Coronavirus latest news: PM has 'trashed all our advice' over Hancock row, says Government scientist

Matt Hancock’s breach of social distancing rules toxifying Britons’ compliance with coronavirus restrictions, a Government scientist has warned.

The Health Secretary is fighting to keep hold of his job this morning after a video was published of him kissing and embracing Gina Coladangelo, a non-executive director in his department, on May 6.

At the time, in stage two of England’s roadmap, hugging and socialising indoors with people outside one's household was banned.

Mr Hancock has apologised and Number 10 says the matter is “closed”, but scientific advisers have warned that his breach of the rules could lead others to do the same.

Prof Stephen Reicher, a government behavioural science adviser on the Spi-B committee, a Sage offshoot, said the Prime Minister sticking by aides and ministers who may have breached the rules made the repercussions for restriction compliance "toxic".

He added that by defending Mr Hancock, “Johnson has trashed all the advice we have given on how to build trust and secure adherence”.

11:06 AM

Afghanistan veteran 'honoured' to step up to Covid front line

Ten years after touching down in Afghanistan, Army veteran Sally Orange walked through the doors of an NHS Nightingale hospital after seeing an opportunity to serve her country again.

After 22 years' service in the military, she said it was a "really easy decision" to join the national coronavirus fight.

Speaking to the PA news agency to mark Armed Forces Day, the Royal Army Medical Corps veteran said: "I think it's probably the military ethos to think 'great, I have got an opportunity to serve my country again'.

"It was a pleasure and an honour to be able to play a role in that collective national effort. It really did bring out the best in people."

Ms Orange, a retired Army major and physiotherapy officer now living in Salisbury, Wiltshire, played a key role at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan where she was responsible for treating seriously injured personnel.

Back on the front line once again at the NHS Nightingale hospital in London, her role was rehabilitating those who had contracted the virus.

The armed forces have played a key role throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in what has become the biggest ever homeland military operation in peacetime, with more than 5,000 personnel involved.

10:48 AM

In pictures: UK vaccination rollout continues apace

Hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites including stadiums and shopping centres will be open in England this weekend in a drive to have people jabbed as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the country was in a "race to the finish line" in its vaccination programme as summer freedoms loom.

The "grab a jab" campaign comes as the UK recorded a further 15,810 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 9am on Friday - up 50% on the 10,476 new cases reported a week earlier.

Covid Vaccination centre at the Emirates stadium

Arsenal FC hold a mass vaccination event at their Emirates stadium in North London - Martyn Wheatley/i-Images

People enjoy a free stadium tour after receiving their Covid vaccines at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium - Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

10:25 AM

First Tory openly calls for Matt Hancock to resign

Duncan Baker, Conservative MP for North Norfolk, has called for Matt Hancock to resign after an affair with an aide that breached coronavirus rules on social distancing.

Mr Baker, who was elected in 2019, is believed to be the first Tory MP to openly call for Mr Hancock to go and told his local newspaper the Eastern Daily Press: "In my view people in high public office and great positions of responsibility should act with the appropriate morals and ethics that come with that role.

"Matt Hancock, on a number of measures, has fallen short of that. As an MP who is a devoted family man, married for 12 years with a wonderful wife and children, standards and integrity matter to me.

"I will not in any shape condone this behaviour and I have in the strongest possible terms told the Government what I think."

Married Health Secretary Matt Hancock is caught on camera in a clinch at his Whitehall office with his married aide, Gina Coladangelo

10:05 AM

Euro 2020 fans to chug 'one million less pints because of Covid'

Football fans are set to buy more than five million pints when England face off against Germany in their upcoming Euro 2020 game - one million fewer than if there were no Covid-19 restrictions, a pub trade body has said.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) hopes eight million pints will be sold on Tuesday, with 5.25 million of those served during the last 16 fixture between the Three Lions and Germany.

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, pub customers must follow the rule of six, or two households, when in groups, observe social distancing and consume food and alcohol at tables.

The ongoing limitations mean beer sales will be 1.3 million pints lower during England's match than if it was shown in pubs without restrictions, the BBPA estimates.

The trade body claimed this would result in more than £5 million revenue lost to pubs in England during the game.

