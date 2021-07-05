Coronavirus latest news: Third wave likely to see 50 deaths a day but lifting restrictions is 'justifiable', says Professor Lockdown

The third wave of coronavirus in a post-July 19 England will likely see around 50 Covid deaths a day, but the removal of restrictions is "justifiable", a Government adviser has said.

Professor Neil Ferguson, who was a key player in the UK's first lockdown, has said "policy will have to remain flexible" as we ease our way out of lockdown.

The Government scientific adviser told the Today programme: "At the peak of the second wave 50,000 cases would translate into something like 500 deaths, but that's going to be much lower this time, more like 50 or so.

"The challenge is, there's still the potential of getting very large numbers of cases and so if we get very high numbers of cases a day, 150,000 or 200,000 it could still cause some pressure to the health system.

"This is a slight gamble, it's a slight experiment at the moment, and I think it's justifiable and I'm reasonable optimistic, but policy will have to remain flexible.

"If we end up in something close to the worst-case scenario we and other groups are looking at, which I think is unlikely but can't be ruled out, then yes there will need to be some course direction later."

07:56 AM

Call for urgent supply of vaccines as delta threatens Africa

Africa is facing a “perfect storm” of Covid-19, Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, has warned, with cases surging by almost 2,000 per cent in just a month in some parts of the continent.

It is an “urgent, vital necessity” to increase vaccine supply to Africa as the delta variant begins to take hold, Mr Blair wrote in the foreword of a new report, published on Tuesday.

However, other leading figures said that the focus for the short-term needs to shift away from vaccines to dealing with the acute emergency unfolding in many African countries.

Vaccines could help prevent another wave of infections but are too late to stop the “India-scenario” already sweeping across Africa, according to Dr Ayoade Alakija, co-chair of the Africa Union Vaccine Delivery Alliance. Instead, countries need oxygen, treatments, testing and field hospitals, she said.

Nations including South Africa and Uganda have already sounded the alarm about rising infections and overwhelmed hospitals, and on Friday Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization Africa director, said that the continent was facing its worst week in the pandemic so far.

Jennifer Rigby has more here.

07:51 AM

Javid denies there is an 'acceptable' figure for deaths

Health Secretary Sajid Javid denied that there was a figure being considered as an acceptable excess mortality rate from coronavirus as restrictions are lifted in England.

"It's not about some number of deaths being acceptable, of course not," he told Sky News.

"What we are seeing is that with rising case numbers, yesterday I said we could see a doubling of case numbers by the time we get to July 19, we are not seeing a corresponding increase in hospitalisations and deaths numbers.

"That is because the vaccine is working, that's what the vaccine is for."

07:26 AM

ICYMI | Sajid Javid's statement to MPs

07:25 AM

Jeremy Hunt: I'm not opposed to restrictions being lifted

Chairman of the Commons Health Select Committee Jeremy Hunt has said he is "not opposed" to coronavirus restrictions being lifted.

The former health secretary told LBC: "I have been on the cautious side of this debate for the whole of the last year but I'm actually not opposed to what the Prime Minister is doing.

"The reason is because if you look at the data at the moment, the projected number of deaths from Covid going forward is less than a bad flu year.

"That's not what's happened up to now but I'm talking about going forward from now.

"If you've got the context where the death rate is lower than some diseases that we normally cope with, then I think it's alright to change the social contract from compulsion to co-operation because we have to find a way of living with this virus."

07:24 AM

Israel donating 700,000 Pfizer doses to South Korea

Away from the UK, Israel will deliver about 700,000 expiring doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine to South Korea later this month, and South Korea will give Israel back the same number, already on order from Pfizer, in September and October.

South Korea has quickly distributed the COVID-19 vaccines it has, but has struggled to obtain enough doses in a timely manner amid tight global supplies, particularly in Asia.

"This is a win-win deal," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement announcing the deal on Tuesday. "Together we will beat the pandemic."

After a stellar roll-out, Israel has administered both shots to around 55% of its population and seen turnout plateau.

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said the deal will allow South Korea to accelerate its vaccination plans, including providing shots to employees in some sectors that have a high amount of contact with other people.

07:16 AM

ICYMI | Catch up with Boris Johnson press briefing

If you missed the Prime Minister's briefing last night, then catch up below.

07:15 AM

Four week delay to Freedom Day 'has been worth it'

Professor Neil Ferguson said the four-week delay to lifting coronavirus restrictions "has been worth it".

He told the Today Programme: "The modelling tended to indicate that there was a real benefit to the four-week delay we're just coming to the end of now, in terms of topping up vaccination, getting second doses to people over the age of 40.

"I should say of everybody who has died in this pandemic in the UK, 99% of them have been over the age of 40.

"By the time we finally relax, nearly everybody in that age range will have had two doses, which gives a high level of protection.

"There are benefits going beyond that, there are still a few benefits but they're more incremental.

"So I wouldn't say it is a sweet spot but the four-week delay we have gone through has been worth it."

07:14 AM

Local authorities retain lockdown powers

The Health Secretary did not rule out the return of local lockdowns in the winter.

