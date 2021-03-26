Coronavirus latest news: Global jabs pass 500 million as Europe vaccine feuds deepen

Coronavirus Article Bar with counter ..

Health officials have rolled out more than 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses around the world as arguments between European leaders over hoarding and supply issues escalated dramatically.

Despite the global effort to vaccinate the most vulnerable, the pandemic is still surging in Europe and Latin America - where Brazil has now passed 300,000 deaths and Mexico 200,000.

The rollout of vaccines remains chronically unequal, with the United States accounting for more than a quarter of the global total and poorer nations lagging far behind richer ones.

EU countries are also still struggling to get their inoculation drives off the ground, prompting angry outbursts from the top of French officialdom.

Following an EU summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said there was a "new type of world war", adding: "We are looking in particular at Russian and Chinese attacks and attempts to gain influence through the vaccine."

His foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, later chimed in to accuse Britain of "blackmail" in its vaccine dealings with the EU.

06:53 PM

Mexico complains of tourists refusing to wear facemasks

Authorities in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula complained about tourists not wearing face masks, as the country braces for a surge of Easter Week visitors

The acting police chief of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo patrolled the streets of the resort of Tulum, reminding people to wear their masks and complaining about how few people did.

Tourists at the Mayan ruins of Tulum - Emilio Espejel /AP

"It is regrettable to see how undisciplined things have become," said Lucio Hernandez Gutierrez. "It was truly frustrating to see hundreds of people walking around without face masks," noting that tourists were the worst offenders.

"It really is embarrassing that we have to get to this point, of asking people (to wear masks), when we should be conscious of the risks we face," he said.

Federal authorities have decided to close the Chichen Itza Maya ruin site in neighboring Yucatan state from April 1-4 to prevent an outbreak of Covid-19.

06:42 PM

School trips can resume from April 12 as organisers say they will boost children's mental health

School day trips can resume from April 12 and residential visits can begin from May 17, the Department for Education has announced, as organisers suggested they will help students’ mental health recovery.

New Government guidance published on Friday says schools can begin booking trips for the summer term, in line with steps two and three of the coronavirus roadmap.

Residential school trips will begin on May 17. allowing students to visit adventure camps in the summer term

Teachers and outdoor education bosses said the trips would help students’ mental health recover after a punishing year of home learning and social isolation.

Simon Beardall, Headteacher of Deer Park Primary School in Chesterfield, told the Telegraph the “fantastic” move would give pupils an “opportunity to socialise and grow and learn and experience things with their friends”.

“A lot of the learning they have been doing has been remote, and this allows them to do it for real as opposed to virtually,” he said.

Tony Diver has the full story here

06:32 PM

Crufts 2021 cancelled amid Covid 'uncertainty'

The world's biggest dog show Crufts has been cancelled due to "ongoing uncertainty" around the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was due to take place in July having already been moved from its usual March slot.

Last year, the show at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC) went ahead at the beginning of March, despite concerns about coronavirus.

The show has been rescheduled for March 2022.

We’re sad to announce that Crufts 2021 - due to take place 15–18 July - has been cancelled. We’ve been working through all possible options, but had to make this decision due to uncertainties around Covid-19 & to protect your health & safety. https://t.co/JEjQHLJxWo pic.twitter.com/lI642l7huc — Crufts (@Crufts) March 26, 2021

06:27 PM

Cyprus reports 'alarming' rise of variant cases

Cyprus' Health Ministry says the spread of the UK variant of coronavirus throughout the east Mediterranean island nation has marked an "alarming" increase, making up 95.5 per cent of all new infections from February 16 through March 6.

The Ministry said statistics show that cases of the U.K. variant have more than doubled from the two-week period covering February 1 to February 15.

It said various studies completed within several European countries have indicated that the U.K. variant is 50 per cent more contagious.

In Cyprus, it's also appearing in younger COVID-19 patients which has resulted in more hospitalizations of younger people.

06:18 PM

Spain's coronavirus rate continues to rise

Spain's coronavirus infection rate continued to climb on Friday after increasing steadily for over a week, suggesting a long decline could be in danger of reversing.

The rate, which is measured over the preceding 14 days, rose on Friday to 138.6 per 100,000 people from 134 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also reported 7,586 new cases, bringing Spain's overall tally to 3.26 million. The death toll rose by 590 to 75,010.

Unlike some other European nations, Spain has not imposed nationwide stay-at-home orders since late 2020.

Instead, regional authorities have implemented a range of curfews and limits on business opening hours and gatherings.

Coronavirus Spain Spotlight Chart - Cases default

06:14 PM

First Brazilian Covid-19 vaccine ready for human trials

Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute will seek approval on Friday to begin human trials for a potential Covid-19 vaccine, officials said, making it the first shot developed in the country to reach clinical testing.

Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said the goal was to begin inoculations with the vaccine in July, an aggressive timeline even by the standards of the recent race for new Covid-19 shots.

Butantan aims to produce 40 million doses of the new vaccine this year, called Butanvac, starting in May, officials said, aiming to help a sputtering national immunization program, which has done little to stop Brazil's raging coronavirus outbreak.

Doria told a news conference that Butanvac production will not interfere with the the state-funded institute's partnership to produce and distibute a Covid-19 shot developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

06:09 PM

France warns Britain against trying to 'blackmail' EU before vaccine crunch talks

France’s foreign minister on Friday warned Britain against trying to “blackmail” the European Union before officials hold negotiations to avoid a Brussels vaccine export ban against the UK.

Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that Britain was dependent on EU vaccine supplies to complete the second phase of its vaccination rollout the day after bloc leaders held summit talks on stricter export controls on jabs.

British officials, led by Tim Barrow, the former UK ambassador to the EU, and European Commission officials will on Saturday hold video conference talks to break the stand-off over a shipment of AstraZeneca jabs at the company’s Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands.

The European Medicines Agency on Friday gave the Halix plant regulatory clearance to supply the EU.

Mr Le Drian told French radio that no AstraZeneca exports from the EU would be allowed until it caught up with delivery shortfalls of millions of jabs. "It's called respecting the contract," he said.

James Crisp has the full story here

06:03 PM

Covid 'baby bust' fears as fertility rate falls to record low

Britain's fertility rate is believed to have plummeted to the lowest level on record in the pandemic, surpassing its previous nadir in 2001 before a wave of immigration from the EU.

The findings, set out in a new study by Southampton University’s Centre for Population Change, also warn up to 66,000 fewer children could be born across the UK by 2023, fuelling fears of a Covid “baby bust”.

The population experts suggest the fertility rate in England and Wales fell to an all-time low of 1.6 children per woman in 2020, below even the 1.63 seen at the turn of the century before arrivals from the European Union's new member states increased the birth rate.

Under the report's worst-case scenario, the rate drops to just 1.45 by 2023 as the impact of Covid-19 worsens the existing pattern of falling fertility.

Read the full piece here by Russell Lynch

05:55 PM

'Pain into beauty': Argentine sculptor turns pandemic waste into art

Marcelo Toledo usually creates sculptures and jewelry out of metal.

Now the Argentine artist is working with a new material: waste masks and syringes from the pandemic to create an exhibition exploring the painful impact of the virus.

Toledo, who has made jewelry for the musical "Evita" on Broadway and unique pieces for Barack Obama and Madonna, was among the first in Argentina to contract Covid-19 a year ago, which left him hospitalized for eight days with pneumonia.

