Coronavirus latest news: World's first human Covid trials to start in UK

The NHS will be under serious strain for at least six more weeks, according to a senior health official - GETTY IMAGES

The world's first coronavirus human challenge study will begin in the UK within a month following approval from the UK's clinical trials ethics body.

The study aims to establish the smallest amount of virus needed to cause infection.

It will involve up to 90 carefully selected, healthy adult volunteers aged 18-30.

The volunteers will be infected with Covid-19 in a safe and controlled environment while medics monitor their health.

Because the safety of volunteers is paramount, the study will initially use the version of the virus that has been circulating in the UK since March 2020, which has been shown to be of low risk in young healthy adults.

This will give doctors greater understanding of Covid-19 and help support the pandemic response by aiding vaccine and treatment development.

Clive Dix, interim chair of the Vaccines Taskforce, said: "We expect these studies to offer unique insights into how the virus works and help us understand which promising vaccines offer the best chance of preventing the infection."

Follow the latest updates below.

11:14 AM

Croatia looks to Russia for vaccines despite not meeting EU approval

According to Croatian daily Jutarnji list, the Croatian government wants to broker a deal in the coming weeks for 1 million doses of the Russian COVID vaccine, Sputnik V. The jab has not yet been approved for use by the EU’s medicines agency, the EMA.

Government sources reportedly say that Croatia will order at least 1 million jabs and possibly up to 2 million, take delivery of the vaccine and wait for the EMA to approve it, before rolling it out immediately once it gets the green light.

If the agency does not approve it in good time, then the government could authorise its own national medicines regulator to grant it approval, mirroring the course of action taken by the Hungarian government. Hungary is currently the only EU country doling out Sputnik V.

Story continues

Croatian ministers, including Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, were reportedly encouraged by a recent study in the Lancet medical journal, which showed Sputnik V can have an efficacy rate of 92%. The slower speed of the EMA’s approval process has also caused frustration.

Tourism accounts for roughly 20% of Croatian GDP and the government is desperate to get a sizeable chunk of the 4 million-strong population inoculated before the summer, in order to boost the chances of a successful season

Sam Morgan reports.

10:57 AM

'Let's use data, not dates' for unlocking the country

When asked if the R level needed to be at a certain level before lockdown can be eased, Professor Dame Angela McLean, chief scientific adviser at the Ministry of Defence, said: "I think the timing is probably more important, it's how many of the people who are more at risk of - that's a mixture of old people or people with underlying conditions - have been vaccinated before we do more unlocking.

"The important issue is to really watch very closely what is happening, so that if infections start to increase and that we do everything we can to decide whether it is a good moment to take another step in unlocking.

"Let's use data, not dates."

Other factors to be considered include hospital occupancy and what would happen to at-risk people who are not protected should there be a large epidemic among younger people, she said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's comments that unlocking would be "cautious but irreversible", she added: "I think it has been stated pretty clearly that each step should be irrevocable. That means we have to be extremely careful, before we add another unlocking."

10:37 AM

EU orders additional 200 million Pfizer vaccines

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday they have finalized an agreement to supply the European Union with another 200 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine.

The U.S. and German companies said in a statement that the doses come on top of the 300 million vaccine doses initially ordered.

The EU's executive Commission has an option to request a further 100 million doses.

They said the 200 million doses are expected to be delivered this year, with an estimated 75 million of them by the end of June.

10:32 AM

Study suggests that 'classic triad' of Covid symptoms may be missing a third of cases

The "classic triad" of cough, fever and loss of smell (anosmia) - the symptoms that qualify for a Covid-19 test - may be missing around a third of positive cases, a study suggests.

Researchers at King's College London (KCL) said that extending the list of symptoms to include fatigue, sore throat, headache and diarrhoea would allow "millions of cases" that have gone unconfirmed to be detected.

The findings, published in the Journal of Infection, are based on data from 122,000 UK adult users of the Zoe Covid Symptom Study app who underwent PCR swab testing.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the Zoe app and professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, said: "We've known since the beginning that just focusing testing on the classic triad of cough, fever and anosmia misses a significant proportion of positive cases.

