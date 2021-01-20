Coronavirus latest news: Middle-class children 'spend more time learning' in lockdown than poorer peers

Poorer children are falling behind because schools are shut, a new report warns - PA

Children from middle-class families are spending more time each day learning during this lockdown compared with their poorer peers, a survey suggests.

Schools are better prepared in delivering remote learning this time round, the report by the Sutton Trust suggests, with 23 per cent of primary school pupils doing more than five hours of learning a day, up from 11 per cent in late March.

But socio-economic gaps still remain as 35 per cent of the poorest households report that their children still do not have access to sufficient devices for online learning, compared to 11 per cent of high income households.

Two in five children in middle-class families are spending more than five hours a day on schoolwork, compared to 26 per cent of those in working-class households.

04:57 AM

Emergency application submitted for use of vaccine in Philippines

India's Bharat Biotech submitted on Thursday an application for the emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccines in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said.

Bharat Biotech, which has developed COVAXIN with the Indian Council of Medical Research, is the fourth vaccine maker to apply for emergency use in the Philippines.

03:32 AM

Panasonic developing special containers for Pfizer vaccine

Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. says it is using its refrigerator technology to develop special boxes for storing the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, which must be kept at ultracold temperatures.

The company said Thursday that samples will be ready in March, with a product to follow a month or two later.

The box will use dry ice to maintain the temperature at the minus-70 degrees Celsius required for the Pfizer's vaccine. It does not need to plug in.

03:15 AM

Cases in China rise despite new restrictions

China reported a rise in new cases despite a flurry of recent measures to contain the latest outbreak in the northeast, with Heilongjiang province recording its biggest daily increase in new patients to date.

Tens of millions of residents in Hebei province surrounding Beijing, the northeastern Jilin province and Heilongjiang have been put into lockdown in recent weeks amid what is the worst wave of new infections since March 2020.

Authorities are asking people to stay home during the Lunar New Year holidays in February as part of the efforts to prevent another debilitating outbreak.

A total of 144 new cases were reported on Jan 20, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, matching the total reported on Jan 14 and marking the highest number of daily infections since March 1.

A staff member from the center for disease control and prevention collects a swab from a seafood stall for nucleic acid testing, at a market following the coronavirus outbreak, in Taiyuan, Shanxi province - via Reuters

02:04 AM

Call for travel 'bubble' after Australia records no cases for fourth day

Australia recorded a fourth day of zero coronavirus cases on Thursday, prompting the chief of the country's most populous state to call for a special travel "bubble" with Pacific island nations.

New South Wales has reined in an outbreak in mid-December that prompted a strict lockdown in Sydney's Northern Beaches, while broader social distancing rules and mandatory mask wearing were imposed for the rest of the city.

Signalling those restrictions were set to be eased next week, Premier Gladys Berejiklien told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper the federal government should consider establishing a travel arrangement with the Pacific.

"There is no reason why we shouldn't aim to travel to New Zealand or some of the Pacific Islands well within the next 12 months," Ms Berejiklian said.

01:23 AM

Hong Kong reportedly set to approve Pfizer vaccine

Hong Kong is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine before the end of the week, with a warehouse in the financial centre being selected to store the vials, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee is set to approve use of the vaccine this week, clearing the way for the first round of one million inoculations after Lunar New Year, the report added, citing a government source.

01:18 AM

Lockdown having 'little impact' on Covid rates, researcher warn

A third pandemic lockdown appears to be having little impact on rates of Covid-19 in England, researchers warned on Thursday, with prevalence of the disease "very high" and "no evidence of decline" in the first 10 days of renewed restrictions.

Until rates of Covid-19 are reduced substantially, health services "will remain under extreme pressure" and the number of deaths will continue to rise rapidly, researchers leading Imperial College London's REACT-1 prevalence study said.

"The number of Covid-19 in-patients (in hospital) is extremely high at the moment, and we can't expect that to drop unless we can achieve lower levels of prevalence," said Steven Riley, a professor of infectious disease dynamics who co-led the work.

"The fact that (prevalence) is not going down has potentially serious consequences."

12:59 AM

