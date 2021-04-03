Coronavirus latest news: International travel should resume slowly, scientist warns

A senior scientist says the ideal scenario would be people quarantining when they fly in from any country - John Walton/PA

International travel should reopen slowly, with any traffic light system having the potential to be "leaky" to Covid variants, a senior scientist has said.

Professor Robin Shattock, head of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London's department of medicine, said an ideal scenario would be for people to quarantine when they return from any country - though this was unlikely to be seen as a practical option.

He said it was possible coronavirus will become "much more of a fairly trivial infection" for most people while it was still uncertain whether the entire population would need to be vaccinated again each winter.

The travel taskforce set up by Boris Johnson is due to report shortly, with many expecting it to propose a traffic light approach.

This ranks countries red, amber or green depending on infection rates and the prevalence of Covid variants in overseas destinations.

06:00 AM

Easter restrictions around the world

Millions of Christians around the world prepared Saturday to spend another Easter weekend under restrictions because of coronavirus surges, but there was good news from the hard-hit United States, which crossed the milestone of 100 million vaccinations.

There have been worrying spikes in infections in many parts of the world, even as vaccine rollouts gather pace, forcing the reimposition of deeply unpopular restrictions including in European nations.

Italy began a strict Easter lockdown on Saturday, with the entire country considered a high-risk coronavirus "red zone" during a time when families usually hold reunions. At the Vatican on Good Friday, a handful of onlookers caught a glimpse of Pope Francis presiding over the "Way of the Cross" ceremony in an empty St Peter's Square, with Covid restrictions preventing large gatherings there for a second year in a row.

Pope Francis during the Celebration of the Lord's Passion at St Peter's Basilica on Good Friday - Vatican Pool

New restrictions also came into force Saturday in France , where authorities are scrambling to deal with a dramatic rise in cases that has overwhelmed hospitals in the capital Paris .

Curbs had been already intensified in other European nations such as Belgium , and Germany - where the government scrapped plans for a strict Easter lockdown - saw Chancellor Angela Merkel urge people to limit their social contacts ahead of the break.

Across the Atlantic in Canada, similar restrictions were imposed ahead of Easter in Ontario and Quebec, the country's two most populous provinces.

Christian worshippers carry a wooden cross along the Via Dolorosa (Way of Suffering) in Jerusalem's Old City during the Good Friday procession - EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP

But there was a step towards normal in Jerusalem's Old City, where a lockdown dampened Easter last year. There was a modest crowd this year as most major sites opened thanks to Israel's successful vaccine rollout.

04:55 AM

Argentina's leader tests positive for coronavirus

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has tested positive for coronavirus, is waiting for the result to be confirmed and is in good spirits despite having a light fever, the first-term Peronist leader tweeted on Saturday.

"I am in good physical condition," the president, who turned 62 on Friday, said in a tweet. He had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus earlier this year.

Argentina's president is dealing with his own case of the virus - ESTEBAN COLLAZO/AFP

"I would have liked to end my birthday without this news, but I am in good spirits," Fernandez tweeted.

He is in isolation, under Covid-19 protocols, but remains on the job.

04:42 AM

What will Boris Johnson announce on Monday?

Boris Johnson is set to update the country on Monday about the next steps out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce whether England can move to the next stage of reopening – and he could give an update on reopening borders and Covid passports.

He could also confirm if hairdressers and beer gardens will be allowed to open on April 12.

03:10 AM

'Huge demand' for staycations reopening

Staycation businesses are reporting "huge demand" for their planned reopening on April 12.

That is the earliest date that self-contained accommodation providers and outdoor visitor attractions could be permitted to welcome back customers under Boris Johnson's road map for easing the coronavirus lockdown in England.

Outdoor visitor attractions such as theme parks and zoos are also preparing to reopen.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a statement on Monday in relation to the potential lifting of restrictions in England on April 12.

Self-contained holiday accommodation reopened in Wales on March 27 for people living within the country.

No date has been announced for when holiday accommodation could be used in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

01:28 AM

Scientist says international travel should resume slowly

12:53 AM

