Coronavirus latest news: Coventry pub under investigation after crowds line street for midnight opening

Jordan Kelly-Linden
A pub in Coventry is under investigation by the local council after a crowd of people lined the streets ahead of its opening at midnight when coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Videos posted on social media showed more than 100 people queuing outside the Oak Inn, near the city's university, after it advertised plans to open its large outdoor space with heaters, marquees and blankets.

While images of the people in the venue's garden appeared to show them well-spaced and following the national guidance of no more than six per table, some commented that social distancing seemed not to be enforced in the queue outside.

A Coventry City Council spokeswoman confirmed that the pub was under investigation and said: "People are beginning to enjoy the easing of restrictions and with the city beginning to reopen non-essential shops and hospitality venues from today, we would like to remind everyone about the importance of following the rules.

"This includes social distancing and staying two metres apart, wearing face coverings in public and washing hands regularly when visiting hospitality venues. It is extremely important we continue to work together to slow the spread of Covid-19 and not undoing all our good work over the last few months.

"We will be investigating any venue reported to not be following these rules or having difficulties with large queues or unmanageable amounts of visitors."

​​Follow the latest updates below.

11:59 AM

Covid concerns among young people fall, ONS study reveals

Many young people showed lower levels of concern over the risks of catching coronavirus and did not comply with social mixing guidance, a new study has shown.

Responses gathered by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that some felt that they were "missing out" on their social life because of the pandemic.

Others said that the increased isolation and lack of socialising caused by lockdown restrictions had also had a negative effect on their mental health.

The ONS said there was an underlying assumption among some participants that they were less at risk to Covid-19 because they were young.

Few respondents knew someone who had had the virus and so concluded it was unlikely they would catch it themselves.

The survey also found that many young people said they wanted to do the right thing and do their part for society.

Some expressed a sense of "civic duty", courtesy and responsibility to society to do their bit to stop the spread of coronavirus.

11:55 AM

Botswana probes deaths of two people who took AstraZeneca shot

Botswana is investigating the deaths of two among thousands of people who had been given doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to see if there is any link, the health ministry said.

The southern African country has so far administered about 31,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the only vaccine it has started rolling out.

India donated 30,000 doses of the vaccine that were manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and Botswana bought 33,000 doses that were made in South Korea from global vaccine distribution scheme Covax.

The two people who died had taken the shots made in India.

AstraZeneca and the SII did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters. Botswana's health ministry did not say how the people died.

Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca shot have been safely administered around the world. The European Medicines Agency received reports of 169 cases of the rare brain blood clot by early April, after 34 million doses had been administered, Sabine Straus, chair of the EMA's safety committee, said.

Most of the cases reported had occurred in women under 60.

The Botswana health ministry said in a statement late on Sunday that the two deaths were of elderly people. It did not elaborate.

11:48 AM

Johnson & Johnson begins vaccine delivery to EU

Johnson & Johnson on Monday began delivering its Covid-19 single-dose vaccine to EU countries, European Union officials and the company said.

The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due to production issues.

"The first doses are leaving warehouses for member states today," a European Commission spokesman told a news conference on Monday.

The US company has committed to delivering 55 million doses to the EU by the end of June and another 120 million in the third quarter, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said this month.

"Most recently, it was unclear whether that promise would be kept. However, 50 million doses are certain" for the second quarter, Liese said, noting he received this information from the company and from the European Commission, which coordinates talks with vaccine makers.

A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson confirmed that it began deliveries on Monday to EU countries, Norway and Iceland, but declined to comment on supplies for April and the second quarter.

11:42 AM

Some 14 million doses of Pfizer have been allocated to 47 countries via Covax

Some 14.1 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine have been allocated to 47 countries and economies for delivery in the second quarter of this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Monday.

Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, and Ukraine are set to be among the main recipients of the Pfizer vaccine between April and June, according to GAVI's table "based on current knowledge of Covid-19 vaccine supply availability".

Deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 142 participants under a previously announced round were underway, "with some delays" that may extend deliveries past May, it said.

11:38 AM

Domestic holidays in England resume

Domestic holidays in England resume today as the UK hits the first major date in the roadmap out of lockdown.