Argentine artist Marcelo Toledo uses syringes as part of his pandemic-inspired installation - Augustin Marcarian/Reuters

For his new exhibition, the "Museum of the After," Toledo is collecting recycled coronavirus waste sent by hospitals, laboratories and random people.

It includes old vaccines and medical parts, and newspaper clippings about the pandemic.

"I am excited to be able to transform pain into beauty and this exhibition is just that, capturing everything that is happening to us as a society," Toledo, 45,said in his workshop in the San Telmo district of Buenos Aires.

05:50 PM

Germany says ready to use Russian vaccine if approved by EMA

The German government said Friday that it would be open to using the Russian-made Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine once it had been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"EMA approval - which Sputnik does not yet have - would provide the opportunity to use the vaccine in inoculation campaigns in Europe, and it would then also be worth considering for Germany," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert.

Last week, Merkel herself directly referred to Sputnik jabs and said Germany "should use any vaccine that has been approved" by the EMA.

05:40 PM

Italy to punish anti-vax health workers

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday the government would take action against healthcare workers who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 following new reports of infections in hospitals.

"The government intends to intervene," Draghi told a press conference. "It's absolutely not good that unvaccinated workers are in contact with sick people."

The prime minister said Justice Minister Marta Cartabia was preparing regulation, likely a decree, but the details have not yet been determined.

On Thursday, Liguria region president Giovanni Toti called for a national law after at least 12 people were infected with coronavirus at two hospitals in the area due to two unvaccinated health workers.

"In light of the need to protect citizens at a fragile time, such as hospitalisation, there may be the legal conditions, and also political, for a measure," Toti said.

05:32 PM

Most mutated variant yet found in Tanzania

The most mutated variant of the virus yet has been found in travellers from Tanzania, prompting scientists to call for greater monitoring in a country that has largely ignored the pandemic.

A report submitted to the World Health Organization and regional bodies reveals the strain has 10 more mutations than found on any other version, according to scientific institute Krisp.

Krisp, which discovered a new strain in South Africa last year that propelled a resurgence of infections in the country, found the new variant in travelers arriving in Angola from Tanzania.

No work has been done yet on the version found in three Tanzanian travelers to ascertain whether it is more infectious or severe than other strains.

05:19 PM

Comment: Pubs must resist vaccine passport blackmail

There has been little cause for celebration these past twelve months, writes Ben Marlow.

Britain’s vaccine programme has been a national triumph but we are yet to enjoy the benefits.

Lockdown fatigue is now chronic: the same walls; the same walks, and no contact with friends and family since Christmas.

Never in our worst nightmares did we imagine ourselves fighting over whose turn it was to do the weekly Sainsbury’s shop just so we could escape the monotony.

The reopening of the British boozer in 17 days’ time (yes, I’m counting – isn’t everyone?) should be a moment of jubilation, a release from a year of confinement.

I for one hope the first day of reopenings is followed by a national hangover like no other, at least for those who remembered to book a table outdoors in advance.

Read Ben Marlow's full commentary here.

05:12 PM

Outdoor sports clubs in England brace for influx of players from Monday

Outdoor sports clubs in England are preparing for an influx of exercise-deprived players next week after lockdown restrictions are relaxed from Monday.

Swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, golf courses and football pitches have been readying their facilities ahead of the much-anticipated easing of rules.

The reopening of outdoor sports facilities on Monday, when the Easter holidays begin, also coincides with changes to the rules on outdoor gatherings, with people able to meet up in groups of up to six people from any number of households, or a group of any size from up to two households.

This ends the "stay at home" order, but people are being encouraged to "stay local" where possible.

Goals, an organisation providing five-a-side football games across 40 sites in England, said it expects more than 100,000 players to use its pitches next week.

05:05 PM

WHO: highly anticipated origins report will be published within the next week

A highly anticipated report into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic by a joint World Health Organization-China mission is likely to be published within the next week, researchers have said.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday Dr Ben Embarek, who led the WHO team, said he regretted that delays to share the study.

He said it had been a "very slow and complicated process" to complete the study, which is hundreds of pages long and translated in English and Chinese.

"In a way it's a painful process to get to the finishing line, but the content is now complete and, frankly speaking, expected in the next few days."

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO emergencies programme, added that the report will be shared with member states before it is published openly.

The mission has taken place amid rising geopolitical tensions and fierce debates around whether the origins of the coronavirus pandemic are linked to a laboratory-related incident.

04:57 PM

WHO: Covax scheme needs 10 million additional vaccines urgently

The World Health Organization has urged countries to donate to the Covax vaccine distribution scheme, warning it urgently needs 10 million vaccine doses.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO, told a press conference that a rush to secure vaccines around the world had delayed deliveries that Covax had been counting on, and urged those who could do so to donate spare doses to the facility.

"Ten million doses is not much and it is not nearly enough, but it is a start," he said.

"There are plenty of countries who can afford to donate those with little disruption to their own vaccination plans.

04:51 PM

WHO: Not enough evidence to give just one Covid vaccine dose after infection

Those who have already had Covid-19 still need to have two doses of double-shot coronavirus vaccines, the World Health Organization has said.

There is a growing body of evidence suggesting that those who have survived Covid generate a much stronger antibody response after just one vaccine dose than those who have never been infected (see here).

Some researchers have suggested that, in order to optimise the spread of available vaccines, those who have previously tested positive for the coronavirus only need one jab, even for shots that are recommended for a double dose regimen.

However, speaking at a WHO press conference Prof Katherine O'Brien, said countries should not yet adopt this approach in vaccination campaigns.

"We're just in an environment right now where we don't have sufficient evidence to change the recommendation," she said. "We really just don't have enough information on the variants to understand whether that's an optimum strategy or not."

04:50 PM

R rate approaching 1, new figures show

Coronavirus figures show the rate is now between 0.8 and 1 in England, reaching the upper limit for the first time since the end of January.

Across the UK the rate is between 0.7 and 0.9.

Experts said the data is a lagging indicator, which does not fully reflect the reopening of schools.

But separate figures from the Office for National Statistics shows the percentage of children in school years 7 to 11 likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to March 20 is 0.43 per cent, up from 0.32 per cent the previous week.

Map of UK's seven-day Covid-19 infection rate, by local authority

04:45 PM

Nine Covid -19 patients die in Mumbai hospital fire

At least nine coronavirus patients died in a fire that engulfed a mall housing a hospital in Mumbai, authorities said on Friday.

Rescue workers were still working to douse the blaze which took place past midnight on Friday in an eastern suburb of the city, authorities said.

Firefighters try to douse the blaze at the Covid-19 facility in Mumbai - Stringer/Reuters

Emergency workers evacuated more than 70 patients to other coronavirus facilities.

Media reports showed smoke billowing out of the premises as rescue operations were underway and officials said eleven bodies had been pulled out of the building so far.

"At least nine of the 11 died of suffocation, and it looks like two had died of Covid just before the fire broke out. We are still awaiting confirmation on these two," a government official s aid.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

04:33 PM

Criminal groups 'exploiting huge unmet demand for vaccines'

Criminal groups could "exploit the huge global unmet demand for vaccines", the World Health Organization has warned.

Speaking at a press conference Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency had received a number of reports of "suspicious offers" for Covid-19 jabs from ministries of health, national regulatory authorities, and public procurement organisations.

"We urge all people not to buy vaccines outside government run vaccination programmes, any vaccine bowed out outside these programmes may be substandard or falsified, with the potential to cause serious harm," he said.

The WHO chief added: "We're also aware of vaccines being diverted and reintroduced into the supply chain, with no guarantee that the cold chain has been maintained. Some falsified products are also being sold as vaccines on the internet, especially on the dark web.

