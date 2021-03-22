Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca jab 100 percent effective against severe illness and hospitalisation, US study shows

Gareth Davies
Europeans are concerned about the vaccine - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Europeans are concerned about the vaccine - REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
​The AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, a US study has shown.

AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist.

It showed that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation.

The fresh data comes after many countries resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots.

The London-listed firm said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial."

08:01 AM

'No drop in protection in over-65s'

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, has said she is "very pleased" with the results of the AstraZeneca Covid jab trial in the US.

Prof Gilbert, who co-designed the vaccine, told the Today programme: "I'm very pleased to see these results.

"Another large trial in different countries to what we had before again reporting on the safety and high efficacy of this vaccine, so it's really good news to see that."

She added: "Twenty per cent of people in this trial were over the age of 65 and there was no drop in protection for those people.

"It was just as good in the over-65s as it was in the younger people and that's very clear from this trial."

08:00 AM

'Great news as they show remarkable efficacy'

Andrew Pollard, professor of paediatric infection and immunity, and lead investigator of the Oxford University trial of the vaccine, said: "These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials.

"We can expect strong impact against Covid-19 across all ages and for people of all different backgrounds from widespread us of the vaccine."

07:58 AM

No blood clot concerns, study shows

An independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) also identified no safety concerns related to the vaccine.

It conducted a specific review of thrombotic events, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) - the specific type of brain blood clot that has been troubling Europe.The DSMB found no increased risk of thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no cases in this trial.

07:54 AM

US study shows 80pc protection against over-65s developing Covid

Now, more on that significant study from the US.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is 79 percent effective at preventing Covid-19 and offers 100 percent protection against severe disease, new data from a US-led trial has shown.

The jab, which has been the subject of controversy in Europe over concerns about links to very rare blood clots, is also 100 percent effective at keeping people out of hospital with severe illness.

Some 32,449 people across all age groups took part in the phase three trial in the US, Chile and Peru, with a total of 141 cases of symptomatic Covid-19 reported.

The results showed that among people aged 65 and over, there was 80 percent protection against developing Covid-19.

The degree of effectiveness for the jab was even higher than observed in the Oxford-led clinical trials.

07:44 AM

Minister reminds EU of pledge to PM it wouldn't block jabs

A Government minister said she wanted to remind the European Union of pledges it made to Boris Johnson on vaccines following renewed threats from Brussels that it could "forbid" exports into the UK.

Health minister Helen Whately told Sky News: "Of course there has been speculation about this.

"One thing I think we can do is remind the European Union of the commitments they have made, and particularly Ursula von der Leyen, the EU president, made a commitment to the Prime Minister that the EU wouldn't block companies from fulfilling their contractual obligations to supply vaccinations and that the EU must absolutely stand by that commitment.

"Vaccine nationalism, this kind of speculation and threat about limiting supply, doesn't do anybody any good.

"What's important is that we work together with the European Union, and in fact around the world with other countries, to maximise the supply and the production of vaccine.

"That's the thing that is in everybody's interest and also the European Union's."

07:33 AM

07:25 AM

Northern Ireland goes back to class

Seven year groups of school children in Northern Ireland return to classes on Monday.

Primary pupils in P4 to P7 will resume face-to-face learning, as will secondary school children in year groups 12 to 14.

Primary pupils in years P1 to P3, nursery and pre-school children are already back, having returned on March 8.

The final cohort, secondary pupils in years 8 to 11, will go back to classes on April 12 after the Easter holidays.

The winter surge of Covid-19 cases forced the closure of schools in January. Only vulnerable children and those of key workers had been able to attend classes prior to this month.

07:08 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Monday, Mar 22.

dt
dt

06:54 AM

Greece's private doctors ordered to help fight pandemic

Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to help its public health system fight a rise in new Covid infections, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.

The government had earlier called on private sector doctors to help out while Greece's public hospitals are overwhelmed by surging infections and intensive care wards are running out of beds. It said about 200 doctors were needed.

"For weeks, the Health Ministry addressed an invitation - an appeal - to private doctors, to strengthen the hospitals of the National Health Service during the third major wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, very few private doctors came," Mr Kikilias said.

"Taking into account the emergency conditions... the Health Ministry is ordering the personal services of doctors in the specialties of physicians, pulmonologists and general practitioners."

Greece reported 1,514 new coronavirus infections and 41 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to about 7,500.

06:41 AM

Asia continues to roll out AstraZenica vaccine

Many Asian countries are accelerating the rollout of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine after confidence in its safety was hit, following reports that the shot was linked to rare blood clots in Europe earlier this month.

