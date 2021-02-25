Coronavirus latest news: Failure to prioritise officers for vaccine a ‘damaging betrayal,’ says Police Federation

The national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales has called the decision not to prioritise officers in the next phase of the coronavirus vaccination programme a "deep and damaging betrayal" which "will not be forgotten".

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended Covid-19 vaccine prioritisation should continue down the age ranges rather than by occupation, with people in their 40s invited for a vaccinenext once all the over-50s and most vulnerable have had their jabs.

John Apter, chairman of the Police Federation, said: "There's real palpable anger from all levels within policing about how we have been completely disregarded and ignored in this phase.

"My colleagues have been on the frontline since the first national lockdown last March, risking infection and even death to keep the public safe."

A headteachers' union has said it is "disappointed" the JCVI had decided against prioritising education staff.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "The Government needs to make a policy decision on this matter having insisted that education is a national priority and having announced a 'big bang' return to the classroom in England."

12:40 PM

JCVI chair expresses concern over vaccine uptake in some groups

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 chair for JCVI, said he was concerned about groups of people not taking up the offer to be vaccinated.

He said: "We are certainly concerned about groups of people who are not taking up the offer of vaccination because vaccination is the way to be protected against severe Covid.

"So the JCVI has looked at the information on vaccination uptake and coverage, and we are in regular contact with the Department of Health as well as NHS England to ask them to keep close attention to these groups and do everything possible to increase uptake."

When asked about whether the priorities of the vaccination programme will continue to be reviewed, he added: "We will be reviewing the priorities all the way down, even as we are doing so now."

12:26 PM

Opening windows better than masks in primary schools, says Sage scientist

A scientist involved advising the Government has said there is little point in primary school children wearing face masks.

Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4: "Primary school children are the lowest risk both to themselves and to society.

"There is really good data coming out ... that shows that children are half as likely to acquire the virus to a third as likely to acquire the virus.

"When it comes to transmitting they are probably half as likely to transmit it as adults. That risk actually gets smaller as you go into younger age groups. I am not a great fan of young children wearing face masks.

"If I had to invest in a single activity to improve the environment both for the children and the adults, I'd be looking at improving the ventilation, unsealing windows that have been painted shut and kept shut for energy-saving reasons.

"That would be a much more effective way to reduce transmission in schools."

Classroom window of Freiherr-vom-Stein secondary school in the North Rhine-Westphalian city of Bonn stays open for venting - WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS

12:24 PM

Headteachers' union 'disappointed' about JCVI prioritisation

A headteachers' union has said it is "disappointed" the JCVI had decided against prioritising education staff for the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "The Government needs to make a policy decision on this matter having insisted that education is a national priority and having announced a 'big bang' return to the classroom in England.

"It must now back that up by providing a clear direction that education staff will be prioritised in the next phase of the programme.

"This is important not only in reassuring staff who it expects to work in busy and crowded environments, but also in terms of minimising disruption to education caused by staff absence as a result of Covid."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaks with Year 7 students - Anthony Devlin/Pool AFP

11:54 AM

Particular occupations decided not to be prioritised

Professor Wei Shen Lim has said the JCVI had decided against prioritising particular occupations for the next phase of the vaccine rollout, despite many calling for teachers and police to receive it next.

He told an online briefing: "An occupation-based vaccine programme has never been tested before on a large scale in the UK. It is, in that sense, untested and untried.

"Trying to switch from an age-based programme to an occupation-based programme would be more complex and potentially introduce more delays to the programme.

"Speed is the critical factor here."

11:41 AM

Age-based priority system would be simpler to administer, says JCVI chair

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Covid-19 chair for JCVI, said opting to keep with an age-based priority system for phase two of the vaccine programme meant it would be simpler to administer.

He told a Downing Street press briefing: "Operationally, we know that age is a very easy and simple way to structure a vaccine programme.

"When we consider occupational groups, there are occupations where the risk of exposure to the virus might be higher.

"If we look at who is at risk of severe disease, ie. being hospitalised or sadly dying from Covid-19, even within occupational groups, it is those people who are older who are more at risk compared to younger individuals.

"In the instance of phase two, it is the people who are aged 40-49 who are at higher risk compared to younger individuals."

11:34 AM

Age remains the key factor that determines each person’s level of risk

A simple approach allows our Covid-19 vaccination programme to be delivered at speed, says Prof Anthony Harnden.

The simplicity of our priority framework has been one of the key reasons for the programme’s success.

Our strategy throughout has been to prioritise those who are more likely to have severe effects and die from Covid-19, to protect individuals and ease the burden on the NHS.

