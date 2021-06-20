Coronavirus latest news: Outdoor weddings permission a boost for pandemic-hit industry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grace Millimaci
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
coronavirus news covid vaccine cases third wave delta variant - Shutterstock
coronavirus news covid vaccine cases third wave delta variant - Shutterstock

Civil wedding and partnership ceremonies will be able to take place outdoors for the first time in England and Wales from July 1 - a boost for the wedding industry after the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.

The change is expected to benefit almost 75pc of weddings that are non-religious and take place on approved premises.

The law change will be introduced through a statutory instrument, meaning a vote will not need to take place.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: "A couple's wedding day is one of the most special times in their lives and this change will allow them to celebrate it the way that they want."

A minor relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will see the 30-person cap for weddings lifted from Monday.

Venues must limit numbers based on space and enforce social distancing measures, including masks indoors.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

07:34 AM

Over 700,000 vaccines booked as jab now offered to over 18s

More than 700,000 Covid-19 jabs were booked on the day the NHS vaccination programme was opened up to people aged 18 to 20.

People in England made 721,469 appointments through the national booking service on Friday, more than 30,000 an hour or more than eight every second.

NHS England said this does not include appointments made through local GP-led vaccination services, or people getting jabbed at walk-in centres.

Everyone aged 18 and over is being urged to arrange a jab if they have not yet had one, as the health service enters the final push to protect the country against the virus.

Public Health England said there has been a 79 per cent rise in one week in cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, with the increase being driven by younger age groups.

06:35 AM

Masked French voters to bring their own pens

Marine Le Pen's far right party is riding high on her tough-on-security, stop-immigration message as French voters start choosing regional leaders today in an election that's seen as a dress rehearsal for next year's presidential vote.

President Emmanuel Macron's young centrist party is expected to fare poorly, lacking a strong local political base and suffering from frustration at his government's handling of the pandemic.

Turnout in today's first round could hit a record low. Those who do show up to vote must stay masked and socially distanced and carry their own pens to sign voting registries.

The elections for leadership councils of France's 13 regions, from Brittany to Burgundy to the French Riviera, are primarily about local issues like transportation, schools and infrastructure. But leading politicians are using them as a platform to test ideas and win followers ahead of the April presidential election. Ms Le Pen and Mr Macron are expected to dominate that race.

05:34 AM

Western Australia to have 'lightest restrictions in the world'

Western Australia "will continue to lead the way in having some of the lightest [coronavirus] restrictions in the world", the state's Premier has just announced.

Mark McGowan took to social media to share the "big news" for the state's businesses and residents - from Wednesday WA will move to Phase 5 of eased restrictions, and remove all Covid-related capacity limits.

It comes amid concern over the rise in local infections on the country's east coast.

The changes mean all venues will be allowed to return to 100pc of their capacity, and "all major events will be able to occur with no limit on size or crowds".

05:15 AM

Brazil records half a million Covid deaths

Brazil has crossed the grim threshold of 500,000 coronavirus deaths, trailing only the United States in the number of lives lost.

Experts say government figures underestimate the real toll from the health crisis.

More than 60pc of Brazil's fatalities have come since the start of 2021.

Brazil now appears to be grappling with a third wave in its outbreak, with infections and deaths spiking.

Anti-government protesters took to the streets in cities across Brazil on Saturday as the nation&#39;s confirmed death toll soared past half a million - a tragedy many critics blame on President Jair Bolsonaro - Cristina Szucinski/Anadolu Agency
Anti-government protesters took to the streets in cities across Brazil on Saturday as the nation's confirmed death toll soared past half a million - a tragedy many critics blame on President Jair Bolsonaro - Cristina Szucinski/Anadolu Agency

According to the latest weekly report from the Fiocruz medical research foundation, the country is in a "critical" situation with a high number of deaths and the possibility of things worsening in coming weeks.

Experts are concerned about the slow rollout of the country's vaccination campaign, the spread of more aggressive virus variants and President Jair Bolsonaro's hostility toward preventative measures like masks and lockdowns.

