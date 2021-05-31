Coronavirus latest news: France restricts travel from UK to combat Indian variant spread

A masked gargoyle on Notre-Dame cathedral

France has restricted travel from the UK, with Britons required to provide “compelling reasons” for entering the country from today to combat the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Those who are allowed to make the journey must take a pre-departure Covid test and quarantine for seven days on arrival.

Travel to France from Britain will only be permitted for EU nationals, French residents, or those travelling for essential reasons.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the new French rules apply to all air, car, ferry and train passengers.

04:56 AM

25 million second doses administered

More than 25 million people in the UK are now fully vaccinated.

As of May 31, a total of 25,332,851 people have received both doses of a coronavirus jab.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock took to social media to thank those who had contributed to the success of the vaccination programme.

04:28 AM

Army medics help fight pandemic in Northern Ireland

Army medics administered an estimated 100,000 doses of vaccine in Northern Ireland, the Ministry of Defence has revealed.

About 100 combat medical technicians worked at the vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast in recent months.

As they prepared to leave at the weekend, Health Minister Robin Swann sent a video message of thanks for their work: "You have been a welcome addition and provided much-needed relief and support at a time when our workforce faced huge challenges.

"I want to put on record our thanks and my thanks for your efforts in supporting Northern Ireland's response to Covid-19 and the help that you have supplied by doing what you have done."

Lance Corporal Leah Clayton-Smith, 22, from Scarborough, said her two months at the SSE was her first visit to Northern Ireland and it had been very rewarding - Brian Lawless/PA Wire

It was the latest contribution by the armed forces in the pandemic in Northern Ireland in what has been described as the first public-facing, intimate assistance to the civil authorities since the end of Operation Banner in 2007.

Lance Corporal Leah Clayton-Smith, 22, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was among the CMTs who worked at the SSE vaccination centre. She previously helped at the Royal London hospital in a Covid ward as a nursing assistant.

Corporal Paul Grimmitt said: "We had some nervous people, but more than happy to get the vaccine and over the moon when they do" - Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Corporal Paul Grimmitt, 28, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, said: "It's been great working alongside the NHS, helping out and getting as many vaccinations in the public as we can."

04:08 AM

Pandemic surge in volunteers a 'positive legacy'

The thousands of NHS volunteers who supported others during the Covid-19 pandemic should provide a "positive legacy" for the health service's future, England's top nurse has said.

According to NHS England, new data shows that 436,000 people from the NHS Volunteer Responders programme have carried out nearly two million tasks for those who had to stay home during the coronavirus crisis.

This included phone calls to the isolated, delivering medicines, and stewarding vaccination sites.

The figures are released as the NHS converts Twickenham rugby stadium in south-west London into the "biggest vaccination centre in England" - staffed with the help of volunteers.

03:00 AM

Upskirting crime still an issue despite pandemic restrictions

Scores of people reported being victims of upskirting last year, despite coronavirus restrictions limiting the amount of time people could spend outside their homes, figures show.

Data from police forces in England and Wales shows girls as young as 14 were routinely among those targeted by people attempting to take a sexual image of them without consent.

The overwhelming majority of incidents involved female victims, although a 16-year-old boy was among the handful of male victims.

Figures from 33 police forces found there were 196 allegations of upskirting during 2020, with offences reported to have taken place in a range of public places such as supermarkets, parks and on public transport.

This was despite restrictions during the early days of the pandemic last year effectively forcing people to stay at home, avoid public transport and shops, and reduce social contact.

02:55 AM

More cases recorded in locked-down Victoria

Australia's state of Victoria reported five new local Covid cases today.

The infections raise the total to 45 in the latest cluster, including in a worker at a Melbourne aged-care facility where not all of the residents have been vaccinated.

Victoria is half way through a seven-day lockdown to fight the latest outbreak.

02:15 AM

Blackburn overtakes Bolton with case rates

Blackburn with Darwen has replaced Bolton as the area of the UK with the highest rate of new cases of Covid-19.

A total of 584 confirmed cases were recorded in Blackburn with Darwen in the seven days to May 26, Public Health England said.

This is the equivalent of 390.1 cases per 100,000 people - the highest seven-day rate for the area since the start of February, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

By contrast, the seven-day rate in Bolton currently stands at 386.7 cases per 100,000.

This is down from 452.8 on May 21, and suggests the recent surge in cases in the town, driven by the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus, may have peaked.

01:46 AM

Local cases in China blamed on Indian variant

China reported a sudden surge of Covid-19 in the country's south today, with 20 new local cases.

The new cases were recorded as authorities locked down areas of Guangdong province's capital city.

Residents lined up for coronavirus testing in the Liwan District in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday - AP

Of the 27 new cases reported by the national health authority in its daily updates, only seven infections were imported, with the remainder originating in Guangdong province.

On Saturday, authorities placed a neighbourhood in the capital city of Guangzhou under lockdown as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus.

State media reports have suggested that the the recent outbreak is linked to the Indian variant.

01:37 AM

UK travellers restricted from entering France

France has restricted travel from the UK requiring passengers to provide “compelling reasons” for entering the country from today to combat the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Those who are allowed to make the journey must take a pre-departure Covid test and quarantine for seven days on arrival.

Travel to France from Britain will only be permitted for EU nationals, French residents, or those travelling for essential reasons.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the new French rules apply to all air, car, ferry and train passengers.

12:42 AM

