the handheld Virusend disinfectant are being deployed to military personnel across the country who are working alongside the NHS at coronavirus testing stations as part of the military's ongoing support to civil authorities.

It is already being used at testing sites in Medway and Preston and can be purchased online for £7.99.

It uses compressed air instead of VOC flammable gasses and is fully recyclable and fully re-useable.

Danielle Sheridan has the full story here

12:53 PM

Mark Drakeford stresses that only two households can meet over Christmas in Wales

In a press conference today Mark Drakeford was asked whether changing from three to two households coming together over Christmas was a break with the four-nation approach.

"I think I will be as clear as I am able to be at this point. The result of the meetings between the four nations has not yet been published," Wales' First Minister told the Welsh Government briefing.

"I cannot anticipate that statement and it would be unfair to all the other governments of the UK.

"The top message is as clear as it can be. Here in Wales over the Christmas period the clear message from the Welsh Government is that only two households should meet."That is how serious things are in Wales. Whether that is guidance, whether that is regulation, the message is the same."Only two households should get together. That's how serious things are. I can't go beyond that until the results of the discussions between the four governments are published later today."

12:49 PM

Families should restrict Christmas celebrations to enable safer care home visits

Families should restrict their Christmas celebrations to enable care home residents to have visits in a "safer environment", experts have warned.

At a panel organised by the National Care Forum (NCF), care homes and services said they are "deeply concerned" about the potential impact of families across the UK meeting up over the festive season.

The Government is pressing ahead with easing restrictions to allow up to three households to mix between December 23 and 27, even though it will lead to an increase in the coronavirus infection rate.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said it would be up to individuals to make a "personal judgment" on whether they want to meet up with vulnerable family members over the holiday period.

Sue Porto, chief executive of the Brandon Trust, which provides support to more than 1,500 people with a learning disability and/or autism, called the prospect a "very, very complicated and worrying picture".

12:46 PM

Prime Minister accuses Keir Starmer of wanting to cancel Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accuses Labour's Keir Starmer of wanting to "cancel Christmas" and adds that there is "unanimous agreement" across the devolved nations that "we should proceed in principle with the existing" festive plans.

12:43 PM

Nicola Sturgeon to issue Christmas guidance later today

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said updated guidance about Christmas would be issued later on Wednesday and that she hoped this would be agreed across the UK.

She explained the four nations talks had happened "because in parts of the UK cases are rising again and in some parts of the UK rising quite rapidly".

She said case levels in Scotland were "at the moment lower than in other nations" but stressed the need to consider the "evolving situation".

She said: "The pragmatic considerations that led us to agree some limited flexibility over Christmas have not gone away.

"We recognise in some cases the isolation caused by being alone over Christmas will in itself cause harm to people's welfare and we understand that some people will simply not be prepared to leave loved ones alone over the whole Christmas period, and especially on Christmas Day."

She also said that some people will have made plans for the festive period, adding: "It is for those reasons we decided, across the four nations, to give people some clear boundaries across the Christmas period."

She said that "on balance" this was "still the right approach to take".

12:41 PM

Watch: Police break up partying in Soho streets on eve of Tier 3 restrictions in London

12:40 PM

All hospitality will close in Wales on Christmas Day

Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Government press briefing on Wednesday: "Many of you will have seen the warnings from senior clinicians about the huge impact coronavirus is having on the whole of our health service.

"The situation we are facing is extremely serious. We must move to alert level four and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

"This new set of higher-level restrictions will apply to the whole of Wales.

"This means all non-essential retail, including close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.

"All hospitality premises will close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

"And on December 28, at the end of the five day Christmas period, tighter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will apply."

12:39 PM

Wales to go into lockdown after Christmas

Wales will go into full lockdown from Dec 28, First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced.

The Welsh Labour leader said a "sustained rise in coronavirus" meant that the country would have to move into its highest level of restrictions.

Mr Drakeford also said the planned five days of relaxed measures would remain in place following talks between the four UK nations.

Some measures will come into force on Christmas Eve with all non-essential retail, including close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres forced to close from the end of the day.

All hospitality premises will be forced to close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

But tighter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will only apply from December 28, with the planned easing of Covid restrictions over Christmas remaining in place between December 23 and 27.

12:24 PM

Mark Drakeford announces tighter restrictions for Wales on December 28

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that on December 28 tighter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will apply across Wales.

More updates to follow.