Self-catering accommodation (including camping and glamping) can reopen in England. Wales has already allowed self-catering accommodation to reopen, but it also lifts rules against non-essential travel to and from other parts of the UK today, allowing English holidaymakers to also take holidays in Wales.

Only those within the same household, linked household or support bubble will be allowed to stay within the same accommodation until May 17 at the earliest, when inter-household mixing indoors will be permitted. This is also when hotels in England will be able to reopen, though many are able to reopen facilities today including restaurants (with outdoor space) and spas.

Our Travel blog has the latest.

11:32 AM

EU signs pricey vaccine deal with Pfizer

Our Brussels correspondent James Crisp reports that Boyko Borissov, the prime minister of Bulgaria, has revealed that the European Commission has signed deals with vaccine-maker Pfizer that will see Brussels pay €19.50 per dose in 2022 and 2023.

The commission refuses to say how much it pays for vaccines it secures under the EU’s joint procurement scheme but last December a Belgian politician tweeted the prices paid for the jabs. Pfzer cost €12, while AstraZeneca was just €1.78.

Pfizer was €12, then it became €15.50. Contracts are now being signed for 900 million vaccines at a price of €19.50, Mr Borissov said, according to the EurActiv news website.

The European Commission said it was impossible to compare the earlier and later contracts, as the first one took into account EU investment into development of the vaccine.

11:06 AM

Killer viruses given a ‘credit rating’ as new app aims to halt future pandemics

A virus watchlist which gives pathogens a “credit rating”, much like those used by banks insurance companies, has been developed to flag high-risk diseases with the potential to jump from animals to humans and cause another pandemic.

It is estimated that birds and mammals harbour roughly 1.7 million viruses, including some 700,000 with “zoonotic potential” – meaning they could spread to people.

But after identifying almost 900 new potentially dangerous viruses – including 16 coronaviruses – over the last decade, experts have been left with a difficult question: which pose the greatest risk to humans?

A new app called SpillOver is an attempt to categorise that risk and identify “disease X” before it strikes.

The web-based tool ranks 887 viruses based on 31 indicators, to identify those most likely to make the jump from animals to humans. The viruses with the highest ratings include Ebola and Lassa Fever, both hemorrhagic diseases, but the list also includes almost 850 previously unidentified pathogens.

Sarah Newey and Paul Nuki have more detail on this story

Scientists in Sierra Leone in August 2018 hunt for new pathogens in the wild animal population - Simon Townsley
11:01 AM

Blizzards hit pub gardens and the high street as lockdown ends, in pictures

Unseasonable Spring weather, in pictures
10:57 AM

You have to admire the dedication

With the easing of lockdown well under way, pictures of people making the most of the new rules have begun to emerge.

Take a second to admire the dedication of this pair enjoying breakfast at the Yangaz Bistro Grill in Cranleigh, Surrey:

10:52 AM

Wearing masks outside has "no significant impact" on infection, says German scientists

German experts have said that wearing masks outside is pointless as there is almost no risk of contracting the virus. our Berlin correspondent Justin Huggler reports.

In an open letter to Angela Merkel’s government, leading aerosols scientists said that many of the current coronavirus lockdown restrictions are ineffective and some could be counter-productive.

Making facemasks compulsory outside is pointless and not allowing beer gardens and outdoor restaurants could encourage people to hold risky meetings indoors, they said.

“If we want to get the pandemic under control, we have to make people aware that the danger is lurking indoors,” the letter reads.

“Unfortunately, to this day, the essential findings of our research have not been translated into practical action.”

Facemasks are currently compulsory outdoors in many crowded areas of German cities, but the scientists dismissed this as a “symbolic measure” that has “no significant impact on the infection process”.

Mrs Merkel is pressing for a new law to enforce night-time curfews if local infection rates rise above a certain limit. But the scientists warned this could simply drive illegal gatherings indoors.

“Curfews don’t prevent secret indoor meetings, they just increase the motivation to evade government restrictions,” they said.

“Wearing a mask in the pedestrian zone and then having people over for coffee in your own living room without masks is not what we, as experts, understand by infection prevention.”