"And we're aware of other reports of corruption and reuse of empty vaccine vials. We urge the secure disposal or destruction of used or empty vaccine vials, to prevent them from being reused by criminal groups."

04:29 PM

Comment: The forgotten babies of lockdown need more from the Government than kind words and a vague 'vision'

While £1.7 billion was allocated to school support during the pandemic, babies received nothing, writes Sarah Johnson.

According to the #WhatAboutUs campaign, launched this week by around 200 groups and charities, many of the 600,000 babies born since last March have missed their developmental check-ups. Serious incidents – including deaths - involving babies under 1 between April and October 2020 were up by 50% on the previous six months. How we are cared for in our first two years is the most dramatic, certain predictor of the life path we end up on: yet while £1.7 billion was allocated to school support, babies received nothing.

Read Sarah Johnson's full commentary here

04:21 PM

UK's furlough decision 'put Wales on path to independence'

The UK Government's refusal to adjust its furlough scheme for Wales's firebreak lockdown will go down in history as the moment that put the country "on the path to independence", the leader of Plaid Cymru has said.

Adam Price said he could hear "three million pennies dropping" when Chancellor Rishi Sunak refused to bring forward a newer scheme by a week so people could be supported while their workplaces were forced to shut.

Wales's request for flexibility over the job support scheme for its 17-day lockdown, between October 23 to November 9, was rejected by the Treasury before the firebreak came into force.

But England's subsequent decision to enter its own four-week lockdown from November 5 coincided with Mr Sunak announcing furlough would be extended for the whole UK until March 2021.

When historians come to write the history of an independent Wales, I think that moment when Westminster refused to extend the furlough, despite the fact we needed it in order to protect lives, that will be the key moment that put Wales on the path to independence.

04:14 PM

Former CDC director suggests Covid-19 'escaped' from Wuhan lab

A former top US health official has suggested the coronavirus “escaped” from a laboratory in Wuhan, China and began circulating as early as September 2019.

Dr Robert Redfield, who led America’s coronavirus response as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Donald Trump, told CNN he thought it was “most likely” that the virus emerged in a laboratory-related incident.

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - Shutterstock

“I'm of the point of view that I still think the most likely etiology of this pathology in Wuhan was from a laboratory – escaped,” Dr Redfield said.

“Other people don't believe that. That's fine. Science will eventually figure it out.”

He stressed that he was “not implying any intentionality” in a potential lab leak, but that “it’s not unusual for respiratory pathogens that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker”.

Sarah Newey has the full story here

04:05 PM

Growing calls to limit German chancellors to two terms following pandemic mistakes

Calls are building in Germany to impose a term limit on how long its chancellors can remain in office amid dismay at Angela Merkel’s handing of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Merkel plans to step down following September’s election after almost 16 years in power. But a growing number of critics say the veteran chancellor has been too long in the job.

Germany has slipped far behind the UK and US in the race to vaccinate its citizens and Mrs Merkel’s critics say she has failed to provide the necessary leadership in the crisis.

Carsten Linnemann, the head of her Christian Democrat party (CDU)’s influential business wing is among those calling for a US-style two-term for future chancellors.

“We have a vision vacuum in Germany, Mr Linnemann told Spiegel magazine. “Germany is still one of the world’s leading countries, and that is partly thanks to Mrs Merkel. But we have become lazy. We were doing well, the economy was going well. We settled in the comfort zone.”

Justin Huggler has the full story here

04:00 PM

Recovered Covid patients have equivalent of one vaccine's worth of immunity

Recovered Covid patients have the equivalent of one one jab's worth of immunity,, a new study suggests.

A trial by Oxford, Sheffield and other universities found that, among people who had not previously caught Covid and had had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the T-cell response was as strong as people who had recovered from the virus and had only one dose.

Meanwhile, after one vaccine dose individuals who had previously contracted Covid showed up to 6.8 times higher antibody and T-cell responses than those who had been jabbed once but not previously infected.

Overall, the results showed that the vaccine generates a robust immune response in 99 per cent of people after a single dose.

However, the study scientists and health officials urged people to turn up for their second jab in order to gain maximum protection.

Henry Bodkin has the full story here

03:47 PM

Global jabs pass 500 million as EU vaccine feuds deepen

Health officials have rolled out more than 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses around the world as European rows over hoarding and supply issues escalated dramatically.

Despite the huge effort to get jabs into arms, the pandemic is still surging in Europe and Latin America - where Brazil has now passed 300,000 deaths and Mexico 200,000.

And the rollout of vaccines is chronically unequal, with the United States accounting for more than a quarter of the global total and poorer nations lagging far behind richer ones.

EU countries are also still struggling to get their inoculation drives off the ground, prompting angry outbursts from the top of French officialdom.

Following an EU summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said there was a "new type of world war", adding: "We are looking in particular at Russian and Chinese attacks and attempts to gain influence through the vaccine."

His foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, later chimed in to accuse Britain of "blackmail" in its vaccine dealings with the EU.

Global vaccine rollout - top 10

03:40 PM

Germany declares France a 'high-risk' Covid zone

Germany on Friday declared the whole of France a "high risk" area for Covid-19 infections, a move that means travellers need to show a negative Covid-19 test and quarantine upon arrival.

France, including all French overseas departments, is now considered "at particularly high risk of infection due to a particularly high number of cases", Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said.

Anyone travelling from France will have to be able to produce a negative test that is less than 48 hours old upon entry, before beginning a 10-day quarantine period in Germany.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic were meanwhile downgraded from the highest alert red list of "virus variants regions" to "high risk" areas.

Austria's hard-hit Tyrol region, which borders Germany, is also no longer considered a virus variant region and is now classified as a lower-level risk area, RKI added.

The travel updates come as Germany struggles to halt a sharp in new infections amid a slow vaccination drive and the spread of new, more contagious virus strains first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

03:34 PM

UK gives go-ahead to 20-second Covid-19 test, says distributor

A 20-second Covid-19 test will launch in the UK after regulators accepted its registration with the product's saying it could be used in airports, sports venues and businesses.

Rapid tests are seen as a key part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, but concerns have been expressed about the accuracy of existing lateral flow devices.

The Virolens test, which is made by British start-up iAbra and TT Electronics, has been piloted at Heathrow Airport, and uses swabs of saliva.

Histate, which is distributing the test, said it would launch with immediate effect after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) accepted the registration of the product, and the company said it was hoping for a wider rollout in coming months.

The MHRA does not issue approvals for Covid-19 tests in the way it does for vaccines, having determined they are effective, but registers medical devices with a certification mark if they meet legal criteria, are safe and are made to the standard specified by the manufacturer for the stated purpose.

03:21 PM

Johnson & Johnson to distribute 11 million Covid-19 doses, White House announces

The U.S. government will distribute 11 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine next week as it attempts to vaccinate 200 million citizens the first 100 days of President Biden's term.

Jeff Zients, the White House's Covid-19 response coordinator, said that the United States is still on track to deliver on its goal of making shots available to all adults by May.

Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and J&J expect to hit their target of supplying 240 million Covid-19 shots between them in the first quarter of 2021 despite delays in some shipments in March, he added.

US vaccination rate projection

03:15 PM

Rise in infections among secondary school children, figures show

Covid-19 infection levels among children of secondary school age in England have increased slightly, new figures suggest.

The percentage of children in school years 7 to 11 likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to March 20 is 0.43 per cent, up from 0.32 per cent the previous week.