12:23 PM

Johnson urges extreme caution as coronavirus restrictions ease at Christmas

Boris Johnson urged people to "exercise extreme caution" as they celebrate Christmas amid fears about the spread of coronavirus.

The planned relaxation of social distancing rules across the UK is expected to go ahead despite warnings about the possible impact on efforts to control the virus.

Under the festive bubble rules, up to three households will be allowed to mix between December 23 and 27.

Talks involving the UK Government and leaders of the devolved administration are understood to have agreed to continue with the plan, but with a stronger message warning people of the dangers.

At Prime Minister's Questions Mr Johnson said it was right to "stress the importance of people taking care this Christmas", particularly due to the risk of asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus.

He told MPs: "We should exercise extreme caution in the way we celebrate Christmas.

"We can celebrate it sensibly but we have to be extremely cautious in the way we behave."

12:17 PM

Over 137,000 people have received Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

More than 137,000 people have now received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, the health minister has confirmed.

Matt Hancock tweeted: "Thanks to the hard work of the NHS across the UK over 137,000 people have already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"This is just the start and we will steadily expand our vaccination programme - ultimately helping everyone get back to normal life."

Thanks to the hard work of the NHS across the UK over 137,000 people have already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.



11:54 AM

Scottish airports risk being 'left behind' without testing scheme

Scotland’s airports risk being "left behind" as the country lacks a clear travel testing plan, according to industry leaders.

Travellers arriving in England from countries without a travel corridor can now reduce their quarantine time to as little as five days, on receipt of a negative Covid-19 test result – Scotland has yet to join the scheme, known as 'Test to Release'.

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, told The Herald: "[Scottish airports] now risk being left behind as airlines will opt to relocate their aircraft and with them what’s left of our connectivity and the jobs that rely on them.

"We have been calling for the introduction of a testing regime for months and despite putting proposals in front of the Scottish Government, we’re no further forward."

The aviation industry can’t afford a "piecemeal approach" to its reopening, Mr Provan added.

11:47 AM

One in five Covid sufferers may develop 'long Covid,' figures suggest

Around one in five people with coronavirus may go on to suffer long Covid, new data suggests.

For the first time, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has published figures examining long Covid, finding that a fifth of people have symptoms for five weeks or more while around one in 10 are affected for 12 weeks or more.

Overall, around 186,000 people in private households in England in the week beginning November 22 were living with Covid-19 symptoms that had persisted for between five and 12 weeks, the ONS said.

When looking at symptoms among people five weeks after testing positive for Covid-19, the ONS estimated that 11.5 per cent of respondents were still experiencing fatigue, 11.4 pc had a cough and 10.1 pc had a headache.

Some 8.pc were still experiencing a loss of taste while 7.9pc still had a loss of smell.

11:42 AM

Pregnant women allowed partner support 'at all times' in updated NHS guidelines

Pregnant women will be allowed to have their partner present during scans, labour and birth, under revised coronavirus guidelines from the NHS.

New guidance issued this week means mothers-to-be in England will be permitted to have one person beside them "at all stages of her maternity journey" and attend appointments as long as the support partner is not showing any Covid-19 symptoms.

Previously, it had been left to individual health trusts to draw up their own rules on whether a partner could be present.

It meant many women had been left to give birth alone since the start of the pandemic.

11:37 AM

Watch: Melania Trump faces backlash for removing face mask at children's hospital

11:35 AM

Half of carers too worried about Covid to risk seeing loved ones this Christmas

More than half of carers are too worried about Covid-19 to risk seeing their family and friends over Christmas, new research has shown.

A survey of more than 2,200 unpaid carers looking after older, disabled and seriously ill relatives, found that carers believe they are facing a bleak holiday. The majority warned that they have gone so long without support this year they don’t expect Christmas to be any different.

The survey, conducted by Carers UK, found that more than half of carers – 59 per cent – were too worried about the virus to see their family and friends this year, meaning many will go without the extra help they might usually have during the festive period.

A further 44 per cent said they were very worried about the fact that they will have no support. In addition, half of carers said Christmas makes them feel even lonelier than normal.

Gabriella Swerling has the full story here

11:33 AM

Lancashire council leader believes region will stay in tier 3

The leader of Preston City Council has said he believes Lancashire will stay in Tier 3 after a Government review of the restrictions.

