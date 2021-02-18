Coronavirus latest news: Pfizer jab 85pc effective after single dose, Israeli data reveal

A woman receives a vaccination against Covid as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel - CORINNA KERN/ REUTERS

The Pfizer vaccine is 85 per cent effective after a single dose, an Isreali study has found as the country's top scientists endorsed the UK approach of giving out the jabs up to 12 weeks apart.

Researchers at Sheba Medical Centre gave one dose to 7,000 healthcare workers in January and found there was an 85 per cent reduction rate in Covid symptoms after 15-28 days, while overall infections - including asymptomatic cases - fell by 75 per cent.

Prof Arnon Afek, the deputy director general at Sheba, said the studies vindicated the UK's approach where there is a significant time delay between the first and second dose, as it shows that the first dose offers strong protection.

"This ground-breaking research supports the British government’s decision to begin inoculating its citizens with a single dose of the vaccine," he said.

Prof Eyal Leshem, Director of Sheba's Institute for Travel & Tropical Medicine added: "This is the first study assessing effectiveness of a single vaccine dose in real life conditions and shows early effectiveness, even before the second dose was administered."

08:42 AM

Government borrowing rises by £8.8bn in first January deficit for a decade

Government borrowing jumped to £8.8 billion last month as the country's debt soared to another record high, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it was the first January deficit in a decade and highest borrowing figure for the month since 1993.

Public sector net debt has risen by £316.4 billion over the 10 months since the start of April, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ONS said the state debt has therefore increased to £2,114.6 billion at the end of January.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it expects the public sector might borrow as much as £393.5 billion by the end of the financial year in March, which would be the highest amount in any year since the Second World War.

The money has been used to prop up parts of the economy, with more than £46 billion spent covering salaries as part of the furlough scheme, and tens of billions of pounds on guaranteeing loans to businesses.

In all, the Government has launched more than 40 schemes across the UK to help households and businesses through the coronavirus crisis.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak poses for pictures with the Budget Box - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

08:35 AM

Minister says it's 'difficult' to say whether UK is in position to share vaccines

Asked when the UK would be in a position to share extra vaccines with poorer countries, Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said it is "difficult to say with any kind of certainty".

He told Today: "There are a number of variables, some of which are in our control.

"The speed of vaccinating our own people for example, which is going very well... other variables include when vaccines get the green light by regulators and how quickly the companies can produce those vaccines.

"We're not really able to give with certainty either a timescale or the numbers involved.

"Our first duty is to protect our own people, that is the first duty of all governments, but we are also a global force for good and that's why we're leading the world in calls to ensure that the poorer countries in the world are also made safe."

08:32 AM

'We cannot give guarantees because that is not how viruses work,' says minister

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said it would be "wrong" for him to speculate on whether summer holidays will be allowed this year.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: "The Prime Minister will be setting out exactly what restrictions we are able to ease and when in as much detail as he is able.

"But we cannot give guarantees because that is not how viruses work. Our vaccination programme, our current set of restrictions have been effective, we know that.

"But ultimately we want to open up society, the economy as much as we are able but only on the condition that it is safe to do so."

On summer holidays, he added: "I get how frustrating this is, it's completely natural. We all want to get a break from this, I get that. But it would wrong for me to start speculating now."

08:26 AM

Medical expert warns against reopening 'too quickly'

Infectious disease expert Dr Mike Tildesley has warned about reopening "too quickly" and seeing the virus reproductive R number rising again.

He told BBC Breakfast: "We do know any form of reopening will cause the R number to go up so that needs very very careful monitoring.

"The vaccination campaign is going very, very well... but where we need to be careful is if we open too quickly and don't allow the vaccination programme to help us along the way, we run the issue of things resurging a little bit.

"I totally appreciate and understand the need to get children back in the classroom... the key thing for me is we need to do it in a way that schools don't have to close again."

On vaccination priority, he added: "I think there certainly is an argument once we have got through the key age groups to then look at potentially targeting a lot of our key workers."

08:24 AM

Some non-essential retail could reopen in Wales from March 15

Some aspects of non-essential retail, as well as personal services such as hairdressing, could begin to reopen in Wales from March 15, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: "I will set out today some discussions that we will have with non-essential retail over the next couple of weeks to see how we might begin the reopening of non-essential retail.

"I don't believe it will be a wholesale reopening, we are going to do things in the way that Sage and the WHO recommend - carefully, step-by-step, always assessing the impact of any actions that we take.

"But if it is possible from March 15 to begin the reopening of some aspects of non-essential retail and personal services such as hairdressing then of course that is what we would want to do."

08:21 AM

Vaccines should be distributed through multilateral bodies, says minister

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said vaccines should be distributed through multilateral bodies to developing countries rather than trying to exert "diplomatic leverage".