09:46 AM

Covid bereaved tell Boris Johnson that Hancock must go

Families left bereaved by Covid have written to Boris Johnson adding to the mounting pressure for Health Secretary Matt Hancock to quit.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group has urged the Prime Minister to sack Mr Hancock if he does not resign, and has questioned whether he can now hold any moral authority on the virus restrictions.

Rivka Gottlieb, from the campaign group, told BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight: "If he were to announce another lockdown or further regulations why would anybody listen to someone who doesn't follow the rules themselves? It's a bit like the Cummings effect."

We've written to @BorisJohnson to tell him our position of neutrality on ministerial conduct is no longer tenable, and neither is @MattHancock position as Health Secretary.



The Health Secretary should resign.



If he doesn't the Prime Minister should remove him from office. pic.twitter.com/2uvO7M3QFJ — Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK (@CovidJusticeUK) June 25, 2021

09:23 AM

'We’ve sacrificed our children on the altar of Covid'

The damage goes beyond lost schooling to all the life experiences they missed that cannot be repeated, our columnist Camilla Tominey writes.

My boy at one stage became so miserable that he developed insomnia. Having been the soundest sleeper of all since birth, he would wake up in the night, sobbing. “When will everything go back to normal?” he kept on asking, tears streaming down his little face. It was heartbreaking. Parents are supposed to know everything, yet this remains the one question we are still unable to answer, leaving our kids in a state of Covid-induced limbo that is set to have far-reaching ramifications.

09:00 AM

Exclusive: Monday to Friday office culture won’t come back after Covid, says adviser

Britain will not see the culture of working from the office from Monday to Friday return after the Covid pandemic, the head of Boris Johnson's flexible working task force has told The Telegraph.

Peter Cheese, the co-chairman of the task force, threw his support behind giving everyone the right to request working from home when they start new jobs.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mr Cheese called for more job advertisements to specifically cite the possibility of flexible working so people with family commitments could apply.

He stressed that while the pandemic has shown that working from home does not work for some individuals, moving to more flexible working setups will advantage others.

08:45 AM

'Grab a jab' vaccine drive underway as cases rise

Hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites including stadiums and shopping centres will be open in England this weekend in a drive to have people jabbed as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the country was in a "race to the finish line" in its vaccination programme as summer freedoms loom.

The "grab a jab" campaign comes as the UK recorded a further 15,810 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 9am on Friday - up 50 per cent on the 10,476 new cases reported a week earlier.

Any adult in England will be able to be vaccinated this weekend without an appointment at hundreds of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination sites including football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres.

The NHS will publicise the sites locally so people can choose the best location for them, or they can type in their postcode to find their nearest sites.

Queues form at a Covid vaccination centre at the Emirates stadium in London

08:30 AM

Scores of pubs remain shut because of Covid rules

Two out of five people say their favourite pubs are still closed because of the pandemic, new research suggests.

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) said pubs remain shut across the UK because of ongoing restrictions such as social distancing and no standing.

A survey of 1,000 adults for the BBPA by KAM Media found that 40 per cent said their favourite pubs are still closed.

Chief executive Emma McClarkin said: "The current restrictions on pubs are flatlining their recovery before it has even had a chance to begin.

"It is very revealing that four in 10 Brits say their favourite pubs are still closed. Clearly there are a lot of locals out there still closed that play an important role in people's lives.

"Pubs and licensees are struggling to recover with the current restrictions they face and debts are accumulating. Every week the current restrictions stay and uncertainty continues, the likelihood of pubs being lost forever increases."

08:13 AM

Just 28 Covid cases detected after trial events involving 58,000 people

Just 28 Covid cases were detected after 10 major events involving 58,000 people, experts have said, as they confirmed that the European Championship finals can go ahead safely.

Between mid-April and mid-May, the Government allowed a number of large gatherings to take place, including the World Snooker Championships, The Brits, the FA Cup Final, a 5k fun run and a club night in Liverpool.

Participants had to test negative to be allowed in, and were asked to take a second test after the event to see if they had caught Covid there.

Results published on Friday show that there were no major outbreaks caused by any of the events and just 28 people tested positive in the days that followed.

08:03 AM

'Private lives are private', says Edwina Currie

Former Conservative minister Edwina Currie has insisted "private lives are private", after photographs of Matt Hancock kissing an aide in his department emerged this week.

Ms Currie, who had an affair with former prime minister John Major when both were married in the 1980s, told Times Radio: "My own feeling is that private lives are private - they've obviously got some explaining to do to their families, but other than that it's none of our business.