10:40 AM

Police step in to manage Manchester Arnedale crowds

More from the BBC below:

10:39 AM

Number in intensive care in Sweden hits highest point since first wave

The number of patients being treated in intensive care units in Sweden is now higher than during the second wave of the pandemic and eclipsed only by the first, deadly outbreak of the disease roughly a year ago, figures showed on Monday.

Sweden has taken a different path from most countries during pandemic, opting against strict lockdowns, though it has gradually ratcheted up still mostly voluntary restrictions on public gatherings and social activities.

The number of new Covid-19 cases has been picking up in recent weeks and 392 people were now being treated in intensive care units, according to the Swedish Intensive Care Registry.

That topped the 389 who were treated in ICU units in early January, but was below the number in intensive care during the first wave of the pandemic in spring 2020, when the total reached as high as 558.

While infections have surged, the death toll from the disease has so far not spiked in similar fashion, a trend attributed by the health agency to the roll-out of vaccinations among the most vulnerable, above all nursing home residents.

Coronavirus Sweden Spotlight Chart - Cases default
10:29 AM

Northern Ireland weighs up further easing of coronavirus restrictions

Northern Ireland's leaders have said they are confident about announcing a timetable for the further easing of coronavirus restrictions this week.

"I think it's fair to say that we're increasingly confident in our ability to be able to make more progress," Michelle O'Neill, the deputy first minister, told BBC Radio Ulster. "We have, over the weekend obviously, reached the one million vaccine mark, which was obviously very encouraging and gives us great hope that we're making our way out of this pandemic.

"I think today is a good step forward in terms of our young people being back into our schools and a number of other areas obviously opening up. So I'm hopeful that by Thursday we'll be able to announce dates for other things being able to open up because, for a combination of reasons, the factors look good where we have the headroom on which to be able to move.

"The vaccination programme being very strong, our ICU numbers coming down, the number of positive cases coming down - that all leads to a very encouraging situation, so I'd be hopeful that, with Executive colleagues' agreement, we'll be able to announce dates."

Northern Ireland took further steps out of lockdown on Monday; the remainder of post-primary schools in years 8 to 11 returned to schools, while a number of outdoor-focused retail outlets such as garden centres also reopened.

10:15 AM

France opens vaccination up to the over 55s ahead of schedule

France on Monday opened up vaccinations to all citizens aged 55 or older "without conditions", our France correspondent Henry Samuel reports.

Until now, jabs were only available for people over 70, care home residents, health workers and people over 55 deemed high-risk.

Starting from Monday, all those aged 55 "without conditions" can receive a dose of either AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson, after receiving a first shipment of 200,000 doses of the one-jab vaccine on Monday.

While the over-70s are receiving jabs in vaccine centres, the younger age bracket has been asked to go to their GP, chemist, or local nurse.

France this weekend also decided to follow in the UK's footsteps and delay the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna from 28 days to 48.

The change, which will start on April 14, will "help us gain 1.8 million (first) injections in the second half of May," said health minister Olivier Véran on Sunday.

France's higher health authority, HAS, had recommended spacing out the doses of messenger-ARN vaccines as early as January but the government chose not to follow its advice until now.

France is seeking, by all means, to accelerate its vaccination drive as it faces a third wave that has brought the number of Covid patients in intensive care to 5,838 and the death toll to almost 100,000.

Some 10.75m people have received at least one dose of a vaccine in France to date.

10:02 AM

Pub under investigation by local council after more than 100 people showed up for opening

A pub in Coventry is under investigation by the local council after a long queue of people arrived for its opening at midnight when coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased.

Videos posted on social media showed more than 100 people lining the street outside the Oak Inn, near the city's university, after it advertised plans to open its large outdoor space with heaters, marquees and blankets.

A Coventry City Council spokeswoman confirmed that the pub was under investigation and said: "People are beginning to enjoy the easing of restrictions and with the city beginning to reopen non-essential shops and hospitality venues from today, we would like to remind everyone about the importance of following the rules.

"This includes social distancing and staying two metres apart, wearing face coverings in public and washing hands regularly when visiting hospitality venues. It is extremely important we continue to work together to slow the spread of Covid-19 and not undoing all our good work over the last few months.

