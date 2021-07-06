Coronavirus latest news: 'Respect your colleagues' and wear a mask indoors, says top scientist

We should continue to wear our masks indoors as a mark of respect to colleagues, one of Britain's top scientists has said.

Sir Paul Nurse, Nobel Laureate and director of the Francis Crick Institute, agreed that the right balance to strike was for the Government to open up society on July 19 but for people to wear face coverings in indoor settings and on public transport.

"We need to look at everything in a case by case way," he told the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme.

"Just going sort of rather gung-ho, opening up completely - a problem with that is, is that isn't just you. You have to respect the your colleagues, and I think just relying on from these individual judgement of what they should be doing - they may just think too much about themselves and not about the people that they could potentially infect."

Sir Paul said he also believes coronavirus testing must continue and there should be a focus on creating a safe work environment.

09:14 AM

Oxford professor says app use is at 'all-time high' when asked if people are deleting

Asked if people are deleting the Covid-19 contact tracing app, professor Christophe Fraser from Oxford University's Nuffield Department of Medicine, who advises Test and Trace, told Times Radio that usage of the app was at an "all-time high".

"About 50% of all, overall test results, nationally go through the app," he said.

"The team monitors the usage of the app, and at this point in time the usage of the app is at an all-time high."

Asked about the suggestion that 100,000 people could become infected each day over the summer, he said: "It would result in a large amount of people being traced, which of course slows down the rate of infection and limits the stress on the NHS in terms of hospital admissions."

09:03 AM

'It's been this race between the vaccine and the virus, and it's gone incredibly well'

Asked why double-vaccinated people will have to wait until August 16 before they no longer need to self isolate after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, Professor Christophe Fraser, from Oxford University's Nuffield Department of Medicine, who advises NHS Test and Trace, told Times Radio: "It makes sense for me to continue to be cautious.

"At the moment the epidemic is growing exponentially; we know that exponential (growth) very rapidly leads to big numbers - we're two doublings away from 100,000 cases a day. And the doubling rate has been consistently between nine and 11 days so that's not a lot of time ahead.

"And we don't know when that's going to peak - the different models have different projections, there's considerable uncertainty at what stage the epidemic is going to peak."

He added: "It's been this race between the vaccine and the virus, and it's gone incredibly well.

"And we're close to the situation where everybody in the country has been offered the vaccine but we're not quite there yet.

"We are seeing, thankfully, very low numbers of deaths, but we are seeing also exponentially growing hospitalisation rates amongst young people - so we are seeing a small fraction of people having quite serious disease."

08:40 AM

Minister suggests Government will not backtrack on self-isolation delay

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng suggested the Government will not backtrack on plans to maintain the isolation requirement until August 16.

Asked if there could be a change, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think we have to assume that this is it.

"But, as I always say in these things, we're looking at data in real time. The data can change quite quickly and you have to make snap judgments with sometimes often conflicting data points, so we have to be nimble and we also have to be able to protect people at very short notice if necessary."

08:27 AM

No need to wobble on restrictions, vaccine holding their own

Professor Sir John Bell has said there is no need to "wobble" on plans to ease coronavirus restrictions, and suggested that immunity from vaccinations could be increasing over time.

The regius professor of medicine at Oxford University said he is encouraged by evidence that vaccines are "holding their own" by reducing the likelihood of hospital admission and death to "very small indeed" after both doses.

"That's what the Government is counting on and I see no reason to wobble on that," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"The second thing is, our immune responses seem to get better over time. After you've had two vaccines, when you pop back up six months later, your immune system has developed the response to the virus to an even more mature state.

"So, I think, not only have we got good immunity but that immunity may well improve over time. As you know, I'm a sort of glass half-full guy and I'm sort of three-quarters full at the moment."

08:11 AM

Covid around the world, in pictures

A near empty George Street is seen in the central business district in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia - Mick Tsikas/Shutterstock

Dr Tajamul Hussain Khan, chief medical officer, right, watches as a healthcare worker from his team administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to Saja Begum outside her hut during a vaccination drive in Tosamaidan, southwest of Srinagar, Indian - Dar Yasin/AP

People queue for discounted food given out by a government program in Dhaka, Bangladesh - Allison Joyce/Getty

07:57 AM

Global vaccine alliance hopes India will resume exports in July quarter

The Gavi vaccine alliance hopes the Serum Institute of India (SII) will resume exports of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from this quarter, it told Reuters, which would be earlier than an "end of this year" forecast by the Indian company.