The estimates, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), coincide with the return from March 8 of pupils to secondary schools across England - a move that is likely to have affected the spread of coronavirus, thanks to the mixing of staff, parents and students.

Testing has also been scaled up, with all students in secondary schools expected to complete three rapid Covid-19 tests on their return, spaced three to five days apart, then further tests twice a week.

UK coronavirus cases showing impact of national lockdown

03:06 PM

France steps up police checks to prevent non essential travel

The French government announced increased police checks on Friday to enforce travel restrictions in place in Paris and several other regions as cases continue to soar around the country.

Checks at train stations, airports and motorway tolls will "increase from today", the prime minister's office said, describing the situation as "critical" amid the arrival of a third wave of infections.

Around 20 million people in France, including those in the Paris region, are classed as living in high-infection zones where they are not allowed to travel further than 10 kilometres (six miles) from their home unless they have an essential reason.

Daily cases in France have nearly doubled since the start of the month, reaching over 45,000 on Thursday, with the number of people in intensive care in hospital now nearly the same level as during the second wave in November.

In Paris, the pressure on hospitals is even greater, with non-essential surgeries being cancelled and patients transferred to other regions because of the rapid spread of the more contagious British variant.

Coronavirus France Spotlight Chart - Cases default

03:01 PM

Hungary to reopen only after 25pc population vaccinated

A record rise in infections and deaths keeps Hungary from loosening lockdown measures, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday before his government discussed plans to reopen the economy.

Partial reopening may begin after Easter, once a quarter of the population is vaccinated, the government decided, a senior Orban aide said.

Hospitals are under "extraordinary" pressure in Hungary, a hot spot as the pandemic hits Central Europe especially hard.

Orban, who faces elections in 2022, is balancing the world's highest daily per-capita Covid death rates, according to Johns Hopkins University, with a need to open the economy to avoid a second year of deep recession.

"The next 1-2 weeks will be hard," Orban told state radio.

How many people have been vaccinated in Hungary?

02:54 PM

Serbia starts Covid-19 vaccinations at migrant camps

Serbia has begun vaccinating its migrant population to prevent the virus from spreading in refugee camps where social distancing is a challenge.

Around 6,000 migrants, mainly from the Middle East and central Asia, are in the 16 government-operated camps.

So far, enough of the AztraZeneca vaccine has been delivered to give 570 migrants their first dose.

"It is so good for us," Mohammad Rahib, an Afghan from Kabul, said after receiving his shot at the Krnjaca camp, just outside capital Belgrade.

Migrants wait in line to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at a refugee camp in Belgrade - Marko Djurica/Reuters

Belgrade has secured a steady inflow of vaccines through deals with suppliers.

According to official data, more than 2.1 million people in a country of seven million have had at least one shot so far, with the rollout to migrants now also beginning.

02:46 PM

Virgin Atlantic to trial vaccine passports

Virgin Atlantic has become the latest airline to announce a trial of so-called vaccine passports.

Customers on flights to Barbados from April 16 will be invited to use the Travel Pass app to verify they meet the Caribbean island's entry requirements for pre-departure coronavirus testing.

Future versions of the app - developed by airline trade body the International Air Transport Association - will incorporate coronavirus vaccine records.

Virgin Atlantic said it will seek permission from the UK Government to expand the trial to accommodate customers arriving on flights from Barbados to London Heathrow.

A number of other airlines are also using the app, including British Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Qantas and Qatar Airways.

02:40 PM

Shops staying open until 10pm will help avoid transmitting virus, says minister

Giving shops the flexibility to stay open until 10pm six days a week will help people return to high streets safely, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said.

The changes will give people greater flexibility to avoid peak times and ease transport pressures when non-essential shops open on April 12 at the earliest, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

When retail is reopened as part of the Prime Minister's lockdown road map, shops will have the flexibility to open until 10pm Monday to Saturday following the publication of a written ministerial statement on Thursday.

The Government is also extending flexible working hours on construction sites, allowing food deliveries to supermarkets over more time periods, and keeping the flexibility for pubs and restaurants to put up marquees to help increase seating capacity in a Covid-secure way.

02:35 PM

After 114 days in ICU, Catalan Covid-19 patient given 'sea therapy'

Medical staff rolled Joan Soler Sendra, 63, across the street in his hospital bed to bask on the sunlit seashore, in his first outing after almost four months in intensive care in Barcelona's Hospital del Mar.

Sendra and his two brothers were infected with the coronavirus last November in Catalunya - but only Sendra had to go to hospital.

After finally managing to breathe without a respirator this week, Sendra, the ward's longest-staying patient, was due for some sea-and-sun therapy.

Joan Soler Sendra is given a dose of 'sea therapy' in Barcelona - Nacho Doce/Reuters

"To us it's a shot of morale, a boost," said Sendra's brother, Jaume Soler, lowering his mask so that Sendra, who lost his hearing as a baby due to meningitis, could read his lips.

Dr Andrea Castellvi, deputy head of the hospital's intensive care service, said being able to go out and see their families, the sun and the sea gave long-haul Covid-19 patients "a boost of vitality and a desire to continue fighting".

02:28 PM

French monks seek cheese-buyers as pandemic drives customers away

A French monastery in the heart of Burgundy has launched an emergency online sale to get rid of 2.8 tonnes worth of artisanal cheeses, which are languishing in its cellars as Covid-19 keeps buyers away.

The Citeaux abbey, just south of Dijon and birthplace of the Cistercian Catholic order, usually sells its raw-milk, cheeses only to restaurants or visitors who make the trek to its on-site shop.

Citeaux Abbey, the birthplace of Cistercian Catholic Order and fine cheese - AFP

But a drop in demand since the pandemic last year has left the abbey's 19 Trappist monks with 4,000 cheeses too many - the equivalent of 2.8 tonnes.

"We tried explaining to our 75 cows that they needed to produce less milk but they don't seem to have understood," said brother Jean-Claude who is in charge of marketing at the 1,000-year-old monastery

"Our sales are down nearly 50 percent," he said, with French restaurants still closed since October 30 as authorities try to curb a third wave of cases.

02:14 PM

Volunteers break rank to raise doubts in trial of Russia's second Covid-19 vaccine

Some of those volunteering in a trial of Russia's second Covid-19 vaccine have broken rank and conducted go-it-alone amateur "citizen experiments" that they say raise concerns about the shot's efficacy.

A group of participants in the trial of the EpiVacCorona vaccine, developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia, have been running antibody and other tests to try to evaluate the shot, and sharing their experiences.

Andrey Krinitsky, a trial volunteer who is not a scientist, is leading the break-away group

The group's findings were made public in an open letter on their blog on Wednesday.

The letter says some volunteers have taken commercially-available antibody tests, while others have recorded cases of COVID-19 in their group and sent frozen blood plasma samples to independent laboratories to test the vaccine's ability to neutralise an infection.

02:10 PM

Officers won't arrest people leaving the country, police chief says

Police will not stop or arrest people leaving the country in breach of the Government's holiday ban, a senior officer has confirmed.

Under the new coronavirus regulations coming into force on Monday, people leaving England without a valid reason could face a £5,000 fine.

National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) chairman Martin Hewitt said officers would hand out the penalties to anyone found flouting the rules to go on holiday.

However, he said barring anyone from travelling is a matter for UK Border Force, adding: "We are not simply going to arrest people because they are trying to leave the country."

Mr Hewitt was speaking to reporters after the release of NPCC data showing 508 fines had been issued by forces in England and three in Wales to people failing to self-isolate after arriving from a country on the Government quarantine list up to March 14.