"This is especially important with new variants that may cause different symptoms.

"For us, the message for the public is clear: if you're feeling newly unwell, it could be Covid and you should get a test."

10:18 AM

Pictured: Coronavirus around the world

A man walks inside a plastic dome rural hospital built to isolate COVID-19 patients during an inspection, in Bogota - JUAN BARRETO/ AFP

Beachgoers enjoy sunny weather in Leblon Beach as the Carnival celebrations were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 16 - RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS

Sergen Saracoglu (doctor) and Yilzdiz Ayten (nurse) from the Bahcesaray public hospital vaccination team, arrive at the village of Guneyyamac in eastern Turkey, as part of an expedition to vaccinate residents of 65 years old or above - BULENT KILIC/AFP

10:02 AM

Cases need to drop by 93pc to lift lockdown, says NHS chief

The chief executive of NHS Providers has said that cases will need to drop by almost 93 percent before lockdown can be lifted.

Chris Hopson, who has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to "resist pressure to loosen restrictions" before it is safe to do so, suggested cases would need to drop below 50,000 before lockdown was eased.

There are currently 695,400 active Covid cases in England, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), as well as almost 100,000 more in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in the week ending Feb 6.

While Mr Hopson said he did not want to speculate what level case numbers should reduce to before restrictions were lifted, he cited ONS data, and added: "I think there is a pretty clear view is that number needs to come down to around 50,000."

We are "some way away" from that point, Mr Hopson said. On Tuesday, he highlighted calls from scientists to reduce daily case numbers to less than 1,000 before easing restrictions, saying hospital leaders believe the NHS will remain at "full stretch" for at least six weeks.

09:59 AM

UK 'human challenge' Covid trial receives green light

The world's first coronavirus human challenge study will begin in the UK within a month, following approval from the UK's clinical trials ethics body, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) has announced.

The study aims to establish the smallest amount of virus needed to cause infection.

It will involve up to 90 carefully selected, healthy adult volunteers being exposed to Covid-19 in a safe and controlled environment.

This will give doctors greater understanding of Covid-19 and help support the pandemic response by aiding vaccine and treatment development.

09:51 AM

'Ambitious targets' have been set for testing

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that ministers had "ambitious targets", when asked about reports of 400,000 lateral flow tests being posted out to homes per day.

"We have got ambitious targets in relation to testing which we have met at various points, as well as the vaccine rollout," he told Times Radio Breakfast.

"And we are absolutely doing everything we can to meet those targets. They are obviously designed to be challenging, because we want to get people out of the current lockdown as soon as possible.

"The only way to do that is responsibly, safely - that's the way we make it sustainable."

He said the Prime Minister had been "cautious" on easing lockdown to ensure that there would be no "yo-yo-ing in and out of lockdown".

09:40 AM

Mass testing will be 'important' when easing lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that testing pilots such as in Liverpool had shown the "value" of coronavirus testing carried out at scale.

When asked about a potential programme of mass testing, he told Sky News: "We learnt previously in places like Liverpool and other areas in the north, the value, particularly when you have got a spike, of testing done at scale and at pace, particularly with the new lateral flow testing."

Mr Raab said that the vaccine rollout, treatments for coronavirus and carrying out lateral flow testing "at scale, at pace" would be "important" when easing the lockdown.

On lateral flow testing, he added: "So that when you do have upticks of the virus, we can come down on it like a tonne of bricks.

"It's only one part of the strategic jigsaw, if you like, but make sure we can come down on it like a tonne of bricks.

"There is a range of measures, but testing and rapid lateral flow testing is a key part of that."

Soldiers inside the mass and rapid testing centre for coronavirus at a Tennis centre in Liverpool - OLI SCARFF/ AFP

09:30 AM

Journalist offered Covid jab after very funny GP mistake

Liam Thorp, political editor of the Liverpool Echo, has shared his hilarious vaccine appointment mishap on Twitter.

He was shocked to have been offered his first Covid jab yesterday despite not being in the current priority groups, but discovered why after ringing his GP...