In a statement on the council Twitter account, Cllr Matthew Brown said: "The effect of Tier 3 restrictions have been felt by everyone in the city and I remain gravely concerned about their effects on our hospitality and culture sectors who rely heavily on the festive period.

"However, while case numbers in Preston and throughout Lancashire remain high, especially in the over 60s, it is unlikely that we will be placed into Tier 2 before Christmas.

Statement from Councillor Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council, on Tier 3 restrictions:



11:29 AM

Christmas mixing 'makes mockery' of pub tier rules, says industry head

Allowing people to gather in "unregulated" homes over Christmas but banning mixing in pubs is "making a mockery" of the industry, a top figure has said.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) told MPs that "the ban on actual household mixing inside our venues within the tiering system is absolutely devastating for the pub sector".

Speaking to the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, Ms McClarkin said bringing people together is "absolutely what we do".

"We are a community centre, a community hub and we've invested millions to make us Covid-secure."

She went on: "It is actually making a mockery by banning us from allowing people to mix and meet together when the Government has now introduced a Christmas plan that allows them to do that in private, unregulated and unsafe settings where all bets are off."

11:25 AM

Beds run short in St Petersburg as Russian vaccine rollout gathers pace

St Petersburg is running out of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients, city authorities said, as one of around half a dozen firms licenced to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine began deliveries across the country.

Grave diggers in PPE carry the coffin of a Covid-19 victim in the section of a cemetery reserved for coronavirus victims in Kolpino, outside St.Petersburg, Russia, - Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

Biotech group Biocad said on Wednesday it was supplying shots as part of a national inoculation programme. More than 200,000 people in Russia have already been vaccinated against the disease.

Russia is battling a second wave of the virus and, while authorities have so far relied on targeted curbs rather than imposing a second national lockdown to contain it, the Kremlin warned last week that St Petersburg was close to crossing a "red line".

Oleg Ergashev, deputy governor in the city - Russia's second largest and President Vladimir Putin's birthplace - said just four per cent of the beds allocated to Covid patients were vacant.

"We understand that additional capacities need to be deployed," he told local television late on Tuesday.

11:18 AM

Triple threat of Covid, climate change and conflict has plunged millions into need, charity warns

The triple blows of long-running war, Covid-19 and climate change have combined to pitch record numbers of people into humanitarian emergency this year, an aid charity has warned.

The number of people in need of assistance worldwide has jumped by 40 per cent during 2020 and has tripled in the past decade, said International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Crises in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan continue to top the organisation's latest watch list of countries in dire straits, with globally some 235 million people now in need of help.

The New York-based body said decades of progress in cutting poverty, hunger and disease now risked being lost as nations battle with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover as the crises grow, they risk spilling over into neighbouring countries.

David Miliband, the former Foreign Secretary and now president of the IRC said:

“2020 will go down as one of the most turbulent years in history, but the next year will be remembered for how we either helped or turned away from those suffering the most."

Ben Farmer has the full story here.

11:14 AM

Passengers kept on ferry overnight after crew member tests positive for Covid-19

More than 300 passengers have been kept on a ferry overnight after six members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus.

The Stena Line ship, due to travel from Merseyside to Belfast, was held at Birkenhead overnight on Tuesday.

Stena Edda ferry which is run by Stena Line between Liverpool and Belfast. - Peter Powell

Passengers were due to disembark on Wednesday morning. A spokesman for the ferry operator said: "Stena Line can confirm that six members of the crew of the Stena Edda have tested positive for Covid-19 last night.

"In line with our safety protocols we alerted the Port Health Authorities, who advised us to hold the vessel in Birkenhead as a precaution."

The spokesman said 322 passengers and 53 staff were onboard.

11:05 AM

One in four in poorest nations will have to wait until 2022 for Covid vaccine, study warns

Nearly one in four people in the poorest parts of the world people may not get Covid-19 vaccines until at least 2022 because rich countries have reserved 51 per cent of the most promising jabs, a study has shown.

As the UK, United States and Canada begin the mass roll out of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a new study published in the British Medical Journal shows that as of 15 November, high-income nations had pre-ordered nearly 7.5 billion doses of vaccines from 13 manufacturers.

This included Japan, Australia and Canada who collectively have more than one billion doses but accounted for less than one per cent of current Covid-19 cases, it said.

Low and middle income nations will be left trying to balance the remaining supply across the 85 per cent of the world's population who call these countries home.