02:03 PM

Italy to reopen schools from April, even those in Covid hotspots

Italy's government will allow many schools to reopen from April 1, even if they are in coronavirus hotspot.

But a broader relaxation of lockdown curbs will depend on infection rates, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Draghi said the only way out of the crisis was to plough ahead with vaccine production and warned that health workers who refused to be inoculated would face sanctions.

Draghi said the European Union had agreed at a summit this week to widen the scope for blocking exports of vaccines following the slow arrival of promised doses.

Draghi himself hopes to receive an AstraZeneca jab next week.

01:59 PM

Philippines mark daily record for infections

The Philippines reported 9,838 coronavirus cases today in the country's biggest daily jump since the pandemic began.

It comes after the World Bank called for vaccinations to be a priority to limit further deaths and support the country's health system.

Complicating the government's vaccination drive is the reluctance of most Filipinos to receive vaccines due to safety fears, an opinion poll showed, despite wide-scale worries about contracting the virus.

A health workers fumigates a slum in Manila against Covid-19 - Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

A recent spike in infections has forced authorities to widen tighter restrictions in the capital Manila to surrounding provinces, but daily religious services with up to 10 per cent of a church's capacity will be allowed in the week ahead of Easter.

01:51 PM

Thailand plans quarantine-free entry for vaccinated tourists

Thailand plans to allow vaccinated foreigners to visit the southern resort island of Phuket without quarantining on arrival in a step toward reviving the country's big but battered tourism industry.

Starting in April, the country also is shortening the quarantine period for arrivals from abroad to 10 days from 14.

Thailand's tourism industry dried up when scheduled passenger flights into the country were barred in April last year to curb the spread of the virus.

There has been a limited resumption of flights since then.

The plan for Phuket is set to begin on July 1, and if judged successful, may include other popular destinations such as Samui Island, Krabi, Pattaya and Chiang Mai in October, said Yuthasak Supasor, head of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

01:42 PM

Nearly 100,000 Covid fines handed out by police

Almost 100,000 fines have been handed out for breaches of coronavirus regulations since they first came into force last year, new figures show.

Provisional data published by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) on Friday shows a total of 94,368 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued by police forces, including 85,975 in England and 8,393 in Wales, between March 27 last year and March 14 2021.

Some 25,416 of those, or more than a quarter, were issued in the latest four-week period - down from more than 26,000 the previous month.

The figures show a total of 284 £10,000 fines have been handed to organisers of mass gatherings of more than 30 people, including illegal raves, parties and protests, in England, with three in Wales.

And 1,647 £800 tickets have been issued to people attending gatherings of more than 15 people.

Read more here: Police hand out hundreds of £10k Covid fines - but only six paid

01:37 PM

First group of passengers arrive for Ireland's hotel quarantine

The first group of people to face mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland has arrived at the designated facility.

Around 20 passengers arriving into Dublin Airport on Friday were transferred by bus to the first quarantine centre at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry.

A passenger is escorted to a coach by a member of the defence forces after arriving at Dublin Airport - Brian Lawless/PA

It marks the beginning of Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine system for passengers arriving from countries flagged as high risk for Covid-19 transmission.

As of 4am on Friday, all passengers from one of the 33 countries deemed high risk by the Government will have to quarantine for 12 nights at a hotel.

Passengers were transferred from the airport by bus, which was escorted by Army vehicles.

The stay at the hotel could be reduced if a person receives a negative test for the virus taken on day 10 of quarantine.

01:34 PM

EU approves vaccine factories to boost faltering rollout

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved two factories for the production of Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to boost the bloc's faltering rollout.

A Halix production site in the Netherlands that makes the AstraZeneca vaccine and a facility in Marburg in Germany producing BioNTech/Pfizer shots have been cleared for use.

The EU has blamed massive shortfalls of AstraZeneca doses for the slow roll-out of vaccines while BioNTech/Pfizer has plans to sharply increase its deliveries in the second quarter.

AstraZeneca submitted a request to the EMA on Wednesday for authorisation of its Dutch plant run by subcontractor Halix.

The European Union's health chief said swift approval could lead to the first EU deliveries by the end of this month.

01:26 PM

97-year-old GP delivers Covid-19 vaccines during pandemic

Hungary's oldest general practitioner at the age of 97 receives patients every day and administers Covid-19 vaccines with an unwavering devotion to his profession.

97-year-old Hungarian doctor Istvan Kormendi in his doctor's office at his home in Budapest - Attila Kisbenedek/AFP

Istvan Kormendi, says he was inspired from his early childhood by the example of his father, who was also a GP.

Kormendi, who was vaccinated in January, still lives in the high-ceilinged old apartment on the Buda side of the Danube river where his family moved when he was just six-years-old.

"I have had plenty of stress in my life and despite that, the constant mental readiness and work has kept me in this condition, just like sportsmen are kept fit by training," he said.

01:17 PM

Kenya's president orders new lockdown to battle new wave

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta restricted travel in the capital Nairobi and four other counties on Friday as Covid-19 infections hit record levels in East Africa's richest economy.

In a televised address, Kenyatta said a wave of new lockdown measures including a stricter curfew and the closure of bars in the capital were essential to fight Covid-19.

"Whereas the foregoing measures will have a negative impact on the economy, these measures are temporary... the cost of not acting now will be far much greater," the president said from State House, flanked by masked officials.

Residents of Nairobi and the four other areas were ordered to stay in their counties and not cross into other areas. In-person schooling was suspended, apart from for students taking exams.

Kenya Spotlight Chart - Cases default

01:06 PM

AstraZeneca jab suspension did not deter public from getting doses, study shows

The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine by some countries over blood clotting concerns had no impact on the UK public's intention of getting the jab, new research suggests.

Several European countries including France, Germany and Italy suspended use of the vaccine last week, although they later said they would resume its rollout after the European Medicines Agency regulator concluded it is "safe and effective".

University of Stirling researchers were collecting data for a wider project on fear and concerns relating to Covid-19 and examined whether negative news reports about the AstraZeneca jab resulted in "vaccine hesitancy".

Comparing data from March 12-15, before the story reached its peak, with that from March 17, the day after the story peaked, they found no drop in intentions or attitudes towards getting the jab.

On Monday March 15, researchers found 83.3 per cent of respondents said they intended to receive the vaccine.

On March 17, the figure was 86.1 per cent.

A poll of national safety concern of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

01:01 PM

Covid infects mouth, new research finds - explaining loss of taste

oronavirus appears to infect parts of the mouth such as the gums, cheeks and salivary glands, researchers say, in a finding which may explain why sufferers lose their taste.

An inability to taste, a dry mouth and ulcer-like sore spots have all emerged as common symptoms in patients with Covid-19.

New research published in the journal Nature Medicine has found cells in the mouth bear the receptor that the virus binds onto when entering cells. A survey of mouth tissue samples taken from patients who had died of the infection found at least half had the virus in their salivary glands.

They also found indications that the coronavirus, technically known as SARS-CoV-2, was replicating inside mouth cells of people with mild or asymptomatic infections.

The research concluded: "Collectively, these data show that the oral cavity is an important site for SARS-CoV-2 infection and implicate saliva as a potential route of SARS-CoV-2 transmission."

12:52 PM

Rate of infections in England no longer falling, says ONS

The prevalence of Covid-19 infections in England is no longer falling and has levelled off at an estimated 1 in 340 people, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

It is the first time the rate of infections have not declined since late January.

"In England, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 is likely to have levelled off in the week ending 20 March 2021," the ONS said.