Sajid Javid said: "One concern that is still there throughout the world is that there will be new variants. Nobody can rule that out and nobody will know what they look like.

"There will be a risk of a vaccine-resistant variant and while there's no evidence of that yet, it's something we can't rule out."

When asked about the prospect of winter lockdowns, he said there was a "real risk of some kind of vaccine resistant variant", adding: "That is why it is sensible to retain some powers."

Local authorities will "retain powers at least until the end of September, and we will review them then", he added.

And Mr Javid said: "If there is a need for the local use of powers, that is something that can be done."

07:03 AM

Health Secretary will continue to wear a mask

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he would continue to wear a face covering in a crowded space or if he was with someone who felt uncomfortable about one not being worn, once restrictions are eased.

He told Sky News: "For the foreseeable future I will be carrying a face mask with me, I think that's a very responsible thing for anyone to do.

"As I have said, the pandemic is not over.

"If I'm in a crowded or enclosed space, I will wear a face mask. In fact I will wear one if I was next to someone or near someone that felt uncomfortable with others not wearing face masks.

"And that's what I mean by personality responsibility."

07:01 AM

Health Secretary understands concern over masks

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he understood that many people will be concerned about the rules around face coverings changing.

"I fully understand why many people will be anxious, they would want to be cautious," he told Sky News.

"That is why other protections remain in place."

He added that "for the foreseeable future", he would be carrying a face mask with him and would wear one in a crowded situation.

07:00 AM

Chris Whitty video: Second man charged with assault and obstructing police

A second man has been charged in relation to a video which emerged showing England's Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty being accosted in a central London park.

A video uploaded to social media appeared to show Mr Whitty looking uncomfortable as two men jostled and grabbed him while trying to persuade him to pose with them.

The footage drew widespread condemnation with the Prime Minister expressing shock and Priti Patel, the Home Secretary describing the incident as "appalling".

Last week, 23-year-old Lewis Hughes - an estate agent from Essex - was charged with common assault, prompting questions as to why the second man in the video was not charged.

But on Tuesday morning, Scotland Yard said Jonathan Chew, 24, was charged with common assault and obstructing police.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 6.

06:49 AM

Experts warn against plan to scrap all restrictions

Boris Johnson's pledge to end nearly all of England's remaining coronavirus restrictions in one move despite cases rapidly rising has triggered a series of warnings.

British Medical Association council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said it was "incredibly concerning" for Mr Johnson to "decide to go full steam" despite warnings over rising hospitalisations and deaths.

He urged ministers to ensure the wearing of masks is compulsory "until the rampant spread of infection has been brought under control and more of the population are fully vaccinated".

Professor Stephen Reicher, who advises the Government as part of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (Spi-B), warned there is a "very real risk prospect" that by the end of July there could be nearly a million cases per week.

"I really do fear that if we were to get up to those high numbers of infections there is a risk of causing huge damage primarily to young people because they're the ones that aren't vaccinated," he told Channel 4 News.

"I think that's a very big risk indeed, it's not a risk I would take and I earnestly, I genuinely hope that I am wrong and it doesn't happen but I wouldn't be taking the risk."

Blood Cancer UK chief executive Gemma Peters warned that the reduction of preventative measures will mean "more freedoms are taken away" from people with compromised immune systems.

06:40 AM

Vaccine is 'our wall of protection', says Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid said that the coronavirus vaccine was "our wall of protection" as he said the Government was moving from a system of restrictions to personal responsibility.

"We need to learn to live with the virus and that is why yesterday I set out how we plan to ease restrictions from July 19, providing the tests that we have set are met," the Health Secretary told Sky News.

"The reason we can afford to do this, which is to move from a system of rules and regulations, including rules we currently have on face masks, to a system of guidance and personal responsibility, is because of the vaccine.

"The vaccine is working, it is our wall of protection - jab by jab, brick by brick."

06:36 AM

'Third wave going to look very different to second wave'

Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), which advises the Government, has said the third coronavirus wave will see "lower numbers" in hospital.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme: "This third wave is going to look very different from the second wave.

"In terms of cases per day, I think we will at least reach 50,000, I think (Prime Minister) was saying in his statement what he was expecting to see in the next couple of weeks, it will likely go higher than that.

"But what we do know is in the second wave there was a certain ratio between cases and hospitalisations and that ratio right now is being reduced by more than two-thirds, as we get more second doses into people it will go down even further.

"Even more positively, the ratio which we saw in the past between case numbers and deaths has been reduced by more like eight to ten fold.

"So the third wave, even if the number of cases per day gets very high, we're still likely to see lower numbers of hospitalisations and deaths than we saw back in December and January just gone."

06:23 AM

'We have got to be careful about language of irreversibility'

Chairman of the Commons Health Select Committee Jeremy Hunt has urged caution around "using the language of irreversibility" when lifting coronavirus restrictions because there is still a high number of infections each day worldwide.

The former health secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "At the moment, the projections are that the deaths from Covid will actually be less than some of our worst years for flu.

"When you have that kind of change, I think it's reasonable to change the social contract to one of co-operation, rather than compulsion.

