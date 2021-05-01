Coronavirus latest news: NHS suspends recruitment of Indian medics amid deadly crisis

NHS recruitment from India has been suspended amid concern over doctors and nurses leaving when they are most needed during India's devastating Covid-19 crisis.

The Government is expected to introduce the pause on arrivals of clinicians from India who have been recruited to join NHS trusts but have not yet travelled.

It comes as India continues to be engulfed by a Covid wave, with hundreds of thousands of people infected by coronavirus each day.

Anger is growing across the country and critics have accused the Indian government of abdicating responsibility, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed #superspreaderModi on social media.

No 10 is said to have been in contact with the Indian government to oversee the arrival of aid including ventilators and oxygen supplies, both of which are dwindling in supply.

08:31 AM

Deadline missed for release of holiday lists

A deadline for grading countries under the new traffic light system for international travel has been missed by the Government.

The Commons' Transport Select Committee issued a report last week which stated that the green, amber and red lists of destinations must be published by Saturday "at the latest", but this has not happened.

Instead, the Department for Transport has only said the lists will be made public in "early May".

The ban on overseas leisure travel is expected to be lifted for people in England from May 17 as part of the next easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The traffic light system will be risk-based, with different rules for people returning to England depending on which list their destination is on.

Many people are eager to discover what countries are on the green list to avoid the need to self-isolate.

08:11 AM

Clubbers return to the dancefloor in Liverpool as 3,000 attend pilot event

Clubbers have been able to return to the dancefloor at a pilot event for 3,000 people.

Club night Circus hosted The First Dance in Liverpool, where revellers – who all had to produce negative Covid tests – did not have to wear face coverings or socially distance for the first time since before lockdown began.

It is hoped the event, the first of two on consecutive nights, will pave the way for clubs across the country to reopen their doors.

Inside the Bramley-Moore Dock warehouse, people packed the floor to dance shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time in more than a year. Club-goers were seen hugging and kissing each other.

UK clubbers return to the dance floor as nightclub Circus hosts the first dance event - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

nightclub - Mercury Press

07:53 AM

South America drowning under new Covid surge as deaths outstrip other regions

It’s the league nowhere wants to top: where Covid-19 is hitting hardest.

But while the horrendous crisis in India has been rightly leading the news this week, many countries across South America are in a similarly catastrophic position.

Last week, the Americas region - including the US as well as South America - accounted for 41 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO), or 36,530 of 88,272 deaths. For context, the region represents roughly 13 per cent of the world’s population.

Read Jennifer Rigby's full report.

07:38 AM

'Massively inadequate' easing of care home restrictions, says campaigner

A campaigner has described as "massively inadequate" the Government's easing of care home restrictions to allow residents to leave for "low-risk" visits without having to self-isolate.

Asked if she was celebrating the move, John's Campaign co-founder Julia Jones told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm waiting until we see the guidance.

"I still struggle to see what legal right the Government thinks it has for preventing people with full mental capacity from walking out of their homes the same as every other member of the population. I struggle to see why they should be under surveillance."

Asked about the requirement to isolate for 14 days remaining if residents visit the doctor, she said: "It's massively inadequate."

care homes - Hugh R Hastings/Getty Images

07:06 AM

Care home changes a 'cautious step forward'

The National Care Association said the easing of restrictions for care home residents is a "cautious step forward", but criticised the short period of notice.

Executive chair Nadra Ahmed told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think it's a cautious step forward and we have to make these steps forward.

"I don't welcome it on a Friday night with guidance to follow on Tuesday, which is when it comes into effect, because providers are going to have to have some preparations and communicate with families to make sure everybody knows where we are."

Care home residents will be able to visit people outdoors without self-isolating

07:03 AM

Overseas holidays get green light from May 17

Britons will be preparing for holidays overseas - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

The ban on overseas holidays will end on May 17, the Government is set to announce next week, in the first step to reviving foreign travel.

It will no longer be illegal to go abroad from that date, meaning summer holidays overseas will be allowed, with a traffic light system for countries to be introduced.

Initially only a "tiny handful" of countries are expected to be on the "green list", and everyone – even those who have been vaccinated – will have to take a PCR Covid test after returning to Britain.

Most European countries are expected to be on the "amber list", which will require tests and quarantine on return.

Read the full story by our Political Editor Ben Riley-Smith and Home Affairs Editor Charles Hymas here.

05:34 AM

Covid patients die in hospital fire

Patients died before rescuers could save them - KK PRODUCTIONS via AP

Eighteen patients are dead after a fire broke out in a Covid-19 hospital ward in western India today.

The fire, which started on the ground floor of Welfare Hospital in Bharuch, a town in Gujarat state, was extinguished in an hour. The cause is being investigated.