The evidence continues to show that the older you are, the greater your risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid-19.

11:24 AM

The JCVI said evidence suggests an age-based approach is most effective

People will be contacted by their GP or the NHS to book an appointment for the vaccination.

Unlike the top nine groups, which were more or less split up in increments of five years, the new recommendations cover a whole age group - 40s, 30s, and then those aged 18 to 29.

Despite the calls for key workers, like teachers and the police, to be next on the list, the data does not suggest teachers are any more at risk of being infected than any other member of the population.

The JCVI said evidence suggests an age-based approach remains the most effective way of reducing death and hospitalisation from Covid-19.

For phase two, modelling studies also indicate the speed of vaccine deployment is the most important factor in maximising public health benefits against severe outcomes.

The committee said mass vaccination targeting occupational groups would be more complex to deliver and may slow down the vaccine programme, leaving some more vulnerable people at higher risk for longer.

11:15 AM

The Government announces who is next in line for a Covid vaccine

The Government has set out who will be next to receive coronavirus vaccines once all the over-50s and most vulnerable have had their jabs.

Officials hope to have given a first dose to the top nine priority groups by mid-April, and to all adults by the end of July.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended prioritisation should continue down the age ranges, with people in their 40s invited next for a jab.

Who is next?

All those aged 40-49 years.

All those aged 30-39 years.

All those aged 18-29 years

10:53 AM

Pensioners check out of quarantine hotel

An elderly couple among the first people to check into a quarantine hotel have said they were looking forward to walking around without being "escorted everywhere".

Ruth Conway, 84 and her husband Norman, 72, from Keynsham, near Bristol, stayed in the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel near Heathrow Airport after returning from a holiday in Portugal.

Leaving the hotel on Friday morning, Ms Conway said although the staff were "very good", she questioned if they were "joking" when asked if she had a positive experience.

She added: "You could come outside as much as you wanted, my husband's a smoker, so it's desperate for him.

"But it would have been nice to walk around a garden or something.

"That's what I can't wait for, to walk around my garden at home and to be able to get out of one room without having to be escorted everywhere."

10:27 AM

Positive vaccine attitudes increase to 95pc

Positive attitudes towards the coronavirus vaccine have increased, with nearly 95% of adults saying they have either received the jab or would be likely to have it if offered, new data shows.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, published on Friday, show 94% of adults surveyed between February 17 and 21 reported they had now either received the vaccine or would be very or fairly likely to have it if offered.

This is up from 91% the previous week and has risen from early December 2020 when around eight in 10 (78%) adults indicated they would be likely to accept the vaccine if offered it.

Of the adults who said they would be unlikely to have the vaccine or had decided not to have it, the most common reasons were being worried about long-term impacts on their health (43%), being concerned about the side effects (37%) and waiting to see how well it worked (34%).

10:06 AM

Covid around the world, in pictures

People gather on the banks of the Seine river before the curfew which starts at 6pm - Getty

Students take part in a class set up with protective screens at the Antonio Jose Sucre Public School - Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP

NGO volunteers distribute free meals to people in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Chico Ferreira/Shutterstock

09:35 AM

Museum visits are ‘safest’ indoor activity, German study shows

Given how long British children have been out of school, educational visits to the country’s museums and art galleries sound like a very good idea, writes Oliver Smith.

However, under the current lockdown exit strategy such institutions will remain closed until May 17 – five weeks longer than non-essential shops, pub gardens and restaurants with outdoor dining.

The lack of science behind this anomaly has been highlighted by a new study from the Berlin Institute of Technology, which shows that the risk of Covid-19 infection via aerosol particles is far lower in museums than in supermarkets, restaurants, offices, hairdressers, or on public transportation.

The study could see calls for an earlier reopening increase. Rebecca Salter, the president of the Royal Academy of Arts, told The Guardian this week: “It just makes no sense. On April 12 all the retail will open on Piccadilly and our gates will stay shut, I don’t get the logic of it frankly.

“If we do genuinely worry about the mental state of this nation having been locked away then I would like an explanation into why the Government feels retail therapy will make people feel better but ‘art’ therapy, coming to see pictures, can wait another five weeks.”

09:17 AM

‘No sane reason’ why all campsites can’t reopen on Apr 12

The Government has been urged to rethink its roadmap and allow all UK campsites to reopen on Apr 12, reports Oliver Smith.

Interest in holidays under canvas is said to be high, with Campsites.co.uk reporting that visits to its website are up 250%. However, because of their shared toilet facilities, thousands of campsites across the country will not be able to reopen alongside other self-catering accommodation – and must instead wait until May 17.

Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk, said: “Under the current roadmap, pubs and shops can open their toilet facilities for customers from April 12, but campsites must keep theirs closed until May 17.

“This matters, because it stops thousands of campsites opening for the early Bank Holiday weekend, depriving independent sites the chance to claw back some of the revenue they have lost from missing successive Easters and all of spring 2020.

“We want the Government to reconsider their decision and level the playing field for campsites. If toilets are OK for pubs and shops, there’s no sane reason they can’t be opened at campsites too.”

09:13 AM

Royal Family tweet Queen's vaccine intervention

Here is the latest from the official Twitter account.

During Her Majesty’s call with health leaders, The Queen heard from NHS England and NHS Scotland officials about the how the four nations of the UK are working together to deliver the vaccine.



The Queen likened the extraordinary community spirit on display to the war effort. pic.twitter.com/xtDPiw9tNP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 26, 2021

09:13 AM

Minister rejects suggestions Queen is interfering in politics

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has rejected suggestions that the Queen was interfering in politics by encouraging people to have a coronavirus vaccination.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "As is so often the case in our history, the Queen can, just with a few words, encapsulate the mood of the nation.

"I think we can trust the Queen to get it right. An issue like the vaccine and indeed the Covid pandemic goes beyond politics.

"Messages of unity are very much part of what the Queen is all about. She has got it right for nearly 70 years. She continues not to put a foot wrong."

08:51 AM

Russians use hand-pushed trolley to escape North Korea

A group of Russian diplomats and family members used a hand-pushed rail trolley to leave North Korea this week, amid Pyongyang’s strict anti-coronavirus measures, which include blocking most forms of passenger transport across the border.

The group of eight, including a child as young as 3, travelled 32 hours by train and two hours by bus from Pyongyang just to reach the Russian border on Thursday, the post said.

The group then had to cross the border on foot, loading luggage and passengers onto to a trolley on the train tracks.

Russian diplomats and family members leave North Korea - AFP

The family cross a bridge - TASS

08:46 AM

Israel jabs half of its population

Israel has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 50% of its 9.3 million population, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday, reports Anne Gulland.

Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians, who have been included in the vaccine campaign that began on Dec 19, as part of its population. Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip are not part of the Israeli campaign.

Edelstein said 35% of Israel's population had received both doses of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine, putting them on course to receive a so-called "Green Pass" with access to leisure sites that the country has been gradually reopening.

08:37 AM

Prisoners may be vaccinated en masse

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has refused to rule out the prospect of prison inmates and staff being vaccinated en masse in the next phase of the rollout of the coronavirus jab.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is due to publish its recommendations on who should get the vaccine once the rollout to the first nine priority groups - including the over-50s - is complete.

While Mr Buckland said prisoners will not be prioritised over other groups, he also emphasised the need for speed and for protecting prison staff.

"Prisoners will not be getting priority. At the moment they are vaccinated in accordance with the current guidelines, in accordance with what is happening in the community," he told LBC.

"What is clear is that the need for speed is everything here. I will be supporting anything that gives us speed and maximises the impact that it has.

"Prisons are a closed environment, like care homes. I have got to think about the welfare of staff. I am particularly anxious to make sure that prison staff get the vaccine.

"I very much hope the JCVI will reinforce that message and allow ministers to make that informed decision as soon as possible."

08:14 AM

Minister welcomes royal intervention

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has welcomed the intervention of the Queen encouraging people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Mr Buckland told LBC: "I think anything the Queen says has immense power.

"She was implying that it was not only good for our own health but that it was also an altruistic act, and that in doing so we all collectively enhance the safety of others.

"The message of encouragement, information, support for people who have never had a vaccine before is hugely important.

"I think the Queen again in her usual way has helped reinforce that important message."

07:53 AM

ICYMI: Queen says refusing vaccine is selfish

The Queen has said people who refuse the coronavirus vaccine "ought to think about other people rather than themselves", report Victoria Ward and Sarah Knapton.

In her first comments on the subject, Her Majesty said it was important that people were "protected" by the vaccine.

Speaking to the senior responsible officers overseeing the delivery of the vaccine across all four UK nations, she said that her own immunisation, administered at Windsor Castle in January, was “very quick,” adding: “It didn’t hurt at all.”

Watch the video below and read the full story here.

07:49 AM

British Airways owner makes £6bn loss in 2020

British Airways owner IAG made a post-tax loss in 2020 of 6.9 billion euros (£6 billion) compared with a 1.7 billion euros (£1.48 billion) profit a year earlier.