"We will be investigating any venue reported to not be following these rules or having difficulties with large queues or unmanageable amounts of visitors."

09:58 AM

From pints to long-awaited haircuts: 'Freedom Day' in photos

A woman is reflected in a mirror while using the free weights as the indoor gym reopens at Clissold Leisure Centre in north London - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS&#xa0;
09:40 AM

Thailand reports highest daily increase

Thailand reported 985 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, and health officials said they were worried the number of new infections could be far higher after this week's traditional Thai New Year holiday.

Health experts said the third major surge in the country was proving more difficult to control as it was mostly a variant of the virus first found in the U.K. and has mostly affected younger people because it broke out at nightclubs and bars.

"The third wave is different. The origin is the young generation who have active lifestyle. They went to clubs, go back to their hometowns on very long holidays and caused the wide spread," said Dr. Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, a senior consultant for Health Ministry.

People wait for the the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, April 12, 2021 - AP
Millions of Thais are traveling around the country - often from urban areas to rural villages - for this week's annual Songkran festival, which marks the traditional Thai New Year. The government has not prevented people from traveling, as it did when it canceled the festival last year.

The current surge is increasing criticism of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and its handling of the pandemic. While Thailand has only recorded 33,610 infections and 97 deaths, critics say the vaccination drive is too slow - less than 1 per cent of the population has gotten their jabs - and support for people whose livelihoods have been wiped out by the pandemic is lacking.

09:21 AM

China's top disease control official backpedals after saying efficacy of the country's vaccines are low

China's top disease control official has said that the efficacy of the country's coronavirus vaccines are low, but later said his comments were misinterpreted.

China has currently developed four different coronavirus vaccines which have been approved for public use, but some international trials have suggested that their efficacy is as low as 50 per cent.

Gao Fu, head of the Chinese Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Saturday that the vaccines "don't have very high rates of protection".

He also suggested that the country should consider mixing the vaccines as a way of boosting efficacy, as well as changing the number of doses and length of time between vaccinations.

Mr Gao later appeared to backtrack on his comments, telling the state-run Global Times newspaper that "protection rates of all vaccines in the world are sometimes high, and sometimes low".

"How to improve their efficacy is a question that needs to be considered by scientists around the world," he said. He added that his prior suggestion that the efficacy of the Chinese vaccines was low was a "complete misunderstanding".

09:16 AM

London records zero deaths for second time this year

On 11 April 2021 it was announced that zero people had died in London hospitals following a positive test for Covid-19. The total number of people who have died following a positive test for Covid-19 in London hospitals up to 11 April 2021 is 14,801.

Latest UK cases embed
09:06 AM

Cheers at UK's biggest pub

Customers cheered as the first pints were served at the UK's biggest pub on Monday after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Pippa Ingram, 51, and Sue Bell, 55, were presented with the first drinks on a chilly morning in Ramsgate, Kent at the Royal Victoria Pavilion, believed to be the largest in the country.

As the pints were brought to their table Ms Ingram celebrated getting a drink "from a proper pub!"

She added: "Absolutely delicious. It's not gonna last long at all! That is banging."

Friends make a toast as they enjoy a drink at the Switch bar in Newcastle shortly after midnight following the easing of lockdown measures on April 12, 2021 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England
08:55 AM

Fully vaccinated man tests positive

Nicola Smith reports:

A young Indian man who lives in a migrant workers dormitory has tested positive for Covid-19 in Singapore despite having been fully vaccinated.

The authorities said he was asymptomatic when he was found to have the virus during routine testing on April 7.

The 23-year-old had received his first dose of the vaccine on January 25 and the second on February 17, although it is not known which brand of vaccine he was given.

"This case is a reminder that it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected. But the vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated,” said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

"That is why we cannot afford to let our guard down," it said, adding that testing and contact tracing measures would continue to help stop the spread of the virus in the community.

Singapore was locked down last year after the Covid-19 spread undetected through cramped dormitories hosting construction and manufacturing workers, infecting thousands.

