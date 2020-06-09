Coronavirus latest news: UK, US and WHO advise and approach was wrong, says New Zealand adviser

The UK, the US and the World Health Organisation's coronavirus approach and advice has been wrong, according to the adviser who helped rid New Zealand of the virus.

Michael Baker, New Zealand government adviser and professor of public health at the University of Otago, Wellington, said his country is now free of Covid-19 because of "good science and good leadership and acting decisively".

"I'm shocked at the failure of the western world to assess the risk properly and act accordingly," he told the BBC's Today programme.

"We were taking our lead from the UK and the US and the World Health Organisation - the advice was wrong, basically.

"Having looked at the British model, New Zealand changed tack at the eleventh hour and adopted an elimination plan as opposed to a containment plan. I'm actually really surprised that the UK aren't doing the same thing."