"But I think we have got to be careful about using the language of irreversibility, because we still have 350,000 new infections every day across the world, there is still room for the vaccine-busting variants that we are all worried about.

"So we have to be on our guard and recognise that things may sadly yet change."

06:05 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, July 6.

dt

05:21 AM

Germany relaxes restrictions for travellers from four countries

Germany's public health institute said on Monday the UK, India, Portugal and Russia were no longer "areas of variant concern", reducing travel restrictions for people arriving from those countries.

All four countries had been downgraded to "high incidence areas", the Robert Koch Institute said, meaning their citizens can now travel to Germany and quarantine on arrival for 10 days.

The quarantine period can be shortened to five days if they test negative, and people who are fully vaccinated can avoid quarantine altogether.

The decisions, effective from Wednesday, come after Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Britons who have had two vaccinations would soon be able to travel to Germany without going into quarantine on arrival.

Read more: Germany lifts travel ban on passengers from UK

04:32 AM

Indonesia prepares extra facilities for worst-case outbreak scenario

Indonesia has prepared backup health facilities for a worst-case scenario where daily coronavirus infections reach 40,000 to 50,000, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the government has accommodation infrastructure that can be turned into isolation facilities and has also ramped up production of oxygen.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin added that the provinces in Sumatra and Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of Borneo island, were being monitored closely amid rise in cases of the delta variant in those areas.

Read more: ‘Dozens’ of Covid patients die in Indonesia as hospitals run out of oxygen

People queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta - Anadolu

03:48 AM

VIPs reportedly allowed at Tokyo opening ceremony, but no fans

Fans are likely to be banned from the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony over virus fears, but a reduced number of VIPs and Olympic officials will be able to attend, a Japanese newspaper reported.

International Olympic Committee representatives, foreign dignitaries, sponsors and others connected to the Games will be allowed into the National Stadium to watch the July 23 ceremony, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said late on Monday.

But under plans currently being discussed, fans would be locked out as organisers rethink attendance limits as concerns grow over rising virus cases in Tokyo.

The report, which cited several unnamed government sources, said organisers are working to whittle down the expected 10,000 "Olympic family" members to a level the Japanese public would find acceptable.

Read more: Vaccine passports will not be required for sports matches and concerts

02:52 AM

Sydney lockdown call looms as new case numbers drop

The premier of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) said on Tuesday she aims to decide within the next 24 hours whether to extend a lockdown in Sydney that is due to end on Friday as new infections dropped in the country's most populous state.

Just 18 new locally acquired cases were detected in NSW on Tuesday, half of the previous day's number. But Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the decision would also take into account her administration's determination to make the current lockdown in the city of five million people the last, as it aims to step up vaccinations.

"That will factor into our decision-making as to whether it (the two-week lockdown) finishes on Friday or whether we continue for a period longer," Ms Berejiklian told reporters. "I hope to be able to communicate to the community tomorrow on what next week looks like."

02:39 AM

Japan shipping another million vaccine doses to Taiwan

Japan will ship 1.3 million more doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine to Taiwan, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, after previously delivering 1.24 million for free last month.

Mr Motegi told a regularly scheduled news conference that the vaccines would be shipped on Thursday.

01:40 AM

Hairspray cancels shows after positive test

West End musical Hairspray has cancelled its shows until next week after a member of the production team tested positive for coronavirus.

Starring singer Michael Ball, Hairspray had been praised by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden when it opened in London last month.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the show said someone on the production team tested positive "despite extremely robust measures being in place".

All performances have been cancelled until Wednesday July 14, producers said.

Read more: What does Boris’s lockdown announcement mean for theatres, festivals and nightclubs?

Read more: Never mind July 19, Covid cancellations are already ruining theatre’s grand return

So sad for everyone who had tickets for @HairsprayLondon this week and for our brilliant company who are devastated at being unable to resume shows until 14th July. But the Beat is only paused and never stops!!!! miss you ❤️xxx — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) July 5, 2021

01:31 AM

Israel and South Korea reportedly agree to vaccine exchange

Israel agreed on Monday to provide about 700,000 expiring doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to South Korea, the Haaretz newspaper reported, citing Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Delivery of the doses is to begin later in July, and as part of the deal Israel will receive in September and October an identical number of Pfizer vaccine doses that had been ordered by Seoul, Mr Bennett said.

A spokeswoman for South Korea's Health Ministry said on Tuesday she had no comment on the report.

Read more: Pfizer vaccine efficacy drops in Israel as delta variant spreads

01:13 AM

Chinese city on Myanmar border reports three more cases

Authorities in China's southwestern province of Yunnan reported three locally transmitted coronavirus cases for July 5, with all cases from the city of Ruili bordering Myanmar, according to Yunnan provincial authorities on Tuesday.

Yunnan province had reported three locally transmitted coronavirus cases the previous day as well, and is preventing individuals from leaving or entering Ruili city without special permission beginning from July 5.

The last outbreak of local cases in China was in the southern Guangdong province in mid-June.

People line up for nucleic acid testing at a residential compound in Ruili - via Reuters

11:10 PM