"I think also we should be very wary of being terribly censorious and pious that we want perfect behaviour from ministers.

"I think things have moved on quite substantially, in particular ways that I welcome - and not just because of my own background - I think if we're looking for saints we're going to end up with repeats of Theresa May.

"And I think what the public do now in a much more sophisticated fashion and shrewd fashion, is they judge ministers on outcomes.

"And just as this photo was appearing, we had the most vaccinated nation in the world, which is actually I think what the Government ought to have been doing, what the public had been hoping for, it makes a huge difference - that's the kind of judgment I think most people outside the Westminster bubble will be making."

07:59 AM

Matt Hancock faces sack if affair becomes ‘Barnard Castle moment’

Matt Hancock should face the sack as Health Secretary over breaching Covid rules to conduct an affair if public anger matches the backlash against Dominic Cummings's trip to Barnard Castle, Cabinet ministers have warned.

Tory MPs urged Boris Johnson to "pull the plug" on Mr Hancock and expressed their frustration to party whips over the Health Secretary's "hypocritical" behaviour.

A Cabinet source told The Telegraph that while Mr Johnson was "standing by" Mr Hancock at present, "it could unravel pretty quickly". The frontbencher added: "If there is a Barnard Castle moment, he is going to be under quite a lot of pressure."

A senior government source said public reaction was being monitored and could determine Mr Hancock's fate.

The Health Secretary was accused by senior lawyers of having "likely" broken the law, not just Covid guidance, after images of him in a clinch with aide Gina Coladangelo in his office in early May were published.

Mr Hancock apologised for breaching social distancing guidance and the Prime Minister sought to draw a line under the episode by saying he accepted the apology and the matter was "closed", Number 10 said.

07:36 AM

'Full reopening' of the entertainment industry?

Calls are mounting for full audiences to be allowed back at live events after a pilot scheme exploring the impact of large-scale events on Covid-19 transmission found "no substantial outbreaks".

The Events Research Programme (ERP), commissioned by the Prime Minister in February, saw 58,000 participants attend indoor and outdoor venues across the country, and the delayed report revealed 28 associated positive cases of Covid-19.

Industry leaders said the results should pave the way for a "full reopening" of the entertainment industry next month.

07:33 AM

Capital vaccination behind the curve

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi and London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined a London vaccine summit on Friday in a bid to boost jab uptake in the capital, which lags behind the rest of England.

Data shows that an estimated 83.1 per cent of over-50s in London had received both doses of vaccine by June 20.

But all other regions across the country are above 90 per cent, according to the figures published by NHS England.

Analysis shows that the top 19 local authority areas in England with the lowest proportion of fully vaccinated adults aged 50 and over are all in London.

Mr Khan warned the reopening next month could be at risk unless enough people are vaccinated.

He said: "Unless sufficient numbers of Londoners have the jab it makes it more likely that we won't be able to fully reopen on July 19.

"I'm determined to have not only as many Londoners fully protected but for us to reopen on July 19."

07:31 AM

'Grab a jab' vaccine drive begins

Hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites including stadiums and shopping centres will be open in England this weekend in a drive to have people jabbed as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the country was in a "race to the finish line" in its vaccination programme as summer freedoms loom.

The "grab a jab" campaign comes as the UK recorded a further 15,810 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 9am on Friday - up 50 per cent on the 10,476 new cases reported a week earlier.

Any adult in England will be able to be vaccinated this weekend without an appointment at hundreds of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination sites including football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres.

The NHS will publicise the sites locally so people can choose the best location for them, or they can type in their postcode at nhs.uk/grab-a-jab to find their nearest sites.

Among the sports grounds involved are the Newcastle Eagles basketball arena, Watford's Vicarage Road, Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and Birmingham's Edgbaston cricket ground.

Buses offering jabs will also operate in Dudley, Colchester, Ipswich and elsewhere, while community vaccinators will visit the housebound.

Sir Simon said: "With more than 63 million jabs already delivered by the NHS in England, we're now in a race to the finish line, and with this new online service, it is easier than ever to find a convenient place to get your vaccine.

"With every jab give, we are one step closer to our summer freedoms."

Some 75,963,777 jabs have been given in the UK up to June 24, of which 43,877,861 were first doses.

