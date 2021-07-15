Coronavirus latest news: Half of hospitalised patients develop serious complications

coronavirus news covid rate cases nhs app hospitalisations deaths - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Half of hospitalised Covid patients develop at least one other serious health complication, a study by Sage scientists and Prof Jonathan Van Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, has found.

Data from the study, which has been running since March last year, has been shared with the Government throughout the pandemic.

The findings – published in The Lancet on Thursday – include information on more than 70,000 patients who were admitted to hospital in the UK during the first wave, before vaccines were available.

Half of the patients (36,367 of 73,197) in the study developed a further health complication while battling Covid. Kidney injury was the most common (24.3 per cent), followed by lung problems (18.4 per cent) and heart complications (12.3 per cent).

06:18 AM

Goldman Sachs staff will have to wear masks at London office after July 19

Goldman Sachs will require staff at its London head office to wear face masks from Monday despite the easing of pandemic restrictions.

While people will no longer be required by law to wear masks from Monday, the Government has said people will still be expected to wear them in certain situations and some businesses, travel operators and local politicians have said that masks will still be necessary to use services.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman said the US investment bank would require staff to wear masks in the London office "when not at their desk".

He also confirmed the bank would not require staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before coming into the office.

The July 19 relaxing of restrictions comes after the Prince of Wales visited the bank's London building on Wednesday to acknowledge its commitment to keeping its European headquarters in the capital following Brexit.

The bank's spokesman said an average of up to 40% of UK staff had been in the office "on any given day" and "over a two week period approximately 70% will have been in the office at least a day".

06:13 AM

NHS chief hails walk-in vaccine centres as hesitant get jabbed

The NHS medical director for primary care has hailed the success of the walk-in vaccination centres at convincing vaccine-hesitant ethnic minorities to get jabbed.

Dr Nikki Kanani, who is also deputy SRO for the vaccine programme, told Sky News: "I'm seeing it in our own practice as well.

"It really does build confidence when someone you love, someone you know, almost takes you by the hand and mentions that they've had the vaccine or that you're in a place that's familiar like the shop or the park and you see other people getting it.

"So if ... you've had your vaccine but you know that a loved one hasn't had one, please check our NHS website later today because there are so many opportunities to get your vaccine and make sure that you get protected and you get your loved ones protected."

The UK has given at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine to 46,097,464 people, 87.5% of all adults in the country.

06:08 AM

05:13 AM

Pubs and restaurants say they can’t check QR codes

Pubs, restaurants and nightclubs have said they do not have the technology to scan Covid vaccine passports as the scheme threatens to descend into chaos next week.

Hospitality chiefs said they did not know how to check QR codes produced by the NHS app as proof of double vaccination, immunity or a recent negative Covid test.

The Government issued guidance this week encouraging venues including pubs, restaurants and nightclubs to begin asking customers for an NHS Covid pass from next Monday.

READ MORE: Covid passport backlash as pubs and restaurants say they can’t check QR codes

04:35 AM

Sydney continues to struggle with infections

Australian officials urged people to obey lockdown measures that cover around 40pc of the country's population as an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant again picked up pace on Friday.

Daily new infections in New South Wales, where the outbreak began about a month ago, rose after a dip a day earlier, while new cases across the border in Victoria remained steady.

Total infections since the first case was detected in mid-June - a Sydney limousine driver transporting overseas airline crews - now stand at more than 1,000.

Sydney continues to struggle with its infection numbers, despite being in lockdown - MICK TSIKAS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Despite Sydney heading into its fourth week of lockdown, NSW officials recorded 97 new locally acquired cases, up from 65 on Thursday.

Most concerning for health officials, 29 of those cases were people who spent time in the community while infectious, a situation that New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant described as "incredibly concerning".

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the daily case numbers on Saturday will be higher still because of that strong underlying number and she may tighten restrictions if necessary.

04:16 AM

Canada may welcome back travellers

Canada may permit fully vaccinated travellers into the country by early September if the current trend in vaccination rate and public health conditions continue.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister, said there were ongoing discussions with the United States to begin allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents into Canada for non-essential travel by mid-August.

About 78pc of people aged 12 years or older in Canada have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

04:08 AM

Philippines detects first local transmission of delta

The Philippines has recorded the country's first locally transmitted cases of the more infectious delta coronavirus variant, the health ministry said on Friday, with one person dying from the disease.

Of the 16 new cases found to have contracted the variant, 11 were locally acquired cases.

Five of those who tested positive were Filipinos returning from the UK, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

03:32 AM

LA residents told to wear masks indoors again

Residents of Los Angeles will be required to wear face masks indoors again from Saturday night as officials have rowed back on reopening amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Last month, LA County and the rest of California abandoned many of its Covid restrictions including social distancing and mask mandates in businesses and public spaces. But a spike in new cases has forced officials to reinstate face coverings indoors, even for the vaccinated.

LA County has about 10 million residents – a larger population than most US states – and the move by officials puts the county at odds with the CDC and California's department for public health who both say that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors.

“This is an all hands on deck moment,” Dr Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County health officer, told reporters on Thursday. “We have substantial levels of community transmission.”

California has, like the UK, vaccinated just over 50 per cent of its population, and has seen a rise in new cases as the delta variant spreads among the unvaccinated.

The Tiki-Ti bar in Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, reopened earlier this month - AP

03:11 AM