With so few vaccines available for such a vast number of people, the authors of the study warn that a huge portion of the world will have to wait years before being immunised against Covid-19.

Jordan Kelly-Linden has the full story here.

11:01 AM

Scotland's Covid vaccine becomes fifth jab to enter clinical trials in UK

Clinical trials kicked off on Wednesday for an 'old school' coronavirus vaccine being developed and manufactured in Scotland, the fifth jab to be tested in the UK.

The Government has already secured 60 million doses of the Covid-19 shot, which is being developed by French biotech Valneva at its facility in Livingston, West Lothian.

Early phase one trials began today in Bristol and, come the new year, will be expanded to three other National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) testing sites in Birmingham, Newcastle and Southampton.

In total some 150 volunteers will be involved in the phase one and two trials in the UK, which aim to identify whether the vaccine produces a safe and effective immune response. The company hopes that the vaccine will be available by the end of next year, if all goes to plan.

Unlike front runners including the Pfizer-BioNTech jab - which is already being rolled out in the UK and won plaudits for its use of state-of-the-art technology - the team behind the Valneva candidate is betting on a traditional “inactivated” vaccine, of the sort being pursued by China.

Read the full article here by Sarah Newey.

10:52 AM

Christmas travel tsar: Book transport early

The Government's Christmas travel tsar Sir Peter Hendy told the Transport Select Committee what his advice is to people planning festive trips.

He said: "One ought to say 'be careful'. One ought to say 'stay local' because that's the tone of the message from Government, stay local if you can.

"But the most important part of the message is book public transport early."

10:35 AM

The devastating impact of cancelling Christmas

Cancelling Christmas would have far reaching consequences across the retail, travel and hospitality sector, Patrick Sawer reports, as thousands of rail, coach and airline passengers could clamour for refunds if their journeys to family gatherings are scrapped.

Shoppers who have stocked up on food and drink in anticipation of relatives descending on them for Christmas will be forced to cancel orders or end up with far more leftovers on their hands than anticipated.

And many others may find themselves unable to hand over presents they did not post, after banking on seeing their loved ones face to face.

The deadline for second-class Christmas mail has already passed and people have only until Monday to post items first class in time, with delays in deliveries already predicted due to increased demand.

Unless presents have been posted already, it's 'highly unlikely' they will arrive in time for Christmas Day - Bloomberg

10:20 AM

Beers before tiers in Soho

London has been plunged into Tier 3 this morning, so revellers in the capital had one last drink together before Christmas last night.

As tougher restrictions loomed at the stroke of midnight, a few hundred revellers brushed away the doom and gloom in Soho by partying on the streets, mostly without masks. Police were booed when they told people to disperse.

Some pubs and bars - one displaying a sign "Save Soho to help save livelihoods" - put on cut price drinks with pints of beer going for as little as £2 to shift stock before they closed. From Wednesday they will only be allowed to serve takeaways.

In Soho, police broke up a street party - Jeff Moore

10:16 AM

Long Covid data released

Around one in 10 people has some Covid-19 symptoms three months after testing positive, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The data is the first nationwide estimate of the prevalence of "long Covid", where a range of symptoms persist for weeks or even months.

The data also found that higher numbers - around one in five - have symptoms five weeks after infection.

According to the data, that means that around 186,000 people in private households in England were living with symptoms that had persisted for between five and 12 weeks as of Nov 22, although the authors cautioned that the data was a work in progress.

"Long Covid" - a patient-defined condition - spans anything from fatigue, the most common symptom reported in the data above, to more serious conditions including long-term decreased lung function and blood clots.

Scientists believe the more serious long-term symptoms are likely to be linked to people who had more serious initial infections, although work is ongoing.

The ONS is adding a question on 'long Covid' to its regular national Covid-19 infection survey.

09:54 AM

Almost 140,000 vaccinations in 7 days

09:50 AM

Vaccine data released

The vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said 137,897 people had received the jab so far.

He said it had been a "really good start to the vaccination programme".

The figures include 108,000 people in England, 7,897 in Wales, 4,000 in Northern Ireland and 18,000 in Scotland.

09:10 AM

Normal Christmas will see rise in transmission among older people

Sage member Professor Graham Medley urged people to think about trying to avoid younger and potentially asymptomatic people mixing with older relatives over the festive period.

Asked if school and workplaces closures would be a "cushion" to mixing over Christmas, the professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think so.