So I’m not getting a vaccine next week - was feeling weird about why I’d been selected ahead of others so rang GP to check. Turns out they had my height as 6.2cm rather than 6 ft 2, giving me a BMI of 28,000 😂 — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 17, 2021

09:21 AM

'We need a global solution to a global pandemic,' says Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that "we need a global solution to a global pandemic" when asked about the UK redistributing its vaccine supply to other countries.

"It's true as well if we have got excess supply, in due course, when we know not just the amount of vaccines we need, but the timing, we would then want to think again whether there is an additional route of support that we might be able to provide," he told Sky News.

"We are not there yet but we are already stepping up to the plate in the way I described by putting money in and using our convening power to get other countries to match it.

"That is the way we will support the most vulnerable countries, the most vulnerable people, around the world and show that we need a global solution to a global pandemic."

08:38 AM

Watch: Hotel quarantine is 'frustrating' and 'expensive', says couple on day two of 10-day stay

As people who entered the UK from red-list countries enter their third day of hotel quarantine, here is a couple on what it's really like.

08:27 AM

Higher-priced food force inflation increase

UK inflation increased last month on the back of higher food prices and more expensive household goods, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation increased to 0.7% in January from 0.6% in December.

The figure was ahead of analyst expectations, with a consensus of economists having predicted inflation of 0.5% for the month.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the ONS, said: "Inflation rose slightly in January, with food prices increasing.

"Household goods also pushed up prices with less discounting this year on items such as bedding and settees. However, there were widespread January sales, with particular price cuts for clothing and footwear."

08:19 AM

NHS to remain 'at full stretch' for at least another six weeks

The NHS is likely to remain "at full stretch" for at least another six weeks, a health service official said as he warned the Prime Minister against easing lockdown too quickly.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts in England, has written to Boris Johnson calling for a focus on "data, not just dates" when it comes to the Government's approach to the route out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister will scrutinise data this week on coronavirus case numbers, hospital admissions, deaths and the impact of the vaccine rollout as he prepares his plan to reduce restrictions.

Mr Johnson has said he will aim to give target dates for restrictions being eased when he sets out his plan next Monday, but "won't hesitate" to delay plans if infection rates make it necessary.

07:54 AM

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter says online trolling would have 'broken his heart'

The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has said it “would have broken his heart” to know that he received abuse from online trolls in the weeks before his death, writes Arts Editor Anita Singh.

The Second World War veteran and his family were fiercely criticised for taking a holiday in Barbados over Christmas.

Captain Tom, as he became known to the nation during his fundraising efforts for the NHS, died on February 2 after battling Covid and pneumonia.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, his daughter, said: “I think it would have broken his heart, honestly, if we’d said to him people are hating us. I couldn’t tell him. Because how do you rationalise to a 100-year-old man that something so incredibly good can attract such horror?

Read the full story here.

07:51 AM

'Trumpeting worst-case NHS scenarios not helpful'

The chief executive of NHS Providers has said that "trumpeting" worst-case scenarios about the NHS waiting list "isn't particularly helpful".

Asked about a report which suggests 10 million people could be on the NHS waiting list by April, Chris Hopson told the Today programme: "There is a significant issue here but we've got to be really careful not to exaggerate things.

"In June 2020 another organisation, using virtually exactly the same methodology, said that the NHS waiting list would hit exactly this figure of 10 million by last December - that didn't happen.

"Actually the waiting list is 4.4 million - that's a very big waiting list but it's nowhere near 10 million.

"We just need to be careful about over-exaggerating what is a very significant problem and will take investment and time to overcome.

"In my personal view, trumpeting worst-case scenarios to get some newspaper headlines at the NHS' expense isn't particularly helpful."

07:41 AM

NHS writes to PM to resist pressure to lift lockdown

Chris Hopson, chief executive of the NHS Providers organisation, said the nation was "still some way away" from being able to start relaxing restrictions.

The body, which represents NHS trusts, has written to the Prime Minister urging him to "resist pressure to loosen restrictions" before it is safe to do so.

