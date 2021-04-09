Coronavirus latest news: Europe's stuttering vaccine rollout faces multiple hurdles

Global Health Security Team
·4 min read
The US drugs regulator has not found a "causal" link between the J&J vaccine and blood clots - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP
Europe's stuttering vaccine rollout faced multiple hurdles on Friday as EU regulators said they were reviewing side effects of the Johnson & Johnson shot and France further limited its use of the AstraZeneca jab.

The US drugs regulator said it had not found a "causal" link between the J&J vaccine and blood clots, but that its probe was continuing after "a few individuals" suffered complications. "Both conditions can have many different causes," the agency said.

Johnson & Johnson released a statement saying the company was aware that "thromboembolic events... have been reported with all Covid-19 vaccines".

​​Follow the latest updates below.

04:48 AM

Amid the pandemic comes a volcanic eruption

Evacuees travel on a farmer's truck as they leave the village of Rose Hall following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent - REUTERS/Robertson S. Henry

Cots, tents, and respirator masks poured into the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent as officials expected to start distributing them on Saturday, a day after a powerful explosion at La Soufriere volcano uprooted the lives of thousands of people who evacuated their homes under government orders.

Nations ranging from Antigua to Guyana offered help by either shipping emergency supplies to their neighbour or agreeing to temporarily open their borders to the roughly 16,000 evacuees fleeing ash-covered communities with as many personal belongings as they could stuff into suitcases and backpacks.

The volcano, which last erupted in 1979, kept rumbling as experts warned that explosive eruptions could continue for days or possibly weeks. A previous eruption in 1902 killed about 1,600 people.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves asked people to remain calm, have patience and keep protecting themselves from coronavirus as he celebrated that no deaths or injuries were reported after the eruption in the northern tip of St Vincent, part of an island chain that includes the Grenadines and is home to more than 100,000 people.

03:57 AM

Italy continues to struggle with death rate

Stalls of the Antignano market, in the Vomero district of Naples, Italy - CIRO FUSCO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Italy recorded 718 Covid deaths on Friday, the highest in months, but health officials say the spike from 487 a day earlier is due to a backlog of deaths being reported in Sicily.

Italy's death toll has remained stubbornly high as the very contagious British variant became prevalent and as the vaccination campaign for the most vulnerable population has lagged.

Italy has recorded 113,579 deaths in the pandemic, second in Europe to Britain's 127,233, where the vaccine campaign is much more advanced.

The president of Italy's National Health Institute, Silvio Brusaferro, told reporters that the new contagion has reached a "plateau" in Italy, with 18,938 new cases on Friday. They began dipping below 20,000 last week.

Much of the country remains on partial lockdown, with a 10pm curfew and high schools only partially open.

02:58 AM

Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral to be ‘Windsor family affair’

A notice of Prince Philip's death is displayed on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus - Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral had been meticulously planned in accordance with his wishes. But Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that coronavirus restrictions meant all arrangements had been completely revised.

Much of the planning for the funeral has had to be adapted to avoid the gathering of large crowds, because of strict restrictions and social distancing guidelines.

They include an online book of condolences on the Royal family's official website rather than conventional public tributes, and no lying in state.

The Queen and Prince Philip, who celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November, had been living largely in isolation at Windsor, because their age put them at heightened risk from Covid-19.

Read the full story here.

02:54 AM

More hurdles for European vaccine rollout

02:42 AM

