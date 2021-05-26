Coronavirus latest news: Millions of Australians ordered into lockdown as Indian variant spreads

Global Health Security Team
Cars are seen lined up at the Albert Park Covid-19 testing facility in Melbourne - JAMES ROSS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Australia's second most populous state of Victoria will enter a one-week Covid-19 lockdown forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business as authorities struggle to contain a highly-infectious outbreak.

A fresh cluster of infections in Melbourne detected early this week has swelled to 26 on Thursday after the state reported 12 new cases overnight.

Officials have traced the latest cluster, the first in the state in more than three months, back to an overseas traveller infected with a variant first found in India, although the virus transmission path is still unclear.

From 11:59 pm local time (1359 GMT) on Thursday until June 3, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work, healthcare, grocery shopping, exercise or to take their coronavirus vaccinations.

"We have seen more evidence we're dealing with a highly infectious strain of the virus, a variant of concern, which is running faster than we have ever recorded," Victoria state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne.

Mr Merlino said the federal government's sluggish vaccine rollout was partly to blame for the latest lockdown, saying it was "not where it should be".

​​Follow the latest updates below.

05:47 AM

Deaths in Ukraine surpass 50,000

The total number of coronavirus related deaths has exceeded 50,000 in Ukraine, which remains among the most Covid-19 affected European countries, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Ukraine, which has a population of 41 million, has decreased over the past several weeks to the lowest levels since August 2020, though the deaths rate remains high.

Ukraine registered 3,509 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours with 183 deaths. It reported a total of 2.19 million cases and 50,076 deaths as of May 27.

04:50 AM

Cases and death toll in India continues to rise

India on Thursday posted 211,298 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,847.

The South Asian country's overall caseload is now at 27.37 million, while total fatalities are at 315,235, according to health ministry data.

03:35 AM

Officials who don't enforce lockdown face jail, warns Philippines president

The president of the Philippines warns he will jail village leaders and police officers who don't enforce pandemic lockdown restrictions.

President Rodrigo Duterte's comments on Wednesday night were in response to swimming parties, drinking sprees and picnics held earlier this month in three resorts where dozens of merrymakers later tested positive for the virus.

Mr Duterte is known for a tough approach to crime and he says he wants law enforcers to carry wooden sticks as a "permanent fixture" so offenders who resist arrest can be hit in the hands and feet with "reasonable force".

Filipinos queue to get vaccinated inside a cinema which has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, in Taguig City, Metro Manila - Reuters
02:21 AM

Disabled people more likely to lose jobs in pandemic, report finds

The coronavirus crisis has widened already large gaps in employment rates and pay between disabled and non-disabled people, according to a new report.

The Learning and Work Institute and the Black Stork Charity said its research suggested that a growing number of disabled people have been left out of work and were struggling to make ends meet since the start of the pandemic.

Employment opportunities for disabled people had been improving, but their job prospects, pay and finances have been more negatively affected over the past year than many other groups, it was indicated.

Disabled people were more likely to be temporarily away from paid work, partly due to the furlough scheme, and nearly twice as likely to be long term unemployed by the end of 2020, said the report.

01:25 AM

Chinese embassy in US says politicising virus origins hampers probes

China's embassy in the United States said on Thursday that politicising the origins of Covid-19 will hamper investigations, after US President Joe Biden said the US intelligence community is divided over where the virus emerged.

China supports "a comprehensive study of all early cases of Covid-19 found worldwide and a thorough investigation into some secretive bases and biological laboratories all over the world," the embassy said in remarks attributed to a spokesperson, posted on its website.

Read more: Biden demands follow-up investigation as Wuhan lab leak theory gains traction

12:49 AM

Hancock to respond to Cummings' claim of mismanagement

The Health Secretary will face MPs on Thursday over allegations made by former senior No 10 aide Dominic Cummings that he lied to colleagues and performed "disastrously" during the Covid pandemic.

Matt Hancock told the PA news agency on Wednesday night he had not seen Mr Cummings' seven-hour evidence to MPs as he was "saving lives" by dealing with the vaccination rollout.

He will answer a Commons urgent question and is due to lead a Government press conference, the day after a scathing attack by Mr Cummings who argued the Cabinet minister should have been sacked on 15 to 20 occasions.

Read more: Cummings and Hancock - animosity a long time in the making

12:38 AM