Gavi co-leads the Covax facility for equitable distribution of Covid-19 shots around the world. Covax suffered a big jolt in April when big vaccine producer India stopped all overseas shipments to meet local demand as infections rose dramatically.

India's coronavirus crisis has now eased and output of the AstraZeneca drug at SII, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has also jumped, but so has domestic demand.

"We remain hopeful that SII deliveries will resume in the third quarter, however, this cannot be confirmed at this stage," a Gavi spokesperson said in an e-mail late on Tuesday.

"In the meantime, Covax has been aggressively following through on its strategy of diversifying its portfolio, securing over a billion additional doses in the past month alone either through direct procurements or through dose sharing."

07:48 AM

Minister plays down suggestion 'millions' could end up self-isolating this summer

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng sought to downplay suggestions that millions of people could end up self-isolating due to coronavirus contacts this summer.

He told Sky News: "I don't think you can necessarily conclude there will be millions."

07:47 AM

Union accuses parents of taking children out of school for beach days

Geoff Barton, general-secretary of the ASCL union, told Sky News: "By the end of this term, if we continue at the rate that we're going at the moment - 640,000 young people not in school and almost half as many again also not in school, this is the big untold story - not because they've been told to self-isolate, they've simply disappeared.

"It's almost as if parents are voting with their feet. If you look at the beaches of Cornwall that might give us some indication of where those young people are at the moment.

"There's something about this term we just have to grit our teeth and get through as best we can."

07:44 AM

New Zealand will not accept 'living with Covid' like UK

New Zealand will not accept the UK's tactic of "living with Covid".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the time has come to throw open society and accept that cases and deaths would rise.

New Zealand's Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins, appearing at a press conference next to his boss Prime Minister Jacinda Adern, said: "That’s not something that we have been willing to accept in New Zealand."

07:14 AM

Poll | Will you wear a mask? Where and why?

On Tuesday, we asked you for your opinions on face masks.

The more than 7,000 responses suggest that more than half of you (54pc) will be ditching your masks for good.

Of those who said they will sometimes continue to wear a mask after July 19, more than two thirds (67pc) have said the place they will most likely wear a covering would be on public transport.

And asked why people would continue to wear a mask - you say your main motivation is to help protect others (41pc).

07:01 AM

Minister says he will 'probably' wear mask on Tube

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he will "probably" wear a mask on the Tube after the legal requirement ends.

He told Sky News: "Personally, I use the Tube a lot in London, and I would probably wear a mask in that context, on the Tube, on public transport.

"That's a personal view, it's not something I would mandate, or necessarily dictate to other people."

06:57 AM

Face masks may still be needed in A&E

Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said that face masks may still be needed in A&E departments to "keep people safe".

Asked whether people will still be required to wear masks when restrictions are lifted, she told Times Radio: "So we haven't seen what the plans are for hospitals but the likelihood is that we will want to make it as safe as possible for everybody.

"And the only way to do that will be to maintain the hand hygiene, the social distancing and mask wearing within a hospital.

"A&E departments are often quite crowded environments and that's one of our worries - so as people come in we may need mask-wearing to help keep other people safe because you might be an asymptomatic carrier and come with a cut finger, but you might be near somebody who's immunosuppressed with a kidney transplant."

06:51 AM

When 'Freedom Day' comes, people may downplay Covid threat, experts suggest

People are likely to take the dangers of coronavirus less seriously after restrictions are lifted, a study suggests.

Psychologists believe lockdowns convinced the public of the severity of the pandemic's threat if the Government was prepared to impose such severe measures.

The findings could mean that scrapping restrictions leads to people ignoring remaining public health guidance such as washing hands or wearing masks in crowded places.

The study, published on Wednesday in the Royal Society Open Science journal, found members of the public in the UK judged the threat of Covid "via the magnitude of the policy response" from the Government.

Lead author Dr Colin Foad, from Cardiff University, said the research, which was also supported by the University of Bath and the University of Essex, found people's support for restrictions was not based on the sense of threat to themselves or their families, but to "the country as a whole".