"It will mean that there will be more transmission in older people if we have a normal Christmas because it is the younger people, who are more likely to be asymptomatically infected, mixing with older people.

"That's the thing that most people regard as being the highest risk. People thinking about what they are doing, it's that that they should be trying to avoid."

08:57 AM

West Wing actor told wife he may never see her again

Richard Schiff, The West Wing actor, told how he had a conversation with his wife about never seeing her again as he battled coronavirus.

The 65-year-old, best known for playing White House communications director Toby Ziegler in the political drama, was admitted to hospital in the US last month.

He told Good Morning Britain: "I'm an ex-smoker and I'm pre-diabetic and I'm old.

"I'm an old dude, and so I have some strikes against me, so I anticipated this was possible, but when it happened, it was really scary."

The actor said: "I had to have the conversation with my wife, about maybe not seeing her again and because the doctor had convinced me that it was going to be touch and go."

Richard Schiff

08:29 AM

Andy Burnham: "Clear case" for Greater Manchester to move to Tier 2

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said there was a "clear case" for his region being moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what tiers are appropriate for each area.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Burnham also said he would understand if the Government wanted to "err on the side of caution".

He added: "We have seen steady decreases across all of our boroughs pretty much ever since the last tiering decision, to the point where we are now essentially below the England average across the 10 boroughs - we are at 150 cases on average per 100,000 people, England averages 180.

"We are below London and below Liverpool when they went into Tier 2 originally.

"I accept the national mood has changed since those decisions were taken and I can also understand if the Government were wanting to err on the side of caution. There is a clear case for Greater Manchester, or a large part of Greater Manchester, to be placed in Tier 2."

Andy Burnham, mayor of Manchester

08:26 AM

Other faiths have shown virtual celebrations can be a success

Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said families can meet virtually over Christmas, highlighting that other faiths have held celebrations online during the pandemic.

After reiterating that the public would use their own judgment within the restrictions, he told BBC Breakfast: "In my experience, those conversations are happening across the country.

"I've been struck by how many people have actually concluded that, on this occasion, Christmas will be altogether different, will be much smaller and potentially meeting up with elderly relatives just over the marvels of technology.

"We've seen throughout the year that's perfectly possible, other faiths, for example, have done it, whether it's for Diwali, Ramadan, Passover, and made a success of it, so there's no reason to believe that Christians and members of the public can't do the same."

08:10 AM

Nearly 11 million people wake up to new Tier 3 restrictions

Nearly 11 million people have woken up to new Tier 3 restrictions as Greater London, much of Essex and part of Hertfordshire enters the strictest coronavirus measures.

The decision affects almost 10.8 million people and now means 61pc of England's population will be under the toughest restrictions.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has called for the region to be downgraded to Tier 2, arguing months of restrictions have “ground people down” and left businesses in a “parlous position”.

He told the Today programme: "There is a clear case for Greater Manchester to be moved into Tier 2." Other changes could be announced this week following a review on Wednesday of the current system of tiers.

07:44 AM

Inflation slows in November

UK inflation slowed down in November as clothing and food prices shrank amid tightened coronavirus restrictions.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation decreased to 0.3% for the month, from 0.7% in October.

It was below the expectations of analysts, who had predicted that inflation would only dip to 0.6%.

The ONS said sliding clothing and footwear costs made the largest contribution to lower inflation, as shoppers saw prices which were 3.6% lower than in the same month last year amid significant discounting.

ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow said: "With significant restrictions in place across the UK, inflation slowed, predominantly due to clothing and food prices.

"Also, after several months of buoyant growth, second-hand car prices fell back a little."

07:41 AM

Robert Jenrick: Family visits over Christmas will be "personal judgements"

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said people will need to use their "personal judgment" in deciding whether to meet up with family over Christmas.

Mr Jenrick said the Government would not be changing the "legal framework" which allows people to form household "bubbles" over five days of the holiday period.

"We all need to use our own personal judgment thinking about our own families whether we have particularly elderly or clinically vulnerable relatives who might be round the Christmas table, and also looking at the fact that the rates of the virus are rising in many parts of the country," he told Sky News.

"Thinking of some of the examples we can see internationally like Thanksgiving, for example, where lots of people coming together did have consequences after the event.

"I would just urge people to use their personal judgment and to think carefully whether this is the right thing for their family."