08:49 AM

India overtakes Brazil as second worst-hit country

India has overtaken Brazil as the country with the second-highest number of coronavirus infections, after it reported a new daily record of more than 168,000 cases.

India has seen a rapid rise in new infections in recent weeks, with the spike taking the country's overall infection total to 13.5 million cases, above Brazil's 13.48 million.

The country has recorded more than 873,000 cases in the last seven days - an increase of 70 per cent compared to the previous week, according to data compiled by AFP.

In comparison, Brazil recorded just over 497,000 cases with an increasing trend of 10 per cent from the previous week.

The United States remains the worst-hit country, and reported just under 490,000 cases with a rising trend of nine per cent.

08:15 AM

Doctors and pharmacists call on Dutch government to let people decide if they want to take AstraZeneca vaccine

James Crisp reports:

Doctors and pharmacists have called on the Dutch government to let people decide whether to take the AstraZeneca vaccine rather than impose a suspension on the jab which has further slowed the vaccination roll out in the Netherlands.

The Dutch Health Council recommended that people under 60 be stopped from having the vaccine, despite it being deemed safe by the European Medicines Agency, over blood clot fears.

Thousands of appointments for the vaccine have been cancelled as a result in a country where just 2.1m people out of 14m have been vaccinated.

A petition has been launched to let people decide for themselves whether to risk the very rare possible side effects of the jab.

08:02 AM

Pubs are 'hanging on by their fingertips'

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer & Pub Association, said some pubs were "hanging on by their fingertips" and needed Government support to encourage costumers back.

"It's a first small step in a very long journey to recovery," she said, speaking on Sky News.

"The pandemic has been a really devastating time for all those in the beer and the pubs sector (and) ... we won't be able to enter any sort of profit until all restrictions are lifted.

"The pandemic has absolutely seen an acceleration in the closing of the Great British pub ... we desperately need to be helping these businesses that are hanging on by their fingertips.

"The reality is it's going to take a while to regain that confidence but we hope that we have proven in those environments that we can host people safely.

"The Government really needs to stand by us and work with us to help the public feel confident in coming back to hospitality."

07:43 AM

Any form of reopening could result in Covid 'resurgence'

Dr Mike Tildesley, reader in infectious disease modelling at the University of Warwick and member of the Government's Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M), said any form of reopening "could lead to higher risk".

Asked what the effect of reopening may have on infection rates, he told Times Radio: "It's hard to tell categorically but I think we do need to remember that with any form of reopening there's going to be more mixing, and so we might expect that that could lead to higher risk.

"We might expect it could have a resurgence, it's really, really important therefore that people follow the rules that are in place, with this relaxation.

"It is great news that people can get out and go to non-essential shops, and go to pubs and restaurants and so forth, but, as I say, follow the guidelines that is still in place."

Early morning shoppers gather outside the JD Sports store in Oxford Street, London, waiting for the store to reopen as England takes another step back towards normality with the further easing of lockdown restrictions. - Aaron Chown&#xa0;
He added: "We should never say there can't be any transmission if we follow those rules, what we're doing is we're trying to minimise the risk of transmission as much as possible.

"By taking these precautions there is never going to be zero risk - there's always the possibility that even with those precautions you could get infected - but you're minimising your own risk of being infected and also potentially passing the virus on."

07:40 AM

Returning to retail is 'scary' says CEO of Itsu restaurants

Julian Metcalfe, CEO of Itsu restaurants, said returning to retail was "scary" but there was no reason the industry could not come back with "strength and positivity".

"We take it incredibly seriously and we're now in a good position to offer a safe environment," he told the Today programme.

"Of course, everyone is a bit nervous, it's scary.

"(But) there's a lot to be grateful for, the vaccination programme in our country is little short of remarkable.

"There's no reason we can't come back with real strength and positivity."

Asked if he expected as many customers as before the pandemic, he said: "I hope more as we get our confidence back.

"We have to rebuild our confidence and our energies, now more than ever before."

&#xa0;Manager Louise Hughes from Muse of London displays a &quot;we&#39;re open&quot; sign designed by artist Yukai Du, which has been created as part of the American Express Shop Small campaign and to help welcome people back to our high streets - David Parry&#xa0;
07:19 AM

Businesses 'excited and desperate' to welcome customers back

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said it was a "big day" for reopening businesses, and that many were "excited and desperate" to welcome customers back.