06:31 AM

Isolation requirements 'not a perfect situation', concedes minister

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has conceded the plan to keep self-isolation requirements in place after the end of other restrictions is "not a perfect solution".

Asked about the business concerns, he told Sky News: "You can't have it both ways. On the one hand we're saying we want to reopen but we're giving a measure of precaution in terms of delaying the lifting of self-isolation restrictions.

"It's a balance, it's not a perfect solution. But on the one hand we're saying that we can reopen and on the other we're saying that we want to give a little bit more protection in terms of the self-isolation rules."

06:29 AM

'No doubt face masks have enormous impact on transmission of droplets'

Asked about making face masks optional, Professor Laurence Lovat, epidemiologist and clinical director at WEISS Centre at UCL, said: "I do wonder whether it's a wise thing to be doing."

He told Sky News: "There is no doubt that face masks have an enormous impact on the transmission of droplets - these tiny aerosols that sort of float around in the air.

"And one thing we really don't want to be doing is to have a major spike of patients coming into hospitals again just as hospitals are starting to settle down and get back to routine work

"And face masks are a really simple way to prevent people from transmitting disease to others."

06:10 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Wednesday, July 7.

05:55 AM

Singapore not counting Sinovac shots

Singapore has excluded those who received Sinovac jabs from its national Covid vaccination count.

"The national vaccination numbers reflect only those vaccinated under the national vaccination programme," the city-state's health ministry said on Wednesday.

Currently, this includes only those vaccinated with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. About 3.7 million people have received at least one dose of the two vaccines, covering about 65pc of the population, and nearly 2.2 million have completed the regimen.

Singapore has set a target for two-thirds of its people to complete the two-dose regimen by August 9.

05:02 AM

China tightens Myanmar border security amid virus fears

A Covid-19 outbreak on China's porous border with Myanmar pushed new cases to the country's highest level in six months, according to official data released on Wednesday, despite tightened border security.

Fifty-seven new infections were reported - the highest daily tally since late January - including 15 in the city of Ruili, next to Myanmar.

China-Myanmar border gate in Muse in Shan state - STR/AFP

Twelve of those were Myanmar nationals, according to health authorities in Yunnan province, who blamed the outbreak on the delta variant.

All 210,000 residents in the city had been tested by Monday night, with 90 cases reported in the city over the past week.

04:36 AM

Flight delayed after teens kick up mask fuss

An American Airlines flight from North Carolina to the Bahamas was delayed by a day after around 30 teenagers allegedly refused to wear masks, local media has reported.

The flight was scheduled for take-off from Charlotte Douglas airport late on Monday but only left the tarmac on Tuesday morning, with those passengers still on board.

An initial delay of several hours was caused by mechanical problems, but when the plane was finally ready to leave arguments allegedly broke out between the crew and a group of youths who refused to comply with federal rules that all passengers must wear masks on board flights to fight the spread of Covid-19, local channel WSOC-TV reported.

"It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing. They were being very obnoxious," witness Malik Banks told the station.

The group was made up of high school students from Boston celebrating their graduation. They ended up agreeing to wear a mask the next day, after spending a night at the airport. Police made no arrests, local media reported.

The incident reflected a general decline in civility on board planes, according to US carriers.

04:06 AM

Wear a mask on trains, or face a penalty

Passengers travelling on cross-border rail services will risk being fined if they refuse to put masks on once trains pass into Scotland after July 19, police have confirmed.

British Transport Police said it would encourage travellers to put face coverings on once they were over the border, once divergent rules come into force, adding they would enforce the law if required.

04:00 AM

Vaccine demand falls in Romania

Declining demand for coronavirus vaccinations in Romania has prompted authorities to close 117 vaccination centres and reduce the schedule at 371 others, health officials said.

The number of daily vaccinations in Romania has dropped from a mid-May peak of around 120,000 a day to less than 20,000 a day over the past week.

Only 24pc of Romanians - a country of more than 19 million - have been fully vaccinated against Covid.

Titei Constantin, 77, holds a voucher for 3 mici, traditional grilled minced meat rolls, received after being vaccinated against Covid in Romania - Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

The number of daily infections has dropped to record lows, but the national vaccination committee chief warned on Tuesday of a possible resurgence with the delta strain.