Speaking to Times Radio, he said: "We've made a very principled and correct decision that the best way of deciding the distribution of the bulk of the vaccine to the world should be done through multilateral bodies rather than using what is potentially a life-saving drug as some form of diplomatic leverage.

"So we've decided to go through Covax which is the international body that will decide the best and most equitable distribution."

He added: "We focus our decisions on what is of course in the UK interest but also to what is the best, most effective, but also the fairest of being a good player on the global stage.

"And for us it is better therefore that we do this through this multilateral body."

08:17 AM

New figures show retail sales plunged in January

UK retail sales plunged in January as vast swathes of high street stores kept their doors shut in the latest national lockdown, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes dived 8.2 percent last month against December 2020 after non-essential retailers shut their doors to customers.

It was significantly worse than analyst expectations, with a consensus of economists predicting a 2.5 percent decline for the month.

Pedestrians walk past a store advertising a closing down sale in Leeds - Anthony Devlin/ Bloomberg

08:10 AM

Age should be 'dominant' in prioritising vaccine next stage, says adviser

Age should be by far the dominant factor in deciding how to prioritise the ongoing coronavirus vaccine rollout, the head of the Government's advisory committee has said.

Prof Wei Shen Lim, the chairman of the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI), told an online audience of doctors that age "dominates by a long way" while underlying health conditions contribute "some increased risk."

The JCVI has not yet set out plans on who should be vaccinated beyond the top nine priority groups, but has faced calls for police officers and teachers to be prioritised in the next stage.

08:05 AM

Pupils spent less time on schoolwork the longer they were out of class

Pupils spent less time on their schoolwork the longer they were out of class during the first lockdown - and children from poorer families were less likely to return to school at the earliest opportunity, a report suggests.

Children from well-off backgrounds were more likely to take up the offer to return to class than their more disadvantaged peers when schools began to reopen last year, an Institute for Fiscal Studies analysis has found.

Researchers say a full return to school should be prioritised as they say a voluntary return could further widen the gaps between poorer pupils and their peers.

Targeted support for disadvantaged pupils will be needed to help them catch up with their learning even if school attendance is compulsory, they add.

According to the IFS report, primary school children in England who were not offered the chance to return to school in June last year spent around three-and-a-half hours a day learning in the summer term - which is 15 percent less than at the start of the lockdown.

Secondary school pupils saw their learning time fall even faster over the period they were out of school.

Devorah-Leah takes part in an online class at home on January 28, 2021 in London, England - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

07:57 AM

G7 leaders urged to seize opportunity to share excess vaccine doses

The UK and other countries with a surplus of coronavirus vaccines have been urged to seize the opportunity to agree a "fast, fair and effective way" to share excess doses when G7 leaders meet on Friday.

The One Campaign, a global movement working to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030, is warning that countries must not stockpile vaccines and that the whole world needs to be jabbed in order to end the pandemic.

The organisation said its analysis has shown the world's richest countries are on course to accumulate one billion more doses than they would need to fully vaccinate all their own citizens.

Ahead of the virtual meeting of G7 leaders, Amnesty International has warned that failure to ensure global access to vaccines represents an abject moral failure that will ultimately harm rich countries.

"The leaders of G7 nations are shooting themselves in the foot by failing to ensure the equal distribution of coronavirus vaccines globally," said Netsanet Belay, Research and Advocacy Director at Amnesty International.

Mr Belay added: "It is outrageous that these rich nations who have already hoarded most of the world’s vaccine supply are preventing others from producing more of this life-saving medicine."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson virtually chairs the weekly Cabinet Meeting and uses a G7 mug - Pippa Fowles/No10 Downing Street

07:50 AM

First Minister raises hopes of Easter holidays in Wales

"Self-contained" holiday accommodation in Wales could reopen in time for the Easter period, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Mr Drakeford told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I met our tourism taskforce yesterday, we'll be having some detailed discussions with them now over the next couple of weeks to see if there's anything that we might be able to do around the Easter period.

"The most that would be would be the reopening of self-contained accommodation where there aren't shared facilities and there isn't social mixing.

"But if we could do that - and six weeks is a very long time in this business - if we could do that in six weeks' time, I know that that would be a boost to the industry and a big boost to hundreds of thousands of families in Wales for whom going down the caravan for a few days or a break would be a very welcome prospect."

07:47 AM

Primary school children in Wales to return to school in mid-March

All primary school children in Wales will return to face-to-face teaching from mid-March provided the coronavirus situation in the country "continues to improve", First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

Mr Drakeford confirmed to BBC Radio 4's Today programme that children in the foundation phase of Welsh education - pupils aged between three and seven - would return to primary schools from Monday.