"It's a big day for the country and it's a big day for all of these businesses reopening their doors today," she told Sky News.

"They are very excited and desperate to welcome their customers back (with) the focus on safety."

A queue grows big as people wait to enter a Nike Town shop on Oxford Street in London, early Monday morning, April 12, 2021 - Kirsty Wigglesworth&#xa0;
Ms Dickinson said that retailers were now used to preparing to reopen their doors, having experienced the process during previous lockdowns, but added that customers also had a "part to play".

"Because they've been through this process before... they would have been ready the last week or the week before, and are just keen and enthusiastic to welcome us back," she said.

"Members of the public have a part to play in following the signage, the guidance that we get given queueing if we need to... and all of the safety features that are in place.

"We have a role too."

07:14 AM

World's richest nations should commit £22 billion a year in a 'Herculean' global jab push, says Gordon Brown

Ben Farmer reports:

The world's richest nations should commit £22 billion a year in a "Herculean" global jab push, Gordon Brown has said.

The former prime minister said rich nations' current strategy of vaccinating themselves first was fuelling allegations of vaccine apartheid and would leave the coronavirus free to spread and mutate elsewhere.

Mr Brown called for global mass vaccination to be the primary focus of the G7 summit, which starts on June 11 in Cornwall. US president Joe Biden is expected to attend the event, along with the other G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the EU.

Cases, deaths and vaccinations, coronavirus world map
Writing in The Guardian, Mr Brown says the G7 nations must spearhead a mobilisation of pharmaceutical companies, militaries and health workers to reach the "greatest number of people in the shortest time across the widest geography."

He wrote: "As things stand, affluent countries accounting for 18 per cent of the world's population have bought 4.6 billion doses - 60 per cent of confirmed orders. About 780 million vaccines have been administered to date, but less than 1 per cent of the population of sub-Saharan Africa have been injected.

"Immunising the West but only a fraction of the developing world is already fuelling allegations of 'vaccine apartheid', and will leave Covid-19 spreading, mutating and threatening the lives and livelihoods of us all for years to come."

07:06 AM

'Mad scramble' for entry to JD Sports

A crowd of people congregated outside JD Sports on Oxford Street this morning, as they waited for the store to open its doors.

LBC journalist Rachael Venables tweeted: "Forget the pub gardens or hairdressers - JD Sports on Oxford Street is the place to be this morning.

"And this was the mad scramble to get into JD Sports, when the shutters went up at 7.30 this morning."

07:00 AM

Sir David King: Easing of restrictions is 'worrying'

Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser to the Government, raised concerns about a third wave of infections in Chile, where a significant proportion of the population has been vaccinated.

Asked about the easing of lockdown restrictions in England, he told Sky News: "From the point of view of the population itself, we're all dying to get out of lockdown.

"From the point of view of the epidemic, I think it's all a little bit more worrying."

Latest UK vaccine numbers: rollout figures
He added: "Chile is a country where the rate of vaccination amongst the population was third highest in the world - they were ahead of us in terms of the number of people who have had the vaccine - and they're suddenly now into a third wave.

"They now have 7,600 cases a day and the total number of people in Chile now who have Covid-19 is over a million.

"So what has happened in Chile is very, very surprising - a high percentage of people have been vaccinated, but here's a variant of the disease coming through the country."

06:44 AM

We can't keep Brazilian variant out of UK, warns former chief scientific adviser

Sir David King has attacked the UK's Test and Trace system, as he warned that it would be virtually impossible to keep the Brazilian variant out of the country.

The former chief scientific adviser and member of independent Sage told Sky News that "perhaps" travel should be banned until other countries have got their rates under control, although said he was "in favour" of a traffic lights approach enabling direct flights to places with very low rates.

He said: "The South African variant has come into this country, the Brazilian variant I don't believe we can keep it out of this country."

"The importance of the test, trace and isolate system cannot be overestimated. The whole point of testing is that you can isolate people who are positive and all those who have been in contact with them. That means financially supporting them but also supporting them if they cannot be isolated in their own homes."