Robert Jenrick

07:38 AM

"Courageous" leaders should tell people to change their Christmas plans

Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at Edinburgh University, said the Government was facing a "no win" situation over whether to change course from temporarily lifting coronavirus measures on household mixing.

Prof Bauld said leaders needed to be "courageous" by asking people to change their plans if they can, but admitted leaders would be unable to stop some who had made arrangements over the festive period.

She said the current picture was a "worrying situation" with cases approaching the peak seen in the UK in mid-April.

07:22 AM

Tom Cruise reprimanded film crew for breaking coronavirus rules, report claims

Tom Cruise yelled at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 after he saw them breaking coronavirus rules, according to a report.

The Hollywood star spotted staff standing within two metres of each other on set and launched into a rant, according to The Sun. He shouted: “If I see you doing it again, you’re f---ing gone.”

A source close to the production told Reuters the tape was authentic. Cruise's representative declined to comment.

Cruise is shooting much of the film in Britain and, like most Hollywood films, production has been severely impacted by the pandemic.

Read more here.

Tom Cruise on the set of "Mission Impossible 7" in Rome - Reuters

07:12 AM

MP: "Blanket approach" to tier system "not practical"

An MP has said any "blanket approaches" to England's tier system to impose coronavirus restrictions is "not practical" ahead of a review later today.

Tom Tugendhat said the situation had changed in Kent, which was moved into Tier 3 - the highest level of restrictions - last month despite varying infection rates across the county.

Mr Tugendhat, Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, told the Today programme: "We have to look at communities within our country as relevant to the people living not simply blanket approaches across the entire county.

"Treating it as a single entity is not entirely practical."

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat

06:58 AM

UNICEF launches emergency UK response to feed children hit by Covid

The UN agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide has launched a domestic emergency response in the UK for the first time to help feed young people hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, a YouGov poll commissioned by the Food Foundation charity found that 2.4 million children (17pc) were living in food insecure households.

By October, an extra 900,000 children had been registered for free school meals, the charity said.

UNICEF has now pledged £25,000 to charity School Food Matters, which will use the money to supply breakfast boxes to vulnerable children and families in Southwark, London, over the two-week Christmas school holidays.

05:56 AM

Vaccinating population to cost £12bn

Vaccinating the population against coronavirus will cost taxpayers up to £12 billion, the public spending watchdog has estimated.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the Government would spend up to £11.7 billion on purchasing and manufacturing Covid-19 jabs for the UK, deploying them in England and helping global efforts to find a vaccine.

But the figure does not cover the costs of any future potential multi-year vaccination programmes.

The NAO also said the costs to the taxpayer were uncertain and depended on how vaccines develop through clinical trials and what is required to manufacture and administer them.

And it warned that the taxpayer may incur additional costs because the vaccine contracts each contain a form of indemnity protection for the pharmaceutical companies in case of any legal action arising from adverse effects from the vaccines.

05:08 AM

Japan PM under fire over social gatherings

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is drawing criticism for joining end of year social gatherings after imploring residents to avoid such parties as the country sees record numbers of coronavirus cases.

Despite his own public warnings against large group meals, Mr Suga went ahead with a series of get-togethers this week, stirring up criticism from politicians and social media users, including his party's coalition partner.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the country's economy minister in charge of coronavirus policies, defended Mr Suga's gatherings, telling parliament there was no enforced rule about group meals.

Late on Tuesday, government spokesman Katsunobu Kato also said the prime minister had taken necessary precautions for the gatherings.

"It is important to make individual decisions, based on balancing between purposes of group meals and infection control measures," Mr Kato told a regular press conference.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo - Reuters

03:09 AM

Bed shortage fears in South Korea

South Korea's highest priority is securing more hospital beds to handle a record surge in coronavirus cases and blunt a corresponding spike in deaths, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA)reported 1,078 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Tuesday, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The latest number came three days after the daily tally topped 1,000 for the first time since South Korea confirmed its first coronavirus infection in January.

02:59 AM

Cruise yells at crew for breaking virus rules

Tom Cruise yelled at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 after he saw them breaking coronavirus rules, according to a report.

The Hollywood star spotted staff standing within two metres of each other on set and launched into a rant, according to The Sun.

He shouted: “If I see you doing it again, you’re f---ing gone.”

Cruise is shooting much of the film in Britain and, like most Hollywood films, production has been severely impacted by the pandemic.

Read more: Tom Cruise shouts at Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking coronavirus rules on set

01:42 AM