"I'll be saying today that on Monday March 15, provided things continue to improve, all primary school children will be back in face-to-face education and those students in secondary schools who are facing examinations, we aim to get them back in the classroom as well," Mr Drakeford said.

"And then we will carefully review as part of our deal with our teaching unions and local education authorities. We take a step, we collect the evidence, we decide what to do next."

Mr Drakeford said the Welsh Government would take a "careful and cautious step-by-step approach" to easing lockdown restrictions in Wales.

07:40 AM

Ministers hopeful vaccine passports will allow summer travel

There is increasing hope among ministers and officials that foreign holidays may be possible this summer, it is understood.

The Government is reportedly considering the creation of globally recognised vaccine passports, which could allow people to travel.

It comes as the Greek tourism minister revealed on Thursday that his government is in "preliminary discussions" with UK ministers over a potential travel agreement for vaccinated Britons.

Speaking on BBC Radio Four's Today programme, Haris Theoharis suggested that restriction-free holidays could be on the cards for those who have been vaccinated.

He said he was hoping for a "semi-normal summer" this year, and said that a 'vaccine passport' scheme would facilitate travel between Britain and Greece.

Globally recognised vaccine passports may allow foreign travel this summer - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP

07:23 AM

The Covid vaccines data that can pave way to freedom

Vaccines appear to cut Covid transmissions and infections by two-thirds according to the first "real world data" examining their impact, The Telegraph can disclose.

Key data being handed to Boris Johnson as he finalises a roadmap out of lockdown shows that just one dose of either the Oxford or Pfizer vaccines has such an effect on all age groups.

Mr Johnson and his scientific advisers are expected to examine key findings showing the impact of the jabs on transmission, infection, hospitalisations and deaths.

Whitehall sources said the studies would be a crucial part of deliberations over Britain's route out of lockdown and that all the findings so far were "very encouraging".

07:17 AM

Exhausted doctors 'must get time off ahead of dealing with NHS backlog'

Doctors who have seen "truly horrific things" during the pandemic must be able to organise time off to recuperate before facing the pent-up demand in the system, a top medic has said.

Professor Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), warned that things "can't go from crisis management with the pandemic to crisis management of the backlog".

He spoke as a survey of doctors across the UK showed almost half were not getting enough sleep, and almost two thirds said there had been no discussion in their organisation about timetabled time off.

Revealing how the stresses of the pandemic had affected him, he told the PA news agency: "I've cried more at work this (past) year than I have ever in my entire life.

"I've had good friends and colleagues die from Covid and that will stay with me forever."

Against this backdrop, the RCP said staff must be given time off to rest and recover from the pressure of the pandemic, to enable them to tackle the backlog of non-Covid care.

07:11 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Friday, Feb 19.

Daily Telegraph front page

07:07 AM

PM told that lives are at risk from inadequate PPE

Guidance on personal protective equipment must be updated to reflect the risks to medics and care workers from airborne transmission of Covid-19, a range of health organisations have said.

In a letter to Boris Johnson they said that lives are being put at risk and branded measures to reduce airborne spread of the virus in high-risk health and care settings - which they described as "mission-critical to the pandemic response" - as "inadequate".

The coalition includes the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), British Medical Association, Royal Pharmaceutical Society and the Royal College of Midwives among a number of others.

Writing to the Prime Minister, they said: "The evidence is clear and lives continue to be put at risk."

They said the current guidance determining the selection and use of PPE across the UK "does not accurately depict the airborne risks when sharing health and care settings including working in patients' homes and public buildings".

They added that current policies "do not properly address airborne transmission".

They are also asking for improved ventilation quality in all health and care settings and updated guidance reflecting the evidence on airborne transmission, taking into account a "truly multidisciplinary range of experts".

health workers wearing full personal protective equipment - Peter Byrne/PA

06:55 AM

Hungary can withstand pressure of third wave, PM says

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the country's health care system will be able to withstand pressure from a rising third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and ramp up inoculations with new vaccine shipments.

Several central European countries have struggled to maintain health care services as the coronavirus pandemic spreads rapidly, with Slovakia asking for help from EU partners.

As large Chinese and Russian vaccine shipments join Western drugs to help the vaccination effort, Budapest expects to inoculate 1.2 million people by early March and 2.5 million of its 10 million citizens by early April, Orban told public radio.

06:39 AM

Wealthy countries on track for one billion dose surplus of vaccines

Wealthy countries are on track to see a surplus of one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine, new analysis suggests, while much of the world struggles to secure access.

The UK, United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and European Union are set to receive three billion doses of the five vaccines that have proven to be safe and effective in clinical trials, according to the ONE campaign, an anti-poverty organisation.

This equates to almost one billion more doses than the 2.06 billion required to give the entire populations of these countries two shots. The report notes that excess doses alone would be sufficient to vaccinate the “entire adult population of Africa”.

