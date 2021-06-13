Coronavirus latest news: Fears Prime Minister will approve plans to delay ending restrictions

Boris Johnson is poised to sign off plans to delay the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England amid growing concerns about the surge in Indian variant cases.

The Prime Minister is expected to agree to put the final easing of controls on hold for up to four weeks when he meets senior ministers and officials on his return on Sunday from the G7 summit in Cornwall.

It could mean that lockdown lifting - which had been slated for June 21 under the Government's roadmap - will be pushed back to July 19.

The move, expected to be confirmed in a formal announcement on Monday, will be a bitter blow for many businesses that had been pinning their hopes on a full summer reopening.

Mr Johnson is also likely to face opposition from some of his own MPs who will be furious at any further delay.

Epidemiologist backs calls to postpone Freedom Day

A prominent academic has joined calls for the Government to postpone its planned lifting of coronavirus restrictions on June 21 to preserve the progress the country has made in battling the pandemic.

Epidemiologist Sian Griffiths also says an envisaged "all-or-nothing Freedom Day" could be a bad idea in itself, promoting instead the more gradual lifting of measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

It comes with Boris Johnson indicating he is set to announce a four-week delay for lifting restrictions, with the Prime Minister on Saturday calling the spread of the Indian variant a matter of "serious, serious concern".

Prof Griffiths, an associate director of Public Health England, said the recent rise in Covid cases in the UK had changed the landscape on reopening.

"The public health advice would be to take it slowly and in a sustained way so we can keep up the progress we've been making," she told BBC TV.

Prof Griffiths said: "It does depend on the balance. It's a political decision at the end of the day, what happens on the 21st of June, but from a public health point of view we're seeing the cases increase, we're seeing a slight increase in hospitalisation in areas where there are a lot of cases, and the vaccination does work but we need to get second doses into everybody over 50, and expand the vaccination programme to keep everybody safe.

"I think waiting a little bit longer to sustain the progress is necessary but it may not be an all-or-nothing Freedom Day.

"I have a problem with the concept of Freedom Day. I think this could be done more gradually, but obviously these are decisions that are having to be made during the course of discussions today. There are so many things that need to be taken into account."

G7 leaders discuss Wuhan Covid lab leak theory

The theory that Covid-19 originated from a Wuhan laboratory leak was discussed by G7 world leaders on Saturday, in a sign that the hypothesis is increasingly being taken seriously.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), confirmed that the theory was raised during a formal session at the G7 summit in Cornwall dedicated to health matters.

He told reporters that identifying the source of the pandemic was a core part of showing respect to the millions of people around the globe who have died from the virus.

Indian variant a 'serious concern', warns Johnson

A downbeat Boris Johnson has acknowledged that the rise of the Indian variant is a matter of "serious, serious concern".

With infections and hospital admissions rising, the Prime Minister said that it was not yet clear to what extent that would feed through into more deaths.

In order to ensure the final lockdown lifting was "irreversible", it might be necessary to give the vaccines "extra legs" in the race against the virus, Mr Johnson said. It was his clearest signal yet that he plans to delay a full return to normality for another month.

The Telegraph has reported that ministers fear Britain will have a six-week window to open up in summer or risk keeping restrictions in place until spring.

Search for animal origin of virus is 'getting warmer'

Scientists say the world is “getting warmer” in terms of finding the natural origins of the coronavirus pandemic, after a host of studies suggested coronavirus did not escape from a lab but jumped from animals to humans.

Papers published in the past few weeks have provided what experts described as “many smoking guns” for the theory that the Sars-CoV-2 virus spilled over from bats to humans via an as-yet-unidentified animal.

Researchers are also believed to be heading back to caves where similar viruses have been found previously, as well as combing through old viral samples, to find any connections with the virus that causes Covid-19.

Maskless Brazilian president fined after motorbike event

Jair Bolsonaro, front centre, during a motorcycle tour with his followers in Sao Paulo - Alan Santos/Presidency of Brazil/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro led thousands of motorcyclist supporters through the streets of Sao Paulo on Saturday - and got hit with a fine for failing to wear a mask in violation of local pandemic restrictions.

The conservative president waved to the crowd from his motorcycle and later from atop a sound truck, where backers with helmets but largely no masks cheered and chanted as he insisted that masks were useless for those already vaccinated - an assertion disputed by most public health experts.

Jair Bolsonaro, front, during a motorcycle tour with his followers in Sao Paulo - Alan Santos/Presidency of Brazil/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sao Paulo's state government press office said a fine would be imposed for violation of a rule that has required masks in public places since May 2020.

According to a survey by local authorities, 12,000 motorcycles were involved in the pro-Bolsonaro event.

The motorcade led by Jair Bolsonaro - MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP

China's confirmed cases approach 100,000

Temporary laboratories for nucleic acid testing are set up at Guangzhou Gymnasium in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province - Chen Jimin/China News Service

Mainland China has reported 34 new Covid-19 cases, six of which were local transmissions, the country's national health authority said. All of the local cases were in southern Guangdong province.

Local residents line up for nucleic acid testing at a temporary Covid testing centre in Liwan district, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province of China - Chen Jimin/China News Service

China also reported 18 new asymptomatic infections - China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 91,428, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