Thirty-one other patients at the hospital were rescued by staff and firefighters.

On April 23, a fire in an intensive care unit killed 13 Covid patients in the Virar area on the outskirts of Mumbai.

India is facing an unprecedented surge in cases that has filled hospitals and crematoriums.

The country today set yet another daily global record with 401,993 new cases, taking its tally to more than 19.1 million.

Another 3,523 people died in the past 24 hours, raising the overall fatalities to 211,853, according to the Health Ministry. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.

05:17 AM

Gas shortage risks al fresco diners feeling the cold

A shortage of patio gas risks leaving al fresco diners feeling the cold after record demand for outdoor heating affected supplies.

Gas canister supplier Calor said the prolonged lockdown, warm weather and the boom in staycations had led to rocketing demand and “sporadic shortages”.

The company is prioritising existing customers seeking to exchange an empty cylinder and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the delays.

A combination of frosty weather and the lifting of coronavirus restrictions means people are continuing to meet in pubs or private gardens despite the UK registering some of the coldest weather in April for decades.

But the issues with gas supply mean some pubs have struggled to power their heaters.

Read the full story here.

04:40 AM

India sets a concerning coronavirus record

India posted a record daily rise of 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, while deaths from Covid jumped by 3,523 over the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data.

India has added about 7.7 million cases since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.

A Covid patient receives oxygen inside a car provided by a Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, in New Delhi - Altaf Qadri/AP

In hopes of taming a monstrous spike in infections, India opened vaccinations to all adults today, launching a huge inoculation effort that is sure to tax the limits of the federal government, the country's vaccine factories and the patience of its 1.4 billion people.

A relative of a person who died of Covid mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, India - Channi Anand/AP

The world's largest maker of vaccines is still short of critical supplies - the result of lagging manufacturing and raw material shortages that delayed the rollout in several states. And even in places where the shots are in stock, the country's wide economic disparities make access to the vaccine inconsistent.

Only a fraction of India's population will be able to afford the prices charged by private hospitals for the shot, experts say, meaning that states will be saddled with immunising the 600 million Indian adults younger than 45, while the federal government gives shots to 300 million healthcare and frontline workers and people older than 45.

Funeral pyres of victims of Covid burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation in New Delhi - Altaf Qadri/AP

04:21 AM

Covid worse for England's South Asian communities, say experts

South Asian communities in England experienced greater levels of Covid-19 infection, severe disease and death during the second wave compared to other minority ethnic groups, according to scientists.

Researchers said that while disparities for hospital admissions and death improved for most minority ethnic groups between the first and second waves of the pandemic, it widened for those from South Asian backgrounds.

The findings, published in the journal Lancet, are based on 17 million adults in England and is thought to be the largest study to date.

Dr Rohini Mathur, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK, said: "This highlights an urgent need to find effective prevention measures that fit with the needs of the UK's ethnically diverse population."

The scientists said health factors - such as body weight, blood pressure and underlying health conditions - as well as household size could be some of the key factors for disparity in Covid-19 mortality for South Asian groups.

03:49 AM

Jail threat as Australia bans arrivals from India

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said.

The temporary emergency determination, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offence for its citizens to return home.

The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

03:12 AM

NHS recruitment of medics from India put on hold

NHS recruitment from India has been suspended amid concern over doctors and nurses leaving when they are most needed during India's devastating Covid-19 crisis.

The Government is expected to introduce the pause on arrivals of clinicians from India who have been recruited to join NHS trusts but have not yet travelled.

It comes as India continues to be engulfed by a Covid wave, as hundreds of thousands of people catch the virus each day.

A relative mourns next to the ashes of a Covid-19 coronavirus victim after a mass cremation in New Delhi, India - TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP

The Department of Health said on Friday that that any doctors and nurses "planning to travel to the UK in the coming months will not have their NHS job offer withdrawn if they are unable to travel or choose to delay".

No 10 is said to have been in contact with the Indian government to oversee the arrival of aid including ventilators and oxygen supplies, both of which are dwindling in supply. - By Jack Hardy

02:51 AM

Hospitality bosses launch legal action over 'toxic' curbs

Scotland’s bar and nightclub bosses have taken legal action aimed at overturning “toxic” coronavirus rules that they say can no longer be justified due to plummeting Covid-19 rates.

The Night Time Industries Scotland trade body is to seek a judicial review aimed at ending draconian curbs on venue capacity and opening hours, saying their continuation would amount to a breach of their human rights.

Pubs in Scotland have been allowed to open since Monday but there are limits on opening hours and they can only serve alcohol outdoors. It is expected that restrictions will be eased further next month, but venues would still have to close by 10.30pm with distancing rules in place.

Nicola Sturgeon has refused pressure to bring forward her plan for easing lockdown.

12:38 AM

Today's top stories