06:21 AM

British Airways and RyanAir refuse 2m people refunds

British Airways and RyanAir are among airlines that have refused to pay back about 2.3 million people for flights they were unable to take because of lockdowns or Covid restrictions, a study has found.

The research by the consumer group Which found the families had been left out of pocket because of lockdowns or restrictions that meant they reasonably – or in some cases legally – could not travel to their destination.

They included lockdowns in November and this month when holiday travel was illegal but airlines still went ahead with the flights. Other reasons included restrictions preventing entry at their destination and the Foreign Office advising against non-essential travel.

06:08 AM

Israeli study finds single dose of Pfizer jab gives 85pc protection rate

An Israeli study has found that one dose of the Pfizer vaccine offers an 85 per cent protection rate, as the country's top scientists endorsed the UK approach of giving out the jabs up to 12 weeks apart.

Researchers at the Sheba Medical Centre gave one dose to 7,000 healthcare workers in January and found there was an 85 per cent reduction rate in Covid symptoms after 15 to 28 days, while overall infections – including asymptomatic cases – fell by 75 per cent.

Prof Arnon Afek, the Sheba deputy director general, said the research vindicated the UK's approach of a significant time delay between the first and second doses, showing that the first offers strong protection.

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak - Anadolu

05:07 AM

Biden to visit vaccine manufacturing plant

President Joe Biden heads to Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Friday to visit the Pfizer manufacturing plant that is churning out vaccines, as state and local governments across the country clamour for more.

Mr Biden is due to tour Pfizer's largest manufacturing site and its only facility in the US making the vaccine at a time when less than 15 per cent of the US population is vaccinated.

The US has rolled out ambitious vaccination programs in recent weeks that include large sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily, as well as hospitals and pharmacies. But officials are begging for more doses.

The Biden administration has been working to increase the number of doses it sends out to states, cities and pharmacies every week, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mr Biden's top medical adviser, said on Tuesday that demand far outpaced supply at the moment.

04:55 AM

Shots bar: Israelis offered drinks on the house with their vaccine

An Israeli bar doubled as a Covid-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, with free drinks given to those who got the shots.

More than 43 per cent of Israel's 9 million population have received at least one dose of Pfizer's vaccine, the Health Ministry says. But officials worry that turnout may wane and hold back Israeli plans to begin reopening the economy.

With many bars forced to close because of the pandemic, Tel Aviv's Jenia gastropub, in partnership with the municipality, opened its doors to an unusual type of patron: new vaccinees, drawn by the offer of drinks on the house. The drinks were non-alcoholic, as a medical precaution.

A woman receives a vaccination as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot - Reuters

03:47 AM

Robot cheers up patients and staff in Germany

Cleaning robot Franzi makes sure floors are spotless at the Munich hospital where she works, and has taken on a new role during the pandemic: cheering up patients and staff.

"Can you move out the way, please? I need to clean," trills the robot in German when people block her pre-programmed cleaning route. "You need to move! I really want to clean!" she squeaks at those who still don't get out of the way.

And if that doesn't work, digital tears begin to stream from her LED-light eyes.

Cleaning robot 'Franzi' - AFP

02:26 AM

AstraZeneca vaccine contract did not give Britain priority over EU

The UK's vaccine deal with AstraZeneca includes the same legal terms as the European Union's contract, contradicting earlier claims that Britain's agreement gave it priority for jab deliveries.

According to a redacted version of the UK's contract, obtained by CNN, AstraZeneca is committed to making "best reasonable efforts" in its vaccine deliveries. This appears to contradict what the firm's top executive said last month amid a public spat with Brussels.

01:39 AM

Japan reportedly finds more than 90 cases of new virus strain

Japanese health authorities have found more than 90 cases of a new strain of the Covid-19 virus, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday.

The variant is believed to have come from overseas but is different from strains that originated in Britain and South Africa, according to the report which cited Japan's National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Japan has reported 151 cases of variants from Britain, South Africa and Brazil, according to the health ministry. The nation has had more than 400,000 cases with 7,194 fatalities.

01:31 AM

Social media enlists celebrities to boost vaccine rollout

The Premier League and the Beano have been enlisted alongside celebrities including Zandra Rhodes and Brian Blessed to boost the vaccine rollout on social media.

A range of new Facebook frames and Instagram Gif graphics have been launched with the backing of British institutions, allowing users to show "I've had my vaccine" or pledge "I'll get my vaccine" on their profiles.

Artwork featuring the NHS, the Premier League, cartoons from children's Beano as well as illustrations by artist Charlie Mackesy will be available as part of the initiative.

It comes as the UK's jab count passed 16.4 million on Thursday for first doses.

01:15 AM

Today's top stories