The estimate of prevalence at 1 in 340 people was unchanged on the previous week.

Boris Johnson introduced the country's third national lockdown on January 5.

Chris Whitty earlier this week that a recent decline in infections during the latest national lockdown was slowing, but said that was to be expected.

Map of UK's seven-day Covid-19 infection rate, by local authority

12:41 PM

Italy suffered highest deaths during pandemic since Second World War

Italy suffered its highest number of deaths since the Second World War last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 100,000 deaths more than average, according to newly released figures.

"The demographic picture of our country has undergone a profound change because of the impact of Covid-19 deaths," national statistic agency Istat.

"In 2020, total deaths reached 746,146, the highest number ever recorded since World War II, with an increase on the 2015-2019 average of more than 100,000 ( 15.6pc).

Daily updated health ministry data on the number of people with Covid-19 who have died since the pandemic put the toll at 74,000 by December 31, 2020.

Istat did not account for the discrepancy between the two figures.

Coronavirus Italy Spotlight Chart - cases default

12:29 PM

EU pledges to keep AstraZeneca doses in bloc until company fulfills commitments

The European Union will ensure that Covid-19 vaccines produced by AstraZeneca within the bloc stay in Europe until the company returns to fulfilling its delivery commitments, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday.

Breton said the EU had a "problem" with AstraZeneca, which has had to drastically cut back deliveries due to production holdups.

All other suppliers are doing well, he added.

12:22 PM

Single dose of Pfizer vaccine dose delivers strong immunity response

A new study has found a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine generates a strong immunity response against Covid-19.

The research, led by Oxford University and Sheffield University, tested 237 healthcare workers for T-cell and antibody responses and discovered a "robust" reaction in 99 per cent of them.

It also found people who had previously been infected with Covid-19 showed higher T-cell and antibody responses after one dose of the Pfizer vaccine compared with people who had a first dose without contracting coronavirus before.

The researchers said the in-depth study, carried out between December 9 and February 9, suggested a single dose of Pfizer protected against severe disease, although it is unknown how long the protection lasts.

They added that protection levels were even stronger after a second dose and urged those who have had their first dose to return for the second.

12:14 PM

EU demands AstraZeneca fulfill Brussels contract

The European Commission has renewed its call for Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to deliver on the vaccines ordered by Brussels.

Spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker told a press briefing in Brussels: "It is obviously up to the company to ensure the production of the doses following the contract they have signed.

What's important for us is that AstraZeneca should fulfil its obligations to the Commission, member states and indeed to the European Union's population.That means, for example, ensuring that for the first quarter there will be 30 million doses delivered, as they had announced.

"It is up to the company to ensure that these deliveries and productions take place and that it takes place in the factories according to the contract and they have obviously (been given) authorisation from the EMA (European Medicines Agency) so it is up up to the company to ensure they fulfil the contract and fulfil their obligation to the European Union."

12:10 PM

Pandemic stops decline in poverty in East Asia and Pacific for first time in decades

Poverty has stopped declining in East Asia and the Pacific for the first time in two decades as the region faces an uneven economic recovery more than one year into the Covid-19 pandemic, a report from the World Bank has said.

An estimated 32 million people in the region failed to escape poverty last year – defined by a wage of $5.50 a day – and inequality has increased because of the pandemic.

Aaditya Mattoo, chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific, told the Telegraph: "That inequality is under multiple dimensions – the poor have suffered more than the rich, women have suffered more than men, and small firms have suffered more than large firms."

Poverty has been driven by shutdowns and unequal access to social services and digital technologies. In some countries, children in the poorest two-fifths of households were 20 per cent less likely to have access to education than children in the top one-fifth.

Nicola Smith has the full story here

11:58 AM

Lockdowns have encouraged young people to reach out to friends, says study

Young people are more likely to help out friends as a result of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, new research suggests.

The Co-op's charity said young people have responded to a year of social distancing and lockdowns with a spirits of caring and community.

In a survey of 2,000 people aged 10 to 25 they found that almost two thirds were more likely to reach out to friends who they think need help, compared to the start of the pandemic.

Almost half of respondents said they have tried to make their social media more positive over the past year and a similar number have made friends through online hobbies.

11:52 AM

Germany warns third virus wave could be the deadliest

Germany's third wave of coronavirus could turn into the worst one so far and 100,000 new daily infections is not out of the question, the head of the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has warned.

The number of new infections in Germany has soared in recent weeks, driven by a more transmissible variant of the virus known as B117 and the country's easing of some lockdown restrictions.

"There are clear signals that this wave will be worse than the first two waves," Lothar Wieler said, as he urged people to stay at home over Easter. "We have some very difficult weeks ahead of us."

Health Minister Jens Spahn said that Germany was in the final stages of the "pandemic marathon", but warned the country's health system could reach its limit in April.

Cases are rising again in Germany

11:46 AM

Norway keeps AstraZeneca vaccine on hold for another three weeks

Norrway will delay its decision on whether to resume the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine by up to three weeks, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) has said.

Authorities on March 11 suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a small number of younger vaccinated people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died.

"We have decided to continue the pause and make a new decision by April 15," FHI chief Camilla Stoltenberg said.

"We have started several processes to map out whether there is a causality and to have a better basis to establish the real risk and a cost-benefit analysis for different age groups. To get more knowledge, it is necessary to have more time."

Norway is one of over a dozen European countries to have suspended the rollout of the vaccine over safety concerns, although most nations have since resumed its use on the advice of the European Medicines Agency.

Europeans lose faith in safety of AstraZeneca vaccine

11:40 AM

Air crews and seafarers should be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines, WHO says

Seafarers and air crew should be prioritised for vaccination as "essential workers", the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

In a joint statement today alongside the International Civil Aviation Organization and International Maritime Organization, they said:

They are key workers required to travel across borders at all times, which may result in the need for them to present proof of a Covid-19 vaccination as a condition for entry in some countries. We reiterate our call upon countries that have not done so to designate seafarers and aircrew as key workers.

11:34 AM

Councils given £12.9m cash injection to ensure self-isolating compliance

Councils have been given an extra £12.9m per month to help ensure those self-isolating stay at home.

It comes as new figures reveal nearly 90 per cent of people in England complied with stay at home orders after testing positive.

A further £3.2 million per month has also been allocated to a free medicines delivery service for people who are self-isolating and don’t have access to help in collecting their prescription.

This investment comes on top of increased funding of £20 million per month for local authorities, which covers the cost of discretionary support payments through the Test and Trace Support Payment scheme.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "I am delighted that today's statistics show the vast majority of people in this country are doing the right thing and following the rules to help protect the NHS, and save lives.

90% of respondents required to self-isolate after being in contact with a positive #COVID19 case reported being fully adherent to self-isolation requirements throughout their self-isolation period https://t.co/R1BjVwMsEi pic.twitter.com/CG96vjq7M2 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 26, 2021

11:24 AM

Lockdown pushes online sales to record high

Online retail sales surged to a new record high last month as shoppers become increasingly used to buying goods on their smartphones and laptops.

The latest lockdown closed "non-essential" shops again, but this time around retailers and their customers were better prepared, so the overall dip in sales volumes was far smaller than during the first Covid wave.

Overall retail sales were 3.6pc below their pre-Covid levels, indicating a far smaller crunch than the drop of more than 20pc in April 2020.

The share of retail spending online rose to 36.1pc in February. Before the pandemic, the highest level recorded was 20pc, 12 months earlier.

