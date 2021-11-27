Coronavirus latest news: Over 60 test positive after flying from South Africa to Amsterdam as fears rise over Omicron variant

Passengers travelling from South Africa queue to be coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tested after being held on the tarmac at Schiphol Airport - REUTERS

Dutch health authorities have said on Saturday that 61 passengers from two flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 and the results were being examined for the new omicron variant.

The people who tested positive are now being quarantined in a hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where the 600 people on board the two planes from Johannesburg spent hours waiting on Friday.

"We now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 negative," the Dutch Health Authority (GGD) said in a statement.

"The positive test results will be examined as soon as possible to determine whether this concerns the new worrisome variant, which has since been given the name omicron variant."

It comes as a German regional official said on Saturday that health authorities have identified the first suspected case in the country of the new variant, in a person who returned from South Africa.

"The omicron variant has with strong likelihood already arrived in Germany," Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, tweeted, referring to the strain first detected in southern Africa.

Where's seen a rise in Covid-19 deaths since the summer?

Across Europe deaths are rising as the fourth wave takes hold. So far the Czech Republic has seen the largest increase in deaths per million people. Up next is Austria, followed by Germany.

Why is the latest Covid variant called omicron?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has named the new coronavirus variant omicron, skipping two letters of the Greek alphabet, Nu and Xi, to avoid giving what is perhaps the most dangerous variant yet the same name as President Xi Jinping, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

In May 2021, the World Health Organization announced that new variants of SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus causing the global pandemic — would be named after Greek letters, and not the country or locale in which they were first identified.

Beforehand, the only official labels were assigned by scientific databases and featured a letter followed by a string of numbers, such as B.1.1.7, P.1 and B.1.351.

As a result, these clunky names were replaced colloquially by the name of the place where they were first found, such as Kent, Brazil and South Africa.

But health officials were concerned about discrimination, prejudice and stigmatiation of people from these places and sought a naming system that avoided this.

Names of birds were suggested, but the WHO settled on the Greek alphabet as an inoffensive and easy to digest nomenclature system.

All pre-existing variants were retrospectively named in order of their emergence, while those that emerged later took up the next available letter in the alphabet.

And thus, the Kent variant became known as alpha, South African became eta, Brazilian became gamma and the Indian variant was rebadged as delta.

But aside from these well-known forms, there have been 9 others, stretching all the way down to Mu.

However, on Friday, the World Health Organization broke from this orderly system and called the 13th variant omicron, the 15th letter of the alphabet.

Nu, the 13th letter of the alphabet, was likely skipped to avoid confusion about the new Nu variant, but no explanation has yet been given by the WHO.

It is also unclear if Nu and Xi will be used as variant names in the future.

Concerns trigger more travel curbs on southern Africa

Although epidemiologists say travel curbs may be too late to stop omicron from circulating globally, many countries around the world - including the United States, Brazil, Canada and European Union nations - announced travel bans or restrictions on southern Africa on Friday.

On Saturday, Australia said it would ban non-citizens who have been in nine southern African countries from entering and will require supervised 14-day quarantines for Australian citizens and their dependents returning from there.

Japan said it would extend its tightened border controls to three more African countries after imposing curbs on travel from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Lesotho on Friday.

Sri Lanka, Thailand and Oman also announced travel curbs on southern African nations.

South Africa 'punished' for detecting omicron variant

South Africa said Saturday it is being "punished" for detecting a new Covid-19 variant omicron which the World Health Organization has termed a "variant of concern" and is more transmissible than the dominant Delta strain.

The decision by a number of countries around the world to ban flights from southern Africa following the discovery of the variant "is akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Czechs report suspected case of omicron variant of coronavirus

The Czech Republic is examining a suspected case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in a person who spent time in Namibia, the National Institute of Public Health said on Saturday.

"A lab is checking a possible find of a positive specimen of the omicron variant. We are awaiting confirmation or refutation of the case," spokesperson Stepanka Cechova said in an emailed statement.

Strain poses a 'high to very high risk' to Europe

EU health authorities have said the new strain poses a "high to very high risk" to the continent.

In the Netherlands all passengers who tested positive must stay in quarantine at the hotel for seven days if they show symptoms and for five days if they do not, the GGD said.

Passengers who tested negative, but who are remaining in the Netherlands, are expected to isolate at home.

"We understand that people are frustrated by this," the statement added, "people have just made a long trip with the idea that they will shortly be home," it said.

"Instead just after landing, they are confronted with a situation we have never before experienced in the Netherlands, namely that people have to be tested at Schiphol and are forced to wait until they get a result."

Those who do not live in the Netherlands can "continue their journey", it said.