06:14 AM

Met step up patrols in London as shops reopen

From today pubs, bars and most other hospitality venues can reopen for outdoor table service or for takeaway services. Likewise, non-essential retail, leisure facilities, hairdressers and personal beauty businesses can also reopen.

As crowds return to high footfall areas across the city – the Met has said they are ready for the challenges this may bring.

Early morning shoppers stand in line outside Primark, Birmingham, waiting for the store to reopen as England takes another step back towards normality with the further easing of lockdown restrictions - Jacob King&#xa0;
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors, the Met’s lead for Covid-19 response, said: “The Met is ready to welcome back people to the streets of London. We will be stepping up our patrols to busy high footfall areas, to look out for everyone’s safety and to disrupt any criminal activity.

“Of course, where we need to take action against those who dangerously flout the rules we will do. While the case rate has declined in London, we have seen the concerning position in northern Europe. It is important that we all stick to the rules so further lockdowns, or restrictions, are avoided.”

03:51 AM

Midnight pints and haircuts

Customers have been quick to grab a pint or treat themselves to a beauty treatment after the lockdown rules were relaxed at midnight.

One of the beauty companies delivering midnight services was Secret Spa, which offers at-home salon and spa treatments at home across London, Manchester and Brighton.

At the stroke of midnight, co-owner Emily Ewart-Perks, alongside hair stylist Nas Ganev and tan artist Magdelaine Gibson, visited a home in Balham, south London to offer their long-awaited services to clients Amy Pallister and Isabella Robinson.

"It's so amazing. It's just been such a long time coming," Ms Ewart-Perks said.

"I know that our therapists are just so happy to be working with clients again.

"Everyone has really missed the social contact of the day-to-day job and making clients happy. We haven't been able to do that for the best part of five-to-six months."

Secret Spa hair stylist Nas Ganev finishes styling the hair of Amy Pallister, 27, at the end of her appointment which began just after midnight at her home in Balham, south London - PA
In Newcastle, customers were quic to enjoy a drink at the Switch bar shortly after midnight.

The Switch bar in Newcastle
Not all pubs are happy though.

Scores of pubs and restaurants face confusion as Covid rules ease on Monday after being told their outdoor seating spaces primed for reopening do not count as outdoors.

Government guidance says that shelters, marquees, and other temporary structures with roofs must have half their walls open at all times to be classed as outdoor areas.

Local authorities are interpreting the rules differently, leading to outcry from some landlords and restaurant owners who have only just been told they supposedly fall foul.

Read more: Calls for 'pavement pragmatism'

02:16 AM

Australia's vaccination goal abandoned

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million people by the end of 2021 following advice that those under the age of 50 take Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine rather than AstraZeneca's shot.

Australia, which had banked on the AstraZeneca vaccine for the majority of its shots, had no plans to set any new targets for completing its vaccination programme, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

"While we would like to see these doses completed before the end of the year, it is not possible to set such targets given the many uncertainties involved," Mr Morrison said.

Authorities in Canberra changed their recommendation on Pfizer shots for under-50s on Thursday, after European regulators reiterated the possibility of links between the AstraZeneca shot and reports of rare cases of blood clots.

Australia, which raced to double its order of the Pfizer vaccine last week, had originally planned to have its entire population vaccinated by the end of October.

01:05 AM

People must behave 'responsibly' as lockdown eases

Boris Johnson has called today’s easing of lockdown a “major step forward” to “freedom”, but warned people must still behave “responsibly”.

Pubs, restaurants, cafes and social clubs will be able to start serving outdoors again for the first time this year, with takeaway pints allowed too.

Staycations return with people able to spend nights away from their homes, providing they do not mix with other households, and retail shops can open their doors once again.

However, indoor meet-ups to socialise are still barred and social distancing rules remain in place, as the Government attempts to loosen rules while keeping down Covid-19 cases.

Mr Johnson said: "I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember 'hands, face, space and fresh air' to suppress Covid as we push on with our vaccination programme."

READ MORE: People must behave 'responsibly' as lockdown eases, warns Boris Johnson

12:32 AM