It set out four "tests" which should guide easing: getting case numbers down, reducing pressure on the NHS, further strides in the vaccination programme and an effective strategy to control future outbreaks.

Mr Hopson told the Today programme: "I think if you look at where we are against those four tests, each one of them tells you that we're still some way away from being able to start relaxing restrictions."

He added: "We had 500 Covid patients in hospitals in September and yet, 15 weeks later, we had 34,000 patients, and we were perilously close to overwhelmed. So, what that says to you is that you just need to be really careful before you start relaxing the restrictions prematurely."

He said he did not want to speculate what level case numbers should reduce to before restrictions were lifted but he cited Office for National Statistics data which estimates that 695,400 people in England have Covid-19, adding: "I think there is a pretty clear view is that number needs to come down to around 50,000."

07:27 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Wednesday, Feb 17.

dt

06:44 AM

Why vaccine passports will be difficult to resist

Philip Johnston writes that "even if the Government doesn’t mandate proof of inoculation, businesses will ask for it themselves.

I have before me on my desk a small rectangular card. It confirms that I have had the Covid vaccination (Pfizer/BioNTech if you’re interested), contains the batch number and has a space to be filled in when I have the second jab. It also suggests that I should “make sure to keep this record card” in my wallet. I’m sure many readers of this newspaper now have these documents. Are they our passports to a pint, our tickets back to the theatre, our get out of jail free cards? Should they be?This has now become the key debate as efforts are made to return to some semblance of normality after almost a year of on-off lockdowns, tiered restrictions and bizarre, pettifogging rules such as no sitting on a park bench outdoors.

Read more: Vaccine passports will be difficult to resist, whether we like them or not

05:50 AM

Melbourne lockdown set to end

A five-day snap lockdown in Australia's Victoria state will end tonight, officials said as they reported no new cases in a cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in the city of Melbourne.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said most mobility restrictions will be lifted at midnight, but masks will remain mandatory both indoors and outdoors when social distancing rules cannot be followed.

"In a broader sense, we are safe and open," Mr Andrews said in a televised media conference, but cautioned the latest outbreak had not yet been fully contained.

The lifting of restrictions will allow at least some spectators at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, where players have competed in empty stadiums during the lockdown.

"There will be meetings early this afternoon ... where we will go through what is a safe number and will get that decision made as soon as possible," Andrews said.

Under the pre-lockdown agreement with Victoria government, crowds would have been limited to 25,000 for each day fo the final four days but Andrews said that figure might be reduced further.

Officials had allowed 30,000 spectators for each of the first eight days of the event - about half the normal attendance.

03:48 AM

'No end to lockdown until April'

Lockdown is unlikely to be eased significantly until daily Covid cases are in the hundreds, compared with more than 10,000 a day now, The Telegraph understands.

Boris Johnson is due to publish a roadmap out of the restrictions next week, beginning with the reopening of schools from March 8.

But the plan is unlikely to commit to a clear timetable for the coming months, instead promising a series of reviews which would see the reopening of shops, pubs and restaurants deferred until cases reach a low not seen since August.

Covid cases have fallen significantly in recent weeks and could reach less than 1,000 a day by early April if they continue to decline at the current rate. However, this is likely to be delayed by the impact of the return of schools.

Read more: Exclusive: Covid lockdown to continue until cases drop below 1,000 a day

03:29 AM

Biden: All Americans can get jab by August

President Biden has said that all Americans will have access to Covid-19 vaccines before August.

Mr Biden has previously predicted that vaccines might be available to all by spring, but the White House has recently toned down its optimism, citing difficulties both with availability of vaccines and ability to deliver them.

But speaking at a CNN town hall event on Tuesday, his first since becoming president, Mr Biden said: "By the end of July we'll have 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every American."

Asked when life would get back to normal, Mr Biden said "by next Christmas we'll be in a very different circumstance".

Joe Biden has had to lower expectations about the rollout of the vaccine in the US - GETTY IMAGES

03:12 AM

Today's top stories