Tim Wallace has the full story here

11:20 AM

Pakistan records biggest surge in cases over past nine months

Pakistan has recorded its biggest daily tally of Covid-19 cases for nine months as new variants and fatigue with restrictions drive the country into a third wave, Ben Farmer reports.

The nation of more than 220 million people recorded 4,668 new infections on Thursday, its highest figure since late June.

Low testing has made it difficult to judge the true extent and course of the pandemic in Pakistan over the past year, but the country appears to have avoided the high death tolls of many other nations.

A young population and a series of lockdowns in hotspots are thought to have helped, the government says.

Yet cases have risen sharply in recent weeks with the arrival of the easy-to-catch UK variant.

Public health precautions have been widely disregarded for months and polling shows most think the dangers of the coronavirus are being exaggerated.

11:13 AM

Over a third of adults in England found self-isolating harmed their mental health

More than one in three adults in England have found self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 has had a negative effect on their wellbeing and mental health, new figures suggest.

Some 37 per cent of adults surveyed from February 1 to 13 said self-isolation had a negative impact, while 58 per cent reported no effect.

Around a third (32pc) reported a loss of income, while 13 per cent of those who had been working prior to self-isolating - either in or outside their home - said they were not paid during the self-isolation period.

The figures have been compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), based on responses from adults who had tested positive for coronavirus and who were at the end of their 10-day self-isolation period.

Positive sentiment towards the #COVID19 vaccine remained high again this week.



94% of adults reported they had either received, are awaiting, or would be likely to have the #COVID19 vaccine if offered (compared with 78% in early Dec 2020) https://t.co/OJfdHU0kD1 pic.twitter.com/nfjzoCyus0 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 26, 2021

11:09 AM

'A hidden pandemic': lockdown fatigue and vaccine shortage puts Africa at risk of Covid surge

While there is cautious optimism that the coronavirus pandemic is nearing a close in the UK, the worst chapter may be only “just beginning” in Africa.

In some countries, case numbers are ticking upwards with vaccination campaigns in their infancy.

A boy walks past graffiti of the virus in Nairobi - Baz Ratner/Reuters

According to Dr Ayoade Alakija, co-chair of the Africa Union Vaccine Delivery Alliance, a lack of testing has masked the true scale of the outbreak of the continent’s “hidden pandemic”.

Dr Alakija warned the region is still “flying blind” as it teeters on the edge of a surge of cases, triggered by the emergence of highly infectious new variants, lockdown fatigue and limited vaccine supplies.

“Not only are we not out of the woods – this pandemic is not nearly over – but I think in Africa you could almost say it is just beginning,” Dr Alakija told the Telegraph.

Sarah Newey and Anne Gulland explain the pandemic's trajectory across the continent in this piece.

10:41 AM

'No immediate' rollout for vaccine passport after plans prompt outrage

A Cabinet minister said there was no "immediate plan" to make an announcement on the use of vaccine passports and suggested any rollout would not be until after the "whole country has been vaccinated".

Asked about Tory objections to the possible scheme, the Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told Times Radio: "I completely understand the reservations that many people have in Parliament and across the country. We're considering a whole range of things and doing that very carefully.

"We're looking into the practical issues, the ethical concerns and we're being guided by the best medical and scientific opinion and we will be bringing forward the outcome of that work in the coming weeks.

"We don't have an immediate plan to take action. Our focus at the moment is the vaccine rollout - that has to be our priority."

The language used on Friday morning was markedly more reserved than on Thursday, when the plans caused concern among Tory MPs and publicans who described the proposals as "outrageous" and "not been thought through".

10:10 AM

Pfizer to start testing jabs on children

Pfizer is the latest vaccine creator to say it will start testing its jabs on children, reports our South Asia Correspondent Ben Farmer.

The first young volunteers have already been given shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, company officials announced Thursday.

The new trial will judge whether the jabs provoke an immune response in children aged six months to 11 years.

Vaccine rollouts have so far focussed on the elderly and most vulnerable to the coronavirus, with children far less likely to be made badly sick by the coronavirus.

But health officials have said that giving jabs to children may eventually be key to stopping the coronavirus circulating in populations. Both the Oxford AstraZeneca and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson jabs are already being tested on children.

09:58 AM

'No reason to worry' on UK vaccine supply

Government minister Robert Jenrick said there was "no reason to worry" when it came to UK vaccine supply.

The Communities Secretary was asked on ITV's Good Morning Britain whether all adults would still be offered a jab by July amid the EU vaccine supply row.

Mr Jenrick said: "Absolutely, we are confident we have got the supplies that we need both to meet our mid-April target of vaccinating all the over-50s and those people with clinical vulnerabilities, and the bigger target, which is that every adult at least has had their first jab by the end of July.

"Of course, anyone who has an appointment for a jab, either their first one or second one, there is no need to worry - those appointments will be honoured."

Pressed on where UK vaccine doses would come from if Brussels did apply an export ban, he added: "We've chosen since the start not to discuss our supply chains. We think that's the right decision.

"We're getting our vaccines from multiple manufacturers, from all over the world with complex international supply chains - none of them are reliant on any one factory or any one country.

"What I can assure your viewers of is our absolute commitment and confidence that we will be able to deliver on the targets that the Prime Minister has set out, so there is no reason to worry - the vaccine programme will continue and it is going to continue to be a world-leading one."

09:37 AM

Britons should be 'prepared for changes' in vaccine rollout

Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), has said Britons should be "prepared for the possibility of changes" in the vaccine rollout as global demand increases, placing pressure on limited supplies.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: "I think people should be prepared for the possibility of changes going forward, because we will see different vaccines coming through, all of them are slightly different from each other and there will be different supplies.

"Having said that, at the moment, the plans remain very much as we already announced."

09:35 AM

Watch: Robert Jenrick urges Europe not to 'pull up the drawbridge' on vaccine supply chains

Here's the Communities Secretary:

09:06 AM

UK vaccine slowdown due to increased worldwide demand

Professor Adam Finn, of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), has said the upcoming "slight slowdown" in the vaccine rollout is due to increased demand worldwide.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: "The demand for vaccine is racking up massively faster, so all the different programmes in different countries are really getting going, and so we're moving into a phase where the rate-limiting step is vaccine supply.

"The other part of it is that the process of making vaccines is enormously complicated, it involves literally dozens if not hundreds of steps, and so getting those supplies going and making sure that all of the vaccine is in good quality, good shape, and good purity if you like, is always going to lead to some delays along the way.

"We're just in a phase now where that's accelerating and the supply will be racking up over the coming weeks to meet the enormously rising demand.

"But this is not a complete standstill, it's just a slight slowdown, and things are still moving forward really fast."

08:51 AM

UK 'not that dependant on EU' for vaccine supplies

Dr Sarah Schiffling, senior lecturer in supply chain management at Liverpool John Moores University, said the UK is "not that dependant on the EU" for vaccine supplies, amid tensions with the bloc.

Speaking on Sky News, she said: "We have a lot of supply of AstraZeneca within the country... we're not that dependant on the EU for imports of AstraZeneca.

"We have been importing a lot of doses of Pfizer vaccine from the EU, (but) this doesn't seem to be right, now, in the eye of the European Commission.

"So the blockage of AstraZeneca, we have alternative supplies for that."

08:37 AM

International vaccine passport 'out of Government control'

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said the use of vaccine passports internationally could be out of the Government's hands.

Questioned on Times Radio whether they would be in place for pubs being allowed indoor customers in May, as per the road map, he said: "No, we're taking time to consider this issue carefully. It is a complex issue.