Authorities have reported more than a million infections and 34,021 deaths during the pandemic.

03:31 AM

US zoo to protect animals from Covid infection

Denver Zoo will begin vaccinating some of its animals for Covid-19 as early as next week.

Zoologists said they had been working with the veterinary vaccine company Zoetis to receive doses for the animals. Primates and carnivores will be first on the list.

The veterinary vaccine is being developed separate from the ones for human use.

Transmission is rare between humans and other species, but there have been several documented cases of Covid in large cats, monkeys and certain rodent populations.

Veterinary scientists do not think common house pets like cats or dogs are in significant danger of catching the virus.

We recently confirmed that some Denver Zoo animals will be receiving vaccinations against COVID-19. Denver Zoo has been approved to use the Zoetis Inc. vaccine, which is specifically intended for use in animals. 🧵1/6 pic.twitter.com/iUtlWFd6ta — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) July 6, 2021

03:20 AM

PM says South Koreans could face tougher restrictions

South Korea has reported more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases - a level unseen since the worst of its outbreak in December as it slips into another virus surge with most of its people unvaccinated.

The 1,212 new cases reported on Wednesday came close to South Korea's largest daily increase during the pandemic (on Christmas Day), when officials listed 1,240 new cases.

The Government had planned to raise the cap on private social gatherings from four to six people and allow restaurants to extend indoor dining by two hours starting this month. But officials in Seoul and nearby areas have held off as infections rise.

Only 30pc of South Koreans have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said officials would consider tougher social distancing rules if transmissions continued to grow over the next couple of days.

03:14 AM

Councils to keep powers to impose local restrictions

Councils will still have powers to impose local Covid restrictions until the autumn, despite Boris Johnson confirming that all national lockdown measures will be swept away as part of step four of the roadmap out of restrictions.

On Tuesday, Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, confirmed that even if the final unlocking takes place on July 19 as expected, local authorities would continue to hold emergency powers to manage local outbreaks.

03:04 AM

Three Lions supporters set to give pubs a big boost

England fans will buy an estimated 6.8 million pints during the Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark tonight, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has predicted.

This equates to supporters cheering on the Three Lions from beer gardens and pubs across the nation ordering more than 50,000 pints a minute during the course of two hours.

The BBPA expects almost 10 million pints will be sold, with the vast majority during the course of the semi-final, which kicks off at 8pm.

But the industry organisation said that figure would be closer to 12 million had coronavirus restrictions such as social distancing not been in place.

Downing Street announced plans to extend pub opening hours by 15 minutes on Sunday evening, to cater for the potential for extra time and penalties in the Euro 2020 finals.

02:04 AM

Sydney lockdown extended as case numbers continue to rise

More than five million Sydney residents will spend at least another week in lockdown after another 27 positive cases were detected.

Stay-at-home orders have been in place in the country's biggest city for two weeks, as authorities try to curb an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant.

NSW recorded 27 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. pic.twitter.com/pUprrXHpRE — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 7, 2021

New South Wales state officials said progress had been made, but light-touch measures - allowing residents to leave home for work, exercise and shopping - needed to continue.

"This delta strain is a game changer, it's extremely transmissible," said Premier Gladys Berejiklian, adding that it must be eradicated from the community.

"We don't want to be in a position where we are constantly having to move between lockdown, no lockdown, lockdown, no lockdown."

Sydney's CBD is practically empty as the usually bustling city continues its lockdown amid more cases - REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Ms Berejiklian said an extension - which includes school closures - was the "best chance of making sure this is the only lockdown we have until the vast majority of our citizens are vaccinated".

The lockdown is now expected to end on July 16.

01:36 AM

Fast-track lanes for vaccinated airline passengers

Heathrow will provide fast-track lanes for fully vaccinated arrivals as the airline industry steps up pressure on ministers to open up quarantine-free travel to amber destinations.

Under a pilot programme to be launched this week, passengers from selected destinations will be able to upload their vaccination certificate before boarding.

On arrival at the airport, they will then be directed to dedicated lanes at the border to speed their passage through immigration.

The move comes ahead of an expected announcement on Thursday when Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will set out details of the Government's plans to end the requirement for travellers from amber list countries to self-isolate on arrival.

12:31 AM

