Coronavirus latest news: Six-week old baby becomes 'one of the youngest lives lost anywhere' during pandemic

A six-week old baby has died in the United States after contracting a coronavirus infection, the governor of Connecticut has has confirmed.

Ned Lamont announced late last night that the baby's death is "one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to Covid-19."

"This is absolutely heartbreaking," Mr Lamont said. "This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy."

The death comes as fatalities in the US surpass 5,000 after a record of 884 deaths in just 24 hours. The country is the worst affected worldwide, with more than 216,000 infections reported.

Meanwhile in the UK, Boris Johnson has urged the public stay at home after an "uptick" in the number of people using public transport in the last few days.

"Please do not leave your house unless absolutely necessary. It really will save lives," the Prime Minister said this morning.

Mr Johnson's warning came as the row over mass testing in the UK deepened. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, is expected to face tough questions when he returns from Covid-19 recovery to lead today's No 10 briefing later today.

