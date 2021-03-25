Coronavirus latest news: Over-50s urged to book vaccination slot in next few days

The NHS is expecting a shortage of vaccine supplies - GETTY IMAGES

The national medical director for the NHS is urging the over-50s and those at risk to book their Covid-19 vaccines quickly before slots dry up.

Professor Stephen Powis called on anyone who qualifies for a jab but has not yet received a first dose to book an appointment in the next few days.

The NHS is expecting a slowdown in UK vaccine supply for the whole of April, meaning medics will concentrate on delivering second doses, with fewer first appointments available.

NHS England has said no first appointments should be booked for people under the age of 50 unless they fall into a higher priority group, such as those who are clinically vulnerable.

06:00 AM

Passport for pints?

Coronavirus vaccine certificates could be introduced by pubs when they reopen later this year, Boris Johnson indicated on Wednesday.

People may have to prove that they have had a Covid jab or tested negative for the virus before entering a pub, and Mr Johnson said: "I think that that's the kind of thing – it may be up to individual publicans, it may be up to the landlord."

His lack of opposition suggests the Government will not intervene if pubs – and potentially other private companies – decide to require proof of Covid status.

The position is a stark departure from two months ago, when Government ministers were arguing that making people reveal such information within the UK was "discriminatory" and against British values.

Read more: Pubs may demand Covid passport before they will pull your pint

04:18 AM

AstraZeneca jab '3pc less effective at preventing Covid'

AstraZeneca on Wednesday revised down by three percentage points the effectiveness of its Covid vaccine after American authorities raised concerns that results reported from its US trial were outdated.

The company now says its vaccine is 76 rather than 79 per cent effective at preventing any kind of symptomatic Covid.

It remains 100 per cent effective against severe Covid, it added.

The move came after an independent panel of experts appointed to supervise the trial expressed concern that AstraZeneca had failed to include updated data in its initially released figure.

How the Covid-19 vaccines compare

04:12 AM