"There are two angles to it. Of course on the international stage, vaccine certification is not entirely within our control and if our citizens want to travel abroad, we'll need to ensure that they are able to do so.

"Domestically, there are a range of issues we need to work through, that work is now happening and it will be reporting back later.

"But if we do go down that route, we don't anticipate it being in the near term."

08:18 AM

EU chief says AstraZeneca must 'catch up' with Europe before supplying other states

The European Commission president has warned AstraZeneca that it must "honour" its vaccine contract with the bloc before exporting doses elsewhere in the world.

Ursula von der Leyen urged "transparency" from other countries, but did not confirm if the EU would bring in tougher export restrictions on coronavirus jabs, amid a row over supplies with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant.

However, she acknowledged that worldwide supply chains needed to remain "intact" for vaccine production, while some European leaders appeared optimistic that the UK and EU could soon resolve their dispute over supplies.

After a meeting of the European Council on Thursday, Ms von der Leyen said she had "no knowledge" of the UK exporting jabs, while 77 million doses had been exported to 33 countries by the EU so far.

"I think it is clear that the company (AstraZeneca) has to catch up and honour the contract it has with the EU member states before it can engage again in exporting vaccines."

08:02 AM

Vaccinated NFL players will get 'extra privileges'

The National Football League (NFL) hopes players, coaches and staff will get vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the new season but it will not be mandatory, the league's chief medical officer Allan Sills said.

The NFL on Thursday sent a memo to all 32 teams ahead of this year's draft outlining a series of more relaxed protocols if all individuals in the draft room were vaccinated.

Mr Sills said similar regulations would apply once the season begins, with vaccinated individuals receiving extra privileges.

"The NFL and the NFL Players' Association have no intention of making the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for players, coaches or staff," Sills told the NFL Network.

"What we are focusing on is education. We want everyone to have the facts, and we believe that this is an important step forward.

"As we spoke about in the draft, vaccinated individuals will have certain privileges and precautions lifted. We'll continue discussions and go where science leads us on that. We're seeing a lot of dialogue about vaccination. We hope everyone gets vaccinated."

07:57 AM

No immediate plans for pub vaccine passports, minister insists

Britain has no immediate plans to use Covid-19 certificates to control entry into pubs and other venues when they are allowed to reopen for indoors trading in May, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday.

"We are considering a whole range of things and doing that very carefully; we are looking into the practical issues, the ethical concerns, and we are being guided by the best medical and scientific opinion," he told Times Radio.

"We will be bringing forward the outcome of that work in the coming weeks; we don't have an immediate plan to take action," he said, adding that measures wouldn't be in place by May 17 when restrictions are further eased.

07:52 AM

Australia considering delivering its jabs to Papua New Guinea

Australia is considering diverting Covid-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea (PNG) where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday.

PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of vaccine by June under the Covax initiative to help poorer countries but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in producing countries as the virus spreads.

The European Union is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia, to PNG instead, the source told Reuters.

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca shot made by the Serum Institute of India to meet domestic demand, which will almost certainly delay deliveries to PNG.

There is growing concern that PNG, an island nation of about 10 million people, many living in impoverished, isolated communities, can't afford to wait.

07:48 AM

Judge orders dementia sufferer should have jab

A judge has ordered that an 83 year old dementia sufferer should have the Covid-19 vaccine despite her son's objections.

Judge Simon Carr ruled at the Court of Protection in Truro, Cornwall, that the jab was in the best interests of the pensioner.

The woman, who cannot be named, is living in a care home and agreed to her son have Power of Attorney and making decisions on her behalf some time ago, the judge was told.

Her son argued that she should not have the jab as she "had not got that long left anyway".

He said she should not have to end her life in pain if there were side effects.

The case was brought to court after the woman's GP thought she should be given the vaccine.

Her son argued that the vaccines had not been properly tested.

But Judge Carr said she had been vaccinated against "flu for around 20 years and ruled it was 'very much in her best interests to have the vaccine".

07:37 AM

Rule of six in Wales from tomorrow

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced Wales is to take a further step out of lockdown.

In a statement, he said: "Thanks to a real team effort across Wales, coronavirus cases remain stable. We have the headroom to continue our careful, step-by-step approach to relaxing restrictions. In this thread I’ll outline the next set of changes that will come into effect from tomorrow.

"Our amazing tourism sector will begin to re-open. We’ll start by lifting the stay local rule and enabling self-contained accommodation to open to people living in Wales from the same household or support bubble.

"We’re also changing the rules to enable organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s to restart and from tomorrow up to six people from two different households can meet outdoors, not including children under 11.

"Stay local will be lifted, and for the next 2 weeks people living in Wales can travel around Wales – this is to help keep the virus under control. We’ll keep this under review and if the public health situation remains positive, travel in and out of Wales will resume 12 April.

"Wales is moving out of alert level four and starting to move into level three. Step-by-step Wales is opening up while we all work together to keep the virus under control. Thank you for everything you’re doing to keep Wales safe."

07:27 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Friday, Mar 26.

dt

06:40 AM

PNG faces 'humanitarian disaster' amid vaccine export controls

Australia is considering diverting Covid-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea (PNG) where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source has said.

PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of vaccine by June under the Covax initiative to help poorer countries but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in producing countries as the virus spreads.

The European Union is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia, to PNG instead, the source told Reuters.

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca shot made by the Serum Institute of India to meet domestic demand, which will almost certainly delay deliveries to PNG.

There is growing concern that PNG, an island nation of about 10 million people, many living in impoverished, isolated communities, can't afford to wait.

"We have a humanitarian disaster unfolding in our backyard," said the source, who is familiar with the thinking of the government on the issue. The source declined to be identified as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Australia is still lobbying the EU for the 1 million doses but considering other options, the source said.

PNG, which was administered by Australia before its independence, has recorded more than 4,000 cases of the virus, according to figures released on Thursday. But Australia says that tally vastly underestimates the extent of the crisis as the Pacific country does not do mass testing.

PNG's biggest hospitals have reported that as many as 80% are coming back positive and Prime Minister James Marape has said the virus has "broken loose".

04:52 AM

Two care home workers arrested over Covid deaths

Police have arrested two members of staff at a South Devon care home in connection with a Covid-19 outbreak that is believed to have caused multiple deaths.

Nine deaths have been reported at Holmesley Care Home in Sidford since February 25, which are all believed to be coronavirus-related.

A 57-year-old woman from Sidmouth and a 30-year-old man from Exeter have been arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect under the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015, according to Devon & Cornwall Police.

Both are said to be members of staff at the care home.

Read more: Two care home workers in South Devon arrested over multiple Covid deaths

04:50 AM

Biden sets target of 200 million vaccine doses in first 100 days

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office.

His administration initially set a goal of 100 million shots administered in that time period, and met it last week, ahead of schedule. Mr Biden took office on Jan. 20. He will have served 100 days by April 29.

"I know it's ambitious - twice our original goal. But no other country in the world has even come close," Mr Biden told reporters at the White House at the opening of a news conference. "I believe we can do it."

More than 85 million people in the United States had received one shot by midweek this week and more than 46 million people had been fully vaccinated.

The federal government is already on track to exceed 200 million shots shipped more than a week before Biden's 100th day in office even if it fails to significantly boost U.S. vaccine production.

Read more: Joe Biden's first press conference: President dodges gaffes in a genteel tea party atmosphere

US President Joe Biden speaks during the first formal press conference of his presidency in the East Room of the White House - EPA

03:47 AM

Today's top stories