Revenues collapsed 69% from 25.5 billion euros (£22.2 billion) to just 7.8 billion euros (£6.8 billion) in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The number of passengers using its airlines remains significantly down on pre-pandemic levels and fell again during the traditional peak festive season.

The company, which also owns Aer Lingus and Iberia, said capacity for 2020 was just 33.5% of 2019 levels and only 26.6% in the final three months of the year.

In the three months to December, IAG also made an operating loss of 1.47 billion euros (£1.3 billion).

07:48 AM

Pfizer to begin testing vaccine on children as young as five

Pfizer plans to begin testing its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 5, reports Ben Farmer.

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said, with the resulting data available by the end of the year.

07:30 AM

Night-time jabs planned for Muslims during Ramadan

A night time Ramadan vaccine drive is being planned by the Government as a new report found Pakistani and Bangladeshi people had the highest Covid-19 mortality rate during the UK’s second wave of cases.

The Telegraph understands No 10 and NHS England hope to counter a potential drop off in vaccine uptake by Muslims during the religious festival, which takes place from April 12 to May 12.

During Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, Muslims abstain from consuming food and drink from sunrise to sunset each day.

The majority of Islamic scholarly bodies and British Islamic Medical Association have said getting a Covid-19 vaccine while fasting would be permissible.

07:27 AM

Today's front page

Here is your Daily Telegraph on Friday, Feb 26.

dt

05:54 AM

First travellers 'released from quarantine'

Some of the first people to check into quarantine hotels have been reportedly released early this morning.

From last Monday, UK and Irish nationals returning to England from a "red list" country deemed at high risk for Covid-19 have had to self-isolate in hotels for 11 nights.

Hotel "guests" have complained about the £1,750 fee for the stay, which is punishable by a fine of up to £10,000 or 10 years in prison if breached, according to the Government.

The rule applies to people returning to Scotland from any destination.

If travellers return a negative test on day two and day eight of their stay they are allowed to leave, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Wagner Araujo, 43, and his wife Elaine, 40, from London, were among the first to leave the Radisson Blu hotel at London Heathrow Airport, according to MailOnline.

They emerged smiling and said after they had tucked into a meal of McDonald's chicken burgers and fries they would be heading straight home to hug their children, the website reported.

Read more: First in, first out: quarantine hotel residents on the cusp of freedom

05:40 AM

Merkel backs vaccination passports for summer

British holidaymakers have been offered some hope for a trip to the Continent this year after Mrs Merkel told the press conference that digital vaccination certificates would probably be available before the summer.

"Everyone agrees that we need a digital vaccination certificate," Mrs Merkel said, adding that the EU Commission would need around three months to create the technical basis for such documents.

However, she said that not enough people had been vaccinated for restrictions on non-essential travel to be lifted.

The EU has only vaccinated about six per cent of its population. Restrictions, which include a ban on non-essential travel from the UK, are expected to stay in place until the figure is closer to 70 per cent of adults.

Britain has vaccinated about 28 per cent of people.

Read more: Angela Merkel refuses Oxford jab amid calls to 'lead by example'

04:39 AM

Surge in lockdown fines

Police have blamed “lockdown fatigue” for a huge surge in coronavirus fines as one of the country’s most senior officers warned the public not to go “silly” when restrictions are finally eased.

Officers in England and Wales are now handing out more than 900 fixed penalty notices every day as a “hardcore” of people continue to flout the rules.

Met police officers patrol as people exercise in Hyde Park - Getty

Figures published by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) showed that a total of 68,952 fines had been issued since the start of the pandemic, but 26,277 of those came in the four weeks up to Feb 14.

The figures reveal a massive ramping up of police enforcement, even though the vaccine rollout is well underway and the restrictions are close to being eased.

Read more: Police blame 'lockdown fatigue' for surge in coronavirus fines

02:54 AM

Analysis: Queen helps the nation through another crisis

In the case of raising awareness of the benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Queen appears on a personal mission, Camilla Tominey writes.

Before she and Prince Philip, 99, were vaccinated at Windsor Castle on January 9, the palace appeared reluctant to speculate at all on when they would be receiving the jab, fearing it would open the floodgates on future health enquiries. Yet having been briefed on the ‘anti-vaxx’ debate and vaccine hesitancy, particularly among the black, Asian and minority ethnic community, the Queen resolved that the Royal family should be at the forefront of raising awareness.

Read more: Queen champions the nation's vaccine efforts

02:30 AM