05:00 AM

Local Covid cases kick off again Down Under

The Australian state of Queensland recorded one locally acquired coronavirus infection on Sunday, the latest streak of small outbreaks that have been plaguing the country in recent months.

The Queensland case comes as a cluster of the highly infectious Indian variant grew to nine in New South Wales, prompting health officials to expand mask rules.

Australia has been highly successful in managing the spread of coronavirus through swift border closures, social distancing and a high community compliance - reporting just over 30,300 cases and 910 deaths.

But the country has struggled with the vaccination rollout, and states have been plagued in recent months by small outbreaks, kept from spreading out of control through speedy contact tracing, isolation of thousands of people at a time, or snap hard lockdowns.

04:30 AM

India's infection numbers drop to 58,419

India reported 58,419 new Covid infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number in nearly three months, data from the health ministry shows.

The total number of cases in India has risen to 29.9 million, with 386,713 deaths.

More than 1,570 people died overnight.

04:02 AM

Delhi's shopping centres buzzing again

Shoppers flocked to Sarojini Nagar market on Saturday after authorities eased a lockdown in New Delhi - PRAKASH SINGH/AFP
Shoppers flocked to Sarojini Nagar market on Saturday after authorities eased a lockdown in New Delhi - PRAKASH SINGH/AFP

A few weeks ago, New Delhi's crematoriums were operating around the clock dealing with coronavirus victims. Now the Indian capital's shopping malls and markets are buzzing again.

But doctors are worried that India is letting its guard down again, just like early this year before a devastating surge that led to a near-collapse of the healthcare system.

Clutching a bag of clothes as she shopped with her new husband at Delhi's busy Select City Walk mall, Surili Gupta said she was "fed up being cooped up inside".

People visit Select City Mall after authorities eased a lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against coronavirus in New Delhi - PRAKASH SINGH/AFP
People visit Select City Mall after authorities eased a lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against coronavirus in New Delhi - PRAKASH SINGH/AFP

"I needed this break, for how long you can remain locked up?" the 26-year-old sales executive told AFP as she waited for a table at the mall's packed food hall.

"The coronavirus is not going any time soon, so one has to learn to live with it. I am sure with the vaccinations and all, we will be fine."

Mall staff performed perfunctory temperature checks and reminded people to sanitise their hands.

03:22 AM

Cuba encouraged by its vaccine trials

Cuba's Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62pc efficacy with two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma said on Saturday, based on preliminary data.

Cuba, whose biotech sector has exported vaccines for decades, has five vaccine candidates in clinical trials, of which two - Soberana 2 and Abdala - are in late-phase trials.

"In a few weeks we should have the results for the efficacy with three doses which we expect will be superior," said Vicente Vérez​, director of the state-run Finlay Vaccine Institute, which developed Soberana 2.

Cuba is facing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in the wake of the arrival of more contagious variants, setting new records of daily cases.

The Communist-run country has opted not to import foreign vaccines, relying instead on its own.

Several countries from Argentina and Jamaica to Mexico and Venezuela have expressed an interest in buying Cuba's vaccines. Iran started producing Soberana 2 earlier this year as part of late-phase clinical trials.

03:12 AM

US to deliver 2.5 million vaccines to Taiwan today

Taiwan reacted with an outpouring of thanks to the United States for shipping 2.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, more than doubling its arsenal as it deals with a rise in domestic infections.

Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through "vaccine diplomacy", initially had promised to donate 750,000 doses but increased that number as President Joe Biden's administration advances its pledge to send 80 million US-made shots around the world.

"What a sight! What a gesture!" Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tweeted in thanks late on Saturday, linking to pictures of the vaccines being loaded onto a China Airlines Boeing 777 freighter at Memphis airport.

"The Taiwan-US relationship is rock solid, and we'll keep cooperating closely in combating Covid-19. Forces for good will prevail!"

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tweeted she was touched by the US move (below).

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is its most important international backer, to China's anger.