"I have just finished getting the (AstraZeneca) injection, there is no pain at the injection site, and there is no soreness of the body," Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters as the island launched its inoculation campaign on Monday.

Thailand's prime minister also became the first person in the country to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine after its rollout was temporarily put on hold over safety concerns, while Indonesia began using it on Monday after suspending it last week. But Indonesia's Food and Drug agency has warned against its use on people with blood-clotting disorders.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, 68, plans to get the shot on Tuesday after the government said it could be used on older people.

06:29 AM

Hearing loss may be linked to coronavirus

Hearing loss and other auditory problems may be strongly associated with coronavirus, new research suggests.

Researchers found 56 studies that identified an association between Covid-19 and auditory and vestibular problems.

They pooled data from 24 of the studies to estimate that the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6pc, tinnitus was 14.8pc and vertigo was 7.2pc.

The vestibular system includes the parts of the inner ear and brain that process the sensory information involved with controlling balance and eye movements.

However, the team - who followed up their review carried out a year ago - described the quality of the studies as fair.

Their data primarily used self-reported questionnaires or medical records to obtain Covid-related symptoms, rather than the more scientifically reliable hearing tests.

06:25 AM

Supermarket ban in Wales to be lifted

The ban on supermarkets in Wales selling non-essential items is being lifted from Monday as the country slowly moves out of lockdown.

All non-essential retail was ordered to close on Christmas Eve last year as Wales entered alert level 4, but shops selling essential items such as food could remain open.

It meant supermarkets continued to trade but they were banned from selling anything not deemed essential, such as books, DVDs and toys.

Aisles were taped off to stop customers buying non-essential goods, but this ban is now being lifted.

Stock was covered in plastic sheeting in a Sainsbury&#39;s store in Cardiff last year - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
Stock was covered in plastic sheeting in a Sainsbury's store in Cardiff last year - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Garden centres are also now allowed to open for the first time this year.

It is part of a more cautious approach being adopted by the Welsh Government in leaving lockdown due to the emergence of the highly infectious Kent variant of the virus.

It has warned that if there are strong signs of a growth in infections, relaxations may need to be slowed, paused or reversed.

On March 27 the "stay local" travel requirement will be lifted, which will move Wales from alert level 4 to 3.

03:46 AM

Fears India's holy event could be a superspreader

In northern India, the government has warned that a huge Hindu religious gathering could turn into a superspreader event, calling for increased testing of the large crowds of - mostly maskless - pilgrims.

The annual Kumbh Mela festival, shortened from three months to 30 days, attracted more than three million pilgrims in one day earlier this month. (See the photos of that crowd below)

In this photo taken on March 11, Naga Sadhus (Hindu holy men) gather before taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on the Shahi snan (grand bath) on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar - PRAKASH SINGH/AFP
In this photo taken on March 11, Naga Sadhus (Hindu holy men) gather before taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on the Shahi snan (grand bath) on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar - PRAKASH SINGH/AFP
Hindu devotees attended evening prayers after taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on March 11 - PRAKASH SINGH/AFP
Hindu devotees attended evening prayers after taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on March 11 - PRAKASH SINGH/AFP

03:40 AM

'Just go get your vaccine y'all'

There are concerns about the number of people partying in Miami Beach, Florida - Joe Raedle/Getty Images
There are concerns about the number of people partying in Miami Beach, Florida - Joe Raedle/Getty Images

US authorities in Florida have imposed a state of emergency and a curfew in Miami Beach to deal with crowds partying during spring break.

With approximately 13 per cent of US residents vaccinated, many seemed convinced that the pandemic is now under control in the world's worst-hit nation.

"Just go get your vaccine y'all, so that you could come out here and have a good time like us because we vaccinated, baby," Jalen Rob, a student from Texas, told AFP.

But health expert Anthony Fauci stressed that people still needed to remain cautious - or there may be more spikes in infections.

03:35 AM

Europeans lack trust in AstraZeneca vaccine

Fewer Europeans trust the AstraZeneca vaccine after several countries reported side-effects such as blood clots, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

An increased number of French, German, Italian and Spanish adults said they considered the vaccine unsafe, YouGov found, although faith in other vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna was unaffected.

Sixty-one per cent of French adults and just more than half of German adults surveyed said the vaccine was unsafe, while 43 per cent of Italians had serious doubts.

Spain showed a similar increase to Italy in the level of concern, YouGov said. Only in Britain was trust in the vaccine stable.

While the European Medicines Agency has investigated reports of unusual blood disorders in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine, it said last week the benefits outweighed the risks and continues to recommend its use.

03:21 AM