07:00 AM

Watch: Three times Matt Hancock was a hypocrite

Just ten days after the Health Secretary kissed colleague Gina Coladangelo he warned the British public to hug "carefully".

06:49 AM

Where to holiday in the restriction-free 'old normal'

Another week, another update to our precious holiday traffic lights.

On Thursday, the Government revealed that Malta would be added to its travel green list, meaning that quarantine was no longer a requirement for returning Brits, while the Balearic Islands and Madeira – and some Caribbean islands – would be added to the green “watch list”, a rather shakier proposition, but still one without the need to quarantine on return.

Boris Johnson also suggested double-jabbed Britons will be able to sidestep quarantine from amber destinations, come August.

However, in many of our favourite destinations, restrictions do still exist on arrival.

05:48 AM

News in brief from around the world

Sydney and some surrounding areas will enter a hard two-week lockdown on Saturday as authorities struggle to control a fast-spreading outbreak of the delta variant.

China reported 25 new cases in the mainland for Friday, compared with 24 a day earlier, the health authority said.

The US drug regulator on Friday added a warning to the literature that accompanies Pfizer and Moderna vaccine shots to indicate the rare risk of heart inflammation after its use.

A Brazilian congressman who has denounced alleged wrongdoing in a 1.6 billion reais (£232 million) Covid-19 vaccine contract signed by Brazil 's government arrived at a Senate commission inquiry on Friday wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Infectious disease experts are weighing the need for booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for Americans who received Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine due to the increasing prevalence of the delta variant.

India reported on Saturday 48,698 new infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. Death toll in the country due to the virus increased by 1,183.

Ambulance staff rest on a bench after their Covid-19 duty at a crematorium ground in Guwahati, India - AFP

04:55 AM

Malta imposes quarantine for unvaccinated Britons

Malta imposed a 14-day quarantine on unvaccinated Britons just hours after being added to the UK's green list, as it emerged that only two green countries are free of travel restrictions.

The Maltese government reintroduced the self-isolation rule amid growing concern in Europe over the UK's high rates of the Indian or delta Covid variant.

Only vaccinated Britons will be allowed into Malta without having to quarantine as its status as the only fully green destination on the list saw a nine-fold increase in holiday package searches online by Britons.

02:37 AM

Mexico reopens temporary hospital space as virus surges

After months of closing temporary hospital spaces as the coronavirus pandemic receded, Mexico announced on Friday it will re-open two temporary wards to handle a resurgence of cases.

The Mexican Social Security Institute said the two temporary 30- and 40-bed wards will be opened in covered areas in parking lots of hospitals in the state of Baja California Sur.

Like the Caribbean cost state of Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur is heavily dependent on tourism and both states have registered increases in case numbers.

Nationwide, coronavirus cases have rebounded by 14 per cent compared to last week, after months of declines.

A man sells hats as people queue to receive the Pfizer vaccine, during a mass vaccination program for people over 50 at a baseball stadium in Ciudad Juarez - Reuters

01:50 AM

Australian state reports 29 cases as exposures spread

Australia's state of New South Wales reported on Saturday 29 locally acquired cases as a list of exposure sites grew as Sydney began a two-week lockdown.

The new restrictions apply to some five million people across Sydney in addition to other nearby population centres.

Saturday's data includes 17 infections in the country's most populous state that were already announced on Friday, taking the number of infections linked to the Bondi outbreak to 80.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she would hold an emergency government meeting with health authorities later on Saturday, signalling further restrictions could be imposed, as exposure sites have increased beyond the initial areas of concern.

"If we need to take further action, we will immediately notify the community," Ms Berejiklian told a news briefing.

People queue in their cars to get tested at a pop-up testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney - AAP

12:59 AM

Thousands fail to fill out passenger tracing forms correctly

Almost 2,500 people who arrived in the UK and tested positive for coronavirus over the course of three months could not be properly traced because they gave authorities the incorrect contact information.

A Freedom of Information request submitted to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) revealed that between February 14 and May 10 this year, 2,473 people failed to correctly complete their registration details on passenger locator forms, which must be filled in by law by all those entering the country.

It was not clear whether any had been prosecuted, but 52 of those who tested positive had a variant of concern.

The failure to fill in the forms means public health officials may not have been able to ensure those who had tested positive had quarantined correctly and therefore did not spread the virus within the UK.

12:50 AM

Today's top stories