The 2.5 million Moderna doses, due to arrive at Taiwan's main international airport on Sunday afternoon, will more than double the number of vaccines that have already arrived on the island, including 1.24 million AstraZeneca shots donated by Japan earlier this month.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as an integral part of its territory, has offered Chinese-made vaccines, but the government in Taipei has repeatedly expressed concerns about their safety and efficacy.

03:02 AM

Olympic team member tests positive in Japan

A member of Uganda's Olympic team has tested positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan, just over a month before the pandemic-postponed Games.

The first group to arrive from Uganda - a nine-strong party, including boxers, coaches and officials - landed at Tokyo's Narita airport on Saturday.

Members of Uganda&#39;s Olympic team pose for a photo on their arrival at their host town Izumisano, Osaka, in western Japan on Sunday - Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News
Members of Uganda's Olympic team pose for a photo on their arrival at their host town Izumisano, Osaka, in western Japan on Sunday - Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News

One of the delegation tested positive during screening at the airport, a government official told reporters. The person tested twice but their condition remained unknown, reported local media.

"I heard the person has been isolated based on regulations," Hidemasa Nakamura, the Tokyo 2020 Games delivery officer, said.

Public broadcaster NHK said the group had all been vaccinated and tested negative in Uganda before Japan.

02:53 AM

Travel companies ramp up pressure to ease restrictions

Britain's airlines and holiday companies are planning a "day of action" on Wednesday to ramp up pressure on the Government to ease travel restrictions, with just weeks to go before the start of the peak summer season.

Travel companies, whose finances have been stretched to breaking point during the pandemic, are desperate to avoid another summer lost to Covid. But with Britain's strict quarantine requirements still in place, that now looks likely.

As the clock ticks down to July, Europe's biggest airline Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group on Thursday launched legal action to try to get the government to ease the rules before the industry's most profitable season starts.

On Wednesday pilots, cabin crew and travel agents will gather in Westminster, central London, and at airports across Britain to try to drum up support.

Britain's aviation industry has been harder hit by the pandemic than its European peers, according to data published by pilots trade union BALPA on Sunday.

02:50 AM

Today's top stories

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • High school basketball: Southern California Regional results

    High school basketball: Southern California Regional results

  • Argentine lab makes first half million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

    Argentine laboratory Richmond said on Friday that it had produced almost half a million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the first made in the country. The vaccines await approval from the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) and Russia's Gamaleya Institute for their release, Richmond said in a tweet. "We appreciate the hard work it took our staff to achieve this first objective, and continue with our commitment to have local vaccine production," it said.

  • AdvisorShares CEO still sees reopening plays to be made

    AdvisorShares CEO Noah Hamman joined Yahoo Finance to share where he sees opportunity in the stock market headed into the summer.&nbsp;

  • What Women Over 50 Should Look for in Multivitamins—and What to Limit

    The experts weigh in.

  • Pharmaceutical CEO on Biden’s support for COVID-19 vaccine waiver: ‘It just seems self-defeating’

    In May, the Biden administration backed the idea of waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines. In a new interview, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks weighed in says “this is a counterproductive move.”

  • Angelina Jolie Brought Back the Pajama Trend in a Silky Striped Jumpsuit

    She wore the laid-back outfit to eat ramen with her sons Pax and Knox.

  • Tundra Goes Ape

    Here’s the all-new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. It’s nuts.

  • Councils to review CCTV contracts with Chinese firm amid human rights concerns

    English councils are set to review contracts for CCTV equipment from Chinese firm Hikvision amid security and human rights concerns, The Telegraph can reveal. Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of contracts are expected to undergo either procurement reviews or security examinations by the end of the year. It comes as pressure grows on councils to disassociate themselves from the technology company, which stands accused of helping to build the Chinese government's surveillance state. The China

  • Raquel Leviss Stuns in a Ruffled Off-the-Shoulder Minidress at Her Engagement Party

    In honor of her engagement to James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss recently held the cutest tea party. The small gathering featured a beautiful alfresco setup decorated with pink and white blooms. And naturally, the bride-to-be had the perfect on-theme ensemble for the event. On June 17, the Vanderpump Rules SURver shared several snaps from the soirée. Of course, Raquel looked beyond radiant, but she didn't wear the all-white ensemble you might be expecting. Instead, she opted for a colorful floral-prin

  • GB News boycott shows we can’t take democratic values for granted, says Oliver Dowden

    The advertising boycott of GB News shows Britain can no longer take basic democratic values for granted, the Culture Secretary has warned. Writing for The Telegraph, Oliver Dowden said a "vocal Twitter minority" was targeting the "free and diverse media" and the "right to dissent". The Cabinet minister pledged: "We will not stand by and allow that to happen." In an escalation of the Government's so-called "war on woke", Mr Dowden insisted the fledgling centre-Right broadcaster is right to seek t

  • Simone Biles says she wears rhinestone 'GOAT' leotards to 'hit back at the haters'

    Simone Biles told Marie Claire she bedazzles her leotards with goats to reflect her status as the "greatest of all time."

  • New York City’s tumultuous mayor’s race closes as voters struggle to choose

    Just 1% of the city’s registered voters have turned out so far in a primary filled with allegations and accusations A sign announces early voting in the New York City mayoral primary election on 13 June. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters New York City will effectively choose its next mayor in the coming days, drawing to a close a tumultuous election race marred by allegations of sexual misconduct, by the staff of one campaign launching a protest against their own candidate, and by accusations that

  • Simone Biles Just Posted a Stunning No-Makeup Bikini Instagram

    The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.

  • The COVID-19 Delta variant: What you need to know

    This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially declared the Delta variant, a coronavirus strain first detected in India, “a variant of concern.” This designation is given to variants shown to be more transmissible than the original strain, that can cause more severe disease and potentially reduce the effectiveness of treatments or vaccines. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel, a primary care physician in Washington, D.C., who also serves as a health policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, answered some questions about the Delta variant, which some experts have called “the most troubling variant by far.”

  • Juneteenth forces U.S. to confront lasting impact of slavery economy

    Juneteenth, a once-obscure commemoration of emancipation of enslaved people in Texas, has transformed into an annual reminder about how slavery robbed Black Americans of generational wealth.Why it matters: That lack of generational wealth still denies Black families the economic security that many white families take for granted. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe ongoing disparities can be directly linked to the legacy of slav

  • Biden Forgives $500 Million in Student Loans for 18,000 Borrowers

    The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that 18,000 borrowers who attended ITT Technical Institute have been approved for the cancellation of $500 million in student loans. These...

  • ‘When is this going to end?’: US factory town devastated by jobs moving overseas

    The Viatris plant in West Virginia has been making pharmaceuticals since 1965 – but it’s closing down and laying workers off Biden during a campaign event in Detroit in September. Biden has proposed taxing companies that offshore jobs, but it remains to be seen whether he will be successful. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP “Disbelief. Distraught and traumatized.” Just some of the words United Steelworkers Local 8-957 president Joe Gouzd used to describe how he and hundreds of other workers felt

  • Jared Kushner Beating Father-In-Law Donald Trump to Book Publishing Deal Could Strain Family Relations

    Things in the Trump household might get a bit tense this Father’s Day weekend now that it’s been revealed that Jared Kushner has signed a book publishing deal before his father-in-law, Donald Trump. What makes this situation even sticker is that former senior advisor aligned with a major publishing house, Harper Collins, on the heels […]

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock kept Boris Johnson in dark over Covid vaccines success

    Matt Hancock failed to tell Boris Johnson about a major Public Health England (PHE) study showing the effectiveness of vaccines against the Indian or delta variant during a key meeting to decide whether to extend Covid restrictions, The Telegraph can disclose. The Telegraph understands that the Health Secretary had known about the PHE data three days before the "quad" of four senior ministers, led by the Prime Minister, met last Sunday to decide whether to postpone the planned June 21 reopening

  • Scott Disick Reveals What Really Broke Up His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

    Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian open up about their current relationship status as co-parents in a juicy sneak peek at the second part of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion.